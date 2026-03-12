Thursday has quietly become fiction day on this Substack.

Last week I published the latest part of my novella, The Significant Other.

Today, a new story begins.

The Sunday Walk will unfold here in eight weekly episodes.

It begins with a man who does not survive the morning.

A surgeon.

A cardiac arrest.

An apartment that is not his home.

A woman tries to save him.

A wife receives a phone call.

An autopsy follows.

The medical explanation will be simple.

Everything else will not.

The story was inspired by something I witnessed decades ago while working in the emergency department: a man who told his wife he was going for a walk.

It was something he did every Sunday.

This one was his last.

————

Episode 1 — Arrival

They bring him in asystole.

No rhythm. No variation. Just a flat tracing that has already made its argument.

Compressions continue as they move him from stretcher to bed.

Their hands move with mechanical steadiness.

They have done this too many times to think about it.

The muscles remember.

“Male. Mid-fifties. Found unresponsive. CPR initiated on scene.”

“Downtime?” I ask.

A glance between them.

“Unclear.”

Unclear almost always means too long.

His chest is already bare. He carries the smell of another apartment with him, detergent, something faintly sweet, the private residue of a morning not meant to end here.

“Who found him?”

“A woman.”

“With him?”

“Yes.”

“In bed?”

A nod.

“She started CPR.”

“Relationship?”

A pause.

“Not his wife.”

That is all they say.

It is enough.

We take over.

Hands replace hands. The count resumes. The bag hisses. The monitor remains unimpressed.

Shock.

Nothing.

Medication.

Nothing.

The room settles into its rhythm. Efficient. It is easier when the body does not interrupt you with hope, when nothing on the screen suggests that effort might still negotiate with outcome.

I step closer.

I know the face.

Not as a patient.

As a colleague.

We’ve shared meetings and corridors, the thin familiarity of hospital life. You recognize the posture, the voice, the way someone stands in a doorway, without ever really knowing them.

He is a surgeon. Skilled. Certain. The kind of man who expects the room to listen.

I also know his wife.

I know her better than I know him.

We went to school together. Not closely, but long enough for memory to have texture. She was brilliant even then. Quiet, but never hesitant. The kind of intelligence that made teachers lower their voices when they spoke to her.

Later, her name appeared again, papers, conferences, appointments that mattered. Biochemistry. Toxicology. Work that lived far from my world, but close enough that I recognized its seriousness.

The recognition settles heavily.

We continue.

Shock.

Nothing.

The paramedics stay longer than necessary.

A small kindness.

Eventually, the repetition stops helping and just becomes a routine.

I say the time.

My voice holds.

The room resumes its ordinary shape. Equipment is cleared. The bed returns to neutrality.

One of the paramedics lingers.

“Doctor,” he says quietly. “She asked if he’d be okay.”

“And?”

“I told her we were doing everything.”

We always are.

She did not come with the ambulance.

No one waits in the corridor.

No family pacing.

No collision of grief and explanation.

Just a body delivered from the wrong life.

I turn back to the chart and begin writing the details.

Under emergency contact, her name is already there.

It does not surprise me.

What surprises me is how long I hesitate before reaching for the phone.

Because I know her.

The line begins to ring in my hand before I realize I’ve pressed it.

I already know that whatever I say first will become the official version of events.

Next:

Episode 2: The Walk