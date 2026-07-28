Two men are admitted to the hospital with pneumonia. Both are seventy-two. One is a postman, the other an accountant. Their condition looks the same on paper: the same oxygen saturation, an X-ray showing pneumonia low in the right lung in both cases, the same bacterium growing from both their sputum cultures. They get the same antibiotics, the same care, in every respect.

The postman has walked his route for forty years, in every kind of weather. The accountant has spent most of those same forty years at a desk. Neither fact appears anywhere in the chart. Ten days later, the postman is back at work, back on his daily rounds. The accountant is still in the hospital, weak, able to walk only a short distance before he has to sit down and rest.

What separates them? Not the illness. That was identical. Not the treatment. Identical too. What separated them was already there before either man got sick. It was reserve, the capacity to absorb the cost of being ill and still have enough left over to recover quickly. Reserve isn’t built during the illness. It has to already be there when the illness starts.

Most doctors have seen this. Two patients, same disease, similar clinical picture. One is back on his feet within days. The other needs weeks, sometimes months, to return to where he started.

Look closer at what reserve is actually made of. Muscle mass is often the most visible part of it, and not simply because of raw strength. Muscle is the body’s amino acid bank. Under stress, the body withdraws amino acids from that bank to rebuild what’s been damaged. A well-stocked account means faster recovery. An empty or half-empty one, obviously, means a worse outcome.

Reserve is the gap between what the body needs to do on an ordinary day, for ordinary maintenance, and what it’s capable of doing when more is suddenly required.

At rest, the heart pumps only a fraction of what it’s capable of. That’s all the tissues and organs need to stay adequately supplied. Under greater demand, it responds in two ways: it beats faster, and it pumps more blood with each beat. That capacity to respond declines with age, independent of any disease.

How the heart ages, though, isn’t fixed in advance. Some stiffening comes with age regardless of what a person does. But regular endurance training helps preserve the heart’s ability to respond to whatever load is placed on it, and a sedentary life accelerates the opposite: the muscle grows stiffer faster, fills less completely between beats, and its ability to respond to sudden demand shrinks a little more with every year that passes without exercise.

Nutrition has a similar effect, though a less visible one. Chronic protein deficiency, common in older people and often unnoticed by anyone, wears down not only skeletal muscle but the heart muscle itself, which is, after all, nothing more than a muscle that never gets to stop working.

I’ve watched this play out in a patient recovering from a hip fracture: the break healed on schedule, but the frailty that followed had far more to do with months of poor appetite beforehand than with the fracture itself. Chronic inflammation does the same kind of damage, whether it comes from an untreated illness or simply from the combination of inactivity and poor diet: it raises the cost of keeping the heart and other muscle healthy.

The same holds for breathing and lung function. Under sudden stress or illness, the body’s organs call for more oxygen, and it’s the lungs’ job to get that oxygen into the bloodstream. The body struggles to respond to illness if the lungs’ capacity to deliver oxygen is already compromised. Once again, the outcome comes down to the size of the margin available.

The brain keeps its own reserves too. Two people who suffer the same kind of stroke can show very different degrees of impairment, and very different speeds of recovery. The capacity to repair itself depends on reserve built up over a lifetime, reserve that, here as elsewhere, tends to shrink with age.

Brain reserve is built the same way reserve is built anywhere else in the body: gradually, through regular use, over decades. That may explain why people who’ve stayed mentally active tend to decline more slowly and hold onto function longer. It may also explain why two patients of the same age can wake from the same surgery, under the same anesthesia, and behave completely differently, one back to himself almost immediately, the other confused and disoriented for days.

The body’s regulatory systems have a lot to say about whether and how these reserves get used. Integration is what matters here. Recovery doesn’t depend on the strongest organ. It depends on whichever reserve runs out first, at the moment it’s needed most.

An elite cyclist undergoing chemotherapy almost certainly has a large muscle reserve, but might, for reasons unrelated to his fitness, have very little reserve left in his immune system, which can go badly for him in exactly this situation. A patient with excellent lungs, strong muscles, and a sharp mind can still be in serious trouble if his cardiac reserve is small. Reserve is not the sum of what each organ has managed to save up. The response to illness can come down to whichever reserve happens to be smallest.

Frailty is sometimes the word used for what results when most of a person’s reserves are nearly empty. On the surface, everything can still look fine, a routine exam, normal bloodwork. But a single fall and a broken hip, a urinary tract infection, a bout of pneumonia: any one of these can set off serious, irreversible decline once most of the reserves are already gone.

Reserve isn’t fixed. It isn’t a chest of money sitting untouched somewhere. Like every biological investment we’ve discussed, it’s built up gradually and spent gradually. One bout of pneumonia doesn’t do much to the reserves of a healthy forty-year-old. Repeated serious illness, though, eventually drains them.

All of this is a reminder of what aging actually is. It isn’t a switch that flips at some fixed threshold. It’s a slow accumulation of changes happening quietly in the muscles, heart, lungs, brain, and plenty of other organs besides. Changes we don’t notice until illness, injury, or some other stress comes along and tests them. Two seventy-year-olds can carry very different reserves despite being exactly the same age. Give them both pneumonia, and how the illness unfolds often comes down to the state of those reserves.

Which brings us back to the accountant and the postman. Their pneumonia was identical in every respect. Their reserves were not. No test done on the day they were admitted could have revealed that difference.

Next, we turn to how reserves are built in the first place and how quietly they can be spent.

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Selected References and Further Reading

The Metabolic Web So Far

Phase 1 — Foundations

The Spark • Engines of Life • The Currency of Energy

Phase 2 — Abundance and Storage

Insulin — The Governor of Abundance • The Architecture of Storage • The Lipid Pathways • The Lipoprotein Network • The Glucose Pathway • The Timing Problem

Phase 3 — Compensation and Detours

Liver, Muscle, Adipose: Where the System Yields • Insulin Resistance — Compensation Before Hyperglycemia • The Ketone Detour • When the Detour Becomes Intentional • When the System Finally Rests • When the Engines Struggle • The Inflammatory Whisper • The Loss of Flexibility • Restoring Flexibility

Phase 4 — Regulation and Control

Who Controls the Switch • Insulin and the State of the Body • The Glucagon Signal • Before the Signal • The Hunger Signal

Phase 5 — The Adaptive Signals

The Vigilance Signal • When the Clock Drifts • The Reward Loop • The Movement Signal

Phase 6 — The Adaptive Metabolism

The Fuel Choice • The Protein Question • The Metabolic Economy • Investment • Maintenance