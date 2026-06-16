After enough years in medicine, certain conversations begin repeating themselves. The patients change. The circumstances change. The details change. Yet somehow the same frustration keeps returning.

It comes up often when the conversation turns to weight.

One version goes something like this.

“I know exactly what I should do.”

Then, usually, a shrug.

“I just don’t seem to do it.”

The patient is rarely confused. Most know perfectly well that vegetables contain fewer calories than doughnuts. Most know exercise helps. What they don’t understand is why knowledge so often loses the argument.

That question eventually leads to one of the most famous phrases in nutrition.

Calories in. Calories out. CICO.

Sooner or later, it appears in almost every discussion about obesity. The phrase has become so familiar that most people no longer stop to think about it. Which is unfortunate. Because the more I have thought about it over the years, the stranger it has become. Not because it is wrong. Quite the opposite.

Calories in and calories out may be one of the most successful ideas in modern nutrition precisely because it is true. If body fat increases, more energy entered the body than left it. If body fat decreases, more energy left than entered. The laws of thermodynamics remain intact. The statement is correct. The problem is that correctness and understanding are not always the same thing.

Imagine walking into a crowded room and asking why it is full.

“Because more people entered than left.”

The answer is perfectly accurate. And yet it explains nothing you actually wanted to know. The arithmetic describes what happened. The explanation lies elsewhere.

The longer I have worked in medicine, the more suspicious I have become of explanations that arrive too quickly. Not because they are wrong, but because they often satisfy us before the interesting questions have been asked.

And obesity is full of interesting questions. Why do some people think about food constantly while others seem largely indifferent to it? Why does poor sleep make a doughnut look more appealing than it did the day before? Why do stress and loneliness so often find their way into the kitchen? Why do some people gain weight easily while others appear protected by biology they did nothing to earn?

Calories in and calories out answers none of these questions. It was never designed to. The phrase describes what happened. Somewhere along the way, many of us started treating it as an explanation for why it happened.

Medicine has always had a weakness for this sort of thing. We like measurable things: cholesterol, blood pressure, blood sugar, body weight. Numbers behave themselves. They fit neatly into graphs and spreadsheets and create the reassuring impression that understanding has occurred. Sometimes it has. Sometimes we mistake measurement for explanation.

I have seen versions of this elsewhere. A marker slowly expands its job description. A measurement becomes a diagnosis. A description becomes a cause. Eventually, the number becomes more interesting than the thing it was originally meant to describe.

Calories possess one enormous advantage over appetite. They are easy to count. Appetite is not. Hunger is not. The strange gap between knowing what we should do and actually doing it is certainly not. And the more one studies obesity, the more it begins to resemble a human problem rather than a mathematical one.

The Body Notices

One of the hidden assumptions inside the calorie model is that the body remains largely indifferent to what is happening. Reduce food intake, maintain a calorie deficit, and wait patiently; the weight will fall. The arithmetic works. The body obeys. It is an elegant theory. The problem is that the body seems to have developed other plans.

Anyone who has ever tried to lose a meaningful amount of weight knows this intuitively. At first, the process often feels straightforward. A few dietary changes. Some extra exercise. The scale begins moving in the desired direction.

Then something starts happening. Food becomes more interesting. Meals occupy a larger share of mental space. The smell of fresh bread acquires unexpected persuasive powers. A biscuit that sat untouched on a plate last month suddenly seems worthy of careful consideration.

Most people recognize the experience immediately. The strange thing is how often we interpret it as a failure of character. The body appears to have a different interpretation. From its perspective, something important has changed.

For most of human history, an unexplained reduction in food intake was not part of a wellness program. It was potentially bad news. Natural selection devoted considerable effort to making food difficult to ignore. In this regard, evolution was spectacularly successful.

One thing that has always intrigued me is that people rarely experience these changes as biology. They experience them as themselves. A craving feels personal. A late-night snack feels personal. A failed diet feels personal.

The biology operates quietly in the background while the individual absorbs the blame. This may be one reason obesity becomes so emotionally charged. People do not merely feel hungry. They often feel guilty for being hungry.

Over the years, I have noticed that many patients change the way they speak when the conversation turns to food. The language becomes strangely moral.

“I was bad.”

“I cheated.”

“I lost control.”

“I know better.”

I have never heard a patient apologize for having high blood pressure. I have never heard one confess to elevated triglycerides. Yet appetite somehow acquired a moral dimension, as though hunger were evidence of poor character rather than a biological experience.

The Environment Doesn’t Help

At some point, nearly every obesity discussion becomes a discussion about choice. Choices matter. But I have become less convinced that choices can be separated neatly from the circumstances surrounding them.

People do not make decisions about food under ideal conditions. They make them when they are tired, after difficult days at work, during celebrations, arguments, holidays, disappointments, and long evenings when they probably should have gone to bed an hour earlier. That is simply how life works.

One thing that strikes me about modern life is how difficult it has become to avoid food. It is everywhere: airports, petrol stations, office meetings, cinemas, hotel lobbies, sporting events, hospital waiting rooms. Food can now be delivered to your front door without you leaving home. That would have seemed extraordinary for most of human history.

Our bodies evolved in a world where food was often difficult to obtain. Many of us now live in a world where food is difficult to avoid. That is a very different situation, and perhaps this is why I have become skeptical of explanations that focus only on the moment a choice is made.

By the time that moment arrives, many other things have already happened: the poor night’s sleep, the stressful week, the habit formed years earlier, the loneliness, the boredom, the grief. Human behavior rarely emerges from a single cause. The more closely I look at obesity, the harder it becomes to separate the individual from the circumstances surrounding them.

The Noise

A few years ago, I started hearing the same phrase from patients taking GLP-1 receptor agonists (Wegovy, Zepbound). The patients were different. Their ages were different. Their backgrounds were different. The phrase kept returning.

“The noise disappeared.”

I started asking what they meant. The answers were surprisingly consistent. Most were not talking about hunger in the traditional sense. They were talking about something more constant: the planning, the bargaining, wondering what to eat next, promising themselves that tomorrow would be different, starting again on Monday, and realizing by Wednesday that they were having the same conversation with themselves all over again. Some called it background noise. Others called it a constant companion. Several seemed genuinely surprised when it grew quieter, as though they had not realized how loud it was.

Listening to these patients, I began to wonder whether appetite feels the same for everyone. We often talk as though it does, assuming the difference lies in discipline; some people resist temptation, others do not. It is a tidy explanation. Patients rarely tell tidy stories. Some people walk past food without giving it much thought. Others conduct negotiations with it throughout the day. The difference is not always visible from the outside, but that does not make it unimportant.

The significance of GLP-1 drugs is not that they solved obesity. They haven’t. Some patients cannot tolerate them, some lose little weight, and many regain weight after treatment stops.

What interests me is something else. These medications made appetite visible. For years, obesity discussions focused on calories while patients kept talking about hunger, cravings, satiety, food thoughts, and the strange effort involved in simply not eating. The two conversations were related. They were not identical.

The patient sitting across from you is not experiencing energy balance. The patient is experiencing hunger, fullness, cravings, frustration, relief, or sometimes the surprising absence of those things. And that turns out to be a very different conversation.

The Comfort of Explanation

The more I have thought about obesity, the more familiar the pattern has become. Medicine often begins with a useful observation. Then, gradually and almost invisibly, the observation expands its territory. A marker becomes a diagnosis. A diagnosis becomes a cause. A cause becomes a worldview. Nobody plans the transformation. It simply happens.

Calories in and calories out may have followed a similar path. As a description, it is genuinely useful. As a complete explanation of obesity, it has come to carry more weight than it was ever designed to bear. I understand why this happens. Simple explanations are comforting. A complicated problem becomes more manageable. Uncertainty retreats a little. There is something deeply human about wanting a complicated problem to have a simple answer.

Human beings rarely organize themselves around single explanations. Heart disease doesn’t seem to work that way. Neither depression nor addiction. Obesity appears no different. The more closely one looks, the more causes seem to accumulate: biological, psychological, environmental, cultural; some obvious, some still poorly understood.

Perhaps this is why obesity remains such a persistent source of disagreement. Different people are looking at different layers of the same problem. The physiologist sees hormones. The psychologist sees behavior. The sociologist sees environment. The economist sees food systems. The patient sees struggle. None of them are necessarily wrong. The problem is that each perspective feels complete when viewed on its own.

The older I get, the more suspicious I become of explanations that seem to explain everything. Useful ideas tend to have limits. Once an idea begins accounting for every patient, every outcome, and every exception, it is usually worth looking more closely. Not because the idea is wrong, but because reality is almost always larger than the explanation. The problem with calories in and calories out is not that it is false. The problem is that it is true enough to make us stop asking questions.

The World’s Least Helpful Truth

There is a sense in which calories in and calories out may be one of the most successful ideas in modern nutrition. It survived for decades because it was true. The phrase appeared in textbooks, newspaper columns, television interviews, medical advice, and endless internet arguments. Few concepts have traveled so far on so little disagreement.

And yet I increasingly wonder whether that success was also part of the problem. True statements possess a certain authority. Once accepted, they tend to quiet curiosity. The conversation feels finished. Attention moves elsewhere. What begins as a useful observation can gradually become something larger; a description starts doing the work of an explanation, and slowly expands until it occupies more territory than it was ever meant to cover. Obesity may simply be one of the more visible examples.

For decades, we counted calories with increasing precision while continuing to struggle with the far more difficult task of understanding why people eat. We became extraordinarily good at measuring the problem. Understanding it has proven considerably harder.

Perhaps that is why I keep thinking about the patient who sat across from me years ago.

“I know exactly what I should do,” he said. Then he shrugged. “I just don’t seem to do it.”

At the time, I thought he was asking about weight loss. Now I’m not so sure. I think he was asking a much older question: why is it so difficult to do what we know is good for us? Obesity is only one version of that puzzle. Exercise is another. Sleep is another. Most of us have areas of life where discipline seems to come naturally and others where it feels perpetually out of reach.

The gap between knowledge and behavior turns out to be one of the oldest stories in human life. Long before we measured calories, people struggled with temptation, habit, desire, and self-control. Long before nutrition science existed, human beings were discovering that understanding something and changing it were not always the same thing. Calories in and calories out never really explained that gap. It was never supposed to.

It was always true. The next time somebody tells you that obesity is simply a matter of calories in and calories out, there is no need to argue. The more interesting question is whether it tells us what we most want to know.

Because the mystery was never the arithmetic.

The mystery was always the person standing behind it.

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