Last week, everything held.

This is where it doesn’t.

If you missed the earlier episodes, they are here:

Episode 1, Episode 2, Episode 3, Episode 4., and Episode 5.

Episode 6 — After

She leaves the autopsy room without looking back.

The corridor is too bright. Too ordinary. People pass her with coffee, charts, laundry. No one looks at her. No one needs to.

She walks faster than she intends.

Not enough to notice. Just enough.

At the end of the hall there is a staff bathroom. Beige tile. A sink that never quite empties.

She goes in. Locks the door.

Stands there.

Her hands are still gloved.

She looks at them.

Then her stomach turns.

It comes without warning.

She catches the edge of the sink. Bends. The retching is brief. Dry. The body insisting on something that isn’t there.

She stays there a moment longer than necessary.

Then lowers herself to the floor.

Cold tile through fabric.

She doesn’t think about it.

Just waits.

Another wave comes. Smaller. Then nothing.

The room settles.

She pulls the gloves off. One, then the other. Drops them into the bin.

Washes her hands.

Soap. Rinse. Soap again.

The water runs.

She lets it.

Leans forward. Forearms on porcelain.

Breath short. Then longer.

She waits until it belongs to her again.

Something moves through her, not quite thought.

The table.

The weight.

His face on the table.

The sound of bone.

She rinses her mouth. The paper towel comes apart in her hands.

In the mirror, nothing is wrong.

Eyes clear. Skin unchanged.

Someone who stepped out for a minute.

That’s enough.

She runs cold water over her wrists. Dries them. Straightens the lab coat. Smooths the edges that can be smoothed.

Unlocks the door.

The corridor is the same.

She adjusts to it.

Walks back.

Her office is dimmer. Staler. Papers where she left them. The screen still black.

She sits.

Waits.

Then wakes the computer and opens the file.

Not because she is ready.

Because the alternative is worse.

Outside, the hospital moves.

Phones. A trolley. Someone laughing too loudly.

She keeps her eyes on the screen.

A single word is already there.

Pending.

Next Thursday:

Episode 7 — The Call

The next part will arrive next week.

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