Last week, the story moved.

This is the autopsy.

If you missed the earlier episodes, they are here:

Episode 1, Episode 2, Episode 3, and Episode 4.

Episode 5 — The Autopsy

The autopsy is scheduled for 8:15.

I arrive on time.

She is not there.

The assistant is.

“She’s running late,” he says. “There’s no one else today.”

I nod.

I decide to attend.

Not out of concern. Not out of doubt.

I have known him for years.

I was his last doctor.

It feels appropriate.

A final professional courtesy.

The room is already prepared. The lights are on. The table is set.

Everything is ready except the one person required to begin.

I wait.

Ten minutes.

Nothing changes.

I ask the assistant to call me when she arrives.

He nods.

I leave.

At 9:30, my phone rings.

“She’s here.”

I return.

She is already at the table.

We greet each other briefly. A nod. Nothing more.

She looks as she always does.

Perhaps slightly tired.

Nothing else is apparent.

The autopsy room is as it always is. Bright. Controlled. Impersonal. The smell of formaldehyde sits lightly in the air.

I know her professionally. I respect the precision of her work. That is the extent of it.

The assistant uncovers the body.

He looks smaller under the lights. Greyer.

She begins.

“Male. Late fifties. No external signs of trauma.”

Her voice is steady. Measured.

I observe the procedure.

The opening of the chest is precise. The sequence is familiar.

“Heart enlarged,” she says. “Moderate coronary atherosclerosis.”

She holds the organ a moment longer than necessary.

Then continues.

Lungs. Liver. Kidneys.

Everything described once. Nothing emphasized.

Her movements remain exact. Slightly accelerated.

At one point, she adjusts the instrument tray.

It does not need adjusting.

Metal touches metal. Briefly.

The assistant continues writing.

When she removes the brain, her cadence becomes more deliberate.

“No intracranial hemorrhage. No mass lesion. Brainstem unremarkable.”

There is nothing dramatic about the process.

“Most consistent with sudden cardiac arrhythmia,” she says.

A brief pause.

“Pending histology and toxicology.”

The assistant writes.

At one point, I find myself watching her face more than her hands.

Not for emotion.

For interruption.

I do not see anything I can name.

When the examination is complete, she washes her hands.

The water runs evenly.

I hesitate, then ask:

“Did you know him?”

She looks at me.

“Yes,” she says.

A pause.

“We had met.”

It is a small place. Colleagues know each other in fragments.

That is enough.

The assistant finishes writing.

She turns back to the table and begins to close the examination.

The movements are identical to the ones that opened it.

Reversible. Controlled.

As if nothing has occurred that cannot be contained.

We separate shortly after.

Outside the room, the corridor continues as it always does.

The case has entered its next phase.

I have no reason to question anything I have seen.

And nothing that would allow me to.

Next Thursday:

Episode 6 — After

The next part will arrive next week.

You can subscribe below if you want to follow it.

If this felt worth passing on, you know how to do that.