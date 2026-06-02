The first strong opinion I heard about the Reykjavík Summit came from a patient with pneumonia.

He was not concerned about nuclear weapons, Soviet-American relations, or the possibility of world peace.

He was annoyed because the summit coverage had interrupted the football results.

At the time, I was a young resident at the University Hospital in Reykjavík. Reagan and Gorbachev had come to Iceland for what would become one of the most famous meetings of the Cold War, though none of us were thinking about that at the time.

One of my senior colleagues became convinced there would be a terrorist attack somewhere in Reykjavík. For two days, he discussed evacuation plans with such seriousness that several of us found ourselves glancing toward the windows more often than usual.

On one floor, patients complained about football. On another, doctors speculated about terrorism, superpower politics, and nuclear weapons.

The Cold War had come to Reykjavík. That was a strange sentence even then.

Reykjavík was not the sort of place where events like that happened. The city was smaller then. Quieter. The harbor was never far away. When the wind came from the right direction, the smell reached downtown: fish, diesel oil, seawater.

Then, quite suddenly, there were motorcades in streets that had never been designed for them and serious-looking men outside buildings speaking into radios.

At the hospital, we were told to “stay prepared,” although nobody explained very clearly what that meant. Prepared for what, exactly? Nobody seemed entirely sure.

The hospital, meanwhile, carried on.

Patients arrived with chest pain, pneumonia, arrhythmias. An elderly fisherman sat breathless with pulmonary edema while two junior doctors nearby argued about Soviet missile policy with surprising confidence. A man with urinary retention asked whether Reagan was staying upstairs because he could see policemen outside his window. When I told him I doubted it, he seemed genuinely disappointed.

Until then, the Cold War had mostly belonged to television. Suddenly, it was outside the hospital doors.

In the doctors’ room, physicians who normally argued about electrocardiograms spoke about arms control treaties. Someone always had the radio on. Someone else always claimed to know what was really happening inside Höfði House.

I remember one morning when two senior physicians discussed Reagan and Gorbachev over coffee while a nurse stood beside them, waiting for one of them to sign medication orders.

Outside, Reykjavík looked slightly wrong beneath all the security. Foreign journalists wandered downtown, smoking in the wind, badly dressed for October. Streets were blocked without warning. Helicopters passed overhead at night. English voices everywhere.

People talked constantly about Reagan and Gorbachev. Everyone seemed to have an opinion. Reagan was generally considered likable. Gorbachev looked serious and intelligent. Beyond that, most of us probably understood less than we pretended.

Afterward, the summit was called a failure. That word appeared repeatedly on television: failure.

But I do not remember the mood that way. Something seemed to have shifted a little, though I would not have known how to put it at the time.

Then the delegations left. The motorcades disappeared. The journalists moved on.

Within days, Reykjavík was quiet again. The hospital returned to waiting lists, laboratory results, and the usual arguments.

And I think the football scores finally returned to television the following week.