Axel F Sigurdsson MD, PhD

Axel F Sigurdsson MD, PhD

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Nick Hanson, MS, RN, CEN's avatar
Nick Hanson, MS, RN, CEN
Oct 6

The people you describe at the end, who won't take a statin because of something they read online, are sometimes already taking one without knowing it. Red yeast rice contains monacolin K, which is chemically identical to lovastatin. Nobody controls the dose. One lab analysis found products with the same label amount varied more than 40-fold in monacolin K.

So for those patients the real choice is a measured dose of a statin or an unmeasured one.

Worth asking anyone who refuses a statin what they're taking instead.

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1 reply by Axel F Sigurdsson MD PhD FACC
Michael Morton's avatar
Michael Morton
Oct 5

This is why I started documenting some of my own data points years ago. I figured the science would improve, and comparing my own trajectory to my past self would give me good insights into how my body is aging.

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