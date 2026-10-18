Winters in Iceland’s Westfjords have long been hard on the people who live there, and the locals told me this one was unusually bad.

It was a Saturday. I had dozed off on the sofa over a gloomy book about how Icelanders struggled to survive in the seventeenth century. It was five o’clock, dark already, and snowing. I turned up the only radiator in the little flat, pulled on a thick jumper and sat down to write to my mother. I had written 22 January 1983 at the top of the page, and three lines beneath it, when my mind drifted.

From the kitchen window I could see the harbour lights clearly, though the boats had disappeared into the snow. In her last letter Mum had asked whether I was getting enough to eat. I wrote that the old woman next door brought me fresh fish on Tuesdays. Most weeks I threw it away. I’d had enough boiled haddock and was eating dried fish instead, but Mum didn’t need to know that.

I had the radio on beside the kettle. They said the road to Ísafjörður had been closed because of the avalanche risk. I knew it well from driving back and forth, with the sea below the road and the mountains on the other side. Now I listened for the names of roads and heaths.

Someone knocked downstairs. Sigrún had already opened the front door and come in, and was brushing the snow off her sleeves. I knew her from the shop, where she sometimes worked on Saturdays. She was Hallgrímur’s wife. I’d never met him, though his name came up nearly every time I asked who owned this boat or that house.

“Hello. Could you come and have a look at Hallgrímur?”

“Has something happened to him?”

“He’s got a bad pain, and he’s not one to complain. He says it’s something he ate.”

“Where is the pain?”

She put her hand on the lower part of her breastbone.

“Somewhere here.”

“When did it start?”

“Around four, I think. Maybe earlier. He didn’t tell me until he got home, and that was an hour ago.”

I went back upstairs, fetched my medical bag and put on my coat and woollen hat. The letter was still lying on the table. I turned off the radio.

The wind was picking up as we went past the shop and on up the hill. Sigrún went ahead, following a path I couldn’t see until she had stepped into it. Their house stood at the top, two storeys with a double garage and lights in three upstairs windows. Sigrún held the wrought-iron gate open while I squeezed through. Once we were inside she took my coat and hat. The hall was the size of my whole flat.

Hallgrímur was sitting at the kitchen table in a vest, with his trousers unbuttoned. An untouched cup of coffee stood in front of him. He looked up when I came in.

“I told her there was no need for you.”

He looked at Sigrún, who began clearing the table.

I put down my bag and held out my hand.

“I’m Gunnar. The doctor.”

He looked at my hand, then at my face. He didn’t hold out his own.

“Are you the new one?”

“Yes.”

“How long since you finished your training?”

“Tell me about the pain first.”

He glanced quickly at Sigrún.

“Well, he’s got a bag at least, bless the boy.”

She pulled out a chair for me.

Hallgrímur rubbed his upper stomach and up over his breastbone. He’d had herring for lunch, he said, and there had been something odd about it. The pain had come on while he was checking the loading bay at the freezing plant.

“Does it go anywhere? Up into the jaw or out into the arms?”

He shook his head.

“Well, a bit into the arms.”

Sweat beaded on his forehead. Sigrún had stopped by the sink with a plate in each hand.

I felt his pulse and took out my stethoscope.

“I want you to come down with me so I can examine you properly.”

“The doctor who saw me last gave me some white mixture for this. It worked.”

“Was it the same kind of pain?”

“Well, he didn’t make me walk down the hill to find out.”

“I need to take a tracing of your heart.”

Hallgrímur looked at his wife.

“Get the car.”

“Which one?”

“The Jeep, of course.”

“The keys are in my coat.”

She stood still for a moment, then set the plates down carefully in the sink. She went out to the hall and came back with his anorak, the car keys in her other hand. She held the anorak open behind him so he could slip his arms into the sleeves.

Sigrún drove us up to the door of the health centre. I sat in the back with Hallgrímur. She kept asking him whether he was warm enough, and he said he was. When we stopped he tried to get out before I’d come round to help him.

“Let me help you.”

“I can walk by myself.”

He could, too, but only as far as the treatment room. He dropped heavily onto the couch and waited while I turned up the radiator.

I got out the ECG machine. I fastened the electrodes to his wrists and ankles, then moved the chest electrode from point to point, marking the narrow paper strip as I went. Hallgrímur watched my hands.

“We paid for everything in here,” he said. “My brother Einar and I.”

I moved the chest electrode.

“Do you know what you’re doing?”

“Yes.”

I read the tracing at the desk. I’d seen plenty like it on the cardiology ward in Reykjavík, though usually with someone beside me who had seen more.

The front door opened suddenly, and Margrét, the health centre’s nurse, came down the corridor with a shopping bag. She had worked there for eighteen years. I had been there four months.

“Lilja rang me,” she said. “She saw the Jeep outside.”

“Who’s Lilja?” I asked.

“My secretary,” Hallgrímur said.

Sigrún looked down, then moved his anorak from one chair to another.

Margrét put the bag under the desk and took off her coat. She was wearing a brown Icelandic wool jumper and blue jeans.

“Good evening, Margrét,” Hallgrímur said.

She didn’t answer. She hung up her coat and looked at him.

“How long has this been going on?”

“It’s that bloody herring.”

“Did you eat it too?” she asked, turning to Sigrún.

“Yes. There was nothing wrong with it.”

Margrét opened a cupboard and took out a blanket.

I pulled a small stool over to the couch and sat down. I could feel my heart beating faster, and my armpits were damp.

“Hallgrímur, I think you’re having a heart attack.”

His eyes went to Sigrún, who was standing at the foot of the couch.

“How many of these have you seen?” he asked.

“Enough to know what’s going on.”

He looked me straight in the eye.

“Then you won’t mind getting someone with more experience to have a look at it with you.”

“I’m going to ring Ísafjörður.”

“Sæborg comes in tomorrow,” Hallgrímur said. “Forty tonnes. I haven’t got time for this nonsense.”

Sæborg was the village’s only trawler.

“I need to get hold of the foreman. The conveyor belt was playing up again this morning.”

“Lilja said she’d let him know,” Margrét said.

“She can’t explain it to him. I have to do it myself.”

“Work will have to wait, Hallgrímur,” I said.

“Rubbish.”

Sigrún took his anorak off the chair.

“They’ll manage. They always do. You’re not quite as indispensable as you think.”

Margrét fetched the oxygen cylinder and fitted the tubing under his nose. She put a cannula into the back of his hand and connected a bottle of saline. Watching her work steadied my nerve.

I asked her to give him a small dose of morphine. She gave it slowly through the cannula while I watched his face. When the pain had eased a little, I told her to give him a nitroglycerin tablet. I looked at the clock and wrote down the time.

A few minutes later Hallgrímur turned his head towards us.

“I don’t feel well.”

I reached for the blood-pressure cuff. I pumped it up, listened, and pumped it up again. His eyes had closed. When I said his name he answered slowly, in a faint voice.

“Lay him flat,” Margrét said.

I lowered the head of the couch and she lifted his legs.

“Open up the saline,” I said.

She already had her hand on the clamp. She checked the line and let the fluid run faster.

“Stay with us,” she said. “You’ll feel better in a little while.”

The pressure came up gradually. I took it three times in a few minutes. Then he opened his eyes again and asked for a drink of water.

“What on earth did you give me, man?” he asked.

“The tablet brought your blood pressure down.”

“I felt much better before you gave it to me.”

“Well, the pressure’s back up now. I won’t give you another one.”

He looked at Margrét, who was adjusting the drip.

“You heard that, Margrét, didn’t you?”

“Yes.”

“Remember it.”

She checked the cannula once more and went to wash her hands.

Sigrún had moved back against the wall. I had forgotten she was there.

“His blood pressure dropped,” I said to her. “It’s come back up.”

She nodded, looking at Margrét.

I sat down at the desk and picked up the phone.

I described the changes I had seen on the tracing to the doctor in Ísafjörður. He was a newly qualified cardiologist, there as a locum.

“And how is he now?”

I told him what had happened after the nitroglycerin tablet.

“That can happen with nitroglycerin in an inferior infarct. Giving fluid was right. Is he breathless?”

“His chest sounds clear.”

He asked what we had in the medicine cupboard. I went through the list and told him we’d already given aspirin. While we were talking, Margrét connected Hallgrímur to the monitor and put the defibrillator beside the couch.

The doctor had spoken to the rescue service. The helicopter couldn’t take off in this wind.

“Don’t hesitate to ring me if anything changes.”

“Will you be there all night?”

“I’m here until morning. If I don’t answer, ring the switchboard. They’ll find me.”

I put the phone down.

“Are they coming?” Sigrún asked.

“They can’t get here at the moment.”

“Tomorrow?”

“If the wind drops, they’ll try to fly him to Reykjavík.”

Hallgrímur shifted under the blanket.

“Which doctor was that?”

I told him the name.

“Yes, I know who he is. I know his father; he’s an Ísafjörður man. Ring him again. Tell him who I am.”

“He knows who you are.”

“You’re leaving soon, aren’t you?”

“At the end of the month.”

“Yes. That’s usually how it goes.”

I straightened the monitor lead where it had got caught under his shoulder.

At eight o’clock the neighbour brought us soup and some bread. Margrét answered the door and came back carrying a pot with a tea towel round the handles and a bag of bread.

Sigrún poured some into a bowl and brought it to Hallgrímur.

“I’d rather you didn’t eat just yet,” I said.

He took the spoon from her.

“First you make me ill. Now I’m not allowed any supper.”

“Why can’t he eat?” Sigrún asked.

“I’d like to wait until things have stabilized.”

Hallgrímur kept hold of the spoon.

Sigrún took the bowl. He dropped the spoon into it so hard that soup splashed onto her shirt. She wiped it off with a dish towel without a word.

Margrét and I ate together in the staff room, where a narrow window faced the side of the building next door. We made Sigrún promise to tell us if anything changed.

“Do you know him well?” I asked.

“Yes.”

“Does he dislike all doctors, or just some?”

“Some, I think. Ask him. He’d enjoy that.”

She buttered a slice of bread. It was homemade, and remarkably good.

“His father died young. Around fifty, I think. He collapsed while he was mending a fence.”

Hallgrímur was forty-six now.

When we had eaten, Hallgrímur demanded the phone. He wanted to know whether the conveyor belt had been fixed and the night shift called in.

I gave in. Sigrún rang the factory and handed him the receiver. He gave his instructions, then began to grimace and groan.

I took the receiver from him.

“That’s enough for now.”

“Who do you think you are, boy? How dare you hang up when I’m in the middle of a conversation,” Hallgrímur said.

“You have chest pain.”

He looked over at Sigrún.

“Get me the phone.”

She moved it back onto the desk, out of his reach.

“The shift’s coming in,” she said. “You pay them whether they work or not.”

A little later I sat down with Sigrún in the staff room.

“Six doctors in three years,” she said. “He hasn’t trusted one of them.”

She glanced toward the treatment room before lowering her voice.

“The woman who was here before you wanted to examine his prostate. He came home and said he’d never set foot in this place again. He had me call Ísafjörður and book an appointment with a man.”

We heard the front door open. I gave Sigrún a questioning look.

“That’s Lilja,” she said. We both got up and went out into the hall.

Lilja was about thirty. She didn’t take off her coat, but asked for Hallgrímur straight away.

“I’ve brought his things,” she said.

“I have his things,” Sigrún answered. She walked away to the window at the end of the corridor and stood there looking out into the driving snow. Lilja looked at me.

“Can I talk to you?” she asked.

I asked her into the coffee room. She shut the door.

“Hallgrímur was with me when it started. He said it was indigestion.”

“At the plant?”

She glanced at the door, which was still shut.

“At my flat. Before three o’clock.”

The door opened. It was Sigrún.

“Are you saying something I ought to hear?” she asked.

“She was telling me when the pain started.”

“And when was that?”

I looked at Lilja. She was gripping the strap of her handbag with both hands.

“Before three,” I said.

Sigrún looked at Lilja for a long time. Then Lilja turned away and went straight out into the blizzard.

Einar arrived shortly before eleven. He stamped the snow off his boots in the corridor and came into the room without taking off his anorak. He was smaller than his brother, with a red mark across his forehead from his woollen cap.

“What on earth is going on?”

Hallgrímur lifted one hand off the blanket.

“Seems I won’t be any use to anyone till tomorrow.”

Einar stopped at the head of the couch and looked down at his brother.

“You look a sorry sight, brother dear.”

“He gave me a tablet,” Hallgrímur said, looking towards me. “It nearly finished me off.”

Einar looked at the monitor and then at me.

“Can I have a word with you outside for a moment?”

He started taking off his anorak once we were out in the corridor.

“What did you give him?”

I told him.

“And then what happened?”

“His blood pressure fell, but he recovered quickly.”

“You do know what you’re doing?”

“I’m doing what I can.”

He sighed.

“How old are you?”

“Twenty-eight.”

“And what do you do when you need help?”

“I usually consult the doctors in Ísafjörður.”

He nodded.

“We’re taking him across.”

“What do you mean? By boat?”

“Yes, exactly, by boat. There’s a bit of shelter along the coast. We’ll need to go soon.”

“How long does it take?”

“An hour and a half. Longer if we have to slow down.”

He said he had spoken to two experienced men who were ready to come. They were clearing space on the boat. An ambulance would meet us on the other side.

“Hurry up and get together whatever you need. You’re coming with us.”

“Is there room for me to look after him on board?” I asked.

Einar thought about it.

“On one side. You’d have to sit on the other bunk.”

We talked about the steps, the doorway, the electricity. I had been aboard a fishing boat once, as a boy. I’d lain on a bench, sick as a dog, while my father stood on deck. Now I pictured the saline bottle swinging above Hallgrímur and the defibrillator crashing to the floor.

“Have you checked the forecast?” I asked.

“Yes.”

“Would you normally go to sea in this weather?”

“No, not a chance.”

He looked hard at me.

“That’s not what we’re talking about. We’re talking about my brother’s life.”

Margrét pushed the door open.

“Don’t tell me you’re thinking of taking the boat. Are you out of your mind?”

Einar turned round.

“Who told you that?”

“I don’t need anyone to tell me, Einar.”

“And I don’t need your permission, Margrét.”

“You need a crew.”

“I’ve never had trouble finding one.”

“We’re trying to get him to hospital,” he said, more quietly.

She went back in to Hallgrímur without answering. Einar waited until she was out of earshot.

“Keep out of this,” he said to me.

“Out of what?”

He didn’t answer.

I went into my office and called Ísafjörður again. I told the doctor that Einar wanted to take Hallgrímur over in the boat.

“Would you recommend it?”

There was a silence.

“It’s difficult for me to judge the risk of a crossing like that.”

I thanked him and hung up.

Margrét was waiting outside the office. I asked what she thought.

“I’d keep him here tonight.”

“Because of the weather?”

“Because at least we can do something here if anything happens. There’s no room or equipment to do anything on the boat.”

“Is there another reason?”

She looked at me.

“Has Einar been saying something to you?”

“No. Just that I should keep out of the discussion.”

“I’d rather not talk about this now, Gunnar,” she said. “I’ve told you what I think.”

I felt myself blush.

She glanced towards the treatment room.

“You need to talk to Hallgrímur. Einar’s told him about the boat. He needs to hear what you think.”

We went in, and I sat down beside Hallgrímur. Einar and Sigrún stood a little way off.

“Your brother says he can take us over in the boat. I’m not happy about moving you that way.”

“He’s a good skipper.”

“I don’t doubt it.”

“Would you come?”

“Yes.”

“Then we should go.”

“There’s very little we could do for you on board.”

“You’re not doing much for me here either.”

He turned to Einar.

“Is the boat ready?”

“It will be.”

“Get the car, then.”

He pushed the blanket aside. Sigrún came over and put a hand on his shoulder, but he shook it off and swung his legs towards the floor. Margrét caught the IV line before it pulled tight.

I stepped in front of him.

“Wait a moment, Hallgrímur.”

“Get out of the way.”

“You don’t have to take my advice. But you need to hear it first.”

He sat on the edge of the examination couch. His feet didn’t quite reach the floor. I could see he was struggling to breathe.

“Einar,” he said, “pass me my shoes.”

Einar picked them up. Sigrún took them from him.

“You can barely sit up,” she said to her husband.

“Don’t you start.”

“Then lie down and listen.”

She put his shoes under her chair. Hallgrímur stayed where he was, gripping the edge of the mattress, until Margrét offered him her arm. He took it without looking at her.

“I think we can look after you better here than on the boat,” I said.

He looked at the monitor.

“Would you stay here yourself?”

The radiator under the window knocked.

“Yes,” I said. “I would.”

He turned to Sigrún. She reached over and straightened his blanket.

“All right,” he said. “But put it in your book. That you told me to stay here. There are witnesses too.”

“I will.”

“And I want your name.”

I gave him my full name. He told Sigrún to write it down, but she said she would remember it.

Einar came over to speak to his brother. I went into the staff room and took a few deep breaths. I was still standing there when Einar came in. He wrote his home number on the back of an envelope.

“Don’t leave it too late.”

He glanced towards the treatment room.

“And don’t let her make your decisions for you.”

“Who?”

“You know who I mean.”

After midnight, Margrét went to make up a bed for Sigrún in a room at the other end of the corridor. Hallgrímur was asleep.

“Were you asking her about Einar?” Sigrún said.

“It was nothing. None of my business.”

She leaned against the sink.

“Her husband went down with their old boat. Einar was the skipper. Twelve years ago.”

Neither of us said anything.

“I’m going to lie down for a bit,” she said, and went out.

Hallgrímur kept waking and asking what time it was. He complained about the cuff on his arm and wanted me to loosen it. There was no air in it.

“It’s bothering me.”

I put it on his other arm.

Margrét had brought her knitting and was sitting by the lamp in the corner. Now and then she got up to check the drip, leaving her knitting on the chair.

Hallgrímur opened his eyes.

“Have you got children?” he asked.

“No.”

“A wife?”

“No.”

“And they send you here on your own.”

He looked at Margrét.

“How many have you trained now, counting him?”

“Just try to relax and get some rest.”

“At least you’ll still be here when he’s gone.”

The phone rang at two. It was Einar.

He said the wind had changed. The harbour entrance looked bad now. There was no chance of getting across.

“Is he asleep?”

“Yes.”

He was quiet for a moment.

“You had your chance,” he said.

I waited for him to go on, but he had hung up.

I looked at Margrét.

“The boat can’t go.”

She nodded and carried on knitting.

I pulled up a chair beside her. Hallgrímur had gone back to sleep.

“Sigrún told me about your husband,” I said quietly.

She dropped a stitch and worked her way back to find it.

“Did you ask her?”

“No.”

“Good.”

After a while she put her knitting down.

“Einar came to our house that morning. Jón had said he wasn’t going. Einar said they’d be back before supper.”

She looked towards Hallgrímur.

“He said that to me. Jón was upstairs getting into his fishing gear.”

“What happened out there?”

“I only know what was in the report.”

She got up to check the drip.

Shortly after four, Hallgrímur woke again and said he felt sick.

Margrét put down her knitting.

A rattling sound came from his throat, and his head fell to one side. The trace on the monitor changed.

I called his name. Margrét switched on the defibrillator. I spread gel on his chest while it charged. When the light stopped flashing, I lifted the paddles out of their holders. My hands were sweaty, and I gripped the handles tightly.

“Clear.”

She took her hands off him.

His body jerked. I watched the monitor, put the paddles back and reached for his neck.

“I’ve got a pulse.”

Margrét was already checking his breathing. After a moment he opened his eyes.

“What happened?”

“Your heart went out of rhythm. We had to give you a shock.”

He turned to Margrét.

“Is he joking?”

“No. It’s beating again now.”

He reached for her hand and shut his eyes once he had hold of it.

Sigrún was at the door, barefoot, with her hair flat on one side.

“I heard a noise. Has something happened?”

I explained. She stood listening, one hand against the doorframe.

“Can I come in?”

“Of course.”

She sat down by his head while I went to ring Ísafjörður. It took five rings before the doctor answered.

“Is he conscious?” he asked when I’d told him.

“Yes. He’s talking.”

He advised a lidocaine infusion. I wrote down the instructions.

“What about the helicopter?”

“They’re watching the weather. They may be able to get through in the morning.”

Back in the treatment room, Sigrún was asking Hallgrímur about the mark on his chest.

“Does it hurt?”

“A bit.”

“Can we put anything on it?” she asked Margrét.

I sat opposite her and felt his pulse. It was regular, slower now. By my reckoning, we could have been in Ísafjörður by one if we’d gone with Einar. Unless we were still out there.

I asked Margrét to give the lidocaine and start the drip.

Sigrún rang Einar from the staff room. He was there twenty minutes later and went straight to the couch.

“You should have called me.”

“There wasn’t time.”

“There was time at eleven.”

“Let’s go outside.”

“He has a right to hear this.”

He came closer. Margrét was across from him.

“You kept him here. Look at him now.”

“His heart could have stopped on the boat.”

“At least we’d have been doing something.”

“Stop it, Einar. They did do something,” Sigrún said.

Einar ignored her. He looked towards Margrét.

“Was she the one who told you we shouldn’t go?”

Margrét answered before I could.

“Yes.”

Einar looked at her for a long time.

“That doesn’t surprise me.”

She reached for the sheet and drew it over Hallgrímur’s chest.

“Go outside, Einar,” Sigrún said.

Hallgrímur had closed his eyes. I watched the monitor.

“I made the decision,” I said. “Now let us look after your brother.”

Einar didn’t move.

I opened the door and stood beside it until he walked out.

“Don’t think you can just walk away from all this at the end of the month,” he said as he passed me.

Sigrún followed him. She spoke quietly, but we could hear her in the corridor.

“If you speak to her like that again, you’re not welcome here.”

Sigrún came back in and sat down. Hallgrímur opened his eyes when she took his hand, then closed them again.

I took his blood pressure once more. Margrét brought another blanket.

At seven, the doctor in Ísafjörður rang. The helicopter crew would try to land on the football pitch around nine. We were to have everything ready.

“Are you going with him?” Margrét asked when I put the phone down.

“Yes.”

She nodded and went to fetch another bottle of saline.

I rang the number Einar had written on the envelope. He answered straight away. I told him about the helicopter.

“When?”

“Around nine.”

“I’ll get some men to clear the pitch. They can bring a bulldozer. Then I’ll come down.”

He brought Sigrún’s coat, a small suitcase and a flask of coffee. Hallgrímur had started demanding his shoes. Sigrún told him he didn’t need them yet.

“I’ve packed everything you need.”

He watched her close the suitcase.

Margrét helped us move him onto the stretcher. Before we carried him out, he caught her sleeve.

“Will you lock up?”

“Yes, Hallgrímur.”

“The back door too. It sticks.”

“I know.”

He let go of her sleeve.

Margrét brought my bag out to the ambulance.

“I’ll ring when we get there,” I said.

She nodded and shut the door.

At the football pitch, we got Hallgrímur aboard the helicopter and secured the stretcher. Inside, it was too noisy to talk.

I sat where he could see me. Once he raised his hand and I leaned towards him, but he only wanted the blanket pulled away from his neck.

There was a lot of turbulence. Hallgrímur dozed most of the way.

At the hospital, a nurse showed us into a room where a doctor was waiting. I told him what had happened and handed him the notes and tracings. He glanced through them, then looked at Hallgrímur.

“How’s the pain now?” he asked.

“It’s almost gone.”

The doctor asked a few more questions, then listened to his heart and lungs. Sigrún stood by the window holding the suitcase. I told her I would ring later to see how he was getting on.

“Thank you for coming with us,” she said.

I nodded.

“Gunnar.”

Hallgrímur was looking at me.

I went back to the bed.

“Are you going?”

“Yes. They’ll look after you here.”

“There are certainly enough of them.”

He chuckled.

A nurse put a new cannula into the back of his other hand. I waited while she did it.

“Are you going back west now?” Hallgrímur asked.

“As soon as I can get a lift.”

He looked at my coat, which I had folded over one arm, then held out his hand. I took it carefully.

“You should get something to eat before you go,” he said.

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Author’s Note: Until the end of the 1980s, young Icelandic doctors had to work for a few months outside the capital before they could receive a full licence. In Icelandic this was called héraðsskylda. Its main purpose was to staff rural health services, especially in areas where doctors were hard to find.

Young, inexperienced doctors often took up posts in places where there was no other doctor and where bad weather could leave a community badly isolated. They often had to make difficult decisions with little experience and no other doctor nearby. The villages usually took them as they came.

The Crossing is a work of fiction, and its characters are invented.