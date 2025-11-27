Axel F Sigurdsson MD, PhD

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joe D.'s avatar
Joe D.
Nov 27

In the 1970s DuPont had a commerical slogan “Better Living Through Chemistry”. “The Spark” supplies the fascinating verbal imagery.

Reply
Share
David Brown's avatar
David Brown
Nov 27Edited

The prodigious DNA information in even one human cell is staggering. The 100 trillion cells in the entire body would equal 1,000,000,000,000,000 (10 ¹⁵) copies of a large book. That's enough books, stacked side-by-side, as in a library, to reach the supposed 93 million miles to the sun well over fifty times. - Randy Wysong

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Axel F Sigurdsson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture