The November morning was unusually cold. Heavy snow had fallen two days earlier, and wherever you looked the ground lay clean and white. Christmas lights lined the city, and downtown smelled of roasted nuts and mulled wine. Outside a hotel, a bus stood with its engine running, its exhaust drifting into the still air.

“Is it true that Icelanders believe in elves and hidden people?” asked a woman in the fourth row, smiling. She wore round sunglasses and an Icelandic wool sweater.

Hulda was well prepared for the question.

“It was common here in the old days, and I can well believe that many people still do.”

“What about you?”

“I’ve lived here for fifty years and I still haven’t made up my mind,” Hulda answered, looking out over the group. “I’d like to remind everyone to fasten their seat belts. The roads are icy in many places today, and Einar, our driver, has told me he’ll be driving especially carefully.”

Einar stood up from the driver’s seat and bowed. There was applause. He had started the bus some time earlier. It was warm and comfortable inside, and the mist had cleared from the windows. Faint Christmas music came from the speakers.

She sat down and went through the day’s programme in a folder on her lap. Lunch at 12:30. A walk across the lava and down to the shore. Waffles with cream and jam. Then the glacier, Snæfellsjökull. Dinner at the hotel at seven, and the night there. The forecast was good. She took out her phone and checked her email.

The restaurant manager had asked her to confirm that two guests had requested vegetarian meals and that one had a shellfish allergy.

Thirty-seven passengers were booked on the tour. Hulda had ticked off every name on her list but one. She had called the man three times without success. She decided to try once more. At last he answered. He was at the airport, waiting for a flight to Amsterdam.

“My twin brother was taken seriously ill last night. He’s unconscious in intensive care. I’ve been on the phone non-stop and didn’t have a chance to let you know.”

Hulda wished him a safe journey and said she sincerely hoped everything would turn out well.

She crossed out the man’s name. Under the total she wrote 37, then drew an arrow, wrote 36 and circled it.

She counted the passengers again. Thirty-six.

Einar pulled away.

Soon they were driving through Borgarnes. Hulda pointed out Snæfellsjökull, rising into the winter sky to the north-west.

Hulda switched on the microphone.

“Since there was a question earlier about elves, I’ll tell you that my name, Hulda, refers to something hidden or concealed. Here in Iceland we talk about huldufólk, the hidden people. They look just like us.”

“Where do these hidden people live?” asked a man sitting near the back.

“According to Icelandic folk belief, the hidden people live in cliffs, large boulders, rock outcrops and hillocks out in nature. There are many stories about them in the places we’re going to visit today.”

“Is there any way to sense them?” the same man asked.

“They don’t like being disturbed. They want to be left in peace and to live their own lives without humans getting involved or interfering.”

“That’s why we’re careful in certain places,” Hulda added. “Even people who don’t believe. I’d ask all of you to do the same, and to show the hidden people consideration and respect.”

“Just in case?”

“Yes. Just in case.”

*

After lunch they set off on foot across the lava towards the sea. The wind had begun to pick up, and the cold bit harder.

A Frenchman walked at the front beside Hulda. He introduced himself as Charles Dubois. He said he had experienced cold like this only once before. That was in Greenland. He had been sitting on a dog sled. Then he started talking about his bladder and said he needed to step aside to relieve himself.

“Make sure you don’t fall behind. We need to keep the group together,” Hulda said.

After a while the sea came into view. Hulda stopped and waited for the group.

The woman from the fourth row came last, together with her husband. She had her arm through his.

“Is this one of the elf places?”

“There’s a story about the rock standing on the hill over there,” Hulda said, pointing to the left.

“Maybe there’s a party going on right now. Perhaps Christmas has already come for them,” the husband said, laughing.

“A woman disappeared here one autumn. She lived on a farm not far from here. She said she was going for an evening walk. That night, a terrible storm hit. They searched along the shore for days afterwards. Her husband thought she had been lost to the sea. They had quarrelled shortly before.”

“Maybe she was having a secret love affair with someone,” said Charles Dubois, who had rejoined the group.

“A week later she walked into the kitchen at the farm as if nothing had happened.”

“Where had she been?”

“She said she had been visiting some good people.”

“Who?” someone asked.

“She wouldn’t say.”

The group fell silent. Three gulls flew past, screeching loudly.

“Her husband was overjoyed to have her home,” Hulda continued. “But her children wouldn’t go near her.”

“Why not?”

“They said she wasn’t their mother.”

A man standing near the back raised his phone to take a picture of the rocks. Others followed his example.

“What happened to her?” asked the woman from the fourth row.

“The story doesn’t say.”

Hulda looked at her watch.

“Let’s turn back now. We still have a few stops before we reach the hotel. Freshly baked waffles and hot cocoa are waiting for us at the next stop.”

*

Hulda stood at the door of the bus as the passengers climbed back aboard. Charles Dubois wiped his shoes carefully on the step. His wife asked whether they would be sure to get a good view of the glacier.

“Yes, it looks as if the sun is breaking through again.”

“I really hope so. I was ten years old when I first read Jules Verne’s story. I’ve dreamed of getting close to the glacier ever since.”

“I think your dream will come true today.”

The woman smiled politely.

“Didn’t you go to the toilet, Charles?”

“Yes, I’m fine for now.”

Hulda counted the last six people as they passed her, then followed them inside.

Einar was watching in the mirror.

“Everyone here?”

Hulda hesitated. “One moment.”

She walked down the aisle, touching the seat backs one after another with two fingers. At the back she stopped, deep in thought.

Thirty-seven.

She walked back to the front and looked at Einar.

People were settling into their seats. The woman in the fourth row was wiping her sunglasses. Her husband had closed his eyes. A young man sitting near the back was holding a charging cable above his head, feeling around for somewhere to plug it in. Charles took a sip from a small hip flask and grimaced.

Hulda counted again, pointing with the index finger of her right hand.

Einar released the handbrake.

“Wait a moment, Einar.”

“Is everything all right? Is someone missing?”

“No, there are too many. I count thirty-seven.”

“Isn’t that the same as before?”

“No, there were thirty-six then. I crossed off the man who didn’t come.”

“Yes, I remember.”

Charles Dubois raised his hand.

“Are we waiting for someone?”

“No,” Hulda said. “Just wondering about something.”

She put the folder down on her seat and walked down the aisle once more. This time she looked at their faces. She remembered all of them. There was no face she was certain she didn’t recognise.

Thirty-seven.

As she turned, the woman sitting at the very back grabbed her by the wrist.

“Has someone gone missing?” She looked frightened.

“No,” Hulda said. “Everyone’s here.”

She walked back to the front and picked up the microphone.

“Sorry about the delay. Could I ask you all to stay in your seats for a moment?”

“Is something wrong?” called the young man with the charging cable.

“Nothing serious. I must have miscounted. It looks as if there’s one more of us than before.”

“Perhaps someone has joined us,” said the woman in the fourth row.

Some people smiled.

“Is there anyone here who might have got on the wrong coach by mistake?”

Silence. Nobody moved.

She waited a moment, then picked up the folder.

“Then we’ll just have to pretend we’re back in primary school. I’m going to read out your names. I’ll be very quick.”

She began at the top of the list.

“David and Susan Mercer?”

The woman in the fourth row raised her hand.

“That’s us.”

Hulda knew that perfectly well. Before they set off, David had asked her how long she had been a guide and whether she knew the area well.

“Martin Bell?”

A man on the other side of the aisle lifted one finger.

“That’s me.”

Hulda looked down and ticked his name. Bell had complained that there was no Nutella with the waffles.

She read out the rest of the names. Some raised a hand, others just nodded. There were a couple of jokes. Everyone answered.

“Is there anyone here whose name I didn’t read out?”

Silence.

She counted the ticks.

Thirty-seven.

She started again at the top of the list and counted the names with the tip of her pen. There were thirty-eight, including the man she had crossed out earlier.

At the bottom of the page was her own handwriting. 37, an arrow, 36, circled.

Einar held out his hand for the folder.

“May I have a look?”

Hulda passed it to him.

“Has the office sent you an update?”

“No.”

He ran his index finger down the page.

Someone could be heard unfastening a seat belt and standing up. It was David Mercer.

“Can we get out?” he asked. “If you need more time.”

“We’re leaving now,” Hulda said.

She switched off the microphone and looked at Einar.

“We’ll try to sort this out when we get to the hotel.”

Einar handed the list back to her. He looked at her and shrugged, as if he wanted her to know that this was none of his business. Then he checked the side mirror and pulled out onto the road.

She liked Einar. They had travelled a lot together and had become good friends. The only thing that bothered her was the smell of cigarettes on him.

Hulda had meant to say something about the glacier. Instead, she opened her phone and the tour company’s booking app. A circle spun on the screen, and then a message told her she had no connection.

She tried her email. She could see the message she had received from the office that morning.

Passenger list attached, one cancellation. Final number: 36. Hotel informed.

She tried to open the attachment, without success. Instead, she took a screenshot of the message.

She turned round in her seat.

She knew some faces better than others. That was normal. Some people put themselves forward and had a way of getting noticed. Others kept to themselves and could spend a week on a coach without ever speaking to her directly.

A grey-haired man halfway down the bus caught her eye and smiled. Hulda smiled back.

He was wearing a green down jacket. On the shoulder was a small white mark, probably from a gull.

She remembered pointing it out to him at the café.

Hulda turned to face the front again.

“Do you recognise all the faces?” she asked quietly.

Einar kept his eyes on the road.

“No, not a chance. I don’t look at them the way you do. I don’t need to.”

“Did anyone come up from the shore who hadn’t gone down?”

“How could that have happened? You stood at the door and counted them as they got on.”

“I know.”

He said nothing.

Hulda put down the folder and picked up the microphone. There was a brief beep as she switched it on.

“In a few minutes we’ll be stopping at a place where people gathered in 1993 to welcome visitors from outer space.”

A few of the passengers looked up.

“The aliens had announced that they would arrive at Snæfellsjökull on the fifth of November, at seven minutes past nine in the evening. About five hundred people turned up, among them many foreign journalists.”

“And did they come?” asked the woman in the fourth row.

“No. People waited in the cold and the snow showers, but there was no sign at all of the spaceship or the aliens.”

“Was there any explanation?”

“Various explanations were offered.”

“Maybe they were just visiting the hidden people,” said Charles, taking a sip from his hip flask.

A few people laughed.

Hulda put the microphone down and opened her phone. The screenshot of the email was still on the screen. Final number: 36.

*

The hotel was fairly new, but it had been built in the old style, with black timber walls, white windows and turf on the roof. Two ravens had settled on the edge of the roof and watched as the bus stopped in front of the hotel. Behind it, the glacier showed and disappeared by turns in the clouds.

A small black church and a little churchyard stood within walking distance of the hotel.

On the seaside there were black rocks and surf. The wind had strengthened and was blowing hard off the sea.

Einar parked the bus by the entrance and opened the luggage compartment.

Hulda went straight into reception.

The young man at the desk knew her well.

“Welcome, Hulda. Good to see you.”

“You too.”

“The rooms are ready. Twenty-four rooms, thirty-seven guests. Everything’s in envelopes that people collect from me here, as usual.”

Hulda looked at him.

The receptionist rested his hand on a stack of envelopes.

“Could I see the rooming list?” Hulda asked.

“Of course.” The young man reached for a printed sheet.

Hulda laid her list beside it. The names were exactly the same.

“When did you get this?”

“Yesterday, I think.”

“Did you see the correction the office sent this morning?”

“Yes, they were letting me know that one person had dropped out.”

“So how many guests are there?”

“Thirty-seven.”

“And before the cancellation?”

“Thirty-eight. There was only one cancellation, wasn’t there?”

Hulda took out her phone and tried to open the attachment again. This file cannot be opened. She showed him the email instead.

The receptionist leaned forward slightly and read it.

“I see. You’re right, that’s strange.”

“Yes.”

“Maybe they put the wrong number in the message.”

“I don’t think so. I counted thirty-six this morning when we set off.”

The front door opened and the Mercers came in carrying matching blue bags. Susan stopped to admire a painting of the nearby church on the wall.

“Good afternoon. Could we have our key?” David Mercer asked.

The receptionist found their envelope.

“Mr and Mrs Mercer. Room fourteen.”

“Is there a lift?”

“No, but your room is on the ground floor.”

They seemed satisfied with that.

Now the other passengers came streaming in one after another. Hulda moved her papers aside while the receptionist handed out the envelopes.

She liked watching people at moments like this. It was usually the husbands who carried the bags, while their wives checked the room numbers. Two sisters were arguing about which of them had the passports, and Martin Bell, who was travelling alone, wanted to know when the bar would open.

Einar was outside closing the luggage compartment.

“At least there are rooms for everyone,” Hulda said.

“Good.”

“The hotel was expecting thirty-seven.”

He pushed the hatch until the lock clicked.

“Then that’s sorted. Why don’t you just stop thinking about it, Hulda?”

“The hotel got the list yesterday.”

Einar wiped his hands on a cloth he kept in the cab.

“I’m going to call the office,” Hulda said.

The woman at the office put her on hold while she found the booking.

“Thirty-seven.”

“One didn’t turn up.”

“Then thirty-six.”

“But there are thirty-seven here.”

Silence.

Einar had moved a few metres away and was looking towards the church.

She went over to him.

“Has this ever happened to you before, Einar?”

“You mean the count being wrong?”

“Yes.”

“Out here, now and then. It usually sorts itself out by morning.”

“What do you mean?”

“Hulda, forget it,” he said. “I’m going in to have a drink.”

*

Hulda’s room was at the end of the corridor on the upper floor. The ceiling sloped down towards the window, which looked out over the coast. The bed was small, but big enough for her. She had stayed in this room several times before and liked it.

She went into the bathroom and washed her face with a damp towel. She looked at herself in the mirror. She thought she had aged since the morning, but the light was poor.

Then her phone rang. She took it out of her back pocket. No number showed on the screen.

“Hello?”

“Hi, Mum.”

She hesitated, then sat down on the edge of the bed.

“Hello, love.”

“Am I interrupting? Can you talk for a minute?”

“Yes, of course. We’ve just got to the hotel out west.”

“Oh, sorry. I forgot you were working this weekend.”

“I’ll be home tomorrow afternoon.”

She could hear a child talking in the background. Music too, children’s songs.

“Listen,” her daughter said. “Do you still have Grandma’s recipe book?”

“Yes, I do.”

“Could you look for it when you get home? The brown one with the elastic.”

“Yes. I know exactly where it is.”

“I’ve tried the cake twice now. It keeps sinking.”

“Don’t open the oven.”

“I’m not, Mum.”

Hulda smiled.

Someone was dragging a suitcase along the corridor.

“Mum?”

“Yes.”

“Are you all right?”

She tried to answer but couldn’t get a word out. She could hear her daughter breathing on the other end.

Then the child called out again.

“Who’s that?” Hulda asked.

“What?”

“The child.”

There was a short silence.

“Just Róbert,” her daughter said.

Hulda tightened her grip on the phone and pressed it harder against her ear. “How old is he now?”

“Mum.”

Hulda didn’t answer.

“Is someone with you?” her daughter asked.

“No, no, not at all.”

“Have you been drinking, Mum?”

“No. Not for eleven years.”

Silence.

“Are you baking for your birthday, love?”

“Yes. It’s not every day I turn thirty.”

“Don’t hang up,” Hulda said.

“Of course not, Mum. You just sound different somehow.”

Hulda stood up, then sat down again.

“No, I just got confused for a moment.”

“About Róbert?”

“It’s been a long day.”

“You should eat something.”

“Yes.”

“And drink some water.”

She could hear her daughter moving around the kitchen. A drawer opened. She said something to the boy. Hulda closed her eyes.

“What cake?” she asked.

“What?”

“Which cake were you trying to bake?”

“The apple cake. Mum, we were just talking about this.”

“I know. Your grandmother used to grate the apples. She didn’t slice them.”

“Well, I wish I’d known that.”

Hulda laughed.

“Mum, you sound a bit distracted. Are you sure you’re all right?”

“Yes, yes, everything’s fine.”

“Will you call me tomorrow when you get home?”

“I will, darling.”

She heard the little boy asking who it was.

“Grandma Hulda,” her daughter said.

“Can I talk—”

The call ended.

Hulda stared at the screen until it went dark. Her hand was shaking.

She showered, changed her shirt and went down to the dining room at ten to seven.

*

By around eight the mood had lifted considerably and the noise was louder. The wine played its part, and the small room with its view of the sea gave the evening a feeling of its own. They had plenty to talk about, not least the landscape and the hidden people, who had become something of a running joke since the morning.

There were two long tables. Hulda sat at the end of one of them, next to Susan Mercer.

Susan was a retired headteacher. She told them about a school trip to Rome when two boys from the group had disappeared. It soon turned out that they had moved to another hotel without telling anyone.

“They said they didn’t think anyone would notice they’d gone,” she said, laughing.

David Mercer laughed.

“She usually leaves that part out.”

On the other side of the room, Einar was trying to keep up a conversation with Charles Dubois and his wife, who was quite a bit younger. Charles had started to slur his words, and his English, heavy with a French accent, was hard to follow.

Suddenly Hulda’s phone vibrated. She took it out of her back pocket and looked at it below the edge of the table.

A photograph. A little boy in pyjamas lay on a sofa with one arm above his head. An open children’s book lay on his chest.

“Grandchild?” Susan asked.

Hulda looked up.

“Sorry?”

“Your eyes lit up.”

Hulda turned the screen towards her.

“A boy.”

“Oh, he’s beautiful. So peaceful. How old is he?”

Hulda hesitated.

“Six.”

“Lovely.”

“Yes.”

She put the phone back in her pocket, hoping there would be no more questions. She felt sick. She stood up abruptly and walked quickly out to the ladies.

When she came back, a woman at the next table had stood up.

“Has anyone seen Peter, my husband?”

Hulda knew her name was Helen Ward. She had noticed her because she was wearing brand-new walking boots.

Someone asked whether she had looked in the bar.

“Yes, that was the first place I looked.”

“What about the toilets?” David Mercer asked.

“He came down before me. He’d probably drunk his aperitif too fast. He said he was going to get some fresh air. He was wearing a dark blue polo neck.”

Hulda put down her napkin.

“I’ll help you look.”

“Oh, I’m sure he’s found someone to talk to. That would be just like him.”

Helen smiled awkwardly, as if apologising on his behalf.

Hulda tried the bar first. Two hotel guests were sitting reading by the window. Neither of them had seen a man in a dark blue sweater.

Hulda asked at reception.

“Have you seen anyone go out?”

“Yes, a few people. It’s a lovely evening. The northern lights are expected soon.”

“I’m looking for someone from our group. Peter Ward.”

The receptionist turned to his screen.

“Which room is he in?”

Hulda looked at Helen.

“Room number?”

“Eight,” Helen said.

The young man tapped at the keyboard a few times, then looked at Helen.

“The booking’s in your name.”

“Yes.”

“There’s only one guest registered in room eight. Helen Ward?”

“No, there are two of us.”

“Let me check.”

Helen leaned across the desk.

“He’s my husband. He checked in with me. You handed him the envelope.”

“I’m sorry. I’ve handed out so many envelopes today.”

“He asked you what time breakfast was.”

The receptionist looked at Hulda, as if asking for help.

“I’ll have another look in the sitting room,” Hulda said.

When Hulda came back to reception, Helen was sitting in a chair by the fire, holding a glass of white wine.

The receptionist was on the phone.

“Did you find him?” Helen asked.

“No.”

“He’s not answering his phone.”

“Could you show me a picture?”

Helen opened her photos.

“This one’s a few years old.”

She turned the phone towards Hulda. A tall, heavy-set man with a beard stood outside a restaurant, wearing a red scarf.

Hulda had never seen him before.

She handed the phone back to Helen.

“I don’t remember seeing him.”

Helen swiped across the screen.

“He doesn’t like having his picture taken.”

She burst into tears.

Hulda sat down beside her.

“Don’t worry. He can’t have gone far.”

“We’ve travelled so much together. I miss him every day.”

“I don’t understand. What are you saying?” Hulda asked.

Helen looked at the room key in her other hand.

“I’m getting things mixed up.”

“We’ll find him.”

“Find who?” she said, crying.

Hulda could hear the receptionist speaking quietly into the phone.

“Your husband.”

Helen looked at her, a little embarrassed.

“I’m divorced.”

She stood up.

“I should go back in before the food gets cold.”

Hulda went up to her room, took out the folder and ran her finger down the list until she found the name. Ward, Helen. Single room.

*

After dinner most of them went outside to see the northern lights.

Hulda went over to Einar, who was standing behind the bus, smoking.

“Are you all right, Hulda?”

She didn’t answer. She looked up at the sky.

“You’re miles away. Always on your phone.”

“María, my daughter, rang.”

“Oh, Hulda,” he said.

She stepped away from him.

“Don’t.”

“I didn’t say anything.”

“You were about to.”

Hulda looked away.

“We talked,” she said.

Einar waited.

“She wanted my mother’s recipe for apple cake.”

“Come and sit in the bus. I’ll put the heating on.”

“I don’t want to sit in the bus.”

“All right.”

She took out her phone and showed Einar the picture of the boy.

“Who’s this?”

“Róbert.”

“Róbert who?”

“María’s son. My grandson, Einar.”

“Hulda, stop this. You know María has been gone for eleven years. And she didn’t have any children.”

“Then what’s this?” Hulda said, pushing the phone up to his face.

*

Hulda was back in her room when her phone vibrated again.

Are you awake? Can you talk?

She wrote back: Yes.

She answered as soon as it rang.

“Are you feeling better, Mum?”

“Yes.”

“What was going on?”

Hulda sat on the bed. She could feel the lump in her throat growing.

“I don’t know. I’m sorry.”

“I was getting a bit worried about you.”

“I didn’t mean to worry you.”

She could hear a television in the background.

“Is Róbert asleep?”

“Yes. Didn’t you get the photo?”

“He’s so lovely.”

She couldn’t hold it together any longer and broke down sobbing.

María was quiet for a moment.

“Mum, have you had some bad news? Are you ill?”

“No, María. Nothing like that.”

“Don’t be afraid to tell me.”

“I know.”

Hulda took off her glasses and put them on the bedside table.

“What did you do today?”

“What?”

“Today. What did you do?”

Her daughter sighed.

“Football. Supermarket. Three loads of washing. Why?”

“I’d like to know.”

Hulda listened.

She could see María sitting on a kitchen chair. White cupboards, notes stuck to the fridge.

“Are you there, Mum?”

“Yes.”

“You keep going quiet.”

“No, no, I’m listening.”

“Well. That’s new.”

She said it lightly, but it still stung a little.

“Was I that bad?”

“Oh, Mum. I’m only joking—”

The line went dead.

Hulda kept the bedside lamp on all night.

She slept in short stretches, and her sleep was full of heavy dreams.

She dreamed of María’s funeral, but she wasn’t sure it was María in the coffin. She knew the church well and remembered clearly where she had sat. In the dream she was sitting somewhere else entirely. A little boy sat next to her, and she took his hand. They were both crying.

She woke shortly after five. She lay wide awake, listening to the wind. There were no new messages.

*

At breakfast Helen came over to apologise.

“I’m sorry about last night.”

Susan Mercer was sitting at another table. She called over to Hulda.

“All these churches. Are they still used?”

“Some of them.”

“For weddings, perhaps?”

“Yes. Weddings, and services.”

“And funerals?”

“Yes, funerals too.”

Susan nodded to her husband, pleased.

“What did I tell you?”

*

By nine all the luggage had been loaded onto the bus.

It was overcast and cold. A few passengers lingered outside, taking pictures of the church.

Hulda stood in the entrance.

Charles Dubois asked whether there would be a proper toilet at the first stop. He looked tired.

“Yes.”

“So I won’t have to pee outside in the frost.”

“No. Once is enough, isn’t it?”

He nodded.

His wife thanked Hulda. “It’s such a lovely place, and so mysterious. Unforgettable.”

Susan and David Mercer came next. Then the sisters, who had found their passports. Martin Bell was last. He came out of the hotel with coffee in a paper cup, apologising.

“Lovely coffee. I didn’t want it to go to waste.”

Hulda counted them as they went past.

Thirty-six.

Einar was already behind the wheel. The bus was warm inside.

“Everyone here?”

Hulda looked down the aisle.

“Yes.”

Einar closed the door.

*

At the junction Einar slowed down and waited for a car to pass.

“Let’s get this lot home before we end up with another one,” Hulda said.

“Or one short,” Einar said.

Hulda’s phone lit up.

Are you coming for dinner? Róbert wants to know.

Einar looked at her.

Hulda closed her eyes.

He turned right, towards Reykjavík.

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My Short Story Collection

Thursday, 11:30

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