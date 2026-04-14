Axel F Sigurdsson MD, PhD

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sophia kantor's avatar
sophia kantor
Apr 15

Dear Dr Sogurdsson

Beautifully written, much needed -by patients and MD’s alike , post

Amazing info

Many thanks

In this particular case, how long was duration of taking statin before the symptoms appear

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