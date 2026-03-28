Axel F Sigurdsson MD, PhD

Axel F Sigurdsson MD, PhD

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NicCann
2d

Thank you. This article is interesting and helpful for those of us struggling with what I now believe to be metabolic syndrome, although my physician has never called it that. I'm working through the rest of the series.

(PS, The article appears to have repeated paragraphs.)

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