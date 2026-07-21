Axel F Sigurdsson MD, PhD

Axel F Sigurdsson MD, PhD

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Dame Patsy Purrlina OAP's avatar
Dame Patsy Purrlina OAP
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Unfortunately, if you get dementia your brain loses the bits that tell your body how to repair. It's a downhill slalom, not a good way to go

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