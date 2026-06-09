I used to think I could stay untouched by the pain I witnessed. That I could carry grief without absorbing it. That I could walk through medicine without it ever walking through me.

I was wrong.

No one practices medicine for long without being marked by it. You don't notice it at first. It settles in quietly, case by case, until one day you realize a part of you has shifted.

Medicine has a long memory. Some memories never quite leave.

It was a quiet summer Sunday. Sunlight drifted through the hospital corridors. Outside, people were enjoying the day. Somewhere, children were playing football. Somewhere, families were having lunch. Nothing in the air hinted at tragedy.

He was in his twenties, strong, athletic, a new father.

He came in with chest discomfort that didn’t sound dangerous. The ECG was ordinary. The troponin barely moved. His numbers looked fine.

His face did not.

Then, without warning, he went into ventricular fibrillation. One moment he was speaking. The next he was gone.

We shocked him. Once. Twice. Three times. Then a pulse returned. Weak. Temporary. But enough. We rushed him to the cath lab. We needed an explanation. A clot. A dissection. Something to fight.

But his coronary arteries were pristine. The angiogram stared back at us, clean and merciless. Nothing to explain. Nothing to fight.

Then the alarms erupted again.

Another arrhythmia. More shocks. More compressions. More epinephrine. The room grew hot with effort and fear. Gloves snapped. Voices tightened.

And suddenly, an absurd soundtrack: someone’s pager kept chirping a cheerful little melody in the corner of the room.

I still remember that sound. Not because it mattered. Because it didn’t.

It felt almost obscene. Life insisting on its ordinariness while death was being negotiated a few feet away.

Eventually the rhythm on the monitor dissolved into stillness.

There comes a moment in every unsuccessful resuscitation when everyone in the room understands the outcome before anyone says it aloud.

I stopped the code. Nobody moved. For a few seconds we simply stood there.

The room was littered with syringes, discarded packaging, tangled wires, and exhaustion. We had reached the limit of what medicine could do.

What follows a code like that has its own weight.

Nobody rushes for the door. Nobody starts talking immediately. The gloves come off. The gowns are removed.

Someone begins gathering discarded packaging from the floor. Someone else stares at the monitor a little longer than necessary.

People avoid each other’s eyes. There is exhaustion, of course. But something else as well. A strange sense of failure, even when you know there was nothing more to do.

Someone steps back from the table slowly, almost as though ashamed of still being there.

The room feels suddenly too large. The silence settles over everything.

Then you do the worst part of the job. You go and break someone’s world.

His wife was waiting outside. She was holding his phone and a clean T-shirt she had brought from home. She looked up when I walked into the room. Something in her face changed before I said a word.

I don’t remember exactly what I told her. I don’t remember how long we talked.

I only remember one sentence.

“But he was fine this morning.”

Then she paused.

“We had breakfast.”

For years afterward, that sentence would return to me unexpectedly. Usually while driving home. Or walking outside. Or standing in line at a grocery store.

We had breakfast.

I drove home that night with the windows down. I couldn’t sleep.

For several days I found myself replaying the case, looking for something I had missed. Some decision I could have made differently. Some clue I should have seen.

Even when reason tells you the outcome was unavoidable, the mind keeps searching for another ending.

People think moments like that make you harder. They don’t. They make you porous. And once grief seeps through the cracks, you never become fully watertight again.

So you learn to protect yourself. Not consciously. Not all at once. Distance enters your practice the way a limp enters a walk, gradually, almost without notice.

You still listen. You still care. But something has shifted.

The strange thing about grief in medicine is that it rarely stays attached to the patient who caused it. It migrates. It settles into other encounters. Other rooms. Other faces.

Years later, I cared for an elderly man with advanced heart failure who came to the clinic every month, pulling an oxygen tank behind him.

He never complained. He was simply kind. The sort of person who asks how you are before telling you how he is. I liked him. Doctors are not supposed to say that, but it was true.

When he died, I called the family. I completed the paperwork. I closed the chart.

Then something curious happened. I found myself avoiding patients who reminded me of him. I shortened conversations. I focused more on symptoms than stories.

For a while, I told myself this was professionalism. Efficiency. Objectivity. But looking back, I think I was simply tired of losing people.

Over time, I began to understand that the challenge was not avoiding sorrow. That was impossible. Nor was it carrying every patient home. That was unsustainable. The challenge was somewhere in between. To remain open without being overwhelmed. To care without retreating. To keep showing up.

That, I suspect, is the line many of us spend our careers trying to hold.

Several years later, a woman recovering from a heart attack said something I have never forgotten.

She was tired of reassurance. Tired of certainty. Tired of people trying to talk her out of her fear.

“I don’t need you to feel my fear,” she said.

“I just need you not to look away from it.”

I have thought about that sentence often.

I still think about the young man who died on that summer Sunday. I still think about his wife holding the clean T-shirt. I still think about the old man with the oxygen tank.

Their names live somewhere in memory, though I rarely speak them aloud.

And every morning, another patient walks through the door.

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This essay first appeared on DocsOpinion in 2025 and has been lightly revised for publication here.