My father died ten days after my third birthday.

Which means I never knew him.

And yet people have spent most of my life telling me exactly who he was.

Which leaves me wondering how you miss someone you’ve never met.

I don’t remember his voice.

I don’t remember his hands.

I don’t remember the way he entered a room.

What I have instead is other people’s memories. They’ve been handed to me carefully. I’ve tried to take good care of them. But they were never mine.

He exists in stories.

He exists in certainty.

He does not exist in my lived experience.

He was forty-two when he died.

The story of his illness is always told in the same calm order.

Jaundice. Thought to be viral hepatitis. Weeks in hospital in the Westman Islands. No improvement. Worsening. Transfer to Reykjavík.

Surgery by a well-known surgeon. A good one.

The abdomen was opened. Cancer everywhere. Likely originating in the gallbladder or pancreas. Nothing to be done.

No treatment. No options. Just the moment when medicine steps back and leaves the rest to time.

I recognize that moment instantly now.

Knowing that doesn’t help.

I keep thinking about him lying there, forty-two years old, realizing there would be no second plan.

Realizing it in his own life.

He was still young enough to expect time.

Old enough to know it was gone.

Three children.

One of them only three years old.

I can almost feel what that must have done to him.

I don’t know how he held himself together.

My mother was with him.

This happened decades ago.

And still, I almost feel as if I could have been there.

I wasn’t.

People like to say he lived “a healthy life.”

He was an athlete. A runner. A javelin thrower. A shot-putter.

He never smoked. Never drank. Apparently, never even tasted alcohol.

It didn’t help.

He was a teacher. Later, a school principal. Widely respected.

I’ve met many of his former students over the years. They tend to say the same things.

“He didn’t need to raise his voice.”

“He led by example.”

“His presence alone created order.”

I listen. I nod. I’m grateful.

It’s strange to be shaped by someone you never spoke to.

Sometimes I’ve been angry with him.

Not for dying.

For leaving before I could ask him anything.

That anger still surprises me.

It feels misdirected.

It doesn’t go away.

I was the youngest of three, the last one, the small one. By the time I arrived, the family story was already written.

My mother became the center of my world.

I told her everything. Trusted her completely. She carried the weight of two parents without comment, without explanation.

When she spoke of my father, it was always with admiration. Never bitterness.

That restraint shaped me.

Through her stories, my father became a man of discipline. Quiet authority.

A presence defined by absence.

Sometimes I wondered what it would have been like to disappoint him.

I’ve often wished he had been there during the difficult moments of my life. Moments that felt overwhelming at the time and manageable later.

I wanted to talk to him about doubt. About choices that don’t come with instructions.

I wanted him to be someone who could say very little and still matter.

I’m writing this now.

Why now?

Perhaps because silence doesn’t stay quiet forever.

This story doesn’t resolve.

It doesn’t offer closure.

It settles.

I never knew my father.

But I’ve lived my life in the space he left behind.

It became mine.

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