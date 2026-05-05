Steam fills the room before the people do.

It softens the edges.

Blurs faces into shapes.

Reduces everyone to breath and outline.

After the gym, I go there sometimes.

Not for the heat alone, but for the quiet that forms around it.

You begin to recognize the same bodies.

The same rhythms.

Men who sit in the same corners, as if assigned to them years ago.

One of them became known, without introduction, as the Sauna Philosopher.

No one remembers when it started.

Maybe it was the evening someone asked, half-joking,

“Is it true saunas cleanse the soul?”

He was sitting in the corner. Still.

He took the ladle, poured water over the stones.

The hiss rose up and filled the room.

He didn’t answer immediately.

Then, through the steam:

“Only if you sweat out the lies first.”

No one spoke after that.

A minute passed. Maybe more.

He stood.

“Most people leave their toxins behind.

I’m also leaving my opinions.”

And then he was gone.

—

He shows up now and then.

He doesn’t speak often.

When he does, the room tilts slightly toward him.

—

One evening, it was quieter than usual.

We spoke.

Not about philosophy.

About places.

Weather.

Time spent elsewhere.

Then, gradually, other things.

He said he’d been sent away as a boy.

Placed in a home.

He mentioned the distance first.

How far it was from where he had grown up.

Then something about nights.

Doors that didn’t always stay closed.

He left it there.

He was on his own early.

Holland. A winter.

Then Spain.

Work that came and went. People the same.

Nights that didn’t always end the way they should.

He looked at the stones.

“Mostly drink,” he said.

A pause.

“I got out.”

—

Later, it came in pieces.

Years without drinking.

Work that started early, something with his hands. Construction.

He said he liked that. If you did it right, it stayed done.

A woman.

Children.

Home.

And once, almost as an afterthought:

“You need something steady,” he said.

“Otherwise things start to slip.”

—

Back in the sauna, the steam thickened again.

Someone new came in.

Sat down.

Said nothing.

The Philosopher poured another ladle over the stones.

The room filled with heat.

Before he leaves, he often sits a moment longer than the rest.

Then he stands.

Opens the door

and disappears into the cold.