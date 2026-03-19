Last week, a man did not survive the morning.

This is how that morning began.

If you missed Episode 1, it’s here.

Episode 2 — The Walk

She wakes before him.

Not because she has to. Sleep releases her early now. The light at the window thins.

She lies still and listens to his breathing. Even. Certain.

In the kitchen, she makes coffee quietly.

The machine clicks. She pours two cups, sets one where he will find it, and keeps the other in her hands.

He comes in already dressed.

“You’re up,” he says.

“So are you.”

He shrugs. “I walk better before the city wakes.”

It sounds reasonable.

“I’ll be gone a couple of hours,” he says, taking the cup she made. He tastes it. A faint crease at his mouth.

“Still too strong.”

She smiles. “You say that every time.”

“And every time I’m right.”

He leans against the counter and checks his phone.

“You working today?”

“Just reading,” she says. “Trying to stay ahead.”

“Of course you are.” A nod. Approval, almost. “You’re good at that. Staying ahead. On paper.”

She waits, just long enough.

“In the lab,” he adds lightly, “things do what you tell them. People are messier.”

She laughs first.

It comes quickly, before the moment has time to settle.

“I’ll be back before lunch,” he says, already moving toward the door. “Don’t wait.”

He says it gently. As if it were kindness.

At the door, he pats his pockets.

“Keys.”

He finds them.

He doesn’t kiss her goodbye.

He rarely does on mornings like this.

She watches him step outside. The door closes softly.

The apartment feels larger.

She sits at the table with her coffee. It is too hot. She keeps her hands around it anyway.

His cup remains half full on the counter.

She considers rinsing it.

Leaves it.

Outside, he settles into a steady pace.

He values the first stretch, the part where no one expects anything.

He thinks about her conference. Reykjavík. Nordic toxicology. A dinner he has already decided not to attend.

“They won’t notice,” he told her once. “You’ll be in your element. Slides. Data.”

She nodded.

He adjusts his jacket. Keeps walking.

He believes he has time.

The Apartment

She has been awake for some time when he arrives.

Not pacing. Not anxious. Just alert.

She adjusts the sheets once more before he knocks. Smooths the fabric. Aligns the pillow.

When he steps inside, he carries the morning with him, cool air, steadiness, the sense that he belongs wherever he stands.

“You’re early,” she says.

“I walk fast,” he replies.

They sit first. They always do. She values this part. It makes the rest feel earned.

He talks about the hospital. A junior doctor who challenged him during rounds.

“She meant well,” she says.

“That’s the problem,” he answers lightly. “Confidence without hierarchy is exhausting.”

He smiles when he says it. It almost sounds like a joke.

She studies his face, trying to decide if it is.

He notices.

“What?” he asks.

“Nothing.”

He reaches for her hand, briefly. Not to hold it. To redirect the moment.

“She overthinks things,” he says, returning to the junior doctor. “Like someone else I know.”

It lands gently. Precisely.

She lets it pass.

When she mentions his wife, it is casual. Measured.

“How is she? Preparing for the conference?”

“She’s always preparing,” he says. “That’s what she does.”

“Must be important,” she says.

“It is,” he replies. “To her.”

She has asked him before whether his wife knows about her.

He has answered the same way each time.

“We’ve moved past that stage,” he once said. “Marriage evolves.”

She chose to believe him. Not because she is foolish. Because the alternative required more from her than she was willing to give.

When they move to the bedroom, he undresses with the same composure he brings into an operating theatre. Efficient. Controlled.

He lies back and closes his eyes.

“Long week,” he says.

She watches his face. There is something in it she does not name. Fatigue, perhaps.

“You should slow down,” she says.

“I’ll slow down when there’s something worth slowing for.”

He opens one eye when he says it, as if checking whether it lands.

She smiles.

She adjusts, as she usually does.

Then something shifts.

He inhales.

Does not complete the breath.

She thinks, at first, that he is pausing deliberately. Testing her.

She says his name.

No response.

She leans closer. Touches his shoulder.

His skin is already cooler than it should be.

She says his name again.

The silence changes.

She moves quickly.

Phone in one hand. The other pressing against his chest. Counting without rhythm. Her voice is steady when she gives the address.

They ask who he is.

She gives his name.

They ask if she is his wife.

She hesitates.

“No.”

The word feels heavier than she expects.

She does not add anything else.

When the paramedics arrive, the room changes temperature. Equipment replaces air. Movement replaces uncertainty.

One of them guides her aside.

She obeys.

She watches them work on him with professional eyes. She notes the compression depth. The ventilation timing. The absence of response.

She knows enough to understand what that absence means.

When they leave with him, she remains seated.

The apartment is suddenly very quiet.

On the chair, his jacket hangs carefully folded.

On the bedside table, her phone screen still glows.

She turns it face down.

Next Thursday:

Episode 3 — The Wife