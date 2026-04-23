Last week, it held inside the room.

Now it doesn’t.

If you missed the earlier episodes, they are here:

Episode 1, Episode 2, Episode 3, Episode 4, Episode 5. and Episode 6.

The Call

Her name appears on my screen in the late afternoon.

Not a message. A call.

I hesitate before answering. Long enough to notice that I am doing it. Then I pick up.

“Hello.”

A pause.

“It’s me,” she says.

“I know.”

Another pause.

“I wanted to ask,” she says, “whether the report is finalized.”

Not how are you.

Not thank you.

Not what happened.

Finalized.

“No,” I say. “Not yet.”

“Do you have a preliminary conclusion?”

“Nothing definitive,” I say. “No gross findings that explain it. Most consistent with sudden arrhythmia. Histology and toxicology are pending.”

She lets that sit.

“Pending,” she says.

“Yes.”

“Standard sampling?”

“Yes.”

A small silence.

“Would anything,” she asks, “change what needs to be done next?”

“Not at this point.”

“Alright.”

Her voice doesn’t move.

“I appreciate you taking the call.”

“Of course.”

“Goodbye.”

“Goodbye.”

The line goes dead.

I keep the phone in my hand a moment longer than I need to.

It’s not what she asked.

It’s what she didn’t.

No questions about where he was.

No questions about who.

Only the report.

Only the next step.

As if facts could be arranged.

I put the phone down and go back to the ward.

Later, I find myself walking toward the coffee room without deciding to.

The door is half open. Noise spills out.

Jón’s voice, as always, is the loudest.

“—I’m telling you, it’s the most Icelandic thing,” he is saying. “We keep it small enough that the dead come with a social calendar.”

Laughter.

Someone notices me.

“Hey,” Jón calls. “There he is.”

I step inside and pour coffee.

The smell is burnt. The cup too thin.

Jón leans against the counter.

“Well?” someone asks him.

“Well what?” Jón says.

“You know what.”

Jón smiles. “The autopsy.”

A few heads turn.

I say nothing.

“Nothing dramatic,” Jón says. “Heart looks like half the hospital’s hearts. Bit enlarged. Atherosclerosis. The usual.”

“How do you know?” someone asks.

Jón lifts a shoulder. “People talk.”

“Who did it?” another voice asks.

A pause.

Jón looks around, measuring the room.

“You don’t know?”

I keep my eyes on the coffee.

“Know what?” someone says.

“Who did it,” Jón replies.

Silence tightens.

“The young one,” he says. “Pathology.”

He doesn’t say her name.

He doesn’t need to.

“Why is that interesting?” someone asks.

Jón smiles.

“It isn’t,” he says. “It’s just… awkward.”

“Awkward how?” the same voice asks.

Jón takes a sip.

“Well,” he says, “apparently she wasn’t just someone.”

A pause.

Then it breaks.

“What do you mean?”

“Is that confirmed?”

“I heard—”

“No, I heard—”

“She was with him?”

Someone laughs once. Stops.

Jón lifts a hand.

“I’m not saying anything official,” he says. “But people see things. They’ve been seen together. And she found him, right?”

“That doesn’t mean anything,” someone says, too quickly.

Jón shrugs.

“It means something.”

Another voice, quieter: “I heard she tried to refuse the case.”

“I heard the opposite,” someone else says.

“No,” a third says. “They had no one else.”

“Still,” Jón says. “Imagine.”

He spreads his hands.

“Being the one to open him up.”

The room goes quiet.

Not respectful. Just focused.

I look at him.

“You’re sure?” I ask.

My voice is calm. It takes effort.

Jón blinks.

“Sure of what?”

“That she was involved with him.”

He exhales, almost amused.

“Doctor,” he says, “I’m sure of nothing. I’m just telling you what people are saying.”

He leans forward.

“And what people are saying,” he adds, “is that she was the one in the apartment.”

A few people look away.

Someone clears their throat.

Someone else reaches for the machine.

I feel my grip tighten on the cup.

Not because I believe him.

Because I didn’t know.

Because not knowing matters here.

“You were there,” Jón says, softer now. “Did you see her?”

“In the resuscitation room?” I ask.

“Yes.”

“No,” I say. “She didn’t come.”

Jón nods slowly.

“Of course she didn’t.”

I set the cup down.

The room feels smaller.

Not heavy. Just narrower.

I think of the autopsy.

The steps. The voice.

I don’t reinterpret it.

I don’t change anything.

I only register that there was more in the room than I knew.

That I was there without understanding it.

I look at the faces. The appetite for a version that fits.

No one here is cruel.

They’re just awake.

I pick up my coat.

As I reach the door, Jón says, almost lightly:

“Don’t worry. It’ll all be pending forever.”

There’s a small laugh behind me.

I don’t turn.

In the corridor, the noise falls away.

The hospital resumes.

Charts. Phones. Footsteps.

And behind me, the story has already started to move.

No one stops it.

—

Next Thursday:

Episode 8 — The Final Report