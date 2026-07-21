Most of us think repair begins when something breaks.

You cut your finger, and the wound heals. You catch the flu, and eventually you recover. You break a bone, and months later an X-ray shows it has joined together again. Repair appears to be the body’s response to injury. In reality, long before any of those things happen, your body is already repairing itself, every moment of every day.

The proteins that make up your muscles, enzymes, and organs are continually being broken down and replaced. Cells lining the intestine live only a few days before new ones take their place. In fact, the entire lining is renewed roughly every four to five days. Bone, despite feeling solid and permanent, is quietly being dismantled and rebuilt throughout life. In adults, roughly 5 to 10 percent of the skeleton is remodeled every year. Even the DNA inside your cells is repeatedly repaired as ordinary metabolism leaves behind tiny imperfections.

This renewal extends throughout the body. The liver continually replaces worn-out proteins. The immune system produces and retires billions of cells each day. Different tissues work at different speeds, but none are truly static.

Most of this work passes unnoticed — the way we notice a roof only when it leaks, not while it keeps the rain out, or a tooth only when it begins to ache, not while it survives millions of bites. Health is not the absence of work. It is the result of work so continuous and so successful that we rarely realize it is happening at all.

It is tempting to imagine ourselves as structures built during childhood and then slowly worn down by age. Biology tells a different story. We are constantly rebuilding ourselves in an effort to keep pace with ordinary wear. Staying the same is an active process.

Throughout this series we’ve followed metabolism as it captures energy, stores it, and decides when to invest in growth. Maintenance turns out to be no less central to that work. Much of metabolism’s effort isn’t spent on movement or growth but on preserving the body that already exists: before it can build anything new, it must first preserve what it has.

Continuous maintenance creates its own problem. If maintenance is happening everywhere, all the time, how could every tissue possibly receive the same attention? It can’t. Some maintenance cannot wait. Other maintenance can.

Those priorities become visible in ways we rarely stop to think about. After major surgery, the incision may heal surprisingly quickly. Within a few weeks the wound is closed and the stitches are gone. Yet climbing a flight of stairs still feels exhausting. Strength returns only gradually. Endurance takes even longer. The operation may be over. Recovery isn’t.

Recovery unfolds in layers. The body first restores what is essential: it closes the barrier against the outside world, controls bleeding, and reduces the risk of infection. Only then does it turn to rebuilding strength, restoring fitness, and replacing what was lost.

Something similar happens after severe illness. Fever settles. Breathing eases. Blood tests improve. People tell you that you look much better. Yet weeks later many still describe a profound fatigue. Muscles weaker, the body slower, recovery continuing long after the illness itself seems to have ended. The body appears to distinguish between surviving and fully recovering. Those are not the same task.

Critical illness makes this distinction especially clear. Patients in intensive care can lose a striking amount of skeletal muscle within days. At first glance, it seems almost self-destructive: the body sacrificing strength precisely when strength seems most needed.

The answer lies in what skeletal muscle actually is. Muscle is more than tissue for movement. It is also the body’s largest reservoir of amino acids. During severe infection or major surgery, those amino acids become raw material for the immune system, for new proteins, for repairing damaged organs, and for the countless processes required simply to survive the crisis. What looks like loss is often redistribution. The body isn’t abandoning one tissue; it’s borrowing from it to preserve the whole organism. Only after the immediate threat has passed does that debt begin to be repaid, slowly over weeks or months, as muscle rebuilds and bone and connective tissue recover what the emergency demanded.

The same logic plays out on a much smaller scale, over much longer periods of time, in the arteries. Every heartbeat stretches and relaxes the arterial wall. By the end of an average lifetime, this has happened more than three billion times.

Arteries withstand this not because they are inert pipes but because they are living tissue. The endothelial cells lining them continually sense, respond, and correct tiny injuries, most repaired so efficiently that we never become aware of them. A healthy artery isn’t one that has somehow escaped damage. It’s one whose maintenance has quietly kept pace with ordinary wear.

We tend to imagine a disease like atherosclerosis as something that suddenly appears in middle age. In reality, the earliest changes begin decades earlier, while damage and maintenance are still in balance. Disease emerges only when maintenance gradually falls behind — when injury accumulates just a little faster than it can be corrected. The changes are microscopic at first, then slowly become structural. What eventually appears as plaque or narrowing isn’t the beginning of the story. It’s evidence that maintenance has been losing ground for years.

That reframing matters for how we talk to patients, too. As physicians we often say an operation has gone well. The wound is healing. The blood tests are improving. By every conventional measure, recovery is underway. Patients often tell a different story: “I still don’t feel like myself.”

The skin closes long before strength returns. Appetite often returns before muscle has been rebuilt. From the outside, recovery appears complete. Inside the body, maintenance is still working through everything that accumulated while survival took priority.

Seen this way, health starts to look less like a default state and more like an achievement.

It is the successful completion of millions of maintenance tasks that rarely ask for our attention. Proteins are renewed before they fail. DNA is repaired before errors accumulate. Bone steadily adapts to the loads placed upon it. Tiny injuries to blood vessels are corrected before they ever become visible.

Most of this work succeeds so completely that we never notice it.

Maintenance can keep pace with ordinary wear for decades, and most days that is enough. But life doesn’t consist only of ordinary days. Serious illness, major surgery, and eventually aging itself ask for more than routine upkeep — they draw on resources built up over years, sometimes decades.

Maintenance keeps us alive from one ordinary day to the next. Whether we recover from the extraordinary ones depends on something else: reserve.

That is where we turn next.

If you found this piece useful or enjoyable, you can support my work here.

Share

References

The Metabolic Web So Far

Phase 1 — Foundations

The Spark • Engines of Life • The Currency of Energy

Phase 2 — Abundance and Storage

Insulin — The Governor of Abundance • The Architecture of Storage • The Lipid Pathways • The Lipoprotein Network • The Glucose Pathway • The Timing Problem

Phase 3 — Compensation and Detours

Liver, Muscle, Adipose: Where the System Yields • Insulin Resistance — Compensation Before Hyperglycemia • The Ketone Detour • When the Detour Becomes Intentional • When the System Finally Rests • When the Engines Struggle • The Inflammatory Whisper • The Loss of Flexibility • Restoring Flexibility

Phase 4 — Regulation and Control

Who Controls the Switch • Insulin and the State of the Body • The Glucagon Signal • Before the Signal • The Hunger Signal

Phase 5 — The Adaptive Signals

The Vigilance Signal • When the Clock Drifts • The Reward Loop • The Movement Signal

Phase 6 — The Adaptive Metabolism

The Fuel Choice • The Protein Question • The Metabolic Economy • Investment

