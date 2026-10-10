For the past half hour, this has been a fairly easy and pleasant walk. We have been able to look at the landscape around us and chat. Our legs are not tired and have done everything we have asked of them without difficulty. Breathing has been easy in the fresh air, and we have not felt out of breath at all.

But now the path begins to climb quite steeply. At first, this is no great trouble, and we can almost maintain our previous pace. Then we notice our breathing deepen, our hearts beat faster, and sweat appears here and there. We really feel our thigh muscles now. The conversation has all but disappeared. Suddenly, it seems we have nothing left to say. We slow down because we can feel that otherwise this will become unbearable.

We know there is plenty of fuel. We had a good, substantial breakfast, and we have already drunk quite a bit of our energy drink along the way. There is glucose in the blood and glycogen in the muscles and liver. We also have a fair amount of energy stored as fat.

But it seems the hill has drastically changed what our muscles need to do. With each step, they must lift us higher. They have to do more work every second than they did on level ground. Having enough fuel does not necessarily mean we can use it quickly enough to meet the demands we are placing on our bodies.

To function, our muscles need a continuous supply of energy in the form of ATP, or adenosine triphosphate. Without it, the muscle fibres cannot contract. ATP is a small molecule that our cells break down to release the energy they need to function normally. Our muscles usually have little ATP readily available, so they have to keep making it.

ATP contains three phosphate groups. When one is removed, ADP, or adenosine diphosphate, is formed. This reaction releases energy. The cell can then turn ADP back into ATP, but it needs fuel to do so. These reactions take place in every part of the body, every day of our lives. At any given moment, we keep only a small reserve of ATP, but we produce it rapidly and continuously.

Two proteins in particular work together when our muscles contract. They are called actin and myosin. ATP is essential for these proteins to pull against one another. Several other things must also happen. Calcium plays a key role, and various pumps maintain the right balance of ions across cell membranes.

All this work was going on behind the scenes when we were walking on level ground, even though we felt none of it. We simply took it for granted that we could walk, talk, and look around without feeling that we were making much of an effort.

This is how the body works, without our noticing or thinking much about it. We take it for granted that the heart will keep contracting and pumping blood throughout the body, and that the kidneys will recover water, salts, and other substances that would otherwise be lost in urine. Nerve cells use energy to send signals. Cells also make proteins, transport them, and break them down when they are no longer needed. Repairs take energy too.

If we stopped here and sat down, our muscles would have less to do. But the heart would still be pumping blood, and we would still be breathing. We might sit for a while and think about whether to carry on. Even that would use energy. None of our cells can do without it for long. We gave this little thought during the easy part of the walk.

Muscle cells need more ATP as exertion increases. Since so little is held in reserve, production must increase immediately and proceed much faster than it does at rest. Muscle cells have several ways of doing this.

The quickest is to use phosphocreatine, which muscles store and use to turn ADP back into ATP. This provides a reserve we can draw on immediately when muscular work increases. Unfortunately, it is small, but it can still be useful when we need to run across a road or run the last few steps to a summit. But the amount of phosphocreatine available is nowhere near enough to sustain a long uphill walk.

Another way muscles make ATP is by breaking down glucose through a process called glycolysis. This takes place in the cell fluid, outside the mitochondria. Glycolysis can make ATP quite quickly, though not very much of it. The glucose usually comes from the blood or from glycogen stored in the muscle itself. Glycolysis ends with a molecule called pyruvate. Usually, pyruvate enters the mitochondria and is broken down further there. When glycolysis runs faster than the mitochondria can take up pyruvate, the cell converts more of it into lactate.

During prolonged work, most ATP production takes place in the mitochondria. The mitochondria make ATP using fuel from carbohydrates and fats. They need oxygen to do this.

All these ways of making ATP are at work during our walk. How much each contributes depends on how hard we are pushing and how long we keep going. It also depends on the fuel available and the muscle’s capacity to use it.

Sprinting demands a great deal of ATP, produced very quickly. During a walk uphill, the rate of production does not have to be quite so high. We can manage with a slower supply, but the muscle must maintain it for much longer.

Let us return to the hill. Why does everything suddenly become so painful and difficult when we start going uphill? Why would we rather stop and rest?

As the muscles work harder, they need to make ATP faster. They use more oxygen and produce more carbon dioxide. Breathing becomes faster and deeper, while the heart beats faster and contracts more forcefully, pumping more blood to the muscles. The nervous system starts adjusting breathing and circulation before there is much change in the oxygen or carbon dioxide levels in the blood. The brain sends signals as it directs the muscles to work, and nerves in the working muscles provide feedback about the effort. These responses help deliver the oxygen and fuel needed to keep making ATP and carry away the carbon dioxide produced.

We become breathless because the drive to breathe has grown stronger, and we are aware of how hard we are breathing. At the same time, the chemical conditions in the muscles change. Hydrogen ions and other substances stimulate sensory nerves, and we feel a burning in our thighs. We tend to call this a build-up of “lactic acid.” The muscles do produce more lactate as we work harder, but they can also use it as fuel. It does not explain all the discomfort. We still have fuel to spare. Getting it to the muscles and using it fast enough is harder.

How a muscle cell works depends partly on the type and amount of fuel reaching it. The mitochondria may have capacity to spare, but they need oxygen and fuel to make more ATP. If too little blood reaches the muscle, these supplies fall short and ATP production is limited. Heart and lung disease can do the same by reducing the supply of oxygen to the muscles.

This is also why the amount of energy stored in the body tells us little about how much work we can do. Despite having large fuel reserves, we may struggle badly on the hill. The oxygen supply may not be sufficient to support fuel use at the required rate. As the climb gets harder, we depend more on carbohydrate. We have plenty of fat stored away, but releasing it and using it for energy takes too long to keep up with the effort.

How does the cell know it needs to make more ATP? As it uses ATP, the amounts of ADP and AMP, or adenosine monophosphate, rise in relation to it. This signals that the cell’s energy supply is under pressure.

One protein that responds to this change is AMPK, or AMP-activated protein kinase. Among other things, it helps the muscle take up more glucose from the blood to use as fuel. It also reduces some of the cell’s other energy demands. On the hill, keeping the muscles working comes first.

This is, of course, a considerable simplification. Muscle cells receive many different signals during exercise. The load we place on them, along with signals from the endocrine and nervous systems, governs their activity. The balance keeps changing during the effort and afterwards. A working muscle does not completely switch off repair and rebuilding because it is under strain.

Eventually, we reach our destination, whether or not it is the top of the mountain. Our breathing settles, and we can start talking again.

If we walk this route once, little will change. If we do it regularly, we will soon notice that it becomes easier and takes less time. We may even feel ready to carry on walking. Perhaps we will be able to talk all the way up.

Repeated endurance exercise increases the number and capacity of mitochondria in muscle cells and their ability to use oxygen. More capillaries form around the muscle fibres, increasing the supply of oxygen and nutrients. The heart adapts as well. Blood volume increases, and the heart pumps more blood with each beat. All of this supports greater ATP production.

The hill is just as steep as it was, and we still have to lift our bodies against gravity. But the energy-supplying systems have adapted.

Of course, how much can change varies from person to person. The heart, lungs, circulation, nerves and muscles all have to contribute. Disease can adversely affect one or more of these.

During the walk, we need to produce enough ATP to meet the muscles’ immediate energy demands. Getting fitter requires much more. New proteins have to be made, and mitochondrial function has to be strengthened. Some of this work takes place after we have taken off our shoes and stepped into the shower.

How does walking regularly set these changes in motion? We will try to answer that in the next chapter.

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Key References and Further Reading

The Metabolic Web so far

Phase 1 — Foundations

The Spark • Engines of Life • The Currency of Energy

Phase 2 — Abundance and Storage

Insulin — The Governor of Abundance • The Architecture of Storage • The Lipid Pathways • The Lipoprotein Network • The Glucose Pathway • The Timing Problem

Phase 3 — Compensation and Detours

Liver, Muscle, Adipose: Where the System Yields • Insulin Resistance — Compensation Before Hyperglycemia • The Ketone Detour • When the Detour Becomes Intentional • When the System Finally Rests • When the Engines Struggle • The Inflammatory Whisper • The Loss of Flexibility • Restoring Flexibility

Phase 4 — Regulation and Control

Who Controls the Switch • Insulin and the State of the Body • The Glucagon Signal • Before the Signal • The Hunger Signal

Phase 5 — The Adaptive Signals

The Vigilance Signal • When the Clock Drifts • The Reward Loop • The Movement Signal

Phase 6 — The Adaptive Metabolism

The Fuel Choice • The Protein Question • The Metabolic Economy • Investment • Maintenance • Reserve • Accumulating Capacity • The Order of Spending • When Nothing Is Required • Frailty • Ageing