I remember the smell more than anything else.

Cold seawater. Diesel. Rust. Fish slime on wood. Wet ropes lying in piles beside the pier.

In summer, the evenings lasted forever. That particular Reykjavík light, flat and silver-white, still bright at ten at night, made everything feel slightly unreal. We kept coming down there with cheap rods, tangled lines, and buckets we were always convinced we’d fill. We never filled them. But we kept coming.

Mostly, there was waiting. We sat with our legs over the edge, staring into the water, occasionally checking the lines as though impatience itself might attract fish.

Around us, the harbor carried on. Ropes rubbing against rubber tires fixed to the pier. Somewhere, always, the sound of metal striking metal. Engines idling out beyond the breakwater. Near the cleaning tables, gulls picked at fish heads while men washed blood from the decks into the harbor. Cigarettes glowed here and there between the boats as it started getting darker.

And then the line went taut.

Everything changed in that instant. Your hands reacted before you even thought. You pulled hard until something broke the surface, twisting wildly as it came up onto the boards.

An ufsi. Small and furious and completely alive. It jumped everywhere. I remember being afraid to touch it. Not because it looked strange exactly. More because it seemed completely determined to survive. Its body made no sense out of the sea. It wanted only one thing. And we were not going to give it that.

I don’t know how long I stood there. Long enough for one of the other boys to grab it first.

Then your eyes drifted back down to the water.

That was the thing about the harbor. Near the edge, the water was sometimes clear enough to see several meters down. Chains. Seaweed. Small fish moving in and out of the shadows beneath the pier. And then suddenly the bottom disappeared completely. One step closer to the edge, and the harbor changed; shallow green water into something black. A place your eyes couldn’t follow anymore.

Sometimes our hooks snagged on things below that did not feel like rock. You pulled carefully at first. Then harder. Whatever it was stayed completely still. Usually, old cables or chains. Once we pulled up part of a bicycle frame covered in algae thick as fur. The fishermen laughed harder at that than at anything else.

They had noticed us from the beginning, of course. A group of boys standing too close to the edge with cheap rods, tangled lines, buckets with a few miserable ufsi. Sometimes they ignored us. Other times, they talked just loudly enough for us to hear. Not to us. Around us.

One man might mention a fishing boat that had disappeared west of Snæfellsnes years earlier.

“Not the whole crew though,” somebody would say. Then they’d go back to work. We pretended not to listen.

There was a story about a diver that always turned into an argument.

“He went down past the light,” one would say.

“He did not,” another would spit back.

Someone else would just laugh and tell them to drop it.

But we knew the ending. He’d gone down to cut a net loose, and when he broke the surface, he was done talking. The only part I remember clearly was one of the fishermen saying, almost casually, “There are places down there nobody should stop for too long.”

By late August, the twilight started to fracture earlier. The water went flat and black under the pier. Lights from the ships stretched across the surface in broken lines. Every now and then, one of the older men would stop mid-conversation and look out toward the sea. As if listening for something farther away.

Walking home afterward, we usually talked louder than before.

The ocean occasionally returned things unexpectedly.

And occasionally kept them.