Axel F Sigurdsson MD, PhD

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James Crawford's avatar
James Crawford
Apr 4

The distinction between efficiency in one state versus flexibility between states is one I wish more people understood before committing hard to a single dietary or exercise approach (all strength, all HIIT, or exclusively steady state cardio, for example). I see this play out constantly with clients — the strict keto athlete who can't sustain high-intensity efforts, or the endurance-only client whose fat oxidation is solid but has no metabolic gear to shift into when demand spikes.

The movement piece here is underappreciated. Exercise doesn't just burn fuel — it creates the demand signal that forces the transition, which is something no meal timing protocol alone can fully replicate. Both levers matter.

Really well framed. Following this series.

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