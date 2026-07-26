Axel F Sigurdsson MD, PhD

Axel F Sigurdsson MD, PhD

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Bruce Washburn's avatar
Bruce Washburn
15h

This reminds me of myself and my old U. S. Marine Corps buddies, now in the 80th years of our lives, when we gather and begin talking again of our once seemingly endless time together, but now seemingly brief time together, that time when we went overseas and were fortunate enough to return home.

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GeoffPainPhD's avatar
GeoffPainPhD
17h

My cousin Jan Bernstorff Thomsen is a famous Reykjavík fisherman.

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