When I looked at the clock, I was surprised to discover it was nearly midnight.

The light outside suggested otherwise.

Across the bay, the slopes of Esja were still visible. A pale band of yellow lingered low on the horizon beneath a sky that belonged neither to evening nor to morning. The city had grown quieter, but it was not asleep.

At this time of year, Reykjavík enters a strange state. Darkness never quite arrives. The sun goes down, technically speaking, but not by much. Even after midnight there is enough light to walk without thinking about it. Birds continue singing. People linger outside. Conversations stretch longer than they would in November.

A little later, while walking through the neighborhood, I passed a small football field.

The game was still going.

The players could not have been more than ten or eleven years old. Bicycles lay scattered beside the touchline. Somebody had abandoned a sweatshirt in the grass. Every few minutes a burst of laughter drifted across the field and out into the June twilight.

In most places, a football match at that hour would seem unusual. In Reykjavík, during the week of the summer solstice, nobody thinks much about it.

There was still enough light to follow the ball from one end of the field to the other. A few gulls circled overhead. Somewhere nearby, a window stood open. A mother called a name into the evening air and received no reply.

The game continued.

One of the boys took a shot from well outside the penalty area. The ball sailed over the goalkeeper’s head and into the net. For a few seconds the field erupted.

The celebration suggested he had just won the World Cup. To the boys on that field, perhaps he had.

Watching them, I found myself smiling.

And suddenly I was back on a football field of my own.

When I was their age, darkness was one of the few things capable of ending an evening. For a few weeks each year, that authority seemed to disappear. Football games stretched on. Bicycles drifted from one street to another. Parents appeared in doorways and called names into the evening air while children pretended not to hear them.

Years later, it was university. Exams were behind us. Summer lay ahead.

I still remember walking out after the last exam. Books were put away. Desks emptied. Suddenly, the weeks ahead seemed enormous.

Reykjavík felt different then. Or perhaps it was we who felt different.

Groups appeared and disappeared. Someone always knew about a gathering somewhere else. Somebody suggested walking downtown. Somebody else suggested ice cream. Plans changed repeatedly and somehow it never mattered.

Windows stood open. Laughter carried through the still air. Somewhere music drifted from an apartment. A few cars moved slowly through streets that never became completely dark. The sea was never far away.

I remember wandering through those nights with friends, stopping for no reason, changing direction for no reason, talking about things that felt important and things that weren’t.

Nobody wanted to be the first to leave.

A group of eight would become six. Six would become four. At some point somebody would suggest going home. Nobody listened.

Another walk. Another detour. A different street.

Usually, nobody knew where we were going. Every now and then, you saw somebody you were secretly hoping to run into. Suddenly, going home seemed like a very bad idea.

Sometimes that led to a conversation. Sometimes it didn’t.

A conversation might last half an hour and occupy your thoughts for a week.

I no longer remember most of those conversations.

I remember walking home through quiet streets while the sky still glowed above the rooftops. Somewhere, a radio was playing through an open window. Somewhere, people were still talking.

I never wondered what they were talking about.

It was enough to know the city was still awake.

This week Icelanders celebrate Jónsmessa.

According to old stories, cows could speak on Jónsmessa night. Seals could leave the sea and walk ashore as human beings. Hidden people emerged from rocks and hills.

On nights like these, the old stories don’t seem quite so ridiculous.

A few days from now the solstice will pass. The days will begin shortening again, although nobody standing on that football field seemed remotely concerned.

As I walked away, another cheer rose behind me.

A goal. Or perhaps a save.

Then came an argument about whether the ball had crossed the line. The voices grew fainter as I continued home.

When I reached the corner and looked back, the game was still going. The bicycles were still lying in the grass.

Above them, the June sky glowed softly over the city.

For a moment, it was difficult to tell which summer I was looking at.

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