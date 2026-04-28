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The Last Exam: How Doctors Die
They knew the protocols. But when death came, most of them chose something else.
11 hrs ago
•
Axel F Sigurdsson MD, PhD
16
5
2
The Metabolic Web #21 — The Glucagon Signal
How the body regains access to its stored energy
Apr 25
•
Axel F Sigurdsson MD, PhD
9
The Sunday Walk - Episode 7
It leaves the room
Apr 23
•
Axel F Sigurdsson MD, PhD
3
A Letter from Reykjavík #20 — Spring Returns. What About Us?
Light returns. Memory lingers. And the world feels less certain than it once did.
Apr 21
•
Axel F Sigurdsson MD, PhD
7
8
1
The Metabolic Web #20 — Insulin and the State of the Body
Not just a response to food, but a signal that defines metabolic state
Apr 18
•
Axel F Sigurdsson MD, PhD
7
2
The Sunday Walk - Episode 6
The body does not negotiate
Apr 16
•
Axel F Sigurdsson MD, PhD
7
The Exception We Ignore
When the Medicine Becomes the Malady
Apr 14
•
Axel F Sigurdsson MD, PhD
10
5
The Metabolic Web #19 — Who Controls the Switch
On signals, control, and how the body decides
Apr 11
•
Axel F Sigurdsson MD, PhD
7
3
1
The Sunday Walk - Episode 5
Pending further analysis
Apr 9
•
Axel F Sigurdsson MD, PhD
4
The Last Acceptable Death
On when death became something we no longer tolerate
Apr 7
•
Axel F Sigurdsson MD, PhD
6
1
The Metabolic Web #18 — Restoring Flexibility
What the System Responds To
Apr 4
•
Axel F Sigurdsson MD, PhD
10
5
2
The Sunday Walk - Episode 4
The story begins to take shape
Apr 2
•
Axel F Sigurdsson MD, PhD
5
© 2026 Axel F Sigurdsson
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