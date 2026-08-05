Axel F Sigurdsson MD, PhD

Axel F Sigurdsson MD, PhD

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Dame Patsy Purrlina OAP's avatar
Dame Patsy Purrlina OAP
2d

And dementia damages your brain so that it cannot tell your systems how to function....

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Claire | You Only Age Once's avatar
Claire | You Only Age Once
2d

Thanks for this Axel - very insightful, we have to keep on challenging our bodies.

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