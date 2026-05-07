Axel F Sigurdsson MD, PhD

Axel F Sigurdsson MD, PhD

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Barbara H Roberts's avatar
Barbara H Roberts
16h

An absorbing story. Thanks Axel.

Barbara Roberts

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1 reply by Axel F Sigurdsson MD, PhD
Kimberly S.'s avatar
Kimberly S.
5h

Excellent read with my evening Tea, chocolate!!

Thank You!!

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