Axel F Sigurdsson MD, PhD

Axel F Sigurdsson MD, PhD

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cassandra Bond's avatar
Cassandra Bond
Dec 14

Very good! I am glad I eat only animal food now. Have done for over 5 years and we, my husband and I, are doing well. So happy I was directed to this way of eating.

Reply
Share
Linda Perkins's avatar
Linda Perkins
Dec 13

You have clearly explained insulin resistance in an understandable way for me. My A1C scores have been in the pre-diabetic range for years, so I maintain a low carbohydrate diet to keep me from becoming a full-blown diabetic. My understanding of Insulin resistance is so much clearer now. Thanks for this post.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Axel F Sigurdsson MD, PhD
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Axel F Sigurdsson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture