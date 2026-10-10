Axel F Sigurdsson MD, PhD

Axel F Sigurdsson MD, PhD

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Claire | You Only Age Once's avatar
Claire | You Only Age Once
Oct 10

Thanks for this Axel fascinating as always.

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Susan Warren's avatar
Susan Warren
Oct 11

I love this! This is why I loved living in Santa Fe, NM

I was in such fabulous shape. Why do I live in Fl. now?

Thank you. I appreciate you!

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