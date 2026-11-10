Axel F Sigurdsson MD, PhD

Axel F Sigurdsson MD, PhD

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Georges Najjar's avatar
Georges Najjar
1d

The conversation is the measure most people actually use. Nobody feels their mitochondrial network, they just notice the day the hill stopped interrupting the sentence.

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Dr. Bill at Medicine For Life's avatar
Dr. Bill at Medicine For Life
1d

Hormesis, baby!

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