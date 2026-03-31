Reykjavík had disappeared again.

Not dramatically. Not in a way that would make the news. Just… softened. Edges gone. Buildings reduced to suggestion. The church tower floating somewhere above the gray, as if it had forgotten the rest of itself.

People moved through it anyway. Slightly hunched. Purposeful, but not entirely present. Umbrellas angled against a rain that wasn’t quite rain. Phones held low, glowing upward into their faces like small private fires.

I was one of them.

Of course I was one of them.

I checked my phone to see the weather, a perfectly reasonable, almost dignified intention, and resurfaced three minutes later having learned:

that someone I’ve never heard of had died,

that a man somewhere had trained a goat to ride a skateboard,

and that I should consider optimizing my mitochondria.

The weather remained unclear.

It struck me, standing there in the mist, that attention doesn’t feel like attention anymore.

It used to feel like a beam. Directed. Narrow.

Now it feels strained. Like something that’s been asked to change direction too many times in too short a span.

There is, of course, “data.”

We call it task-switching. Each flick of the thumb triggers a small reward.

The problem is not the intensity.

It’s the frequency.

My prefrontal cortex, that supposed administrator of my life, isn’t failing so much as wearing down. Too many small decisions. Too many partial starts.

And when it loosens, something else fills the space.

Thoughts arrive uninvited. Not deep or reflective. Just there. Half-formed sentences. Fragments of things I meant to do. A line from a song looping without context.

The result is not exhaustion.

It’s noise.

A reader wrote to me recently after I published an article on brain fog:

“I wouldn’t call it fog exactly… more like having too many tabs open in my head.”

I understood that immediately.

Not because I am immune to it, but because I have at least fourteen tabs open in my browser right now. Three I’m not ready to close. I’m not entirely sure why. And one has been playing music for the past ten minutes, and I can’t find it.

This is not a metaphor.

This is a situation.

We find it convenient to call it “brain fog.”

Fog is forgiving. Temporary. It drifts in, softens the world, and eventually lifts.

But this feels different.

More like residue.

Not something that arrives, but something that stays. The small buildup of interrupted thoughts. Things half-done. Attention pulled apart.

You can see it at a dinner table, three people sitting together, two of them checking their pockets for a vibration that didn’t happen.

I caught myself doing it last week. Sitting across from a friend, mid-sentence, I pressed my hand against my jacket, certain I’d felt something.

I hadn’t.

I nodded as if I’d heard the last sentence.

I hadn’t.

That isn’t mist.

It’s something else. A thin layer of absence over the moment.

The brain adapts.

It learns what is repeated. After a while, stillness feels unfamiliar. Silence a little uncomfortable. Sustained focus — the thing we used to trust — begins to feel like work.

Which is a problem, because now it actually is.

Sleep follows.

Not all at once. Gradually.

It gets lighter. Easier to break. You wake with the sense that you’ve been thinking all night without getting anywhere.

You don’t notice it at first.

You just start forgetting small things.

Then slightly larger ones.

Then why you walked into the room.

The Greeks gave memory a goddess: Mnemosyne.

She was the mother of the Muses.

No memory — no art.

No memory — no science.

No memory — no story worth telling.

If she were here now, she might stop in a doorway and stand there a moment, trying to remember why she came.

I stood there a little longer in the fog, the city reduced to outlines and light.

A car passed. Tires hissing softly on wet asphalt.

Someone laughed somewhere behind me. Brief. Then gone.

I resisted the urge to check my phone again.

Not heroically.

Just… experimentally.

To see what would happen.

Nothing happened.

Which, it turns out, is a surprisingly demanding experience.

Maybe brain fog isn’t a glitch.

Maybe it’s a signal.

Not that something is broken — but that something is being used in a way it was never designed to tolerate indefinitely.

Or, more simply:

maybe Reykjavík is perfectly clear.

And it’s the rest of us that have become… slightly out of focus.