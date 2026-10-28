It takes me a moment to work out what day it is. Strange, considering how often I’d thought about this morning and wondered how I would feel when I got out of bed.

I reach across for Kristjana, but her side of the bed is empty. Then I hear a familiar sound from downstairs and realise she’s emptying the dishwasher. Always the same rhythm, one plate at a time, the cutlery last. She’s quick this morning. There wasn’t much in the machine.

My mouth is dry and my head feels full of lead. There’s a pain behind my right eye and a large bruise on my right elbow that’s terribly sore to the touch.

I remember Helgi giving me a fishing rod at my farewell party. I’d worked with him for twenty-seven years, and he knew I had no interest in fishing. He was a keen salmon fisherman himself.

“Now you’ll finally have plenty of time. You and your new friend here are going to have some good times together,” he said, handing me the rod.

I held it up for the photograph. Behind Helgi’s wife, who was taking the picture, Kristjana was trying to tell me something with her eyes and small movements of her lips. Later she told me I’d had parsley stuck to my front teeth.

Downstairs, a cupboard door closes rather loudly. I get out of bed.

It’s nearly half past seven when I come downstairs. Kristjana has finished emptying the dishwasher.

The lilies are still on the kitchen table. Their scent fills the kitchen, and I open the window wide. The thrush’s song grows louder.

“What time did I get home?”

“Late.”

“Did I wake you?”

She puts two cups on the table.

“Yes. I’m assuming you don’t remember.”

“I don’t.”

The party was held in our old business premises. The new owners were planning to move everything south to Hafnarfjörður before Christmas, but Helgi had insisted on holding my farewell party in the place where we had all that history, all those memories. He’d rented tables and covered them with white cloths.

He’d set up the buffet against the glass wall overlooking the warehouse, which was now almost empty. There were marks on the floor where the shelves had stood for decades.

Baldur was looking through the glass when Kristjana and I walked in.

He’d left the company ten years earlier. I was surprised to see him. I hadn’t invited him. Helgi had, convinced it would be a pleasant surprise.

“There he is,” Baldur said, grinning from ear to ear. “The man of the hour.”

He gave me a big, warm hug, just as he’d always done. His coat was wet across the shoulders.

“I’m soaked. The taxi dropped me at the wrong end of the building. You still haven’t fixed that bloody gutter. Still on the list, is it?”

“It’s someone else’s gutter now.”

He looked at Kristjana.

“Good to see you, Kristjana. How’s life treating you?”

“Very well, thanks.”

She offered him her cheek. He kissed it and stepped back.

Kristjana glanced down at his shoes.

“Still got a weakness for shoes, then?”

“John Lobb Oxfords,” Baldur said, holding out one foot.

“How many pairs have you got now?”

“I was hoping you wouldn’t ask.”

He looked at me, then at her again.

“Now you’ll have to put up with him every day. How are you going to manage that?”

“Don’t worry. I’ll find something for him to do. I’ve got a few ideas.”

She took my coat along with hers, and I followed Baldur to the drinks table.

We started the company together in 1983 with one telephone, two desks and a contract with a Danish manufacturer of commercial refrigeration equipment. Baldur handled the sales. He was a wonderful salesman, and I’m happy to admit that most of our success in those early years was down to him. I handled the technical side and customer service. That first winter we shared an electric heater under our desks, pushing it back and forth between us with our feet.

There was a photograph from those days hanging on the wall. Helgi had had it enlarged. Baldur stood smoking in front of our first delivery van. I was waving the car keys at the camera and smiling.

“Your father took that,” he said.

“I know.”

“He wasn’t happy about you leaving the bank.”

“I know. He never stopped going on about it. Always had to let me know what he thought.”

“Is he still on the hall table?”

“Kristjana dusts him every Friday.”

Baldur smiled. His hair was almost completely white now.

There’s a smell of fresh coffee.

“Have you seen my phone?” I ask.

“No, I haven’t seen it.”

“I think I had it at the party.”

“You did, don’t you remember? I think you took some pictures.”

There have been other mornings when I’ve had to ask her what happened. She always enjoys telling me about something embarrassing I said or did. Once I woke with a bandage around my hand. She said I’d thrown a glass against the wall, then started picking up the pieces. I remembered nothing.

She hands me coffee in the blue cup our daughter gave me for my birthday more than twenty years ago. The handle has been glued on twice. I’ve asked Kristjana to throw it away, but she says there’s nothing wrong with it.

I drink my coffee standing at the kitchen counter. I’ve been sleeping badly for weeks. Some mornings I wake long before the alarm and lie waiting for it; others, Kristjana has to call me three times before I get up.

“What are you going to do today?” she asks.

“Buy some bread. Find some classic old murder story to read.”

She smiles.

“There’s bread in the freezer.”

“I’d like to go out and get some fresh bread and pastries,” I say, putting down my cup. “I need to pick up the car.”

“The car’s outside.”

“Don’t tell me I drove home.”

She doesn’t answer.

My jacket hangs over a kitchen chair. Kristjana’s green scarf is folded on the seat beneath it. I check the pockets for my phone. The right cuff is stiff.

Baldur made me a gin and tonic. Just like the old days, except he left the gin out of his own.

He put a slice of lime in my glass. By the time Kristjana came back, he’d already poured her a glass of white wine.

“We’ve got the car,” she said.

“Helgi said his wife could drive us home. There’s always a taxi, too,” I said.

He handed me my glass. I could tell straight away he’d made it strong.

Kristjana looked at me.

“What?”

“You should have something to eat.”

“I’m going to.”

“I wouldn’t leave it too long. You haven’t had lunch.”

She took the glass and left us.

“I didn’t know Helgi had invited you,” I said.

“Perhaps you’d all have been more comfortable if I hadn’t come.”

“Not at all. I’m really glad you came.”

He looked across the room at Kristjana.

“You haven’t changed your mind, have you?”

“No,” I said.

I take a sip of my coffee.

The lilies have left yellow dust on the tablecloth beneath them.

“I’ll go and see if my phone’s in the car.”

“Take it easy. Sit down and finish your coffee.”

Helgi tapped his wine glass with a spoon and asked for quiet. He spoke about his early years with the company, how happy he’d been and how much he’d looked forward to coming to work each morning. He thanked me for trusting him from the start and for standing by him after the 2008 crash, when he nearly lost the house. He’d written his speech down but soon stopped reading and spoke from the heart. At times he struggled to get the words out.

The new owner spoke about the good atmosphere at work and the importance of everyone pulling in the same direction. Sigrún from accounts gave me a book of photographs and messages from the staff. When I stood up to speak, Kristjana reached over and brushed some lint off the back of my jacket.

I thanked the staff, the new owners, and her, for putting up with the long evenings at work and the phone calls when we were supposed to be on holiday. People nodded and smiled.

“Forty-one years,” I said. “Who would have thought it?”

Someone said I was only just getting started. People laughed, and I waited for the laughter to die down.

I hadn’t intended to mention Baldur. We’d been at odds for some time before he left. His wife was ill then. He’d wanted to work less, and I’d wanted him to work differently. Months went by when we didn’t speak. Three years later, he came to see me. He’d just finished treatment for his drinking. Now he stood beside the drinks table, holding a glass of water in both hands.

“And I’d like to thank those who were there at the beginning, who always believed we could make it work,” I said.

I raised my glass towards him. He raised his back.

Afterwards, Kristjana kissed me.

“That was lovely, darling.”

“Thank you.”

“A little sentimental at the end, perhaps.”

I’m standing at the kitchen sink with a damp cloth in my hand. I caught my cup with my sore elbow, and some coffee spilled onto the table. My head feels strange. For a moment I feel like I’m somewhere else. Then I’m back, looking down at the running water.

I hang the cloth over the tap and sit down again.

Kristjana’s scarf is still folded on the chair. I pick it up and look at it. There’s a loose thread at one end. I wind it around my finger until it pulls tight.

“Leave that alone,” Kristjana says.

I let go.

Kristjana came over and said she was tired and wanted to go home. I walked with her to the cloakroom.

“Have you seen my scarf?”

“No,” I said. “Isn’t it with your coat?”

“No. I’ve looked.”

She pressed the fingers of both hands against her forehead. She had a headache. I offered to go home with her.

“No, you stay. They’ve gone to so much trouble.”

Baldur walked past with a tray of empty glasses.

“Are you looking for the green scarf?” he asked.

Kristjana turned to him.

“Yes.”

“Didn’t you used to leave it in the car?”

“That was another scarf.”

He nodded and carried the tray into the kitchen.

I helped her into the coat.

“You’re not going to drive, are you?”

“Of course not.”

She looked at me for a moment. I couldn’t read her expression.

“You’ve got parsley in your teeth.”

I ran my tongue over them.

“The other side.”

Helgi’s wife was driving her home. I watched the car pull away.

Kristjana takes the scarf from my hands, folds it and puts it on the kitchen table.

“Where did you find it?” she asks.

“I didn’t.”

“You must have brought it home.”

“I don’t remember.”

“Do you remember anything at all?”

She moves my cup away from the edge of the table.

“I remember Baldur wearing it.”

“Baldur?”

Later that evening, there were seven or eight of us left, sitting at one of the long tables and talking about the old days. Two were arguing about politics, oblivious to the rest of us. I’d had too much to drink. My phone buzzed. Kristjana wanted me to bring her scarf home if I found it.

I went into my office, but it wasn’t there. I could hear Baldur laughing in the next room. My desk was empty, probably for the first time in forty-one years.

Baldur came in. He’d wrapped Kristjana’s scarf around his neck.

I’m outside in the driveway. The car is parked crookedly, one rear wheel up on the kerb.

I go back into the hall.

“Did I drive home?”

She comes into the hall.

“Don’t you remember?”

“Did I?”

“You told me last night that Baldur had driven you.”

“Baldur? In my car? He must have brought me in his.”

“I don’t know. I wasn’t with you.”

She goes back to the kitchen.

I look at the car again. The left rear tyre is completely flat. The jack is under the floor of the boot.

I press the button on the key and open it.

At first I think someone has put a coat over my golf bag. There’s a shoe against the wheel arch, its sole facing me. I recognise it immediately. His knees are drawn up. There’s dark blood in his hair and a pool of it on the boot mat. I stand with my hand on the boot lid as a van passes. The driver lifts two fingers from the wheel, and I lift mine back.

I slam the boot shut.

Baldur loosened the scarf and laughed.

“Funny, wearing a scarf in the middle of summer.”

“She doesn’t think so.”

We went over the arrangements. There was a room booked in my name at a hotel down by the harbour. I was going to stay there for one night. Baldur was flying to Paris on Monday. After that I could have his flat for six weeks.

“Have you told her?” Baldur asked.

“No. I’ll do it tomorrow. I’ll call her once I’m at the hotel. If I tell her at home, I’ll never get out.”

“You should have done this a long time ago.”

“I know.”

Kristjana has thawed the bread from the freezer and is putting two slices in the toaster.

“Baldur’s in the car,” I say.

She looks up.

“What?”

“In the boot.”

She puts down the knife.

“Come and sit down.”

“He’s dead.”

She keeps looking at me.

“Give me the car keys.”

Then she walks past me into the hall. I hear the front door open and her footsteps fade.

When she comes back, she puts the keys on the kitchen table.

“Was he like that when you opened it?”

I nod.

She looks quite different now. I can’t tell whether this has come as a surprise to her. I reach for her hand, and she lets me hold it.

“We have to call someone,” I say.

“Calm down. Not yet. Let me think.”

Neither of us moves.

A dog barks farther down the street.

“Did anyone see you?” she asks.

“A van drove past.”

“While the boot was open?”

“I don’t know.”

She takes her hand away.

“People will be walking past soon.”

“What?”

“The children. On their way to football practice.”

She gets up and goes into the hall. I hear the garage door opening, then the car starting.

“You should come and see me in Paris,” Baldur said.

“Good idea. I’ll think about it.”

“I bet you’ll be asking her to take you back before next weekend.”

I didn’t answer.

“She’s always had a hold on you. You don’t know everything she’s done.”

“What do you mean?”

“I’ll tell you later, when you’re sober.”

When Kristjana comes back, she puts the car keys in the kitchen drawer.

“I had to put the car in the garage,” she says.

I nod.

“Tell me what you remember.”

“Baldur was driving.”

“Yes. And then?”

“I’d had too much to drink.”

She waits.

“I think we were arguing.”

“You and Baldur?”

“Yes.”

“What about?”

“Something he wouldn’t tell me about you.”

“About me?”

She looks down at the table.

“I don’t remember coming home.”

“I’m not surprised. You could hardly stand.”

“I need to find my phone.”

“We’ll find it.”

“Yes.”

After the speeches, a man from the bank whose name I couldn’t remember asked whether we would be spending more time abroad.

“We haven’t decided,” I said.

“Tenerife,” Kristjana said, coming up beside us. “For a few weeks after New Year. He needs some sun.”

I looked at her.

“Don’t you remember? We talked about it,” she said.

“Yes.”

I didn’t remember us discussing this before.

“There’s a washing machine in the apartment,” she said. “That makes a difference if you’re staying that long.”

I took a sip of my gin and nodded.

I get to my feet.

“I’m going upstairs.”

“All right.”

The bedroom door is open. Kristjana has made the bed. My trousers lie folded on the chair with clean underwear on top.

My phone is charging on the floor beside Kristjana’s side of the bed. It’s switched off. I take it into the bathroom and lock the door.

There are messages from Helgi and a photograph of me with the fishing rod. Another shows the staff beneath the company sign outside the entrance. Kristjana stands beside me, holding my arm with both hands.

Baldur sent a message at 00:43.

Watch this if you lose your nerve tomorrow.

Below it is a video.

The picture shakes quite a bit. Baldur is laughing behind the camera. I stand with my back to the drinks table, holding a glass.

“Say that again,” he says.

“Stop filming, then.”

“No. I want this on record.”

I watch myself straighten up. My tie has been loose for hours.

“Tomorrow,” I say, “I’m going to get up, have breakfast and talk to Kristjana as usual.”

“And then?”

“Then I’ll get my suitcase from the garage, drive away and check into a hotel. I’ve had enough. I have for a long time.”

He laughs.

“I’ve heard that before.”

“This time I mean it.”

The camera shifts. Kristjana is standing in the doorway behind me, her coat on. She is smiling, though I can’t see what there is to smile about. The video stops.

I play the end again. She isn’t looking at me. She’s looking at Baldur.

There’s a light knock on the bathroom door.

“You found your phone,” she says.

I’m sitting on the closed toilet seat.

“Did you come back to the party?”

“I came to get my scarf. The taxi waited. Are you going to open the door?”

I open it, and we go and sit on our bed.

“How can you discuss me and our marriage with Baldur?”

“I wasn’t discussing you.”

“It sounded as though you were discussing your plans to leave me. I can’t say I’m surprised he’s telling you what to do.”

“He isn’t. He just offered me his flat because he’s going to France.”

“Yes. He told me.”

“When?”

“A week ago.”

“You saw him?”

“Yes.”

Baldur had gone outside to smoke, and I’d followed him. The rain had eased. It was past midnight and the sky was still light. The wet pavement shone.

He offered me a cigarette.

“No, Baldur. I’m not drunk enough to start smoking again after twenty years.”

“Are you sure?”

“Yes. I’d pass out.”

He’d stopped when his wife became ill. After her funeral he’d started again, smoking more than before.

He took a key from his pocket and showed it to me. There was a little yellow cap over the head and a Porsche badge on the key ring.

“I’ll leave it with the woman downstairs if you don’t want it yet.”

“Do that. I might lose it,” I said.

He put the key back in his pocket.

“There are clean towels in the white cupboard in the bedroom. Use the blue ones.”

“Have you found someone else?” he asked with a grin.

“No. Are you mad? I’m not there yet. Are you seeing anyone?”

“Yes.”

“Someone I know?”

“Come on. I’ll drive you home.”

I look at Kristjana’s hands. There’s a plaster on her thumb and a long red scratch above her wrist.

“What exactly happened last night?”

“You came home very drunk. You could barely speak.”

“Was he with me?”

“Yes. He drove you.”

I picture Baldur moving the driver’s seat back to make room for his legs.

“He came in,” she says. “He had quite a lot to say.”

“Hadn’t you gone to bed?”

“I fell asleep on the sofa in front of the television. Of course I woke up when you came in.”

“What did Baldur have to say?”

“He thought he knew everything about us. Said I’d been emotionally abusing you for years. And now you’d had enough.”

“Was he angry?”

“I think I was the one who was angry.”

She presses the edge of the plaster against her thumb.

“He was pleased with himself because you were leaving.”

“Where was I?”

“Lying on the sofa.”

I remember a glass of water. Someone lifting my head.

“He said he was taking you away in the morning.”

“That wasn’t the plan. He had nothing to do with it.”

“That’s not how he told it. He spoke as though he’d arranged the whole thing and you were finally taking his advice.”

“Did you do something to him?”

She looks towards the window.

“I asked him to leave.”

“What happened?”

“He laughed.”

She says it quietly. I wait for her to go on.

She looks at me.

“I was really angry by then. He turned his back on me and started walking out.”

She is quiet for a moment.

“He said goodnight.”

“How did he get into the car?”

She doesn’t answer.

“Did I help you?” I ask.

“He’s a big man.”

“I know. That’s why I’m asking.”

“Do you really not remember anything, or are you pretending?”

I get up and go downstairs. The hall table is bare. The bust of my father is gone, and so is the little mat it stood on. I take my phone from my pocket.

“What will you tell them?” Kristjana asks from the kitchen.

“I’ll tell them what happened.”

“You don’t know what happened. You’ve just asked me.”

“I didn’t kill him,” I say.

“Tell them that, then. Maybe it was an accident.”

She comes to the hall doorway.

“Tell them about last night.”

“I don’t remember last night. You’ll have to tell them what happened. You must know.”

I move my finger towards the buttons on the phone.

“I washed your shirt,” she says.

I look at her.

“You asked me to. You said you’d spilled red wine on it.”

“Yes. I remember that much.”

“It didn’t smell of red wine.”

Suddenly I’m confused. I touch my sore, swollen elbow.

“Don’t you see? We need to think carefully about what we do next,” she says.

I leave the phone on the table.

In the kitchen, I pull on my jacket and go through to the garage. My suitcase is hidden on a shelf behind the winter tyres. I packed it on Thursday while Kristjana was at her sewing group. Clothes, my passport, a book, the little framed photograph of our daughter at seven, missing her front teeth. I took the photograph from a shelf in my office.

I open the case. The clothes have been folded more neatly and everything rearranged. My book lies on top, beside the photograph. The frame has been wrapped in a jumper to keep the glass from breaking.

The car takes up most of the space in the garage. We don’t usually park it inside. Kristjana has parked it close to the shelves, and I have to turn sideways to squeeze past. I edge my way along the shelves to get behind the car.

My elbow hurts. I rub it with my fingers.

The right sleeve of my jacket is stiff around the wrist. I pull it back a little. There’s dried blood on it, and the lining is torn on the inside.

I can picture myself slipping my hands under his armpits, dragging him over to the car and somehow getting him into the boot.

I take off the jacket and lay it on the shelf.

I bend down to look at the tyre. It isn’t as flat as I thought. When I straighten, Kristjana is standing in the doorway.

“It isn’t punctured,” I say.

“No.”

“You let the air out.”

She nods.

“You wanted me to find him.”

“No. I didn’t want you to leave.”

“Perhaps I was just going to take a taxi.”

She looks at the suitcase.

“You were going to take the car. I heard you.”

The neighbour’s lawnmower starts up.

“I wanted you to come back inside,” she says.

I brush the dirt from my hands.

“Were you going to leave a letter?” she asks.

“No. I was going to call you.”

“That’s rather cowardly.”

She moves aside to let me pass. In the hall, she touches my sleeve.

“You’re shaking.”

“Don’t.”

She takes her hand away.

I go into the kitchen. My coffee cup is on the table beside the toast. I sit down.

Kristjana sits opposite me.

“How long have you been thinking about this?” she asks.

“What?”

“Leaving.”

I look out of the window. The neighbour is mowing the lawn with headphones on.

At the party, Baldur had asked me the same question. We were still outside.

“How long have you wanted to leave?”

“I don’t know.”

“A year? Five?”

“I joined a walking group once, with some old school friends. We met on Saturday mornings. I went twice. The third week Kristjana arranged for us to visit her mother, and after that there was usually something else. A few months later she asked why I’d stopped going. I told her I couldn’t be bothered.”

“Did you enjoy it?” he asked.

“Yes.”

“Then why did you say that?”

I looked towards the windows. Inside, Helgi was folding up the white tablecloths.

“She sat with me every evening after the operation,” I said. “She washed my father when he couldn’t get out of bed. When things are hard, there’s no one stronger than her.”

“I know.”

“You weren’t there.”

He looked at me, then dropped his cigarette end into a puddle.

Across the kitchen table, Kristjana is waiting for an answer.

“On and off, for years,” I say. “Seriously, since the spring.”

She nods.

Her eyes move towards the hall.

I turn and look that way too. There’s nothing to see. When I look back, she has laid her palm flat on the table.

“Did you see something out there?”

“No.”

“You were looking at something.”

“I thought I heard the door.”

“I’m going out.”

“You’re wearing slippers.”

In the hall, I put on the shoes I wore last night. There’s a knot in the left lace. It takes me a while to undo it. Then I slip the shoes on without bothering to tie them.

I pick up my phone from the hall table. I don’t need the car or the suitcase. The neighbour is outside mowing.

“Where are you going?” Kristjana asks.

“To talk to the neighbour.”

She stands in the kitchen doorway.

“What for?”

“I need to talk to someone.”

“We are talking.”

I don’t answer. I walk out.

When I come back into the kitchen, she has set the table.

Through the window I can see the neighbour checking the oil in his lawnmower. He takes good care of his tools.

I stand in my good shoes with the laces undone, looking at Kristjana. She is standing quite calmly at the stove.

“What did he say?”

“Who?”

“The neighbour. Weren’t you talking to him? Or did you talk to someone else?”

“I didn’t talk to anyone. I just went for a short walk.”

I feel sick. I sit down.

“What time is it?” I ask.

“Nearly eleven.”

I look at the clock above the fridge. She’s right.

The coffee is cold. I put it down without drinking.

There’s another cup by the sink. I reach for it, but Kristjana takes it and pours what’s left down the drain.

“This is cold too,” she says.

I lean back and close my eyes.

“What are we going to do with him?”

“Let’s eat first.”

“God, can you really eat?”

She brings the frying pan to the table. There are two fried eggs in it. The edges have gone brown. She knows perfectly well I don’t like my eggs cooked this way.

“I don’t want eggs.”

She stops with the spatula under one of them.

“I thought you always wanted eggs.”

“Not now.”

“All right,” she says.

She puts the pan back on the stove and opens the bin to scrape the eggs into it.

She lowers the lid.

“I want to call the police.”

She’s still holding the spatula.

“Good,” she says. “That’s where we got to earlier this morning. But you still haven’t called.”

She straightens up. She puts her phone on the table.

“I’m going to have a shower.”

When she’s gone, I pick up her phone and enter the code.

It opens on an Icelandair booking for Paris on Monday morning. She booked it at 06:40. I read her name, then mine.

Next door, the lawnmower starts up.