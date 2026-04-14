In the quiet halls of 1992, he stood with purpose, an ICU nurse with a steady hand and a generous heart. The career was brief, but the calling never faded.

“I miss being a nurse, nearly every moment of every day,” he told me.

Some roles don’t leave. They stay.

Christopher Wunsch was 29.

Healthy. Working. In motion.

An ICU nurse. The kind who doesn’t hesitate.

When his father had a major heart attack and needed bypass surgery, the decision felt straightforward.

He started a statin.

Statins are familiar territory.

After heart attacks, after stents, after strokes—they reduce risk. That holds.

In primary prevention—no known heart disease, only elevated risk—the picture is quieter.

The benefits are smaller. The margins narrower.

Most people take them without trouble—more than 200 million people worldwide.

Some do not.

Christopher had no reason to expect anything unusual.

He had seen these drugs used countless times. He trusted them.

“I thought I understood them,” he said.

He began 10 mg of atorvastatin.

Nothing happened.

It started at night.

He would wake up unable to move.

Not weak. Not tired.

Completely still.

Aware. But locked inside the body.

It came again. Again.

Then the headaches.

Then the fatigue.

Not the kind that lifts with sleep. Something heavier.

He began sleeping through most of the day. Missing work.

At first, it was easy to explain.

Then it wasn’t.

Anne noticed it first.

One night she found him in the kitchen, going through the trash.

“I’m looking for milk,” he said.

There was no milk.

Another night, the front door was open.

He was outside. Barefoot.

When she called his name, he didn’t respond.

When she reached him, he didn’t recognize her.

They went to the emergency department.

Basic labs. Neurological exam.

Normal.

Diagnosis: atypical migraine.

Prescription: sumatriptan.

No imaging.

They went home.

Anne called his physician herself.

An MRI was ordered.

No one called with the result.

By the time he was admitted, the decline was no longer subtle.

He could not walk.

Could not feed himself.

Could not recognize his wife. Or his son.

Nonverbal.

“I was a 90-year-old man with end-stage Alzheimer’s,” he said.

He was 29.

The MRI showed diffuse brain lesions.

The biopsy went further.

Neurons breaking down.

Mitochondria—swollen, disorganized.

A recognizable pattern.

The diagnosis:

A mitochondrial encephalopathy.

Consistent with MELAS.

MELAS is a mitochondrial disorder.

Usually genetic. Often silent for years.

The cells carry it quietly—until something tips.

In most people, that shift never comes.

In some, it does.

He had cared for patients like this.

He had never expected to become one.

They started treatment.

Not a cure. Support.

Vitamins. Amino acids. Coenzyme Q10.

Within 24 hours, he spoke.

A simple sentence.

He recognized Anne.

It wasn’t recovery.

But it was movement.

A few weeks later, they were watching television.

A physician was being interviewed:

Beatrice Golomb.

She was talking about statins.

Fatigue. Memory loss.

Things patients report.

Things often set aside.

Anne looked at him.

“You should call.”

He hesitated.

“I’m a nurse,” he said. “If this were real, I would know.”

Still, he agreed.

He sent his records.

Months later, the phone rang.

Golomb again.

Others had reported similar patterns.

Some had biopsies.

The findings overlapped.

The cases were reviewed by Dr. Douglas Wallace.

Wallace and his colleagues are widely regarded as pioneers of human mitochondrial genetics, having established the field more than 35 years ago.

The conclusion was careful.

There may have been a vulnerability.

Silent. Compensated.

Until something shifted.

The statin may have tipped the balance.

Not the cause.

But the trigger.

Christopher likely carried a mitochondrial vulnerability that had remained silent—until something triggered a cascade.

“The statin,” Wallace suggested, “may have shifted the balance.”

Christopher listened.

For years, he had been trying to understand.

Now there was a frame.

He did not return to the ICU.

He tried to work.

It didn’t hold.

Tasks stretched. Time blurred.

One afternoon, his supervisor came in.

“What used to take you an afternoon… now takes more than a week.”

Not harsh.

Just final.

He packed his desk.

He was 34.

The first loss had been neurological.

This one was structural.

For a time, things narrowed.

Anne intervened.

A therapist.

A slow return.

But he did not disappear either.

He went back to the material.

As a patient trying to understand what had happened to his own body.

The pathway was familiar.

Cholesterol synthesis. The mevalonate step. Statins blocking it.

It had always felt clean.

Now it didn’t.

Because the pathway doesn’t end with cholesterol.

Statins interrupt it early.

Not just cholesterol. Everything downstream.

It branches.

Quietly.

Toward other things.

Coenzyme Q10 among them.

Inside the mitochondria, CoQ10 helps move electrons through the system.

Without it, the system slows.

Usually, the body compensates.

There is margin.

Reserve.

But not always.

If that reserve is already thin—

something small can matter.

Not in most people.

But in some.

A shift.

Not enough to notice at first.

Then enough that nothing works the same way.

He read the literature the way he used to read charts.

Carefully.

Without assumption.

Not to prove something.

Just to understand where the edges were.

He lives differently now.

Slower.

There is still pain.

Neuropathy.

Memory that doesn’t always cooperate.

But there is also clarity.

“I’m still a nurse,” he said.

Not as a claim.

As a fact.

This is rare.

It happens at the margins.

Statins prevent events.

That remains true.

But stories like this sit at the edge of the data.

Where averages thin.

Where variation becomes visible.

Primary prevention is where this matters most.

Because the benefit is smaller.

And the person in front of you is still well.

The question is not whether statins work.

It is when they matter enough.

And for whom.

When you prescribe—

pause.

Not long.

Just enough.

Not:

Does this patient qualify?

But:

Will this meaningfully change their risk?

And what are we asking them to carry in return?

Most will do well.

Some will not.

You don’t know which in advance.

That’s where the conversation belongs.

Not in certainty.

But in proportion.

And in honesty.

Because averages don’t take the pill.

People do.

Based on conversations with Christopher Wunsch (2025). Revised from an earlier version published on DocsOpinion.

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