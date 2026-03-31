Axel F Sigurdsson MD, PhD

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KevinS's avatar
KevinS
Mar 31Edited

How right you are Doc A. As a someone of advancing years, I had been putting my struggles to focus down to age, but the more I look at it, the more I see that the cards of modern life are stacked against me. No wonder I can't focus. There are so many things vying for my attention.

To counter this, I find myself taking the same actions I take to try and reduce my consumption of sugary foods and carbs - it's not willpower, but the environment that needs to be managed. So, I've left all social media that I don't actually need to stay "social" with remote friends. For those that remain, there are extensions you can download to block annoyances like Facebook Reels. Other simple actions, like not bringing the phone into the bedroom, put a bit of friction between me and the constant itch to look at it.

It's a constant battle against the algorithms and the thousands of specialists the social media companies use to grab my attention.

Keep up the good work

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Cassandra Bond's avatar
Cassandra Bond
Mar 31

That was exactly how life is playing out now for those of us caught up in the insanity of what is happening.

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