The Metabolic Web — So Far

Phase 1 — Foundations

The Spark (Episode 1)

Engines of Life (Episode 2)

The Currency of Energy (Episode 3)

Phase 2 — Abundance and Storage

Insulin — The Governor of Abundance (Episode 4)

The Architecture of Storage (Episode 5)

The Lipid Pathways (Episode 6)

The Lipoprotein Network (Episode 7)

The Glucose Pathway (Episode 8)

The Timing Problem (Episode 9)

Phase 3 — Compensation and Detours

Liver, Muscle, Adipose: Where the System Yields (Episode 10)Insulin Resistance — Compensation Before Hyperglycemia (Episode 11)

Detour — When Glucose Falls (Episode 12)

When the Detour Becomes Intentional (Episode 13)

When the System Finally Rests (Episode 14)

When the Engines Struggle (Episode 15)

The Inflammatory Whisper (Episode 16)

The Loss of Flexibility (Episode 17)

Restoring Flexibility (Episode 18)

Phase 4 — Regulation and Control

Who Controls the Switch (Episode 19)

Insulin and the State of the Body (Episode 20)

The Glucagon Signal (Episode 21)

Before the Signal (Episode 22)

We have described how the body stores energy, how it releases it, and how it moves between metabolic states. But metabolism is not shaped only by what the body does with fuel once it arrives. It is also shaped by whether fuel is sought in the first place.

Hunger is often spoken about as something simple. An empty stomach. A request for energy. But hunger is not a meter reading. It is something assembled.

Signals arrive from different parts of the body across different time scales. Some reflect immediate need. Others carry memory, reward, habit, and expectation. What we experience as hunger emerges from all of them together.

The stomach contributes.

The intestine contributes.

So do the pancreas, adipose tissue, sensory cues, and the brain itself.

Some signals increase appetite.

Others suppress it.

The brain continuously interprets their balance.

One of the signals drawing a lot of attention right now is GLP-1, short for glucagon-like peptide-1. It is also the pathway targeted by medications such as Ozempic, Wegovy, and Mounjaro.

The body releases it after eating, especially as food moves through the lower part of the small intestine. From there, it affects several systems at once. It helps trigger insulin release, slows how quickly the stomach empties, and interacts with brain pathways involved in hunger and fullness.

Its effects are broad. Insulin secretion increases, glucagon signaling is reduced under many conditions, and gastric emptying slows. But GLP-1 also reaches beyond digestion.

Some of these effects appear to involve direct brain signaling, while others are mediated through neural pathways linking the intestine and brain.

Not only in areas linked to hunger itself, but in regions involved in reward, anticipation, and desire.

The effect is not the elimination of hunger. More often, it is a reduction in its intensity. Its insistence.

The pull toward food becomes quieter.

For some people, dramatically quieter.

That matters because hunger is not always proportional to physiological need.

The modern food environment has altered the relationship between appetite and energy demand. Food is constantly available, highly engineered, easy to consume, and difficult to ignore. Signals that once appeared intermittently now remain present throughout the day, and the system gradually adapts to that exposure.

Over time, appetite can drift away from metabolic need.

People often describe this as loss of control.

But the biology behind that feeling is more layered than the phrase suggests.

Appetite is not driven by willpower alone. Hormones matter, but so do sleep deprivation, chronic stress, loneliness, habit, reward, sensory cues, and repeated routines. The body responds not only to calories, but to context.

Part of the interest in GLP-1 therapy comes from the fact that it appears to alter that experience, not by forcing restraint, but by changing the underlying signal.

Meals become smaller.

Food occupies less mental space.

Satiety arrives earlier.

The background noise softens.

Many patients describe this as unfamiliar. Not because they have never felt full, but because the constant negotiation with hunger begins to loosen.

Yet appetite itself is not a defect.

It is an adaptation.

A system shaped under conditions where food was uncertain and survival depended on seeking it aggressively when it appeared.

The problem is not that the system exists.

The problem is that the environment changed faster than the biology.

Scarcity shaped the circuitry.

Abundance changed the conditions around it.

The result is not moral failure.

It is mismatch.

But even that explanation only goes part of the way. Because appetite is not purely biological.

It is emotional.

Social.

Psychological.

People eat for many reasons besides energy need. Out of stress. Celebration. Loneliness. Routine. Pleasure. Stimulation. Comfort.

The metabolic system does not operate outside the rest of life.

This may help explain why the effects of GLP-1 therapy can feel so profound to some individuals. The change is not only metabolic. It is perceptual.

The internal experience changes.

The pull toward food weakens.

And when that happens, people often realize how much mental space appetite had occupied all along. Not always as suffering. Sometimes simply as constant presence.

Persistent.

Background.

Always there.

Until it quiets enough for its absence to become noticeable.

But quieter appetite is not the same thing as restored metabolic health.

Weight may fall while sleep remains poor, muscle mass declines, ultra-processed foods still dominate the diet, and chronic stress persists. Yet metabolic improvements can still occur alongside those conditions. Blood sugar may stabilize. Blood pressure may improve. Markers of cardiometabolic risk may begin to shift in a healthier direction.

The signal changes.

The environment may not.

This is where the discussion becomes more complicated. Because metabolic disease does not arise from a single pathway.

Not insulin alone.

Not GLP-1 alone.

Not willpower alone.

The system remains interconnected.

Signals influencing other signals.

Behavior shaping physiology while physiology simultaneously shapes behavior.

Appetite is not separate from metabolism.

It is part of the regulatory system itself, an ongoing attempt to match internal need with external opportunity.

Sometimes successfully.

Sometimes not.

And under modern conditions, the distinction becomes increasingly difficult to maintain.

In the next chapter, we move toward another set of signals that shape metabolism from above, not through hunger, but through stress, vigilance, and survival.

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