Axel F Sigurdsson MD, PhD

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Briana Karson
Mar 26

Sounds like my ex-husband ER Doctor who is on wife number 5 now! 😂 I just want to say how much I genuinely appreciate your writing. It’s rare to find someone with your level of expertise who can also communicate with such warmth and clarity. You have a real gift, and I feel lucky to have found your work. Thank you for everything you share!

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