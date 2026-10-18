Axel F Sigurdsson MD, PhD

Axel F Sigurdsson MD, PhD

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Shelagh Curry's avatar
Shelagh Curry
1d

Although that system didn't exist in the early '80s in the UK, it sometimes felt as if it did as a recently qualified and inexperienced young doctor! And of course alot of older patients didn't trust the young whippersnappers.

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Nick Hanson, MS, RN, CEN's avatar
Nick Hanson, MS, RN, CEN
5d

"He says it's something he ate." Forty years and an ocean apart, and that's still the line. In the ED it's still so often the wife who got him in the car while he insists it was the herring. Loved this, and the last line about getting something to eat was perfect.

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