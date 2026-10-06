The driver was waiting outside. I could hear the diesel engine ticking over in the morning quiet. It was a Thursday in mid-January, seven in the morning.

My wife watched me put my laptop in my bag. She smiled gently, with sympathy in her eyes.

“Perhaps you’ll enjoy it once you get there,” she said.

“I doubt it.”

“You’ve already decided they’re all mad.”

“Perhaps. Though I think there’s a good chance they are.”

“Have fun, darling,” she said. “Take care. Our country isn’t often kind at this time of year.”

North of Borgarnes, the traffic thinned until it felt as though we had the road to ourselves. Snow blew across it, gathering in shallow drifts here and there. I had driven this way many times and knew it well. We passed the place where my grandmother had been born. The house was long gone. A big holiday home stood there now, with a hot tub and a sauna.

“The forecast has changed quite a bit,” the driver said. He liked to talk.

“They’re expecting a snowstorm on Saturday evening.”

“Wouldn’t surprise me. Ridiculous to be travelling out here now. I’ll probably get snowed in and be unable to get home.”

He shrugged.

“It’s a beautiful place.”

I had been invited to speak about blood lipids at a conference on longevity and ways of staying healthy for as long as possible. These were people who hoped to keep the man with the scythe waiting. The fee was more than I usually earned in a week. I had told my wife I was mainly curious to see what it was like.

After a while, we drove along the coast past a small church, then turned right towards the mountains. The sign said Jökulgil, which was hardly surprising with Snæfellsjökull standing before us in all its glory. I thought of Jules Verne’s fantastical underground world. The hotel was new but built in an old style. Dark brown wooden walls and black stone lined the reception area. A lively fire burned in a large fireplace. It was snowing heavily outside.

I was given a handsome conference bag and a blue name badge on a blue lanyard. Beneath my name was the word SPEAKER. Most guests had white badges on red lanyards. A few wore dark grey badges on gold lanyards, with FOUNDERS’ CIRCLE printed in gold beneath their names.

At the reception, I asked whether the blue badge entitled me to anything extra. I was mainly thinking of free drinks or something along those lines. It did not. I was also told that no alcoholic drinks would be available at all.

The conference bag contained woollen socks, a notebook, and a card explaining when to drink coffee in relation to the cortisol cycle. There was also a picture of the cold plunge tubs, with instructions for experienced users and beginners alike. Everyone was encouraged to join a group plunge at sunrise on Sunday, which would be at 11:05.

On a table covered with a white cloth, not far from the fireplace, stood small amber bottles. A banner above them read: CardioStack. A natural way to improve your cholesterol.

The next table had another display.

Tessera. Discover your true biological age. All it takes is one drop.

Two young women stood at the tables in tight leggings and pink T-shirts that said, “It’s up to you, no one else.” They smiled brightly at me.

Andrea, the organiser who had arranged my invitation, came over to greet me. She shook my hand warmly and smiled.

“We’re really looking forward to hearing you on Saturday.”

She told me she had grown up in Akureyri and spent eighteen years in London and San Francisco. She had worked in pharmaceutical marketing at first, then for a company that made sleep trackers. She switched to English when another guest approached and continued in English after he left.

“People have been asking about you,” she said.

“That doesn’t sound good.”

“They’re a very interested group. We were lucky to get you. Most of them have read something you’ve written.”

There were fifty guests, she said. Researchers, founders, doctors and people who really wanted to invest in better health. There had been fierce competition for places, she told me, and she also hinted that the registration fee had been substantial.

“But why here, in the middle of nowhere?”

“Cold, darkness, hunger and country air. Our great-grandparents lived at the limits of what the human body can endure. We invited people here to let them feel those limits and experience the connection between human beings and nature directly, but safely.”

My father’s great-grandmother had lost three children before they could walk. I wondered which part of the programme would cover that.

“I was looking through your slides,” Andrea said. “They’re excellent. There’s just one thing. I think this audience might respond well if you put a little less emphasis on the pharmaceutical side.”

“It’s quite difficult for me to talk about this subject without discussing medication.”

“Of course. I understand. But the people at this conference are most interested in what they can do for their own health. We don’t believe medication is the answer.” She looked towards the amber bottles on the table. “Our partners have put a great deal of work into finding natural ways to slow ageing and reduce the risk of disease.”

“I’ll look at the slides again and see if I can shift the emphasis a little.”

She touched my arm, then went straight over to greet a man wearing a dark grey badge on a gold lanyard.

In my room, three walnuts sat in a ceramic bowl beside a note describing their health benefits. I ate them all at once.

Then I opened my slides, tweaked the title, removed one slide about medication, and added another on the possible benefits of supplements.

*

Later that afternoon, I went down to the cold plunge tubs. They stood on a deck above some low cliffs, with changing rooms, showers and a sauna behind them. A tall American was sitting in one of the tubs, holding his watch above the water.

“Recovery score of ninety-two this morning,” he said through chattering teeth. His lips were blue.

An instructor in the tub beside him smiled. A woman in an Icelandic woollen jumper and a woolly hat was filming them on her phone.

“Well done, Daniel,” she said.

I went into the beautifully designed changing room and got ready for the sauna. My wife had handed me my swimming trunks at the last moment before I left home. I went inside.

A man in his forties was sitting on one of the benches. His glasses were fogged up, and he took them off. He was completely naked.

“Are you the cardiologist?”

“Yes, I am.”

“Matthias Keller. Munich. I’m an actuary.” He held his glasses and tried to rub away the fog with one finger. “I’ve always wanted to ask someone who knows about these things. The cold water. Is it safe for the heart?”

I explained the sudden strain of getting into it and why I would be cautious, at least if I had an underlying heart condition. He listened without interrupting.

“My brother died last March,” he said. “Fifty-three. He was running along the Isar. He sat down on a bench, and that was it. He’d run several marathons.”

“I’m sorry.”

“Thank you.” He put his glasses back on. They were no less fogged up than before. “I know the statistics better than anyone here, but since my brother died, that hasn’t helped me much. Perhaps that’s why I’m here.”

Through the large sauna window, we watched Daniel climb out and raise both arms in triumph, as though he had broken a record.

At breakfast the next morning, Daniel introduced himself and said he was from San Francisco. He had run a large technology company and sold it for a substantial sum two years earlier. He had invested some of the money in three companies, including Tessera.

“So I suppose you can relax now and concentrate on your health,” I said.

“I work harder than ever.”

On his plate were eggs, bacon and two beef patties.

“You have to take the biological age test. Forty thousand methylation sites. Your true age, calculated precisely overnight.”

“I know how old I am.”

“You know what it says in your passport. But have you asked the body you live in?”

Next he asked whether I had tried the tubs.

“Just the sauna.”

“You have to do both. That’s the whole point. That’s when you get the effects.”

“What effects?”

He smiled.

“The endorphins, man. And that’s not all. You’ll feel good tomorrow too.”

Then he talked easily about exercise, food and sleep. He had lost weight, no longer fell asleep at his desk and felt better than he had in twenty years. He was very convincing, and I couldn’t help believing him.

“My doctor is always complaining about my LDL. Every time I tell him what I’m eating, he looks horrified.”

“Is it very high?”

“We’ll save that for your talk.”

At lunch I sat beside Marianne, an Englishwoman who had worked in publishing for many years. She put a small bottle of tablets beside her coffee cup and took a little carton of grapefruit juice from her bag.

“Rapamycin,” she said when she saw me looking. “I take it once a week.”

I asked whether she had consulted a doctor about the rapamycin. She named a specialist in London whom I had never heard of.

Across the table sat a healthy-looking man in dark clothes. He was drinking his third ginger shot. He told us his biological age had fallen by eleven months since June.

“That’s splendid. Congratulations,” I said.

He seemed to accept the remark but said nothing more.

Marianne showed me a message on her phone from her son, who wanted pictures of the food.

Have they let you chew anything yet?

She laughed and sent him a photograph of the soup.

“He thinks this is madness,” she said.

When the others left, she stayed behind.

“Everyone in my family dies of heart disease. My cholesterol has been high since I first had it measured, in my early twenties. I took a statin for years but stopped five years ago.”

“Why did you stop?”

“I found out it interfered with mitochondrial function.”

“Were you advised to stop?”

“No, not at all. I decided for myself.” She sipped her coffee. “I felt dreadful on it. Or I thought I did. I’ve forgotten now. The woman at the stand says CardioStack does the same thing without the side effects.”

I stood up and said goodbye. She nodded, then asked whether I thought she was foolish to take rapamycin.

“I’m aware of its immunosuppressive properties, and that it has gained popularity as an anti-ageing drug. But, to tell you the truth, I know much less than the people here want me to know, or think I know.”

“That wasn’t what I asked.”

“No? What did you mean?”

“I wasn’t asking about your knowledge. I wanted your opinion. Whether you judge me. Whether you’ll shake your head once I’m out of sight.”

“Well, I haven’t started taking it myself. Not yet.”

She put the bottle back in her bag.

On my way upstairs, I stopped at the Tessera table. I felt I had to show some professional interest. The young woman asked for my date of birth, pricked my finger, and said the result would be ready the following morning.

“Don’t I have to pay something?”

“No, it’s included for speakers.”

She asked whether I wanted the results just for myself or whether she could share them with the conference’s clinical team.

“No, this is just for me.”

“Of course. Privacy is very important to us. We take it seriously.”

Next, she offered me a discount on another test in six months to measure my progress.

“Progress from what?”

“Your baseline.”

I told her I wanted to see the current result first. She smiled.

At dinner, Andrea spoke about Iceland. Fish, sheep, darkness, the heat beneath our feet. Winter and darkness had taught the body to rest. Our grandmothers had worked outdoors well into their eighties.

“Our ancestors didn’t have crisps and sweet desserts,” she said. “They had resilience.”

The CardioStack representative applauded with the rest of the room.

I sat beside Erik, a retired biochemistry professor from Oslo. He was a keen cross-country skier and had great faith in exercise and the effects of metformin on ageing. Guests kept stopping to congratulate him on the Norwegian cross-country skiers’ success at the last Winter Olympics. He thanked them and answered each one politely.

“Is that true about the grandmothers?” he asked when we were alone. “Did they work outdoors into their eighties?”

“The ones who lived that long.”

Back in my room, I went over my slides. I considered restoring the original title but left it alone.

My wife had sent a photograph of a drawing our grandchild had left on the kitchen table: a bicycle with six wheels.

How’s the cult?

Lovely, I wrote. Waiting for Billy Graham.

Who’s that?

Smiley face.

I woke at four. The Tessera result was on my phone.

Biological age: 67.4.

I was sixty-four.

On the graph, my dot sat just inside the red zone. Below it was a link to book an appointment with a longevity coach.

I put the phone down.

What nonsense. How could they tell that from a single drop of blood? The decimal place was particularly insulting.

After a while, I picked up the phone again.

The longevity coaching came in three membership tiers. The middle tier offered testing four times a year, along with an individual plan for each member. The highest tier included direct access to a doctor.

I wondered who the doctor was, but then caught myself wondering what share of the fee went to him.

The lecture room was packed at eleven. Marianne sat in the third row. Matthias was in the front row, holding a cup of coffee. Daniel sat beside him with an open notebook. The CardioStack team stood at the back.

Andrea introduced me as the country’s leading expert on blood lipids and encouraged everyone to ask difficult questions after my talk.

I spoke for thirty-five minutes. Daniel raised his hand before I had finished.

“Thank you for an excellent talk, Doctor. My LDL is sky high. Calcium score zero. Low triglycerides, good blood pressure. I’m in the best shape of my life. Do you want to put me on a statin and leave me bedridden with muscle pain?”

“A calcium score of zero is very reassuring,” I said. “But it doesn’t tell us what will happen over the next twenty or thirty years. I wouldn’t be entirely comfortable with that LDL level.”

“So yes,” Daniel said. “You’d put me on medication?”

“That isn’t my decision. But I would give it some thought. In the end, whether you take medication is your decision. Not your doctor’s.”

Then we got onto particle size. A man in the second row brought up a study of thin people on a low-carbohydrate diet. I knew the paper. We went back and forth on it for a couple of minutes.

Daniel closed his notebook.

A few minutes later, we were done.

Andrea asked for a photograph of me at the partners’ stand. I was reluctant at first, but then gave in.

I stood between the bottles and the equipment for measuring biological age. The two young women in tight leggings stood in front of me and smiled.

*

Erik wanted to see the church. We walked along the road for a while with the wind at our backs. The church was locked. Gravestones rose out of the snow in the churchyard. Erik brushed them off, and I read the inscriptions for him.

There was a girl who had died at four months. On another stone were two brothers who had died a year apart. Then we came to a larger one with five names on it. They were men from a nearby fishing village who had all drowned in March 1906.

“The same storm?”

“The same boat.”

Erik stood looking at the gravestone.

“My grandfather fished out of Lofoten,” he said. “He never complained. He said today was the only day that mattered. He lived to eighty-eight.”

We sheltered behind the church wall. I asked what he thought of the age test.

“It’s nonsense. All that matters is how you feel. Don’t let anyone make up a number and sell it to you as the truth.”

When we got back, Marianne was having a heated discussion with Andrea in the lobby.

“It’s unacceptable for people to be naked in the sauna. I got such a fright when I walked in.”

“I’m sorry. I’ve spoken to Matthias,” Andrea said. “He’s used to it in Germany.”

Applause came from the lecture room.

The storm arrived that evening. The windows shook in the blowing snow. The lights dimmed twice, then came back. Guests tried to take photographs into the darkness. A woman in a black suit said this was the real Iceland.

Daniel pulled up a chair and sat beside me in the lounge. He had bought carrot juice at the bar.

“I enjoyed your talk. You’re good at making complicated things simple.”

“I thought you disagreed with me.”

“I do.” He smiled. “Did you take the age test?”

I told him the result.

He grimaced, then laughed. “The algorithm is still in its early stages. We’re about to run it on a larger group.”

“So perhaps I could get younger later?”

“Possibly.”

I liked him better for that.

Later, I found Matthias at the bar. He had his laptop open and was looking at something that resembled an Excel spreadsheet. He closed it, then opened it again and turned it towards me.

It contained a great deal of data about his brother: cholesterol, blood sugar, weight, marathon times. Everything looked very good, and the computer model put his risk of heart disease over the next ten years very low.

“I’ve looked at this perhaps a hundred times. Changed the assumptions back and forth. According to all of it, he should be alive and well today.”

“The models—”

“I know. I build them.” He took off his glasses. “Numbers and biology often don’t get along. Unfortunately, nature plays havoc with the mathematics.”

He closed the laptop.

“I’m going into the tub tomorrow. I’ve been a spectator long enough.”

“You don’t have to.”

“I know. But I’ve made up my mind.”

On my way upstairs, I found a photograph of myself on the conference’s social media page. Behind my shoulder, perfectly legible, were the words CardioStack. A natural way to improve your cholesterol.

I considered messaging Andrea. Of course, she would simply reply that I had agreed to the photograph.

I left it.

*

By Sunday morning, the wind had dropped. The peninsula was completely white, and everything was still. The glacier rose, majestic and bright, in the northwest. At reception, I was told the road was closed, and the snowplough would not reach us before late afternoon.

At eleven, the guests gathered on the deck in their bathrobes. The instructor broke the ice on the cold plunge tubs with the blade of an oar. Andrea stood a little way off, smiling, in a long down coat. Marianne was checking flight schedules on her phone.

The sun began to peep above the horizon at 11:05, as predicted. A few people applauded.

Daniel was first into the tub nearest us. He read out his heart rate from his watch and explained his breathing technique, which he said was absolutely essential.

He received more applause than the sunrise.

Next, Matthias took off his robe, laid it over the railing and handed me his glasses.

He stepped into the tub beside Daniel and gasped at the cold. He stayed standing, both hands on the rim.

“Breathe slowly,” the instructor told him.

I thought he was working up the courage to sit down. Then one knee bent, and the other followed. His chin began to sink towards his chest. He was still holding the wood, but his body seemed to sink down between his arms.

The instructor called his name.

Before I knew it, I was in the tub, ready to catch him. Daniel and the instructor helped me lift him out and lay him on the towels someone had spread on the deck.

He didn’t respond. I could see no sign of breathing and found no pulse.

I started chest compressions and told someone to call 112. The instructor took out his phone at once.

“The defibrillator. Where is it?”

No one answered.

“Andrea!”

“We don’t have one. It’s on order.”

My trousers were soaking wet. I counted aloud in Icelandic, as I was used to doing.

Someone put a hand on my shoulder.

That was when Matthias coughed.

I stopped the chest compressions and felt his neck. At last I found a pulse, fast and irregular.

Marianne knelt beside us.

“The ambulance can’t get through the snow. They’re sending the helicopter,” she said. “It’s taking off now.”

Daniel held out his watch.

“The watch can record an ECG. Want to try it, doctor?”

He was pale and shaking in his swimming trunks.

“Yes, good. Help me put it on him.”

The tracing wasn’t perfect, but it was enough. Atrial fibrillation.

Daniel took his watch back, then knelt beside Matthias and held a blanket around his shoulders.

Together we carried him inside. He kept apologising, first in German, then in English.

“My glasses?”

They were in my jacket pocket. I put them on him, and they fogged up immediately in the warmth.

Andrea knelt at his feet. She had taken off her coat and laid it over him.

“Please don’t apologise,” she said.

Matthias asked whether he would miss his flight.

“Don’t worry about that.”

“My niece is picking me up at the airport in Munich.”

Marianne asked for her phone number. He tried to give it to her, got muddled and started again.

I told him to rest. We’d sort it out later.

He wouldn’t give up and eventually managed to gasp out a number he was sure was right.

Snow blew in every direction as the helicopter landed beside the hotel shortly before noon. A young doctor was with the crew, a woman I didn’t recognise. I told her what had happened.

Matthias caught hold of my sleeve as the crew prepared to move him.

“Could you tell my niece I’m awake and feeling all right?”

“Marianne will call and tell her.”

“She’ll think it’s happening again. The same thing that happened to my brother Herman.”

I laid my hand over his until he let go.

The guests watched the helicopter leave. Most were still in their bathrobes.

Andrea sat on the bottom step, talking on her phone.

I went upstairs and stood in the shower until the heat began to hurt my shoulders.

*

Marianne handed me a coffee when I came down.

“Am I allowed to drink coffee now? My cortisol must be all over the place.”

“I won’t tell anyone.”

She had reached Matthias’s niece. She was already arranging to come to Iceland. Andrea had promised to send her the hospital details.

“That was quite something. What do you think happened?” Marianne asked.

I put the cup down.

“Probably a strong vasovagal reaction. But I can’t be sure.”

At two, a notice appeared outside the lecture room.

The breathing session would go ahead at 15:00 as scheduled.

Everyone was encouraged to attend.

NAD+ infusions would then be available until six for anyone who wanted one.

Andrea came over while I was reading the notice.

“Some people want to carry on as though nothing has happened. Some just want to go home. I really don’t know what to do.”

She had changed her jumper. There was a small cut on one finger.

“Stop the cold plunges, at least for now,” I said.

“I have.”

We stood there together for a while.

“I want the photograph taken off the page.”

“Of course.” She took out her phone. “I’m sorry. I should have asked your permission to use it.”

The snowplough reached us at five. By six, my bag was in the car.

Erik came over and hugged me.

“Let me know next time you’re in Oslo.”

Daniel shook my hand and held it for a moment.

“You should get a refund for the age test,” he said.

“It was free.”

“Yes. Exactly.”

Neither of us laughed.

As we drove away, Marianne and Daniel stood on the steps outside the entrance and waved.

The snowplough had left high walls of snow along the road. We drove past the church, its roof barely visible above the drifts.

The driver asked whether I’d enjoyed the weekend after all.

“Mostly. Until the end.”

“Yes, I heard someone had been taken ill. Saw the helicopter too.” He adjusted the heater. “Are you cold?”

“A little.”

Just before we reached Borgarnes, I put my hand in my pocket and found Matthias’s lens cloth. He must have handed it to me with his glasses.

I spread it on my knee, then folded it up again.

My phone was still showing the test result.

67.4.

The link to book a consultation was underneath.

I called my wife.

“How was it?” she asked.

All weekend I’d been thinking how much she would enjoy hearing about the walnuts and the card telling us when to drink coffee. I’d meant to tell her about the people clapping when the sun came up, too.

But when she asked, I couldn’t say anything.

“Are you there?”

“Yes,” I said. “I’m on my way home.”

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Author’s note

I have my doubts about much of what the longevity industry is selling. But I understand wanting a few more good years. I hear it from my patients, and I want it too.

I meant to make fun of the people at this conference. As I wrote, I grew rather fond of them, including the cardiologist.