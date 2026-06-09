Axel F Sigurdsson MD, PhD

Axel F Sigurdsson MD, PhD

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Laurentiu Lupu MD's avatar
Laurentiu Lupu MD
5h

“I don’t need you to feel my fear. I just need you not to look away from it.” I read that and stopped, it is the sentence I will carry out of this piece, the way you have carried “we had breakfast.”

Because that distinction really is everything. Patients rarely need the physician to merge with their fear; that would often make the care less possible, not more. What they need is someone whose composure has not quietly become a way of being absent from the room.

That is what makes clinical distance so hard to talk about honestly, it is not the opposite of care. Sometimes it is the imperfect form care has to take to stay usable: it lets you think, decide, continue, come back the next morning. But it can change character without anyone noticing. What begins as protection can settle into anesthesia; what begins as steadiness can become a way of not being reached.

Maybe that is why these particular faces follow you home. They are not only wounds. They are reminders that keep the distance from finishing its work, that keep you from leaving so much of yourself outside the room that the person in it has to be afraid alone.

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2 replies by Axel F Sigurdsson MD, PhD and others
Maria Bergsland, PhD's avatar
Maria Bergsland, PhD
15h

Thank you 🙏

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