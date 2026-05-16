The Metabolic Web — So Far

Phase 1 — Foundations

The Spark (Episode 1)

Engines of Life (Episode 2)

The Currency of Energy (Episode 3)

Phase 2 — Abundance and Storage

Insulin — The Governor of Abundance (Episode 4)

The Architecture of Storage (Episode 5)

The Lipid Pathways (Episode 6)

The Lipoprotein Network (Episode 7)

The Glucose Pathway (Episode 8)

The Timing Problem (Episode 9)

Phase 3 — Compensation and Detours

Liver, Muscle, Adipose: Where the System Yields (Episode 10)Insulin Resistance — Compensation Before Hyperglycemia (Episode 11)

Detour — When Glucose Falls (Episode 12)

When the Detour Becomes Intentional (Episode 13)

When the System Finally Rests (Episode 14)

When the Engines Struggle (Episode 15)

The Inflammatory Whisper (Episode 16)

The Loss of Flexibility (Episode 17)

Restoring Flexibility (Episode 18)

Phase 4 — Regulation and Control

Who Controls the Switch (Episode 19)

Insulin and the State of the Body (Episode 20)

The Glucagon Signal (Episode 21)

Before the Signal (Episode 22)

The Hunger Signal (Episode 23)

After a while, living in a constant state of input and distraction can start to feel normal.

You wake tired even after a full night of sleep. Evenings run later than you meant them to. Meals happen whenever there is time. And when things finally become quiet, the feeling is not always calm. It can feel as though the day never fully came to rest.

Often, nothing dramatic is even wrong. Still, the body does not fully settle.

We usually talk about stress as something emotional. Anxiety. Pressure. Mental overload. But the physiology starts earlier than the feeling does.

Heart rate changes. Breathing changes. Hormones shift quietly in the background. The body begins making fuel more available before the conscious mind has fully decided that anything is actually threatening.

Most of this happens automatically. And in the right situation, it is incredibly useful. A healthy stress response can save your life.

Under ordinary conditions, the body balances countless demands at once without our noticing most of them. Energy is stored and released. Tissue gets repaired. The immune system remains active. Hormones regulate appetite, reproduction, growth, and sleep.

The system moves resources around constantly. Stress changes the balance.

The body starts behaving less like something focused on maintenance and more like something preparing to get through the next few hours intact.

The sympathetic nervous system reacts quickly. Within seconds, adrenaline and noradrenaline start shifting the organism toward readiness. Heart rate rises. Blood pressure rises. Stored glucose and fatty acids move into circulation.

Fuel becomes available immediately.

Digestion matters less. Long-term repair matters less. Insulin signaling temporarily becomes less important than rapid access to energy.

The strange thing is that this can happen while somebody is sitting completely motionless.

I sometimes think modern stress confuses people because the physiology still looks ancient even when the environment no longer does.

The body reacts to a difficult conversation, financial uncertainty, or an email arriving late at night through systems originally built for much more physical threats.

The organism prepares for action, whether movement happens or not.

Cortisol enters more slowly.

It is often reduced to “the stress hormone,” which is not entirely wrong but misses most of the story. Cortisol helps maintain fuel availability during prolonged demand. It influences glucose production, appetite, wakefulness, immune signaling, and circadian rhythm.

Other systems shift too.

Sleep disruption changes hunger signaling. Leptin and ghrelin become less stable. Inflammatory pathways begin changing. Over time, insulin sensitivity may drift in the wrong direction as the body continues to prioritize immediate fuel availability over metabolic balance.

The body is not simply turning on one hormone. It is reorganizing priorities across an entire network. Short-term stress and chronic stress are not the same biological state.

Acute stress can sharpen attention and improve performance for a while. Most of us have experienced that. The problem begins when the signal never fully resolves, and the body slowly starts adapting to persistent demand.

The body cannot fully repair while preparing for a threat.

Patients rarely describe it that way, of course. What they describe is feeling tired all the time but somehow unable to rest properly. Poor sleep that no longer feels restorative. Eating late at night almost mechanically. Feeling exhausted and wired at the same time.

For most of human history, stress usually had clearer edges. Hunger. Cold. Injury. Conflict. Infection. The signal rose, the threat passed, and eventually the organism settled again.

Modern stress often does not end cleanly like that.

Sometimes the stress is obvious. Illness. Divorce. Financial problems.

But often it is vaguer and harder to escape. Sleeping badly for months. Never quite disconnecting from work. The low-grade pressure of being reachable all the time. Looking at the phone one last time before sleep and feeling the body wake back up again.

The body has no real understanding of “checking emails.” It only recognizes continued demand. And eventually, that demand starts to shape behavior.

People move less once exhaustion accumulates. Exercise routines quietly disappear. Meals become irregular. Appetite changes in ways that can feel confusing even to the person experiencing it.

Some people stop eating under stress.

Others crave dense food late at night, not necessarily because they are hungry, but because the nervous system is looking for relief, reward, grounding, something that briefly quiets the internal noise.

I suspect most physicians recognize this immediately once they start paying attention to it. Over time, the rhythm between activation and recovery begins to break down. And metabolism depends heavily on rhythm.

In medicine, we sometimes discuss chronic stress as though it sits beside metabolic disease rather than inside it. But the overlap is everywhere.

Blood pressure drifts upward. Sleep deteriorates. Weight becomes strangely resistant to effort. Energy becomes less stable. People blame themselves for lacking discipline while physiology quietly pushes them toward short-term coping.

The exhausted body behaves differently from the rested body. That should not be controversial, but we often behave as though it is.

Food matters enormously, of course. But food decisions are not made in isolation from physiology, sleep, stress, exhaustion, circadian rhythm, or environment.

Context shapes behavior far more than we like to admit.

And physiology helps create that context.

None of this is perfectly linear. Some people remain remarkably resilient despite enormous chronic stress. Others develop metabolic dysfunction relatively early. Genetics matter. Early life exposure matters. Sleep matters. Social stability matters.

The pathways overlap in ways that are difficult to separate neatly. Still, one pattern appears again and again. Systems that remain chronically prepared for threat tend to struggle with repair. And repair matters deeply to metabolic health. Not only repair of tissue, but repair of rhythm, recovery, sleep, timing, and flexibility.

Stress is not separate from metabolism. It quietly and continuously reaches into it, changing priorities beneath the surface long before disease becomes visible.

And when vigilance persists long enough, the body gradually begins organizing itself around preparedness rather than restoration, even when immediate danger is nowhere to be found.

In the next chapter, we turn toward another system that quietly shapes metabolism from above: the internal clock that influences when the body expects light, food, activity, rest, and repair.

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Selected References