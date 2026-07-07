Axel F Sigurdsson MD, PhD

Axel F Sigurdsson MD, PhD

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Maria Bergsland, PhD's avatar
Maria Bergsland, PhD
4h

Beautiful reading. Thank you!

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1 reply by Axel F Sigurdsson MD, PhD
Franziska Spritzler's avatar
Franziska Spritzler
1h

This is such a wonderful article, Axel. Thank you for sharing your experiences and insights so openly. I’m turning 60 this year, and although I’ve always been an extremely early riser, many of your other observations definitely resonate with me. Wishing you many more happy, healthy years ahead! 😊

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