Axel F Sigurdsson MD, PhD

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Hicks Dickory's avatar
Hicks Dickory
Apr 15

You’re watching the system lose its ability to switch clean. I’d offer this — the gut epithelial lining is one cell thick and thirty-two square meters wide. Largest boundary between the interior and everything outside it. When that boundary loses integrity, low-grade inflammation enters circulation quiet enough to miss on a standard panel. Might be worth a look. The switching problem you’re describing may not start where everyone was taught to look for it.”

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David Brown
Apr 11Edited

Despite your thoroughness, whch I admire, you have overlooked an important consideration; adipose tissue arachidonic acid. In your October 5, 2015 'The Omega-3 Index' post you wrote, “The simplest way to improve the Omega-3 Index is to increase the intake of EPA and DHA by eating marine products rich in omega-3 fatty acids.”

Simple as that may be, supplementation is not the most efficient way to normalize the omega-3 index. Excerpt: "Because AA competes with EPA and DHA as well as with LA, ALA and oleic acid for incorporation in membrane lipids at the same positions, all these fatty acids are important for controlling the AA concentration in membrane lipids, which in turn determines how much AA can be liberated and become available for prostaglandin biosynthesis following phospholipase activation. Thus, the best strategy for dampening prostanoid overproduction in disease situations would be to reduce the intake of AA, or reduce the intake of AA at the same time as the total intake of competing fatty acids (including oleic acid) is enhanced, rather than enhancing intakes of EPA and DHA only." https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC2875212/

The overarching issue has to do with the amount of arachidonic acid available for incorporation into cell membranes from three sources: 1) endogenous production from linoleic acid, 2) preformed arachidonic acid found in animal products, and 3) from arachidonic acid released from adipose tissue under conditions of improved insulin sensitivity.

You noted that various approaches to peruading the body to release its fat stores work for a time. Unfortunately, none of those approaches permanently reduce influx of preformed arachidonic acid from animal products. Here's what that entails: "Excessive signaling of arachidonic acid (AA) metabolites has been associated with various chronic degenerative or autoimmune diseases, and intervention with the metabolism of AA is widely employed therapeutically in these afflictions. In essence, AA is the most biologically active unsaturated fatty acid in higher animals. Its concentration in membranes and its magnitude of effects depend on its amount, or that of its precursors and analogues, in the diet. The tendency of the field of nutrition to ignore the role of dietary AA will optimistically be reversed in the future." The article also said, "The underlying rationale for this symposium is that dietary AA is perhaps the single most important nutritional determinant in regulating AA levels in Americans. This may ultimately account in part for the striking differences in chronic diseases between strict vegetarians and the bulk of the omnivorous population." https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/8642436/

It used to take the better part of a lifetime for arachidonic acid to accumulate in adipose tissue to levels capable of inducing and maintaining insulin resistance. Now it's happening to young adults and children alike.

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC2730166/ (adults)

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/15035692/ (children)

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