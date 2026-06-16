Axel F Sigurdsson MD, PhD

Axel F Sigurdsson MD, PhD

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Laurentiu Lupu MD's avatar
Laurentiu Lupu MD
8h

The asymmetry you point to is the whole thing: no one apologizes for high blood pressure, but everyone apologizes for hunger. I think a symptom feels like a moral failing exactly to the degree that medicine has no number for it. Blood pressure has been fully handed to biology. Appetite has only been measured halfway, because the calories can be counted and the hunger cannot, so the unmeasured half quietly falls to the self.

That is what CICO does that is worse than incomplete. By naming the part it can count, it assigns the part it cannot to character. The equation balances on the page and leaves the person holding the remainder it never measured. What we have a number for becomes physiology. What we do not becomes willpower.

The noise your patients describe is that unmeasured remainder, finally given a form. For years it had no readout, so it lived as a personal failing instead of a clinical finding. The medication did not only quiet it. It showed the noise had been biology all along, in the one way medicine reliably believes, by moving when a drug moved it.

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Barbara H Roberts's avatar
Barbara H Roberts
6h

Excellent piece Axel. I suggest you read Gary Taubes book, Good Calories, Bad Calories

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