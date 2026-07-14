Children rarely seem to grow gradually.

For weeks, they look much the same. Then, almost overnight, trousers become too short, shoes no longer fit, and relatives remark that they’ve shot up again. We notice the growth, but rarely what came before it: weeks of quiet accumulation that passed without attracting much attention.

Parents have noticed this for generations, and it turns out they were right. In the early 1990s, researchers who measured infants day after day found that growth is not the smooth, continuous process we often imagine. Long periods of little measurable change are interrupted by brief spurts of rapid growth. The body really does seem to wait.

That observation invites a different question. We usually ask what makes children grow. Perhaps the more interesting question is what persuades the body that now is the right time to begin.

If growth depended only on food, we might expect it to begin as soon as enough calories became available. Every good meal would move the process forward a little. Instead, growth appears remarkably selective. Biology doesn’t seem to commit itself to building simply because resources happen to be available today.

Something else is being judged.

We tend to think of growth as belonging to childhood. Children grow; adults, mostly, don’t. It is a convenient way of dividing life into stages, but it isn’t quite true. Height eventually stops increasing, yet the work of building never really ends. Bone is continually renewed, skin repairs itself, blood cells are replaced, and muscle adapts to how it is used. Only the purpose changes—from becoming larger to remaining whole.

Childhood simply allows us to watch that decision more clearly than at any other stage of life.

Every investment carries an assumption about the future.

A tree that puts out new leaves behaves as though there will be enough water to sustain them. A bird building a nest behaves as though spring has genuinely arrived. A family may have enough money to build a house and still postpone the project for a year if the future feels uncertain.

Living tissue faces much the same problem.

New tissue is not simply built and forgotten. Every new cell must be supplied, every new structure maintained, every investment supported long after the moment it is made. Building today creates obligations tomorrow. What appears to be a burst of growth is also the beginning of years of additional maintenance.

That changes the economics completely.

When we become hungry, the body immediately spends. Stored glycogen is broken down within hours. Fat begins to supply fuel. Existing reserves are there precisely because today’s needs cannot wait.

Building is different.

New tissue does not solve today’s problem. It creates tomorrow’s responsibility.

Perhaps that is why biology asks far more of the future before it commits to building than before it begins spending.

One warm afternoon doesn’t mean winter is over. One profitable week doesn’t persuade a company to build a new factory. In much the same way, one generous meal says very little. A single day reveals almost nothing about the future.

Weeks tell a different story.

Weeks of adequate nutrition. Weeks of restorative sleep. Weeks without illness. Weeks during which the environment remains stable enough that tomorrow begins to resemble today.

Perhaps growth responds less to today’s abundance than to the expectation that favorable conditions will continue.

That is a very different way of thinking about metabolism.

Instead of asking whether enough energy is available today, the body seems to ask a more demanding question:

Can today’s conditions be trusted long enough to justify tomorrow’s investment?

No single day can answer that question.

A child who eats one excellent meal does not suddenly grow taller the following morning. Nor does one restless night bring growth to a halt. Those experiences are simply too small to reveal very much about the world beyond them.

Weeks tell a different story.

Weeks of adequate nutrition. Weeks of restorative sleep. Weeks without significant illness. None of these guarantees growth, but together they begin to describe an environment that appears stable enough to support it. The body is not responding to one meal or one night of sleep. It is responding to the pattern they create.

Children are often described as growing rapidly. Yet even during childhood, most of the body’s resources are already spoken for. The brain is developing. The immune system is standing guard. Muscles are learning new movements. Bone is constantly renewing itself long before it becomes longer. Growth is only one possible investment among many.

When favorable conditions persist, that investment gradually moves higher on the list.

The growth spurt we eventually notice may simply be the visible consequence of a decision that was made quietly weeks earlier.

The same pattern appears throughout life.

Anyone recovering from a serious illness knows that recovery doesn’t happen all at once. Appetite often returns before strength. Strength returns before endurance. Long after life appears to have settled back into its usual rhythm, rebuilding quietly continues beneath the surface.

From our perspective, the illness has ended.

From the body’s perspective, the investment may only just be beginning.

The same asymmetry appears throughout metabolism.

When today’s survival is threatened, spending begins almost immediately. Stored fuel is mobilized. Priorities change within hours.

Building is different.

Building asks for confidence that tomorrow will be there to support what is created today.

Perhaps that is why progress so often feels invisible.

Parents wonder why a child hasn’t grown for months until suddenly the trousers no longer fit. Patients become discouraged because recovery seems to have stalled, only to discover weeks later that they can walk farther, lift more, or simply feel like themselves again.

The visible change arrives all at once.

The decision that made it possible has been taking shape for much longer.

Building, however, is only one way biology invests in the future.

Every day, cells wear out. Proteins are replaced. Tiny injuries are repaired before we ever notice them. Most of the work that keeps us alive is not building something new, but preserving what already exists.

And that raises another question.

When resources are limited, how does the body decide what deserves to be repaired first?

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References

Phase 1 — Foundations

The Spark • Engines of Life • The Currency of Energy

Phase 2 — Abundance and Storage

Insulin — The Governor of Abundance • The Architecture of Storage • The Lipid Pathways • The Lipoprotein Network • The Glucose Pathway • The Timing Problem

Phase 3 — Compensation and Detours

Liver, Muscle, Adipose: Where the System Yields • Insulin Resistance — Compensation Before Hyperglycemia • The Ketone Detour • When the Detour Becomes Intentional • When the System Finally Rests • When the Engines Struggle • The Inflammatory Whisper • The Loss of Flexibility • Restoring Flexibility

Phase 4 — Regulation and Control

Who Controls the Switch • Insulin and the State of the Body • The Glucagon Signal • Before the Signal • The Hunger Signal

Phase 5 — The Adaptive Signals

The Vigilance Signal • When the Clock Drifts • The Reward Loop • The Movement Signal

Phase 6 — The Adaptive Metabolism

The Fuel Choice • The Protein Question • The Metabolic Economy





