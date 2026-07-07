I woke at ten to five this morning. My body had apparently made the call unilaterally. No meeting, no memo, just done. I tried lying still, breathing slowly, counting sheep. I even tried playing golf in my head, which only left me more awake and annoyed at my short game. So I lay there and stared at the ceiling, which at least had the decency not to say anything.

A few years ago, this would not have happened. I was a night owl by conviction, not circumstance. Sleep before midnight always struck me as something other people did. I’d go to bed late, fall asleep instantly, and in the morning the alarm clock had to work for it, going off two, sometimes three times before I’d concede the day had started.

Now, sleep has become a subject people discuss with real seriousness. A friend of mine wears a ring that tells him, each morning, with great confidence, whether last night counts as a win. Everyone I know seems to check their body’s report card before checking anything else, including the news. I swore I wouldn’t wear one of these devices.

I now sleep with a Garmin on my wrist most nights, which reports back each morning with a body battery percentage. I’m not sure the number has ever told me anything I didn’t already feel in my knees. I check it anyway, first thing, before coffee, before anything sensible.

Now, at sixty-six, ten o’clock feels like a reasonable bedtime, not from boredom but from real tiredness. And somewhere along the way, I became an admirer of early mornings themselves, the quiet of them, before the rest of the house has any opinions about the day.

It isn’t just sleep that’s changed. My body has started making itself known in other ways too, mostly through the joints.

The stiffness is most honest in that first moment out of bed, the few seconds where knees and back file their objections before agreeing, reluctantly, to function. Before sixty, I’m fairly sure I didn’t know I owned half these parts. They were just there, quietly doing their jobs, asking for nothing. Now they hold a brief meeting every morning before letting me stand up.

Then there are the nighttime trips to the bathroom. A fairly standard male issue at this age, unrelated to any of the fluids I drink or don’t drink, and entirely related to a gland no one warns you about in medical school despite a fair amount of time spent on the subject. My wife has a firm opinion that I should sit. We discuss it before bed, like reasonable adults. At three in the morning, I make my own decisions.

The bathroom trip is easy to joke about. It’s the second one, two hours later, lying awake in the dark, that brings other thoughts. Not about the bladder. About what else may be quietly changing while I’m not paying attention.

And names. This is supposedly how it starts. Not with a diagnosis, but with a name you can’t quite reach. I still remember patients, stories, conversations, faces, events. I can describe people in detail. But sometimes a name stays just out of reach. I know I know it. I can almost hear it. Then, ten minutes later, brushing my teeth or driving to work, it appears as if nothing happened.

I tell myself this is not dementia. Most people my age tell themselves the same thing.

But I have never been sixty-six before. Every age is new territory when you arrive there. There are books about parenting, retirement, longevity, books promising we can slow aging, reverse it, optimize it, outsmart biology. There are surprisingly few conversations about what it actually feels like from the inside.

Nobody told me, for instance, that recovery would become important. When I was younger, it happened automatically. I could sleep poorly, work long hours, travel, exercise, and think little of it. Apparently, that arrangement expired without notice.

Now a poor night’s sleep follows me for a day or two. Travel asks more of me than it once did. Gardening now comes with its own recovery period. A day spent carrying luggage through airports leaves a trace. Not illness. Not disability. Just evidence that the account balance isn’t what it once was.

For years, patients described this to me. “Doctor, I still do everything I used to do. I just can’t do it every day.” At the time, I understood the sentence. I’m not sure I understood the experience. Now I do.

The batteries still charge. No percentage this time, just a feeling, the kind no wrist-worn device has a name for.

As physicians, we’re trained to look for disease, and fatigue does have causes: anemia, poor sleep, heart disease, depression, medication. But some fatigue may simply be what sixty-six feels like.

Patients often say, “please don’t tell me it’s age.” I understand that reaction. “It’s age” can sound like curiosity’s end, as if the symptom no longer deserves attention. But maybe aging deserves more curiosity, not less. It remains strangely unexplored.

Medicine measures almost everything now: blood pressure, muscle mass, sleep efficiency. Yet there is still no laboratory test for feeling that your batteries no longer hold a full charge, no imaging study for appreciating a comfortable chair, or stretching, or leaving a party before midnight and feeling entirely comfortable about the decision.

I suspect many people carry these observations quietly, wondering if it’s normal, if everyone feels this way, whether to worry, to investigate, or simply to accept it. I don’t know the answer. Maybe there isn’t one. Maybe aging is less a diagnosis than an ongoing negotiation between expectation and reality.

The person inside changes far less than the body around it. I still buy books faster than I can read them. I still make plans that assume an optimistic future. Then I hear myself discussing sleep quality with genuine enthusiasm, or find myself choosing a restaurant partly on the basis of acoustics, and realize that time has, in fact, been moving forward.

The body has started introducing terms and conditions. It prefers regular sleep. It remembers yesterday.

I still don’t know what seventy will feel like, or seventy-five, or eighty. Probably more stiffness, more forgotten names, a lower body battery score. Probably also more perspective, a greater appreciation for ordinary days, though I’ve learned not to trust my own forecasts on this.

I have never been this age before. I’m still learning its grammar.

Some mornings I stand at the window before anyone else is up, admiring the quiet the way I never used to, and realize that I’m living in a body that is both mine and newly unfamiliar.

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