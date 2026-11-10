Suppose we walk up the hill from the last chapter every other day for a few weeks, with the aim of getting fitter. We’ll probably notice quite soon that the walk feels more comfortable and that we enjoy it more.

Of course, we’ll still get out of breath, but it won’t be as unpleasant as before. We won’t feel the need to stop and rest as often, and we may even find we don’t need to stop at all.

Nothing has changed about the hill itself. It’s exactly as steep as it was before. If our weight has stayed the same, it still takes the same amount of work to get us all the way to the top.

So what biological changes are responsible for making the hill easier the more often we walk up it? To answer that, we also have to look at what happens after the walk, long after we’ve got home.

On the way up

During exercise, our muscles have to replenish ATP faster. We breathe more often and more deeply, and our heart beats faster so that more oxygen and fuel can reach the muscles.

The walk up the hill calls for a steady production of energy for our muscles. Phosphocreatine can meet a sudden increase in the demand for ATP, and glycolysis can also respond quickly. When the effort continues, however, the supply of ATP depends mainly on what the mitochondria produce, and the supply of oxygen can then become a limiting factor.

Mitochondria are small structures that play an important role in most cells in our bodies. This is where much of the energy we need is made available. They are especially abundant where the demand for energy is high and constant.

Heart muscle cells are rich in mitochondria because the heart has to work all the time, without a rest. In skeletal muscle, however, the amount varies. Muscle fibres that are used often or continuously generally contain more mitochondria than fibres that are used for short, intense efforts.

Mitochondria are enclosed by two membranes. The outer one is fairly smooth, while the inner one has many folds. The folds increase the surface area of the membrane, which creates more room for the proteins needed for energy production. Some of these proteins transfer electrons, and some form an enzyme called ATP synthase. Inside the mitochondria are proteins that play a role in breaking down fuel. Other proteins are involved in carrying substances across the membranes.

Where does the oxygen go?

In the last chapter, we talked about glycolysis, a way to make ATP readily available inside the cell but outside the mitochondria. When ATP is made this way, another substance is produced, called pyruvate. The mitochondria can take up pyruvate and use it to make more ATP. They can also make ATP by breaking down fatty acids. The breakdown of both produces acetyl-CoA, which then enters a series of reactions called the citric acid cycle.

Much of the energy released in the citric acid cycle is carried away by molecules that pick up electrons and bring them to proteins in the inner membrane of the mitochondria. These proteins form the electron transport chain. The energy released as electrons pass along the chain is used to pump protons across the membrane. This creates a voltage difference and a difference in proton concentration across the membrane. The energy contained in this gradient can be put to use.

The protons then flow back through ATP synthase. Part of the enzyme turns like a turbine, allowing the enzyme to join phosphate to ADP and make ATP. At the end of the electron transport chain, the oxygen we breathed in takes up electrons and combines with protons. This forms water (H₂O).

The process that links electron transport to the formation of ATP is called oxidative phosphorylation. Oxygen plays a key role here, and if the supply is low, the process slows down and so does ATP production.

Oxidative phosphorylation produces much more ATP than glycolysis. Glycolysis yields two ATP molecules from each molecule of glucose. When the breakdown of glucose is completed in the mitochondria, the total yield is about thirty ATP molecules.

A large fatty acid molecule yields even more, since it contains more fuel. But it also takes more oxygen to break down, so for each unit of oxygen, fat gives somewhat less ATP than glucose.

After the walk

When we get home, our breathing slows and our pulse comes down. We take off our walking shoes and get in the shower. Inside our muscles, something is still going on. It began on the hill.

Our muscle cells have no idea about the hill we’re tackling. They are simply responding to repeated signals to contract. For this they need energy in the form of ATP.

In the last chapter we talked briefly about an enzyme called AMPK and how it helps the muscle cell respond to changes in its energy needs. When we walk up the hill, the muscles use ATP faster. The ratio of AMP to ATP can therefore rise even while there is still plenty of ATP in the cell.

AMPK is a nutrient and energy sensor that senses the ratio of AMP to ATP. When the ratio rises, the enzyme becomes more active. This stimulates the cell to increase ATP production and at the same time to slow down other energy-demanding processes.

AMPK has a multifaceted role. It also takes part in determining which genes the muscle cell reads after exertion. Some of these genes contain the recipes for proteins that are important for the function of the mitochondria.

Calcium plays an important part in muscle contraction. For a muscle cell to contract, calcium has to be available to its contractile proteins. With each contraction, calcium is released from stores inside the muscle fibre. It is then pumped back into storage and the muscle relaxes. When the muscle contracts repeatedly, the changes in calcium concentration also affect the proteins that control which genes are read.

From signals to new proteins

One of the proteins that responds to signals from AMPK and to changes in calcium levels is called PGC-1α. It is considered the primary coordinator of cellular energy production and mitochondrial adaptation. Working with other proteins, it helps the cell read certain genes more often. These genes contain the recipes for many of the most important proteins in the mitochondria.

When the cell needs these recipes, it copies them into messenger RNA. Ribosomes read the copy and put the amino acids in the order needed to make the protein.

Most of the proteins in the mitochondria are made outside them. The mitochondria then take them up. A protein needed for electron transport, for example, has to get to the inner membrane and join up with other proteins there. A few proteins are made inside the mitochondria themselves, from recipes in their own DNA.

PGC-1α takes part in this process, but it doesn’t control it on its own. In experiments with mice, some changes in mitochondria still occurred with training even when PGC-1α was absent from the muscles. The cell has more than one way of responding to exercise.

The next day

In one study, researchers took muscle samples repeatedly from people who trained over two weeks. Messenger RNA changed after individual sessions. Some of these changes had largely disappeared by the following day. As training continued, however, the amount of several proteins involved in mitochondrial function increased.

Although the training sessions in this study were much harder than the walk up our hill, the results show how short-lived responses to a single session can be part of a process that takes days or weeks. We catch our breath within a few minutes of finishing the walk. The changes we’re talking about can take weeks.

Mitochondria, shown in green, form networks within skeletal muscle fibres. Illustration inspired by fluorescence microscopy.

Weeks later

In diagrams, mitochondria are often drawn as separate, oval structures. In living muscle cells, however, they are connected in a complex network that is continuously changing. They can even fuse and divide again. New proteins are made and others are removed.

Proteins are often damaged during the normal work of the mitochondria. Reactive oxygen species can form as electrons are transferred. If a lot of them are formed, they can damage proteins and membranes. The network therefore needs constant maintenance and repair. Sometimes it is enough to replace individual proteins, but sometimes larger parts have to be cleared out and renewed. One way of doing this is a specialised form of autophagy called mitophagy.

All this maintenance also takes place in muscles that get little use. Regular exercise partly controls how much is built up and how much is removed. If more is added than is removed, the mitochondrial network can grow.

Given that the mitochondria form a complex network among themselves, the number of mitochondria is not all that matters for how they work. The main thing is that the network contains more of the enzymes that can break down fuel and more of the proteins in the inner membrane that can carry out electron transport. It is these features that increase the capacity of the mitochondria to produce ATP.

After training, muscle cells use exactly the same pathways to produce energy as before, but they can now produce ATP at a higher rate when they need to. Trained muscle is also better able to use fat to produce energy and is therefore less dependent on carbohydrates.

These changes in the muscle are only part of the explanation. Training also increases the capacity of the heart and circulation. There are often more capillaries in the skeletal muscles, which helps blood, oxygen, and fuel reach the muscles.

The same hill

The next time we walk up the hill at the same pace as before, our muscles don’t necessarily have to produce more ATP for us to feel better. But they can keep producing it without coming as close to their capacity as they did before. In relative terms, they are using a smaller share of their maximum capacity, and the energy balance inside the cells is disturbed less.

When we talk about proteins in muscle, we usually think of the ones that allow it to produce force. But the enzymes that process fat and carbohydrates are proteins too. So are the parts of the mitochondria that transfer electrons and make ATP.

Although the muscle produces more of these proteins, it doesn’t have to show on the outside, and we won’t necessarily notice bigger or more prominent muscles. We will, however, notice the change when we set off up the hill. Remember that a hill that is easy for someone who walks it every day can be hard for someone who is just starting out.

After a few weeks of training, the walk up the hill becomes easier. We may even walk faster, and we stop rarely or not at all. One day we may be able to keep up a conversation the whole way.

Getting up from a low chair or lifting heavy weights places quite different demands on the muscles. Training can certainly help there too. In the next chapter, we will look at what happens when we train muscles to produce more force.

Key References and Further Reading