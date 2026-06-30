Axel F Sigurdsson MD, PhD

Axel F Sigurdsson MD, PhD

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Briana Karson's avatar
Briana Karson
9h

I focus on getting every nutrient from Bruce Ames’ Triage Theory daily mostly from nutrient dense foods, but also adding in high quality supplements. Thanks for sharing your knowledge with the world!

Reply
Share
Maria Bergsland, PhD's avatar
Maria Bergsland, PhD
20h

Excellent, Axel! Such a nice, clearly written text. I completely agree with your perspective.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Axel F Sigurdsson MD, PhD
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Axel F Sigurdsson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture