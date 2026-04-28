Axel F Sigurdsson MD, PhD

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chris Wunsch's avatar
Chris Wunsch
2h

Very well written Axel! Brought be back to my nursing days.

Reply
Share
Areugnat's avatar
Areugnat
1h

I’ve come to a complete distrust of the medical system. So it will be a chair on the patio for me.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Axel F Sigurdsson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture