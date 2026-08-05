A space station astronaut begins losing bone mass within two weeks. Weightlessness means the bones are simply no longer asked to bear weight. The body reprioritizes, seeing an opportunity to invest in something other than bone mass. By the time his stay on the station ends, he can expect to have lost bone mass and density that would take a good part of a year to rebuild on Earth.

The body doesn’t hold onto strength out of habit. It holds on for as long as strength still seems useful, and lets go once it doesn’t.

Tissue that’s challenged or damaged, then allowed to recover, comes back stronger than before. Left alone, it doesn’t change. It can even decline, the way the astronaut’s skeleton does. All of this costs energy, and the body spends it only where it has to.

Genetics play a role too. They set a ceiling nobody trains past, however hard they work. But within whatever scope each person is allotted in their genes, reserve can be seen as the interest paid on a long series of small investments. If we invest through increased load and recovery follows, the body pays back more than was originally put in.

Bone tissue keeps this kind of ledger in real time. Bone cells have a capacity that lets them sense mechanical load directly, comparable to a bridge sensing the traffic load that passes over it. The bones can use this information to direct new minerals to the areas bearing the greatest load. A tennis player’s playing arm can have considerably greater bone density than the other arm. This is the result of the asymmetry that comes with playing the sport for years. Once the tennis player puts the racket down for good, bone tissue sees no reason to maintain its reserve, and the arms come to resemble each other again.

You could say the immune system stands somewhat apart when it comes to maintaining its reserve. Every infection a person survives leaves behind memory cells, quietly circulating, trained to recognize that particular threat. If it returns, the response is faster and more precise. That’s why getting chickenpox twice is almost unheard of, and why a vaccine can protect against something the immune system has never technically met. The reserve here isn’t tissue. It’s memory, kept for as long as the body lives.

Muscle is the clearest and best-known example of how and why reserve gets built. Lifting weights places tension on the fibers, and it’s that tension, sustained across many repetitions, that appears to be the main trigger for growth. Some fiber damage often comes along with it, more incidental than essential, and the body treats it as a threat regardless. A repair process begins. The tissue rebuilds, and muscle mass increases as a result. During this process the muscle needs rest, because further load too soon only adds risk without adding benefit. The stimulus and the rest aren’t two separate things. They’re part of the same process.

These reserves are the body’s largest store of amino acids and a substantial part of its glucose reserve. Muscle is also the tissue that shrinks the most with age. This often happens slowly and quietly, without our paying it much attention.

The heart muscle follows essentially the same logic, though on a different timescale. It has been repeatedly shown that sustained endurance training has a range of positive effects on cardiac function. It increases the left ventricle’s ability to fill, which increases cardiac output; it increases the vessels’ capacity to boost blood flow to muscle under load; resting heart rate generally drops, while the volume of blood the heart pumps with each beat increases. Strength training has a different kind of effect: it’s more about pressure than volume. This often leads to a thickening of the heart muscle, commonly visible in well-trained athletes. None of this happens in a single session, though. Over the long term, training reshapes the heart and increases its capacity to respond to load.

Brain function follows the same underlying rules. Simultaneous signaling from many sites strengthens the connections between neurons. Increased neural activity recruits new connections within whichever circuits are being used at a given time. Sustained activity in brain cells, brought on by demanding work or thinking (reading, learning a language, solving crosswords, and similar challenges), builds neural pathways that may seem unnecessary at the time. This reserve, though, can prove valuable once other pathways begin to fail due to age or disease. If one route is damaged, another is there. Two people with similar brain damage can show a very similar picture of brain tissue at autopsy, even though their function and symptoms were very different while they were alive. One of them remained cognitively unimpaired the whole time, while the other showed signs of impaired brain function for years. The difference lies not in the damage itself, or how it looks, but in how much reserve had been built up before the injury.

Five organ systems, many different cell types, different timescales: weeks for muscle, months for bone, months for the heart, years for the brain, a lifetime for the immune system. The same underlying rule holds everywhere. Load is placed on a system, and then it’s allowed to recover. What’s left afterward is more than was there before the load. Growth, maintenance, and reserve aren’t three separate chapters. They’re three ways of looking at different organ systems at different moments. The body builds capacity when it can afford to, and defends what it has already built.

But exertion by itself isn’t enough. A starving body doesn’t build muscle after exercise, and someone recovering from serious illness doesn’t get stronger just because life has gotten harder. Adaptation needs energy and nutrients as well as demand, all of it run through hormonal and metabolic signaling rather than conscious choice. Reserve accumulates only when the body can afford to invest in its own future. It does this through systems that sense nutrition- and energy-related processes, directing where to build and where to break down. We’ll look more closely at these processes later.

The astronaut eventually comes home and has to face gravity again. The bones return, slowly, as they sense increased load. It’s not guaranteed, though, that the same bone density is regained. This same model also holds for the rest of us, who will never leave the Earth. The body is constantly taking stock, sensing what has recently been demanded of it and what hasn’t. It adjusts its holdings accordingly, without our having any idea that these processes are underway. The result is seen, more often than not, years or decades later, in what we’re able to do.

Next, we turn to what all of this reserve is ultimately for, and to the harder question: of how, when, and why the body decides it is worth spending.

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Selected References and Further Reading

The Metabolic Web So Far

Phase 1 — Foundations

The Spark • Engines of Life • The Currency of Energy

Phase 2 — Abundance and Storage

Insulin — The Governor of Abundance • The Architecture of Storage • The Lipid Pathways • The Lipoprotein Network • The Glucose Pathway • The Timing Problem

Phase 3 — Compensation and Detours

Liver, Muscle, Adipose: Where the System Yields • Insulin Resistance — Compensation Before Hyperglycemia • The Ketone Detour • When the Detour Becomes Intentional • When the System Finally Rests • When the Engines Struggle • The Inflammatory Whisper • The Loss of Flexibility • Restoring Flexibility

Phase 4 — Regulation and Control

Who Controls the Switch • Insulin and the State of the Body • The Glucagon Signal • Before the Signal • The Hunger Signal

Phase 5 — The Adaptive Signals

The Vigilance Signal • When the Clock Drifts • The Reward Loop • The Movement Signal

Phase 6 — The Adaptive Metabolism

The Fuel Choice • The Protein Question • The Metabolic Economy • Investment • Maintenance • Reserve