The Last Exam: How Doctors Die
They knew the protocols. But when death came, most of them chose something else.
  Axel F Sigurdsson MD, PhD
The Metabolic Web #21 — The Glucagon Signal
How the body regains access to its stored energy
  Axel F Sigurdsson MD, PhD
The Sunday Walk - Episode 7
It leaves the room
  Axel F Sigurdsson MD, PhD
A Letter from Reykjavík #20 — Spring Returns. What About Us?
Light returns. Memory lingers. And the world feels less certain than it once did.
  Axel F Sigurdsson MD, PhD
The Metabolic Web #20 — Insulin and the State of the Body
Not just a response to food, but a signal that defines metabolic state
  Axel F Sigurdsson MD, PhD
The Sunday Walk - Episode 6
The body does not negotiate
  Axel F Sigurdsson MD, PhD
The Exception We Ignore
When the Medicine Becomes the Malady
  Axel F Sigurdsson MD, PhD
The Metabolic Web #19 — Who Controls the Switch
On signals, control, and how the body decides
  Axel F Sigurdsson MD, PhD
The Sunday Walk - Episode 5
Pending further analysis
  Axel F Sigurdsson MD, PhD
The Last Acceptable Death
On when death became something we no longer tolerate
  Axel F Sigurdsson MD, PhD
The Metabolic Web #18 — Restoring Flexibility
What the System Responds To
  Axel F Sigurdsson MD, PhD
The Sunday Walk - Episode 4
The story begins to take shape
  Axel F Sigurdsson MD, PhD
© 2026 Axel F Sigurdsson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture