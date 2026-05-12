Axel F Sigurdsson MD, PhD

Axel F Sigurdsson MD, PhD

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Debra
16h

I now recognise myself in the first patient, after a very high cholesterol reading last year sent me into a spiral of anxiety and obsessive research I’ve recently been dialling back the constant checking and aiming for more balance in my life, it’s not easy but it’s not a way I want to live anymore the stress was draining the joy from my life and probably making my risk higher!

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