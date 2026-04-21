Spring has arrived in Reykjavík.

The days stretch.

The nights loosen their grip.

Light stays. Longer than it should.

The migratory birds return, one by one.

Unconcerned. Unaware.

There is energy in the air.

This is my favorite time of year.

And yet it feels harder this year to accept it without hesitation.

The world is not quiet.

War.

Hatred.

Killing.

Not hidden.

In plain sight.

We like to think we have moved beyond certain things.

We have not.

In the early centuries of Iceland, violence was ordinary.

Men killed over land, honor, suspicion.

Feuds were inherited.

Revenge was expected.

The sagas describe it without drama.

Just fact.

This is what people did to each other.

And yet something changed.

Not by accident.

By decision.

We learned—slowly—that retaliation sustains itself.

That survival requires restraint.

Peace is not a trait.

It is a choice, repeated.

I was raised with that idea.

With something simpler.

Decency.

Faith.

One sentence, repeated often:

Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.

It was not debated.

It was assumed.

As a child, the Second World War was still in the air.

It lived on in people.

The cruelty of the Nazis.

The Holocaust.

It shaped how I saw the world.

Even then, I could not understand it.

The deliberate attempt to eliminate a people—

men, women, children—

not for what they had done,

but for what they were—

should have remained beyond repetition.

We said it would.

Years later, I read Man’s Search for Meaning by Viktor Frankl.

It stayed with me.

Not because it explained the cruelty,

but because it showed what endured.

After the war, we said: Never again.

It sounded final.

The Nuremberg Trials exposed what had been done.

Crimes against humanity were named.

There was clarity.

And there was hope.

The United Nations.

Democracy as an ideal.

Accountability as a principle.

A belief that we had learned enough.

We wanted to believe we had.

We are watching, again, the destruction of human lives.

Not in the same way. But close enough.

Not in secret.

Not misunderstood.

Explained. Justified. Repeated.

Children are killed.

Families erased.

Communities dismantled.

We see it. We scroll past it.

Killing innocent people—children among them—is explained as necessary.

Necessary for something. Necessary for someone.

The old lines feel less stable now.

Sympathy shifts. Certainty erodes.

Those we once saw as victims are harder to recognize now,

especially when children are among the dead.

The shift is difficult to sit with.

But it is there.

What is happening now isn’t hard to understand.

It’s just hard to look at, and easier, if we’re honest, not to.

At the same time, the countries we used to look to for direction now feel less certain.

Less steady than they once were.

And elsewhere, power sits behind closed doors, harder to read than it should be, and perhaps not trying very hard to be understood.

History does not only repeat.

It seems to adjust.

I am not used to writing about politics.

But this is not only politics.

It is about what we accept.

And what we choose not to see.

There was a time when certain nations felt directional.

Not perfect.

But pointing somewhere.

That clarity is fading.

Power speaks louder than principle.

And often without consequence.

The world may be torn apart by a few,

but held together, quietly, by many more who choose something else.

Most people are not violent.

Most people do not want this.

They live quietly.

They build.

They care.

They hold things together without recognition.

But that is not always enough.

History has shown this.

Goodness, when passive, does not prevent cruelty.

It allows it.

And that is the tension now.

Not in what we believe.

In what we do—or don’t do.

Here in Reykjavík, spring continues.

The light grows.

The birds settle, preparing to build something fragile.

They do it without hesitation.

We pause.

Long enough to wonder.

Long enough to look away.