Axel F Sigurdsson MD, PhD

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Barbara H Roberts's avatar
Barbara H Roberts
7d

I have never been so ashamed of my country, the United States of America.

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1 reply by Axel F Sigurdsson MD, PhD
Flavio David Reich's avatar
Flavio David Reich
7d

I couldn’t express my self in better http://words.here in Rio de Janeiro autumn is starting and I share the same feelings.

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1 reply by Axel F Sigurdsson MD, PhD
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