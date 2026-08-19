Axel F Sigurdsson MD, PhD

Axel F Sigurdsson MD, PhD

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Gabriel Weston's avatar
Gabriel Weston
6h

I was moved by your story.

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1 reply by Axel F Sigurdsson MD, PhD
Maria Gibson MD, PhD's avatar
Maria Gibson MD, PhD
11h

We physicians pride ourselves on staying sharp and explain away our own cognitive slips, while the person beside us worries and eventually has to say what we may not be ready to hear. Enjoyed reading, even very sad.

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2 replies by Axel F Sigurdsson MD, PhD
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