Dr. H was a trauma surgeon.

In the operating room, she moved quickly. Decisively. Lives were measured in minutes, sometimes seconds. There was always something more to do; another unit of blood, another clamp, another attempt.

She believed in action.

Then the scans changed.

Metastases. Liver. Bone.

The conversations shifted. The tone softened.

Chemotherapy was offered. Trials were mentioned. There were options, technically.

She listened.

She asked, once, what it might buy her.

Not because she wanted it.

Just to understand what she was refusing.

Then she declined.

No ICU.

No CPR.

No late rescues dressed as hope.

She chose a chair by the window.

Afternoons with her daughter.

Mornings without alarms.

There was a moment, brief, when she hesitated.

Then it passed.

When the time came, there were no machines.

No compressed ribs.

No voices calling numbers into the air.

Just breath.

Then less of it.

Then none.

It wasn’t passive.

It was a decision.

The Paradox of Knowing Too Much

Doctors are trained to fight death.

To reverse it.

Delay it.

Interrupt it.

We learn the choreography: compressions, tubes, drugs, escalation.

We learn what to do next.

But over time, something else accumulates.

Memory.

The nights where the body is still technically alive, but the person is already gone.

The resuscitations that don’t end—only shift.

A pulse returns. The monitor agrees.

Someone steps back. Gloves snap off.

But the room knows.

The families who arrive too late to understand what has already happened.

No one points to it directly.

You learn it anyway.

Some surgeons have written about this: what dying looks like when the mythology is stripped away.

Sherwin Nuland was one of them.

Dying, he said, is often not gentle.

It is physiological.

Messy.

Uncertain.

And yet, when his own body began to fail, there was no clean exit.

Knowing didn’t change it.

It rarely does.

Even for doctors, dying is not something we can fully manage.

But we learn to recognize when intervention stops serving the person—

and starts serving something else.

In practice, the difference is smaller than people think.

It varies by specialty, by culture, by system, by the simple unpredictability of illness.

The Quiet Orders

Long before illness, many physicians make decisions quietly.

Advance directives are signed.

Preferences are discussed.

Limits are drawn.

Not dramatically.

Just clearly.

They know the numbers.

CPR in metastatic cancer rarely restores anything that resembles a life.

Mechanical ventilation in multiorgan failure often extends the process, not the person.

They have seen the difference between time and prolongation.

Some have written from inside the experience: what happens when the roles reverse.

Paul Kalanithi was one of them.

He was 36. A neurosurgeon. Near the start of a long career.

Then came the diagnosis: stage IV lung cancer.

He did not chase everything.

He wrote.

He stayed.

He chose to have a child, knowing he would not live to see her grow up.

It wasn’t denial, it was a reorientation.

Toward meaning, not duration.

In his final months, the question shifted—

not how long,

but how to live within what remained.

One path.

Not the only one.

What They Tell Their Families

When doctors speak about their own deaths, the language changes.

It becomes simpler.

More precise.

“If I don’t recognize you, let me go.”

“If I can’t speak, don’t keep me here for me.”

“I’ve seen enough to know what I don’t want.”

These are not abstract preferences.

They are shaped by experience.

From bedsides where decisions were delayed too long.

From treatments that continued after meaning had already left the room.

Some have written about this not as patients, but as witnesses, learning late.

Atul Gawande was one of them.

In Being Mortal, he describes his father’s illness.

Another surgeon.

Another man accustomed to fixing things.

When the time came, surgery was offered again.

Another attempt.

Another intervention.

His father paused.

Then declined.

He chose to remain at home.

To stay inside a life he recognized.

For Gawande, it was a correction.

Medicine had taught him how to prolong life.

It had not taught him how to stop.

That lesson came later.

At a bedside.

Listening.

Exceptions and Contradictions

Not all doctors step away easily.

Some continue.

Another line of chemotherapy.

Another procedure.

Another admission.

Hope does not disappear just because you understand the data.

And fear does not become smaller just because you can name it.

She signs the consent form herself.

The handwriting is smaller than usual.

She agrees to the ICU.

Just for a few days, she says.

The ventilator hum becomes background.

The days extend.

They often do.

There are oncologists who treat themselves aggressively.

Cardiologists who undergo repeated interventions.

Intensivists who become patients in their own units.

The system they once directed now surrounds them.

And sometimes, they stay longer than they expected.

Because knowing is not the same as accepting.

But even then, there is often a moment.

Not dramatic.

Not announced.

A shift.

The doctor inside them—quiet, practiced, familiar—reappears.

And recognizes the pattern.

This is not recovery.

This is continuation.

And continuation is no longer the goal.

Enough.

What It Teaches Us

If those who know the system best—who have seen its limits, its successes, and the quiet ways it fails—often choose less, the question shifts.

Not why they refuse care.

But what they are choosing instead.

Time that is still theirs.

Attention that is not divided by machines.

Endings that resemble a life, not a protocol.

But not everyone chooses this.

Some people, fully informed, still want everything.

Not out of denial.

But out of conviction.

More time matters, even if the quality is uncertain.

More days. One more conversation. One more morning.

That choice is not ignorance.

It is a different answer to the same question.

We have built a system that is very good at extending biological function.

Less good at recognizing when that function no longer serves the person.

Doctors learn this slowly.

Not in lectures.

But in rooms.

In pauses.

In the moment when intervention continues—

but purpose does not.

The last exam is not a scan.

Not a number.

Not even a diagnosis.

It is a question.

How do you want to live

when living is no longer guaranteed?

And how do you want to leave

when leaving cannot be avoided?

The answers are not the same for everyone.

The question is there, whether we ask it or not.

A chair by a window.

Light moving slowly across the floor.

No alarms.

And somewhere in that quiet,

a decision—

not about how to avoid death,

but about what matters

before it arrives.

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References

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