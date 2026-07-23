Axel F Sigurdsson MD, PhD

Axel F Sigurdsson MD, PhD

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Franziska Spritzler's avatar
Franziska Spritzler
19h

This is fantastic, Axel. I love this real-life example and your take on a very controversial topic. Thank you so much for writing and sharing this.

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