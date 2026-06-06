Phase 1 — Foundations

The Spark (Episode 1)

Engines of Life (Episode 2)

The Currency of Energy (Episode 3)

Phase 2 — Abundance and Storage

Insulin — The Governor of Abundance (Episode 4)

The Architecture of Storage (Episode 5)

The Lipid Pathways (Episode 6)

The Lipoprotein Network (Episode 7)

The Glucose Pathway (Episode 8)

The Timing Problem (Episode 9)

Phase 3 — Compensation and Detours

Liver, Muscle, Adipose: Where the System Yields (Episode 10)Insulin Resistance — Compensation Before Hyperglycemia (Episode 11)

Detour — When Glucose Falls (Episode 12)

When the Detour Becomes Intentional (Episode 13)

When the System Finally Rests (Episode 14)

When the Engines Struggle (Episode 15)

The Inflammatory Whisper (Episode 16)

The Loss of Flexibility (Episode 17)

Restoring Flexibility (Episode 18)

Phase 4 — Regulation and Control

Who Controls the Switch (Episode 19)

Insulin and the State of the Body (Episode 20)

The Glucagon Signal (Episode 21)

Before the Signal (Episode 22)

The Hunger Signal (Episode 23)

Phase 5 — The External Signals

The Vigilance Signal (Episode 24)

When the Clock Drifts (Episode 25)

The Reward Loop (Episode 26)

Spend ten minutes watching a healthy two-year-old and one thing becomes obvious very quickly. They are terrible at sitting still.

They wander into rooms they weren’t heading toward. Climb onto furniture they have no business climbing. Squat down to inspect something on the floor, stand up again, run across the room, change direction for no apparent reason, and then repeat the entire process.

It’s exhausting to watch.

Nobody taught them this. Nobody explained the benefits of exercise. Nobody handed them a smartwatch or suggested a daily step goal. Movement arrives before instruction.

Long before we learn that exercise is supposed to be healthy, the body behaves as though movement is simply part of being alive. And for most of human history, it was.

The modern idea that movement is something we schedule between meetings would have made little sense to our ancestors. If food was needed, somebody gathered it. If water was needed, somebody carried it. A repair, a visit, a journey, a day’s work; all came bundled with physical effort.

Movement was not a health practice. It was the background. Today the situation is very different.

A modern office worker may spend an entire day solving problems, answering emails, attending meetings, and making decisions. By evening they feel completely drained. The exhaustion is real.

Yet physically, very little may have happened. The brain has been running a marathon. The body has barely left the chair.

One of the stranger features of modern life is that mental exhaustion and physical inactivity often occur simultaneously. We feel tired, but not necessarily used.

From the body’s perspective, the modern office presents an unusual puzzle. The brain behaves as though something important is happening. Problems are being solved. Decisions are being made. Messages arrive from every direction.

Yet the muscles receive remarkably few signs that anything important is happening.

The body sees one story. The inbox sees another.

For decades we treated movement mainly as a way of spending energy. The equation seemed simple: move more, burn more calories.

There is some truth in that. Walking requires energy. Climbing stairs requires energy. Digging in a garden requires more energy than sitting on a sofa.

But physiology turned out to be more interesting than arithmetic. Movement is not merely a way of spending fuel. It is evidence.

Every step, every climb, every object carried provides evidence that effort is still required. Energy is being used. The environment is making demands.

For most of human history those messages were usually accurate.

Movement often meant food was being gathered, shelter was being maintained, danger was being avoided, or social bonds were being reinforced. Over time, physiology learned to interpret movement as evidence about the world itself.

Metabolism is not simply reactive. It continuously updates its expectations about the future. Will energy be needed? Will effort be required again tomorrow?

Movement helps answer those questions.

A body that moves regularly receives repeated evidence that muscles remain useful and that energy will probably be needed again. The expectation changes accordingly.

One of the more surprising discoveries of modern physiology is that muscles are far less silent than they appear.

For generations they were viewed mainly as machinery; useful, powerful, occasionally painful, but ultimately mechanical.

We now know they are doing much more than moving bones.

Contracting muscles release signaling molecules that influence metabolism, inflammation, blood vessels, appetite, and even the brain. A walk changes more than the muscles involved in walking.

In a sense, movement becomes a conversation that extends throughout the body. The entire organism receives the message.

Adaptation is how evidence becomes biology.

The body responds not only to events, but to patterns. One unusually active day means very little. One unusually sedentary day means very little. Living systems are not built to overreact.

What matters is repetition. What happens repeatedly begins to shape expectation, and expectation gradually shapes physiology.

A muscle that is regularly challenged becomes stronger. A skill that is practiced becomes easier. What is easier to overlook is that the body also adapts to the absence of demand.

Strength declines when it is no longer needed. Endurance fades when it is rarely required. Metabolic pathways adjust to what repeatedly happens—and to what repeatedly does not happen.

This is not failure. It is efficiency. The body invests resources where they appear useful.

Most people have experienced a version of this without thinking much about it. They go for a run before work, feel virtuous for the rest of the morning, and then spend the next eight hours sitting in front of a screen.

The exercise happened, but so did the sitting. Physiology notices both.

For most of human history, movement arrived in dozens of ordinary forms. People carried water, climbed hills, repaired fences, walked to visit neighbors, lifted children, gathered food, and spent long days on tasks that required constant low-level effort.

Very little of it would qualify as exercise. Yet it provided a continuous stream of evidence. The body rarely had to wonder whether movement remained part of life.

At this point many of the threads explored throughout this series begin crossing paths.

Sleep influences the desire to move. Movement influences appetite. Appetite influences food choices. Food choices influence energy regulation. Stress affects all of them.

Pull one thread and several others begin moving.

This is why metabolism so often resists simple explanations. The individual pathways matter, but the relationships between them matter even more.

The web is rarely still.

Inactivity is often described as the absence of movement. Physiologically, that may not be the best way to think about it.

The body does not experience prolonged sitting as a neutral state. Hour after hour, the same evidence accumulates. Nothing appears to require sustained effort.

The body adjusts its expectations, not dramatically or all at once, but gradually, as living systems always do.

Living systems learn from repetition.

In many ways, this is the same principle we encountered in earlier chapters. The body learns from recurring patterns of food, light, stress, reward, and movement.

For most of human history, movement was not a health practice. Nobody exercised because an app recommended it. Nobody tracked steps. Nobody worried about closing activity rings.

People moved because life required movement. That expectation has not entirely disappeared.

Watch that two-year-old again; the wandering, the climbing, the constant movement that seems so unnecessary.

From an adult perspective it looks inefficient.

From a biological perspective it looks exactly right.

The child is not exercising.

The child is participating in the world.

The body is paying attention.

And what the body learns from those experiences does not stop with movement.

The signals we have explored—stress, hunger, reward, light, and activity—are all part of a larger conversation. They help determine how energy is managed, what is stored, what is released, and what is preserved for later.

The next phase of The Metabolic Web follows that conversation deeper into the body’s fuel economy itself, where fat, carbohydrate, and protein become part of a system that is constantly adapting to the evidence it receives.

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