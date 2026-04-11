The Metabolic Web #19 — Who Controls the Switch
On signals, control, and how the body decides
Fuel is not the problem.
We have seen that.
Glucose is available.
Fat is available.
The pathways exist.
Even in dysfunction, the system is not empty.
It is uncertain.
In the earlier episodes, we followed the movement of energy.
How it enters.
How it is stored.
How it is released.
And how, over time, the system loses its ability to move cleanly between states.
Not because fuel disappears.
But because the transition becomes difficult.
A healthy system switches.
Quietly.
Almost without being noticed.
From fed to fasted.
From glucose to fat.
From storage to release.
No friction.
No delay.
Just a change in direction.
But switching is not automatic.
It does not happen because fuel is present.
It happens because something tells it to happen.
Signals.
Every movement we have described—
storage, release, oxidation, restraint—
is governed.
Not by availability.
But by instruction.
The body is not a passive system responding to fuel.
It is an active system making decisions.
Constantly.
Some of those decisions are local.
A muscle taking up glucose during movement.
A liver releasing it when levels fall.
But the deeper control sits elsewhere.
Above the pathways.
Above the fuel.
There is a layer we have only touched lightly so far.
The layer that decides:
when to store
when to release
when to burn
when to wait
This is the architecture of regulation.
It is slower than chemistry.
But more decisive.
Less visible.
But more powerful.
When this layer works, the system appears effortless.
Flexibility returns.
Energy moves where it is needed.
Transitions feel natural again.
When it does not, the problem is not just metabolic.
It becomes experiential.
Appetite shifts.
Timing drifts.
Signals begin to conflict.
The body no longer agrees with itself.
We often describe metabolic disease as a problem of excess.
Too much glucose.
Too much fat.
But that is only the surface.
Underneath, it is a problem of control.
And control is not a single signal.
It is a network.
Hormones.
Nerves.
Feedback loops.
Short signals.
Long signals.
Signals that rise quickly.
Signals that take time to change.
Some act within minutes.
Others reshape the system slowly.
Not all of them come from the same place.
Some from the pancreas. Some from the brain. Some from the gut.
Among them, a few sit at the center.
Not alone.
But foundational.
We have already met one of them.
Earlier in the series.
Insulin.
Not just as a response to food.
But as something more.
We will return to it next.
From a different angle.
Because once you begin to see how the system is regulated, the question changes.
It is no longer:
What fuel is available?
But:
What does the body believe is happening?
And why.
Here is how The Metabolic Web has unfolded so far
Phase 1 — Foundations
The Spark (Episode 1)
Engines of Life (Episode 2)
The Currency of Energy (Episode 3)
Phase 2 — Abundance and Storage
Insulin — The Governor of Abundance (Episode 4)
The Architecture of Storage (Episode 5)
The Lipid Pathways (Episode 6)
The Lipoprotein Network (Episode 7)
The Glucose Pathway (Episode 8)
The Timing Problem (Episode 9)
Phase 3 — Compensation and Detours
Liver, Muscle, Adipose: Where the System Yields (Episode 10)
Insulin Resistance — Compensation Before Hyperglycemia (Episode 11)
Detour — When Glucose Falls (Episode 12)
When the Detour Becomes Intentional (Episode 13)
When the System Finally Rests (Episode 14)
When the Engines Struggle (Episode 15)
The Inflammatory Whisper (Episode 16)
The Loss of Flexibility (Episode 17)
Restoring Flexibility (Episode 18)
You’re watching the system lose its ability to switch clean. I’d offer this — the gut epithelial lining is one cell thick and thirty-two square meters wide. Largest boundary between the interior and everything outside it. When that boundary loses integrity, low-grade inflammation enters circulation quiet enough to miss on a standard panel. Might be worth a look. The switching problem you’re describing may not start where everyone was taught to look for it.”
Despite your thoroughness, whch I admire, you have overlooked an important consideration; adipose tissue arachidonic acid. In your October 5, 2015 'The Omega-3 Index' post you wrote, “The simplest way to improve the Omega-3 Index is to increase the intake of EPA and DHA by eating marine products rich in omega-3 fatty acids.”
Simple as that may be, supplementation is not the most efficient way to normalize the omega-3 index. Excerpt: "Because AA competes with EPA and DHA as well as with LA, ALA and oleic acid for incorporation in membrane lipids at the same positions, all these fatty acids are important for controlling the AA concentration in membrane lipids, which in turn determines how much AA can be liberated and become available for prostaglandin biosynthesis following phospholipase activation. Thus, the best strategy for dampening prostanoid overproduction in disease situations would be to reduce the intake of AA, or reduce the intake of AA at the same time as the total intake of competing fatty acids (including oleic acid) is enhanced, rather than enhancing intakes of EPA and DHA only." https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC2875212/
The overarching issue has to do with the amount of arachidonic acid available for incorporation into cell membranes from three sources: 1) endogenous production from linoleic acid, 2) preformed arachidonic acid found in animal products, and 3) from arachidonic acid released from adipose tissue under conditions of improved insulin sensitivity.
You noted that various approaches to peruading the body to release its fat stores work for a time. Unfortunately, none of those approaches permanently reduce influx of preformed arachidonic acid from animal products. Here's what that entails: "Excessive signaling of arachidonic acid (AA) metabolites has been associated with various chronic degenerative or autoimmune diseases, and intervention with the metabolism of AA is widely employed therapeutically in these afflictions. In essence, AA is the most biologically active unsaturated fatty acid in higher animals. Its concentration in membranes and its magnitude of effects depend on its amount, or that of its precursors and analogues, in the diet. The tendency of the field of nutrition to ignore the role of dietary AA will optimistically be reversed in the future." The article also said, "The underlying rationale for this symposium is that dietary AA is perhaps the single most important nutritional determinant in regulating AA levels in Americans. This may ultimately account in part for the striking differences in chronic diseases between strict vegetarians and the bulk of the omnivorous population." https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/8642436/
It used to take the better part of a lifetime for arachidonic acid to accumulate in adipose tissue to levels capable of inducing and maintaining insulin resistance. Now it's happening to young adults and children alike.
https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC2730166/ (adults)
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/15035692/ (children)