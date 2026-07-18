One of my earliest memories is from my sixth birthday. Almost nothing happens. It’s an August morning near our house in Reykjavík, the sun is out, and I’m wearing a striped shirt, running across the yard.

I don’t remember the presents, the cake, or who came to visit. I remember running.

That memory has stayed with me for sixty years, and I’ve often wondered why. There must have been birthdays with better presents, days that felt more important at the time. Yet this is the one that keeps returning. Not every day, not even every year. It appears now and then, as quietly as it arrived.

A striped shirt. Sunlight. Running.

For a long time I assumed I remembered that morning because it was my birthday. Now I’m not so sure. When I close my eyes, I don’t really remember what happened. I remember what it felt like to be there.

There’s a difference.

When I was six, that morning wasn’t a memory. It was simply life. I wasn’t thinking, I’ll remember this one day. I wasn’t wondering whether I was happy. I was running.

My father had already been dead for three years. I knew that, though I couldn’t really know what it meant. People spoke of him often — his honesty, his discipline, his athleticism. He was already becoming part of the family’s history. My mother was my world. Still, none of that belonged to my morning. It was just the yard.

Years passed, and without noticing it, I started bringing different questions back to the same place. When I became a father myself, I stopped looking at the little boy and started looking for the adult.

My mother was forty-four that year.

I didn’t work that out until much later, but once I did, I couldn’t stop thinking about it. Forty-four, three years after losing her husband, raising a son on her own in a house that still carried his absence. I wonder what she saw, watching me run across that yard. Whether it looked like proof that a life could still be built out of what remained, or whether she was relieved that, for a little while, her son was laughing in the sunshine.

I don’t know. I was six. I was running.

It had never occurred to me that she was living through that same morning too. The same sunlight, the same yard, but an entirely different day.

A few years ago I found a photograph from around that time. I did what people eventually do. I counted. Forty-four.

When I was six, she seemed grown, fixed, permanent — a fact of the world rather than a person with an age. Now she seems astonishingly young.

The photograph hasn’t changed. I have.

I’ve come back to that August morning many times over the years, each time bringing whatever age I’d become with me. As a boy, I remembered the running. As a father, I noticed my mother. Now, as a grandfather, I notice something stranger: when I remember that morning, nothing feels absent. Not to the little boy. Three years earlier, something enormous had disappeared from his mother’s life, and none of it reached him that morning.

These days I find myself thinking of that morning at unexpected moments, usually when one of my grandchildren is running across a garden or laughing at something that will be forgotten by lunchtime.

I watch them the way I imagine my mother once watched me.

And I say nothing.

If you found this piece useful or enjoyable, you can support my work here.