This is the final chapter in The Sunday Walk.

If you missed the earlier episodes, they are here:

Episode 1, Episode 2, Episode 3, Episode 4, Episode 5, Episode 6, and Episode 7.

The Final Report

The report arrives without emphasis.

Not marked urgent.

Not flagged.

It appears where these things appear.

In a queue. Among others.

I open it between patients.

The language is familiar. Precise. Reassuring in its structure.

No substances detected beyond therapeutic range.

No alcohol.

No toxins identified.

A paragraph follows. It does not add anything.

Findings consistent with sudden cardiac arrhythmia.

There is no commentary.

There never is.

I close the file.

Outside my office, someone is laughing, a pager sounds, and a cleaner moves down the corridor, pushing a cart that pulls slightly to one side.

By noon, the word has moved.

Not the report.

The conclusion.

“Clean.”

It is said with relief.

As if something has been resolved.

As if something had been wrong.

“Good,” someone says.

“I thought so,” another replies.

The case becomes easier to carry.

Speculation recedes.

The tone improves.

Someone jokes that hearts are unreliable things.

No one jokes about anything else.

No one needs to.

In the afternoon meeting, his name comes up briefly.

“Natural causes,” the chair says, checking a box. “Unfortunate.”

Unfortunate absorbs a great deal.

The meeting moves on.

By the end of the day, the result has done its work.

It has not added information.

It has removed discomfort.

The hospital reacts efficiently.

By Wednesday morning, an email circulates.

No one is required to read it.

Everyone does.

In memory of a gifted colleague…

He is described as brilliant.

Demanding.

A perfectionist.

The words carry warmth now.

Patients ask for him by name.

“He was the best,” one says. “I trust his hands.”

They are told the truth, adjusted for usefulness.

“He passed suddenly.”

“It was natural.”

“We have excellent alternatives.”

The word alternative does a lot of work.

In the coffee room, the stories return.

Long operations.

Impossible bleeds.

Steady hands.

“He never hesitated.”

“He expected a lot.”

“He could be difficult.”

Difficult is now affectionate.

No one uses the word control.

It no longer belongs.

A plaque is ordered.

A lecture will bear his name.

His reputation improves with distance.

It becomes simpler.

The wife receives condolences in waves.

Cards. Emails. Brief touches in hallways.

“You were so composed.”

“So strong.”

Strength explains what no one asks.

When someone says, “He adored you,” she nods.

When someone says, “He was complicated,” she agrees.

No one asks what that meant.

In quieter spaces, the sentences shorten.

“She’s brilliant, of course.”

“But…”

The rest is understood.

It does not need to be said.

Someone mentions toxicology once, lowering their voice.

“Everything was clean.”

Clean is handled carefully.

It settles on her.

The rumor does not accuse.

It remains.

The pathologist continues to work.

No one comments on her performance.

That would require comparison.

She notices small changes.

A pause before a question.

A look held a fraction too long.

A case reassigned without explanation.

Nothing explicit.

Nothing she can name.

Nothing she can refuse.

When someone says, “That must have been hard,” she says, “It was routine.”

The word does not travel.

The auditorium is full.

Flowers. Heavy curtains. A photograph on an easel.

He is smiling.

The Chief of Surgery speaks first.

Pioneer. Standard. Irreplaceable.

Arrogance becomes commitment.

Temper becomes passion.

The room accepts the translation.

The wife sits in the front row.

Composed. Precise.

To the room, this is strength.

To others, something else.

They speak to her.

They do not stay with her.

The pathologist stands at the back.

White coat still on.

Not seated. Not included.

She has become the one they refer to.

He has moved beyond that.

A brass plaque is unveiled.

His name. His dates. A sentence about service.

It will be fixed to the wall.

People will pass it every day.

They will look, or not look.

It will not matter.

The room breaks.

Voices return. Cups fill. Chairs move.

I leave before it settles.

In the corridor, the hospital resumes.

Charts. Phones. Footsteps.

His name remains intact.

The report is complete.

The record holds.

Nothing further is required.