This is the final chapter of my eight-part series, The Cause That Isn’t Destiny.

You can find the earlier articles here:

Part 1, Part 2, Part 3, Part 4, Part 5, Part 6, Part 7.

Sometimes it is marked with an asterisk, sometimes printed in bold, sometimes shown in red. It is the value in our blood test results that is abnormal, or rather, outside the reference range we have set. What does a result like this actually mean, and when should we be concerned about it?

It could be any measurement. A single blood test usually reveals many numbers. Perhaps it is LDL cholesterol, HbA1c or PSA. Findings that are flagged as aberrant often unsettle us, and in an instant our future can seem uncertain.

I began this series with a story about a 78-year-old woman who was worried about her LDL cholesterol, which had turned out to be very high. This upset her because her health and quality of life were genuinely good for her age, and she yearned for a few more years like that. She was well aware of a strong link between LDL cholesterol and heart disease. She often thought of her brother, who had died of a heart attack at the age of 52, even though his LDL cholesterol had been much lower than hers.

We decided to examine her coronary arteries with a CT scan. Her calcium score was zero, meaning that no calcification was present, which is generally considered a very favourable finding. We also performed CT angiography, which showed no signs of non-calcified plaque. In other words, we found no abnormalities in her coronary arteries.

She was very curious, however, to understand how all of this could fit together. If LDL cholesterol matters so much, how could she show no signs of vascular disease while her brother died prematurely from an acute coronary occlusion? Simply put, how could both stories be true?

We have now spent seven chapters answering this question, and it is reasonable to wonder whether we are any closer. Some would say at this point that LDL cholesterol causes atherosclerosis. I would not go quite that far, because I think a statement of this kind, although often heard among professionals, is misleading and likely to cause misunderstanding. Let us say instead that LDL cholesterol contributes to the development of atherosclerosis.

If we had only seen these siblings’ blood test results and knew nothing else about them, many of us would have been more concerned about her than about him. We might even have been surprised that her arteries appeared as healthy as the images showed. I was not particularly surprised, though, because this is far from the first time I have seen healthy arteries in people who have had high LDL cholesterol for years. I have already discussed the reasons for this in earlier chapters of this series.

All of this reminds us how misleading it can be to look at just one variable and think that it determines our fate. That is why I chose to call this series The Cause That Isn’t Destiny.

We always need to keep this in mind when using an individual measurement to assess prognosis or decide on treatment.

Take blood pressure, for example. Our blood pressure is often measured once or twice at a doctor’s office, in a pharmacy or at work, over the course of one or two minutes.

Perhaps we were rushing to get there, perhaps we slept badly the night before, perhaps the day had simply been difficult up to that point. The measurement certainly tells us what our blood pressure is at the moment it is taken. Whether it reflects our blood pressure at all the other times when it is not being measured is another matter entirely, yet that is what matters most.

Many people always have high blood pressure at the doctor’s office but lower readings everywhere else. Others have high blood pressure at home but normal readings when they see their doctor. That is why repeated measurements, or what is known as 24-hour monitoring, are useful for determining whether hypertension is actually present. One high reading simply means we need to measure again to see where things stand.

PSA testing may create a problem of a slightly different kind. A high number can help us discover prostate cancer before it causes trouble, giving us time to act and cure. But it can also lead us to discover a cancer that would never have caused any problems at all. The man might then undergo major surgery, with possible complications. Of course, there are ways to assess how serious the cancer is, but the PSA value alone cannot tell us that.

Of course, there are major differences between blood pressure, PSA and LDL cholesterol. What I want to point out, however, is how risky it is to look at a single variable and believe that it contains the whole truth. It may seriously oversimplify things and overlook the bigger picture.

The woman in my example had most likely lived with high LDL cholesterol for decades. We cannot say that for certain, but I think it is likely. We would therefore not solve the puzzle by measuring it again; that would serve no purpose. What we needed to find out was whether the measurement mattered at all.

As I have explained in earlier chapters, LDL cholesterol reflects the amount of cholesterol carried in LDL particles. It does not count the particles themselves, yet these are what enter the artery wall and initiate the atherosclerotic process. Measuring ApoB, however, helps us estimate the number of particles, not just LDL particles but all particles that can cause atherosclerosis. I have also discussed the many other factors that influence whether these particles enter the artery wall at all, foremost among them the condition and permeability of the endothelium.

One way to assess whether high LDL cholesterol matters is to examine the arteries themselves. In this case, the finding was unequivocal: her coronary arteries showed no signs of atherosclerosis. This shows that factors other than high LDL cholesterol must be present for atherosclerotic coronary artery disease to develop.

Then there are the actual clinical questions. Should we tell the woman to change her diet to lower her LDL cholesterol? Should we start her on medication to lower it? My answer to both questions would be no.

It is true that the imaging studies tell us only what the situation was on the day they were performed. They cannot tell us whether an atherosclerotic plaque will develop later, but it is very unlikely she will develop clinically relevant coronary artery disease, and it is doubtful that lowering LDL cholesterol will change that or improve her prognosis.

Her brother’s story brings a very different picture of coronary artery disease into focus, and indeed the most frightening one. Plaque rupture with thrombus formation, causing an acute coronary occlusion and sudden death. His blood lipid levels had given no reason for any particular intervention to lower cholesterol. If he had survived the heart attack, however, there would have been a strong emphasis on lowering his LDL cholesterol with statins, even though his values had looked much better than his sister’s.

This healthy 78-year-old woman, however, was very worried. She was firmly convinced the number was a bad sign and put her at considerable risk. I had difficulty convincing her that her LDL cholesterol probably didn't matter much in her case, and she eventually asked whether I was advising her not to change her diet to lower it. I reassured her I was not.

This example illustrates the kind of discussion that often takes place. But it can also go the other way. Sometimes I am convinced that there is an indication for lowering LDL cholesterol with statins, based on clinical trials whose results are quite conclusive. That would, for example, have been the case for her brother if he had survived the heart attack. In these circumstances, however, it is surprisingly common for people to be unwilling to follow this advice, often because of something they have read online or because someone at a recent family gathering said that these drugs were extremely dangerous.

Tomorrow, someone else will read a result printed in red or marked with an asterisk. They will take it seriously and look for an explanation. I hope they know that the value can be the beginning of a longer process, leading to further measurements, closer examination, imaging and possibly treatment. All of this, however, depends on the person: their age, sex, family history, other risk factors and overall health.

It is easy to advise a patient with a malignant tumour about what to do if it is clear that surgery will cure the disease. The doctor does not need to hesitate, and hopefully neither does the patient. When it comes to prevention, this becomes much more difficult. The doctor has to base their recommendations on studies involving large groups. They can never say for certain whether a particular intervention will help the individual, yet that is, of course, exactly what the patient wants to know. Everything has to be based on probabilities. Here, education is essential, and it is important to respect the patient’s views and enable them to make an informed decision.

Stay well.

– A

Share