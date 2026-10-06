Axel F Sigurdsson MD, PhD

Axel F Sigurdsson MD, PhD

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James Peter Stevens's avatar
James Peter Stevens
Oct 6

Nice work, Axel! You do a good line in satire. In my profession, linguistics and academia, David Lodge has written some excellent novels in the genre: Small World, Changing Places, Therapy etc. You’d like them.

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6 replies by Axel F Sigurdsson MD PhD FACC and others
Gabriel Weston's avatar
Gabriel Weston
Oct 8

Another fantastic story. What I love is the understated style. All the ambiguity is right there, in the plain sentences and what isn’t said too. Fine, fine writing.

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