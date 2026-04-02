Last week, a man died.

This is what keeps moving.

If you missed the earlier episodes, they are here:

Episode 1, Episode 2, and Episode 3.

Episode 4 — The Coffee Room

The coffee room is louder than usual.

News travels quickly in hospitals. It arrives stripped of detail but heavy with tone.

I almost turn around when I hear his name.

Instead, I step inside.

Five of them are already there. Cups in hand. The morning not yet settled.

“Unbelievable,” Jón says, too loudly. He is incapable of speaking at a normal volume. “He was operating on Thursday.”

“He looked fine,” someone else adds.

“They always do,” Jón replies.

I pour coffee and keep my back half-turned.

“Massive infarct?” one asks.

“Cardiac arrest,” Jón says, as if he had been present. “That’s what I heard.”

“You hear everything,” another mutters.

Jón grins. “Occupational skill.”

There is a pause. Then the shift.

“So,” Jón says, lowering his voice only slightly, “not at home.”

No one responds immediately.

“At an apartment,” he continues. “With someone.”

A small whistle.

“Christ.”

I say nothing.

“They say she started CPR,” someone says.

“Good for her,” Jón replies. “Wrong place, though.”

A few chuckles.

He leans back against the counter, warming to his subject.

“Typical, though.”

“In what way?” someone asks.

“In every way,” Jón says. “Brilliant hands. Zero impulse control.”

There is more laughter at that.

“He was the best in the theatre,” another adds. “You have to give him that.”

“No question,” Jón says. “You wanted him if something went sideways.”

“And you didn’t want to be a first-year around him,” someone else says.

“Unless you were female,” Jón replies.

The room reacts in fragments—laughter, a cough, a shrug.

“He liked admiration,” Jón continues. “Preferred it young.”

“That’s not a crime.”

“No,” Jón says. “Just predictable.”

I take a sip of coffee. It is too hot.

“And the wife,” someone says carefully.

There is a shift in posture. A subtle recalibration.

“What about her?”

“Poor woman.”

Jón snorts lightly. “Poor? She’s tougher than any of us.”

“She’s quiet.”

“Quiet doesn’t mean weak.”

“No.”

Jón takes another sip.

“He used to joke about her, you know.”

I feel my shoulders tighten before I can stop it.

“What joke?”

Jón smiles.

“He’d say, ‘If I ever drop dead, check the toxicologist first.’”

There is laughter. Not loud. Not comfortable either.

“Jesus.”

“He thought it was funny.”

“Did she?”

Jón shrugs. “She never laughed.”

Silence, brief but real.

“Anyway,” he continues, brushing it aside, “everyone knew he had… arrangements.”

“With who?” someone asks.

“Take your pick,” Jón says. “Residents. A physiotherapist once. Someone from radiology.”

“But this time?”

“No idea.”

“Does it matter?”

“Not to him,” Jón says.

I put my cup down.

“It matters to someone,” I say.

It comes out quieter than I intend.

The room shifts toward me.

Jón looks at me for a moment, assessing.

“You were on call,” he says.

“Yes.”

“And?”

I hold his gaze.

“And we did what we could.”

A pause.

“That’s not what I meant,” he says.

“I know,” I reply.

Silence settles. Not hostile. Just edged.

Jón lifts his hands slightly, mock surrender.

“Relax. We’re just talking.”

“I know,” I say again.

I pick up my coat.

As I reach the door, I hear Jón add, almost casually:

“Still. If I go like that, at least let it be interesting.”

Laughter follows me into the corridor.

I don’t turn around.

The Mistress

She does not sleep.

She lies on her back, eyes open, the room intact around her. The ceiling fan completes one slow rotation after another. She counts once, then stops.

The apartment still smells like him.

Not strongly. Not enough to justify the thought. But enough to catch when she turns her head—soap, fabric, something metallic she associates with hospitals more than bodies.

She does not open a window.

There are only two pathologists scheduled for autopsies this week.

The other two are away. A conference. Sick leave. A rearrangement that had seemed incidental when the rota was finalized.

Now it feels structural.

She knows the case will fall to her.

No one has said this yet. No call has come. But the arithmetic is simple.

She tells herself this does not matter. That procedures exist precisely for moments like this. That transparency is protection.

Still, she does not sleep.

She turns onto her side. The pillow carries the faint impression of another head. She presses her face into it once, then stops.

She thinks of the autopsy room.

The light there is unforgiving, but honest. Stainless steel. Clear surfaces. Nothing hidden unless someone chooses not to look.

She has always liked that.

Clarity, to her, is not simplicity. It is the absence of performance.

She met him there.

He had come down to observe a case. One of his former patients. Complications. A death that needed explanation more than blame.

She had known who he was immediately.

Everyone did.

He stood too comfortably in the room, as if it were an extension of the operating theatre. Hands loose at his sides. Eyes already anticipating conclusions.

“You’re the pathologist,” he said.

“Yes.”

“You’re young.”

She waited.

“For this,” he added. “Not in general.”

She nodded. It was a familiar correction.

He leaned closer to the table and studied the incision line.

“Clean work,” he said. “Precise.”

“Thank you.”

He looked at her then. Really looked.

“What made you choose this?” he asked.

She had answered without rehearsing.

“I like clarity.”

He smiled. Not unkindly.

“Careful,” he said. “Clarity can be dangerous.”

She had frowned. “How?”

“Once you see things clearly,” he said, “you stop tolerating people who don’t.”

She had not known then whether it was a warning or an invitation.

Later, she understood it had been both.

She turns onto her back again.

The smell is still there.

She thinks of his wife.

She has never met her. Knows her only by reputation. Papers. Citations. A name spoken carefully in meetings.

Toxicology.

The word arrives unbidden and stays longer than it should.

She wonders, briefly, whether she should call her.

Not to say anything specific. Not yet. Just to acknowledge the shape of what has happened. To make the silence smaller.

She imagines the call. The pause before the voice answers. The need to explain who she is.

She does not make the call.

She considers going to see her instead. Standing at the door. Saying very little.

That feels worse.

She tells herself there will be time. That nothing requires immediate action.

This is not entirely true.

She turns her phone face down, as if it might accuse her of delay.

She thinks of alternatives.

She could refuse the case. Cite conflict. Request reassignment.

That would open questions.

Questions do not stay contained.

She could proceed. Document carefully. Let the findings speak.

They always do.

She knows this professionally.

She also knows how absence speaks. How a report can be correct and still incomplete.

Her hands rest on her abdomen. They are still now.

She breathes in.

Out.

The ceiling fan completes another rotation.

Toward morning, she sleeps. Not deeply. Just enough to dull the edges.

When she wakes, the smell is weaker.

The decision isn’t.

Next Thursday:

Episode 4 — The Autopsy