Axel F Sigurdsson MD, PhD

Axel F Sigurdsson MD, PhD

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Debra
6h

Excellent article 😃 and even when we do move about In daily life it’s rarely challenging for balance and stretching ie flat pavements most things stored and accessed at easy height, no need to squat for the bathroom or sitting and we tend to stop climbing trees !

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