Waiting for Spring ran here in eight parts over the past several weeks. This is the whole novella in one piece, for anyone who’d rather read it straight through, or come back to it later.

It's set in a tuberculosis sanatorium in north Iceland, in the winter of 1938 and into 1939. Nothing else needs saying before it.

I

The road ended before they reached the building.

After that, snow.

Mikael sat beside the driver. The horses had their heads down, working into the wind. One slipped, then found its footing again.

He looked back once. Nothing there now but the line they had made in the snow.

“You’ll see it soon,” the driver said.

Mikael nodded. He wasn’t sure what he was meant to see. He had heard about the place. The air. The light. The mountains. The isolation. The order of things. A place of rest. A place of recovery. Words like that.

They rode on without speaking. The bells made a dull sound, sometimes lost in the wind.

He had meant to be certain before leaving.

He wasn’t.

They went on like this. Long enough that the rhythm settled. Then the building appeared. Not suddenly. It had been there, perhaps. Just not visible. A pale structure, gathered out of the weather.

Long and low, with wide windows and balconies facing the water below. It did not look like a hospital. Hospitals belonged somewhere else. Streets. Footsteps. Doors opening and closing.

This place didn’t.

It seemed to belong there.

The driver drew the horses to a stop.

“There,” he said.

Mikael stepped down from the sleigh and stood there, not moving at first, looking at the building. Behind him, the driver had already begun turning the horses.

“You won’t stay?” Mikael asked.

The man shook his head.

“No.”

That was all.

The sleigh turned and moved back along the track they had come. Mikael watched it go longer than necessary. Not sure why. Then he turned toward the building.

A woman was standing by the entrance.

She wore a dark coat and no hat, though the wind crossed the yard freely. Her hair was pinned tightly. The wind moved past her without effect.

“Dr. Mikael Helgason?” she said.

“Yes.”

“I’m Kristín.”

She held out her hand. Her grip was brief. Dry.

“The superintendent is away for a few days,” she said. “I’ll show you where things are.”

Mikael looked past her at the building again.

“How many patients?”

“Thirty-two.”

“And beds?”

“Thirty-two.”

She paused.

“We have become popular lately.”

He noted the smell inside. He had expected something different.

Not ether. Not carbolic. Milk, wool, damp wood, coal smoke. And beneath it, something he couldn’t name.

The corridor was warm after the outside air. Coats hung from hooks along the wall. Boots stood beneath them. Some lined up carefully. Others not.

Melted snow dripped onto the floorboards and spread.

Somewhere inside, a woman coughed. Once. Then again. Then longer. The sound moved through the building. It was hard to tell from where.

Kristín walked ahead of him.

“We rise at seven. Temperature before breakfast. Rest period after. Outdoor rest if the weather permits. Meals at fixed hours.”

“Do they follow it?” Mikael asked.

“Some do.”

Kristín walked with him out onto the veranda.

The patients sat facing the fjord in rows along the wall. They were wrapped in blankets. Some had books in their laps. A few were asleep. Others looked out across the water without focusing on anything in particular.

The air was quiet. Not silent.

Kristín lowered her voice.

“They rest here two hours in the morning and two in the afternoon when possible.”

“Even the advanced cases?” Mikael asked.

“Especially them.”

A pale young man lifted his head.

“This must be the new doctor,” he said.

Kristín glanced at him.

“Einar, you were told not to talk.”

“I was told not to tire myself.”

“That is the same instruction in your case.”

Einar smiled at Mikael.

“You see how they run the place.”

“I’m beginning to.”

“Good. Then you can help me escape.”

Kristín reached over and adjusted the blanket across his chest.

“You have no strength to escape.”

“Not today.”

“Not tomorrow either.”

He turned slightly toward the fjord.

“Spring, then.”

Mikael gave a small smile.

Einar looked at him more seriously now.

“Do you think I’m joking?”

“I don’t think I know you well enough to say.”

“That’s a safe answer.”

He opened his mouth to say something else, then bent forward with the cough. One hand pressed against his mouth. It went on for a while.

When it stopped, he sat still a moment before taking a cloth from his pocket and wiping his hand.

Mikael saw the cloth.

Kristín did too.

Neither of them mentioned it.

Further along sat a woman alone.

She was not asleep. Her eyes followed them before they reached her.

“Sigríður,” Kristín said. “Four years here.”

“Four?” Mikael said.

“She came for six months.”

Sigríður smiled faintly but said nothing. Mikael introduced himself.

“I know,” she said.

Her voice was quiet. Not weak.

She looked toward the water again.

A man sat nearby with a newspaper in his lap. The wind kept finding its edge. He held it down, then again.

Mikael glanced at the page. Columns of print. A photograph he could not make out.

The man did not look up. After a while, he lifted the paper and turned a page. It made a dry sound.

Mikael remained there a moment longer than he had meant to.

Then moved on.

Mikael’s room was on the second floor. A narrow bed. A desk. A basin. The window overlooked the veranda. The register lay on the table.

He opened it.

The names were written carefully. Age. Admission. Place of origin. Extent of disease.

Some entries were full. Others stopped after only a few lines.

He ran his finger along a margin. Stopped.

Closed the book.

Outside, the patients sat in their chairs, facing the light.

By evening, the fjord was fading. From the window, Mikael couldn’t see where the water ended.

He took the letter out of his coat, felt the weight of it in his hand for a second, and laid it flat on the table.

Unopened.

Later, he visited the veranda again. The chairs were empty. The blankets folded. Snow had blown in along the boards.

The fjord was no longer visible. Only a pale surface where it had been.

He stood there for a while. Behind him, the building made its quiet sounds. A door closing somewhere below. Water moving through pipes.

Somewhere below him, someone coughed. After a while, another cough answered it.

Then the building settled again.

He turned back inside.

At the door, Kristín was there.

“You’ll freeze,” she said.

“I wanted to see it at night.”

“There is nothing to see.”

He looked past her.

“No.”

She watched him. Then opened the door.

“You’ll learn,” she said.

He stepped inside.

In his room, he lay down without lighting the lamp. The letter remained on the table. He could make out its shape for a while.

Then not.

Mikael closed his eyes.

II

Dear Mother,

The days are very regular here. They still make us sit outside in the cold. The air near the water feels sharper in the mornings somehow. The new doctor arrived yesterday. Younger than I expected. He listens carefully. Perhaps too carefully. They say I should remain until spring. I suspect they say that to everyone. I’m sleeping better again. Mostly. How is Loppa? Does she still wait near the door in the evenings? And tell Jón not to touch the shed. He’ll only make things worse. I think about the light there sometimes. Especially in the mornings here, before the wind rises.

Give my regards to everyone.

— Einar

Someone knocked hard against the door.

Mikael woke at once, though for a moment he did not know where he was.

Another knock.

“Doctor?”

He sat up. The room was dark except for the window, which had begun to pale slightly at the edges.

“Yes.”

“You need to come.”

The voice belonged to one of the assistants. Young girl. Nervous.

Mikael was already reaching for his trousers.

“What happened?”

A pause.

“She started bleeding.”

The corridor felt colder than the night before.

Mikael followed the assistant quickly past the closed rooms. His shirt was half-buttoned beneath the sweater. He could feel the cold air on his neck.

Ahead of them, a woman coughed. Then again. Then something else entered the sound. Wet. Heavy.

The assistant glanced back briefly.

“Not again,” she said quietly.

Kristín was already inside when Mikael entered the room.

The woman sat forward in the bed, one hand gripping the sheet beneath her. Blood covered the front of her nightdress and had already soaked through the towel against her mouth. A basin stood beside the bed, not empty. Kristín held another cloth ready in her hand.

“Higher,” Mikael said.

She did not move immediately.

“She’ll choke if she lies flat.”

“I know.”

But she raised the woman further. The woman coughed again. Blood spilled between her fingers before Kristín caught the cloth beneath it. The smell reached him then. Metallic. Thick.

“What’s her name?”

“Guðrún.”

“How long?”

“Minutes.”

Mikael moved closer.

“More towels,” he said.

The assistant hesitated only a second this time before disappearing back into the corridor.

Guðrún tried to speak.

“No,” Kristín said quietly.

The woman looked at Mikael instead. Her breathing had become irregular now. Fast, then interrupted. Mikael placed one hand behind her shoulder.

“Slowly,” he said. As soon as he said it, he knew how useless it sounded.

Another cough came suddenly. Stronger. Blood struck the cloth, the blanket, Mikael’s sleeve. The woman bent forward sharply. Kristín steadied her with one arm across the chest.

“Turn her further forward,” Mikael said.

“We are.”

“More.”

Kristín looked at him then. Only briefly. Then adjusted the woman again. The assistant returned carrying linen badly folded in both arms. One towel slipped onto the floor.

“Leave it,” Kristín said.

Guðrún coughed again. Less blood this time. But the breathing had changed. Mikael listened to it for a moment. The pauses between breaths grew longer.

“Can we stop it?” the assistant asked quietly.

Nobody answered.

Outside, wind pressed once against the window.

The woman’s hand moved suddenly against the blanket, searching for something. Kristín took it.

Guðrún’s eyes shifted once toward the ceiling, then back toward Mikael. He thought she might speak again. Instead, the breath caught halfway. Stopped. Returned briefly. Then stopped again.

Nobody moved immediately. The girl lowered her eyes first. Kristín remained beside the bed holding the woman’s hand a few seconds longer than necessary. Then she let it rest on the blanket.

Mikael realized only afterward that he had been holding his breath.

Afterward, the room returned to its routines. Kristín folded the stained cloth inward before setting it aside. The assistant emptied the basin and returned with water. Someone opened the window a little. Cold air entered the room. It changed the smell, though not entirely. Mikael stood near the foot of the bed, looking down at the blood on his cuff.

“You should change that,” Kristín said.

He looked up.

“She knew,” he said.

Kristín continued straightening the blanket.

“They usually do.”

Mikael watched her hands.

“You’ve seen this before.”

“Yes.”

“How many times?”

Kristín did not answer immediately.

“Enough.”

The assistant stood uncertainly near the door.

“What now?” she asked.

Kristín looked toward her.

“Breakfast,” she said.

Breakfast had already begun.

At the far end of the table, the man with the newspaper sat with the pages spread beside his plate. Before speaking, he folded the newspaper carefully into exact quarters.

“They have a name for it now,” he said.

Nobody answered.

He tore the bread in half.

“Kristallnacht.”

Someone farther down the table asked for butter.

“Because of all the glass,” the man with the newspaper said. “Shop windows mostly. But not only.”

He looked down at the paper again.

“They burned synagogues too.”

Mikael sat without touching the food. The man turned the page.

“I’m sure Heydrich is behind the arrests,” he said. “Himmler uses him for that sort of thing.”

He shrugged slightly.

“Men like that usually rise.”

Einar was not on the veranda that morning.

The chairs faced the fjord as before. Blankets, books, lowered faces. The wall blocked some of the wind, not all of it. Kristín moved along the row adjusting blankets.

Mikael stopped beside the empty chair.

“Where is he?”

“Inside.”

“Why?”

“He slept badly.”

Mikael looked at her.

She continued to the next patient.

Sigríður held a book open in her lap.

“You were called early,” she said.

“Yes.”

She nodded once. The wind moved a strand of hair loose beside her cheek. She did not seem to notice it.

“Did everyone hear?”

“Most things are heard here.”

Mikael looked out toward the fjord. Far from shore, birds moved low across the water before disappearing into the light.

“She was fifty-five,” Sigríður said.

Mikael turned back.

“Guðrún?”

“She arrived the year after me.”

He said nothing.

Sigríður closed the book over one finger.

“People fear the blood more than the fever,” she said.

“Why?”

Sigríður looked out toward the fjord.

“Because sometimes there’s no time to call anyone.”

After a moment, she opened the book again.

“She hated the outside rest,” she said. “Said the wind had teeth.”

Later, Mikael found Einar awake in the men’s ward.

“You missed the view,” Mikael said.

Einar shifted slightly beneath the blanket.

“It’ll still be there tomorrow.”

“Optimistic.”

“It’s one of my better qualities.”

Mikael pulled the chair closer and sat down. Somewhere down the corridor, a tray struck the floor, followed by a muffled apology. Einar smiled without opening his eyes.

“New assistant.”

“How can you tell?”

“The older ones swear first.”

Mikael almost smiled.

Einar opened one eye slightly.

“You look tired.”

“Long night.”

Einar watched him a moment.

“Was it bad?”

Mikael hesitated.

“Yes.”

Einar looked toward the window.

“They don’t tell us much here.”

“No.”

“We usually know anyway.”

For a moment, nobody spoke. Then Einar nodded toward the corridor.

“Kristín keeping you busy?”

“Something like that.”

A faint smile appeared again.

“She can be harsh until she decides you’re useful.”

“And after that?”

“Still harsh.”

Mikael laughed quietly before he meant to. Einar heard it.

“There,” he said softly. “Now you sound less like a doctor.”

The closed door became part of the corridor by afternoon. People passed it without slowing. Meals arrived, temperatures were taken, blankets were carried outside and returned stiff with cold.

Once Mikael slowed outside Guðrún’s door. Kristín approached from the far end of the corridor carrying folded linen.

“You’ll block the hall,” she said.

He stepped aside.

“Did she have family?”

“Yes.”

“Nearby?”

“No.”

Kristín continued past him.

After several steps, she stopped.

“It’s my job to take care of that,” she said.

Then the linen closet door closed behind her.

That evening, Mikael remained in his room longer than usual.

The letter still lay unopened on the table.

Agnes had written twice before he left Reykjavík. The second letter shorter than the first.

He tried to picture her face clearly.

Instead, he found himself remembering a man standing too close beside him outside a café near the harbor several months earlier. The smell of tobacco on his coat. The brief touch against his hand before either of them moved away.

Mikael stood abruptly and crossed to the window.

The fjord had darkened almost completely now. Below him, the veranda lay empty. One blanket had been left draped unevenly across a chair.

He stayed there a long time.

Looking into the darkness.

III

Dear Bjarni,

The book arrived safely. I have read some of it already. I am glad to see you are still writing. Do not spend all your money on tobacco. You remember what drink did to your grandfather. Copenhagen is different from Reykjavík. People disappear more easily there. We have had nice but cold weather here this week. They are still putting us outside most days. There is a new doctor. Make sure you are eating properly. Write when you have time.

Mother.

Sigríður folded the letter but did not put it away.

The book remained open on her lap. She had reached the same poem three times that morning without getting any farther, her eyes moving across the lines while her thoughts wandered elsewhere.

Outside, snow drifted across the veranda.

Copenhagen was a long way south.

By morning the weather had changed.

Snow moved low across the ground outside the windows, no longer falling cleanly from above but driving sideways across the valley in long white sheets. The fjord disappeared first, then the road, and by midday, even the nearest buildings appeared only briefly before dissolving back into the storm.

The veranda remained empty after breakfast.

A nurse fastened blankets across the outer doors to keep the drafts down. Lamps were lit in the east corridor before noon. Several patients lingered by the dining-room windows longer than usual.

The road had vanished sometime during the night, and with it went any expectation of visitors, deliveries, or news from the outside world.

The stoker came up from the boiler room shortly before midday, bringing with him the smell of coal dust and damp heat that seemed to belong more to the basement than the rest of the building.

Coal dust stained his hands and the front of his shirt. He stood for a while looking out at the whiteness.

“If this keeps up, we’ll be into next month’s pile before next month arrives.”

Several patients glanced toward the windows and then back to their books.

The stoker nodded once, as though he had expected no reply, and disappeared downstairs again.

A few minutes later, the faint smell of coal smoke drifted through the corridor and mingled with drying wool, coffee, and boiled cabbage from the kitchen.

The building felt warmer than usual. Smaller too.

People settled into chairs with newspapers, books, knitting, or simply their own thoughts. Life continued much as before. Only now the world beyond the windows seemed to have withdrawn entirely.

Sigríður sat beside a window with Bjarni’s book open on her lap. Snow had climbed halfway up the glass. Every now and then a gust swept across the pane, briefly clearing it before another drift settled against it. She had been on the same page for several minutes.

Kristín entered carrying folded towels from the laundry room.

“You’ve nearly worn the cover off that book already.”

Sigríður looked up.

“It has only been two days.”

“That’s enough for some books.”

Kristín set the towels on a nearby chair.

“Your son?”

Sigríður nodded.

“He writes more now.”

“Is that a good thing?”

“I suppose it must be.”

Kristín smiled.

“That doesn’t sound very convincing.”

For a moment Sigríður said nothing.

“Copenhagen seems to agree with him.”

“And that worries you.”

It was not a question.

Sigríður looked back at the book.

“The last letter smelled of tobacco.”

“Most student letters do.”

“This one smelled mostly of tobacco.”

Kristín pulled a chair closer and sat down.

“He is young,” she said.

“That’s what people always say.”

“It’s usually true.”

Sigríður turned a page.

“He writes about people I have never met.”

“That seems normal enough.”

“Perhaps.”

The page remained open beneath her hand.

“He used to tell me who he had supper with.”

Kristín smiled.

“And now?”

“Now he writes about poems.”

“He is a poet.”

“He wasn’t born one.”

Outside, the storm continued to erase what little remained of the view.

Finally Kristín stood.

“He may simply be enjoying being twenty.”

Sigríður closed the book.

“That is what worries me.”

Kristín picked up the towels.

“Write to him.”

“I already have.”

“Then let him answer.”

“I suppose.”

“The rest is his business.”

She gathered the towels and was gone.

Sigríður watched the doorway for a moment before looking down at the page again. She read the same paragraph twice more without remembering a word of it.

Einar had been kept indoors for two days. By now he disliked the weather almost as much as the disease.

The drift outside his window had climbed nearly to the sill. Every hour he found himself checking it, as though something might have changed while he wasn’t looking.

Nothing ever did.

Earlier that morning, he had convinced himself he had heard a wagon on the road. By the time he reached the window, there had been nothing there. Only wind.

“For Christ’s sake,” he muttered.

Afterwards he laughed at himself.

When Mikael entered, Einar was lying on his side facing the wall.

“They’ve imprisoned me.”

“The weather is bad.”

“It was bad yesterday.”

“It wasn’t this bad.”

Einar rolled onto his back.

“Three days.”

He stared at the ceiling.

“Three days. Come back in three months… If anything still means anything by then.”

Mikael pulled the chair closer.

“How is the breathing?”

“How do you think?”

Mikael said nothing.

Einar looked away.

“Sorry.”

Then, after a moment:

“Still happening.”

Mikael opened the chart.

Einar watched him.

“You all do that.”

“What?”

“Look at the paper when you don’t want to look at me.”

Mikael closed it.

“I was reading.”

“I know.”

The window rattled briefly. Both men glanced toward it. Then Einar said quietly:

“Are you discussing me?”

“No.”

“Don’t do that.”

“Do what?”

“Answer like they do.”

Silence settled between them.

Mikael waited. After a while Einar said:

“If the surgeon doesn’t come this week, he’ll never come.”

“That’s not true.”

“You don’t know that.”

“No.”

Einar smiled faintly.

“There. That’s a better answer.”

Mikael found Kristín in the lower corridor carrying folded sheets from the laundry room.

“When does the surgeon return?” he asked.

“That depends.”

“On what?”

“Whether the roads decide to reopen.”

She kept walking.

Mikael followed.

“I reviewed Einar’s file.”

“That sounds dangerous.”

“I think the surgeon should examine him.”

“He has.”

“Not recently.”

Kristín stopped.

She studied him for a moment.

“You’re thinking about collapse.”

“Yes.”

“He isn’t strong enough.”

“He’s twenty-eight.”

“That isn’t the same thing.”

“The disease is mostly one-sided. He still has reserve.”

Kristín shifted the sheets slightly in her arms.

“If you’re serious about it, discuss it with Halldór when he comes back.”

“I thought he was away.”

“He is.”

“For how long?”

“Another two weeks.”

The answer seemed to disappoint him.

Kristín noticed.

“Two weeks is a long time.”

“It usually is.”

“If the surgeon comes before then…”

“If the roads open.”

“If the roads open.”

She nodded.

“There is no harm in asking him to look at Einar.”

Mikael waited.

“But?”

“There were two last winter.”

He said nothing.

“One improved for nearly a month.”

“And the other?”

“He drowned in his own blood two nights later.”

Kristín adjusted the sheets in her arms. Then she continued down the corridor.

By late afternoon, the storm had settled over the valley. Patients drifted toward the common room as though drawn there by instinct.

The radiators hissed beneath the windows.

Wet scarves and wool coats hung drying nearby. Wet boots stood in a row beneath one radiator. Someone had left a kettle warming beside the stove.

The smell of coffee lingered in the room. A card game occupied one corner. Near the stove, an elderly woman knitted without ever appearing to look at her hands.

Sigríður sat beneath a lamp with Bjarni’s book open on her lap.

The newspaper man occupied his usual chair by the window. Or rather, he occupied the chair where his newspaper ought to have been.

“Has anyone seen it?” he asked.

A card player studied his hand. The woman by the stove continued knitting. Nobody seemed eager to help.

“My newspaper.”

“It’s eight days old,” said Sigríður.

“That wasn’t my question.”

A woman lowered her knitting.

“I think Guðmundur took it.”

“I didn’t.”

“You always do.”

“Not this time.”

The newspaper man looked slowly around the room.

“Somebody has it.”

“Then it’ll turn up,” said Guðmundur.

“That’s what people say about everything.”

A few people smiled. The newspaper never appeared.

Every ten minutes or so the newspaper man seemed to remember its disappearance and became annoyed all over again. Eventually, he gave up searching and folded his hands across his stomach.

For several minutes, nobody spoke.

Then, as though picking up a conversation only he had been having, he said:

“The Germans burned more synagogues than they first reported.”

That drew more attention than the missing newspaper.

Even Einar opened one eye.

“How many?”

“Too many.”

“That’s not a number.”

“No.”

The newspaper man looked toward the darkening windows.

“Vienna first.”

He frowned, as if it didn’t belong to him anymore.

“Or it might have been somewhere else. It moves around.”

After a while Einar said:

“You make everything sound cheerful.”

The newspaper man adjusted his glasses.

“You should see the parts I leave out.”

That earned a few quiet laughs.

Even Sigríður smiled briefly.

Kristín entered carrying a tray of medicine cups.

The atmosphere changed almost immediately. Conversations softened. Cards disappeared into pockets. Patients straightened instinctively.

Einar watched her move between the chairs.

“She walks like she expects trouble.”

Mikael glanced up.

“She usually finds it.”

Einar considered that.

“No.”

“What?”

“I think trouble finds her.”

Kristín stopped beside the sofa.

“Medicine.”

“I was hoping for brandy.”

“Then you chose the wrong institution.”

“No. I chose the wrong lungs.”

A few more smiles appeared around the room.

Outside, the storm continued its work. Inside, the room glowed with lamplight and warmth. For a little while, it almost felt possible to forget how completely the world had disappeared.

The electricity failed shortly after supper. The lights flickered once. Twice. Then vanished.

A chair scraped somewhere in the darkness. Someone laughed nervously. Then stopped.

The room felt larger without the lights. And quieter.

“Don’t panic,” Kristín said.

Nobody appeared particularly close to panic. Still, the reassurance seemed appreciated.

She was already moving toward the kitchen.

“Candles.”

A drawer opened. Someone found matches. The first flame appeared near the serving counter. Then another. And another.

Small islands of light emerged throughout the room.

Faces returned one at a time. Different somehow. Older. The shadows moved whenever somebody shifted in a chair. A woman near the stove crossed herself. The gesture passed without remark.

The newspaper man sat with his empty hands folded neatly in his lap.

“At last,” he said.

“What?”

“A day when I couldn’t read it anyway.”

A few people laughed.

“Still haven’t found it?” Einar asked.

“No.”

“Maybe Germany took it.”

“Germany appears to have taken quite enough already.”

That earned another laugh. Even Kristín smiled. The room settled again. Candles flickered softly along the tables. The radiators continued their steady hissing.

Someone began telling a story about a fishing boat trapped in ice near Siglufjörður. Halfway through, another patient interrupted to correct a detail. An argument followed. Nobody seemed particularly bothered by it.

For a while, the storm, the illness, and the darkness beyond the windows all retreated a little.

People talked. Listened. Laughed. Waited.

Outside, winter continued.

Inside, the candles burned steadily.

For a brief hour nobody seemed particularly eager for the electricity to return.

The corridors grew quieter as the evening wore on. Doors closed. Voices faded.

Kristín carried a stack of folded towels from the laundry room to the second floor. There had been no particular reason to do it tonight. They could just as easily have waited until morning.

On her way back she stopped outside the medicine cupboard. Checked the inventory. Closed it. Then opened it again. A habit she usually mocked in others.

The letter sat in her pocket. She could feel it whenever she moved.

In the treatment room she straightened a tray that did not need straightening. Adjusted a stack of charts. Refilled a water pitcher that was already nearly full.

She paused beside a window. The glass showed nothing back but her own reflection. After a moment she continued downstairs.

The common room stood empty now. A few candles still burned low on the tables. One had collapsed into a pool of wax. She extinguished it. Then another. The room grew darker.

Waiting.

At last she entered the small supply room beside the laundry shelves. Closed the door behind her. And stood still.

For a moment she simply listened.

To the pipes.

To the building settling around her.

Then she reached into her pocket and took out the letter.

The paper had softened at the folds.

For a moment, she only looked at it. Her hand did not move.

Then she unfolded it carefully and held it closer to the candle.

Her eyes moved across the page. Quickly at first. Then more slowly.

Somewhere above her a floorboard creaked.

Kristín read the paragraph again. And then the line beneath it.

I have told her everything.

She stopped. The candle flickered. For several seconds she did not move. Further down the page:

I will come north if you ask me to.

She read both lines again. Then folded the letter. Too quickly. The paper resisted at the creases. She folded it once more and slipped it back into her pocket.

A floorboard moved outside the door.

Her head lifted immediately. She listened. Nothing. She blew out the candle. Darkness filled the room. She remained where she was for another few seconds. Then opened the door and stepped back into the corridor.

The storm was still there.

Waiting.

IV

Dear Mikael,

Reykjavík has decided to become Christmas whether people are ready for it or not. The shops are crowded. The baker on Laugavegur has once again convinced half the city that his cakes are worth standing in line for. I’m not sure. Your mother asked after you yesterday. She still believes distance is the only thing standing between you and the life she has planned for you. I did not argue. It seemed unfair to spoil her Christmas. The city looks beautiful in the evenings. The harbor lights disappear into the fog, and everyone pretends winter is more romantic than it really is. You needn’t worry about me. I have long since stopped waiting for you to become someone else. The choir at the cathedral has already begun rehearsing. They sound exactly as they did last year, which I suppose is reassuring in its own way.

Agnes

Mikael folded the letter carefully and placed it beside his coffee cup.

The dining room had begun to empty. A few patients lingered over breakfast, reluctant to return to their rooms. Outside the windows, the sky hung low over the fjord, pale and colorless beneath a thin winter sun.

For the first time in more than a week, the road was visible again. The drifts still lay deep along the edges, but a dark ribbon of earth had begun to emerge from beneath the snow.

People noticed. A road meant movement. Movement meant possibility.

The newspaper man stood by the window with his hands behind his back.

“It’ll be open before Christmas.”

Nobody replied.

“The road?” asked Einar.

“The world.”

Einar snorted.

“That seems ambitious.”

The newspaper man considered this.

“Perhaps.”

Mikael smiled despite himself.

The old man still had not found his newspaper. He claimed somebody had hidden it. Everybody else claimed he had misplaced it. Now that the road was beginning to open, he seemed less interested in finding the old one than in receiving a new one.

The newspaper man looked out toward the valley again.

“Something will arrive.”

“What?”

“I don’t know.”

Einar pushed his cup away.

“Then it’s a very useful prediction.”

A few people laughed.

The old man nodded.

“It usually is.”

The conversation drifted elsewhere.

Around the room, small signs of Christmas had begun to appear. An evergreen branch hung above one doorway. Someone had placed a paper star in the window overlooking the fjord.

Near the stove, two women argued gently about whether Christmas decorations should be put up before the twenty-third.

Mikael rose from the table and slipped Agnes’s letter into his pocket. Outside, a nurse was fastening another paper star to the wall. From somewhere deeper in the building came the faint sound of a piano. A few uncertain notes. Then silence. Then another attempt.

The news traveled through the building before breakfast had fully ended. Halldór was back. Nobody announced it.

The information moved the way most information moved through the sanatorium: through half-heard conversations, opened doors, trays carried from one room to another, and nurses who claimed never to gossip.

By mid-morning, everyone seemed to know.

Mikael saw him first in the corridor outside his office.

Halldór was speaking with one of the orderlies, his back turned toward the window. For a moment, nothing appeared different. Then he turned. The illness had left its mark. Not dramatically. A little less color in the face. A little more grey at the temples. Perhaps a few pounds lighter.

Mikael might not have noticed had he not been looking for signs of it.

Halldór caught his eye and smiled.

“Still here?”

“I thought about leaving.”

“You should never say that in front of patients.”

Mikael laughed. For a moment, they stood together watching snow slide from the roof outside the window. The weather had softened overnight. Water dripped steadily from the eaves. A sound they had not heard in days.

“How are you feeling?” Mikael asked.

Halldór looked toward him.

“Old enough to resent the question.”

“I’ll take that as an improvement.”

“It would be wise.”

The older physician’s smile lingered for a moment before fading. His gaze moved down the corridor.

“Anything I should know about?”

There were dozens of possible answers. A shortage of coal. The storm.The missing newspaper. Blood.

Instead, Mikael found himself saying:

“Einar.”

Halldór looked back at him.

“What about him?”

“I’ve been reviewing his films.”

The smile disappeared.

“Have you.”

Mikael nodded.

“I think he may be a candidate.”

Halldór folded his hands behind his back.

“Let’s take a look.”

Together, they made for the X-ray room.

The first sign that the road was truly open came shortly after noon. It arrived in the form of a motorcar. Its appearance caused more interest than anyone cared to admit.

Several patients happened to be standing near windows when it came into view. Others found reasons to pass through the corridor overlooking the road.

Outside, the motorcar climbed the final stretch of road slowly, tires crunching through packed snow. A plume of exhaust drifted briefly across the white hillside before the engine fell silent. By the time it stopped outside the entrance, half the building seemed aware of it.

“A visitor?” asked the newspaper man.

“A patient,” said Sigríður.

“How do you know?”

“Visitors look happier.”

The old man considered this.

“Fair point.”

A driver emerged first. Then a middle-aged man in a dark coat. Finally, a young woman. The young woman stood for a moment beside the vehicle, looking up at the building. Not long. Only a few seconds.

The winter sun sat low behind the mountains. The windows of the sanatorium reflected pale gold against the snow.

“Teacher,” said the newspaper man.

Nobody asked why.

“How can you tell?” Einar said.

“She looks disappointed.”

“That describes most teachers.”

The old man ignored him. The young woman adjusted her scarf and picked up a small suitcase. The older man reached for it immediately. She refused. That seemed to interest Einar.

“Stubborn.”

“Or polite.”

“Same thing.

The entrance door opened. A gust of cold air swept briefly into the building as one of the nurses stepped outside. A few words were exchanged. The driver began unloading luggage. Not much luggage. People rarely arrived with much.

The older man and the young woman stood together for a moment. Then they disappeared inside. The common room grew quieter. The arrival was over. The speculation was not.

“How old?” asked someone.

“Twenty-five.”

“Thirty.”

“Twenty-two.”

“Schoolteacher,” repeated the newspaper man.

“You’re very invested in this.”

“I enjoy being right.”

Einar shifted in his chair.

“You also enjoy being wrong.”

“That too.”

A few minutes later, the door opened. The young woman entered the common room behind one of the nurses. Conversation softened immediately. Everybody remembered their own first day.

The nurse introduced her.

“Anna Jónsdóttir.”

The room responded with a scattered collection of nods and greetings. Anna smiled politely. The smile did not quite reach her eyes. Her gaze moved around the room. The chairs. The windows. The patients. The stove. The piano in the corner. A row of drying mittens beside a radiator.

Everything she would now have to learn.

For a brief moment, her eyes met Mikael’s. Then moved on.

Einar watched her find a chair near the window. Nobody sat beside her. Not because they wished to avoid her. Because newcomers needed a little space.

After several minutes, Einar dragged an empty chair across the floor with his foot. The scrape echoed through the room. He nodded toward it.

“If you’re planning to stay,” he said, “you might as well sit somewhere comfortable.”

A smile traveled slowly around the room. Anna looked surprised. Then smiled. This time, the smile reached her eyes.

The films were waiting for them. Halldór clipped the first one onto the viewing screen and switched on the light. Outside the narrow window, the afternoon was already beginning to fade.

For several moments, neither man spoke. The films themselves seemed to demand silence.

Finally, Halldór pointed.

“Here.”

Mikael stepped closer. The older physician traced a finger along the upper portion of the left lung.

“The cavity is larger.”

Mikael nodded.

“I thought so.”

“You were right.”

The words carried more weight than they should have.

Halldór studied the image a little longer.

“The right side remains relatively spared.”

Another silence followed. Not uncomfortable. Professional. The kind that develops when two people look at the same thing and see it clearly.

Mikael hesitated.

“Do you think he’s a candidate?”

Halldór kept his eyes on the film.

“Perhaps.”

The older physician removed the film and replaced it with another.

“We’ll need the surgeon’s opinion.”

Mikael felt something shift.

Not certainty. Possibility.

Halldór glanced toward him.

“Don’t tell him yet.”

“Why?”

“Because patients hear what they need to hear.”

He studied the second film.

“And disappointment weighs more than disease.”

For a while, neither man spoke.

Then, from somewhere deeper in the building, came the uncertain sound of a piano. The same hymn. The same hesitant mistakes.

Halldór listened.

“He hasn’t improved.”

Mikael looked up.

“The pianist?”

“The pianist.”

Both men laughed, longer than the joke deserved.

When Kristín returned to the nurses’ station, the letter was waiting beside the telephone.

She noticed the handwriting immediately. The recognition came before the thought. A small tightening somewhere beneath the ribs. The same hand.

For a moment, she simply stood looking at it. Then she picked it up and slipped it beneath the stack of patient charts she was carrying.

The afternoon continued. Which was precisely what Kristín wanted. Work had always been cooperative in that regard. Work rarely asked difficult questions.

The letter moved with her from room to room. From the station to the treatment room. From the treatment room to the linen cupboard. Unopened.

Near dusk, she found herself standing beside a window overlooking the yard.

The motorcar was gone. Only its tracks remained. Two dark lines cut through the snow toward the road. Already the wind was beginning to soften their edges.

Kristín adjusted the pile of charts in her arms. The letter remained hidden among them. A door opened behind her.

“Still avoiding it?”

Kristín turned. Sigríður stood in the corridor carrying a basket of folded laundry.

“I don’t know what you’re talking about.”

“Of course you don’t.”

Sigríður nodded toward the charts.

“The letter seems to be traveling a great deal for something you haven’t read.”

Kristín looked down. The corner of the envelope was visible between two patient files.

“I’m busy.”

“You’re always busy.”

Kristín laughed before she could stop herself. Sigríður shifted the basket to her other arm.

“Open it.”

“Later.”

For a moment, neither spoke. Outside, the last light of day rested briefly on the snow. Then faded. Sigríður nodded toward the envelope once more.

“You know it won’t improve while waiting.”

“No.”

“Neither will you.”

This time Kristín did not answer.

Sigríður smiled. Not unkindly. Then continued down the corridor.

The letter remained where it was. But it felt heavier now.

That evening, the common room smelled faintly of evergreen. Nobody seemed entirely certain where the branches had come from. By supper, they had been fastened above doorways, draped across shelves, and arranged along the piano.

The effect was modest. Which somehow made it more convincing.

The piano itself remained unconvinced. Its attempts at Christmas music continued throughout the evening with varying degrees of success.

The same hymn appeared several times. Each version sounded slightly different. None sounded entirely intentional.

Across the room, the newspaper man was finally reading a new newspaper. He had hardly spoken since breakfast.

Every now and then, he turned a page and muttered something to himself. At last, he lowered the paper.

“Europe is behaving exactly as I feared.”

“What happened?” asked Einar.

The old man scanned the page again.

“Nothing.”

“Then why are you worried?”

“Because everybody seems to think that’s good news.”

Anna sat near the window. Not quite alone anymore. Not yet fully part of the room. People had begun speaking to her. A few words at a time. Names. Questions. Small pieces of themselves. The slow work of becoming familiar. She found herself listening rather than worrying, which hadn’t happened since she’d arrived.

Outside, darkness settled early across the valley. The road remained visible. Only just. A narrow line between the snowbanks. Several patients noticed it whenever they passed the windows. Nobody commented.

Near the piano, the musician finally reached the end of a hymn without a mistake. The room applauded. The pianist bowed.

Einar looked disappointed.

“You were improving.”

The pianist glared at him. A ripple of amusement passed through the room. Even Anna laughed.

Across the room, Mikael watched her for a moment. The fear had not disappeared. But it had loosened its grip. Sometimes that was enough for a first day.

Christmas Eve arrived quietly. No announcement marked it. No bells. No ceremony. People simply woke knowing what day it was.

The kitchen produced better coffee. Someone found oranges. The dining room tables were set with white cloths that appeared only a few times each year. Even the nurses seemed slightly less hurried.

Outside, the valley lay beneath fresh snow. The sky remained clear. By afternoon, a pale winter sun appeared briefly above the mountains before disappearing again.

The common room filled early. Candles stood on the windowsills.

The piano had been persuaded into service once more. Its cooperation remained incomplete. Nobody seemed to mind.

The first hymn began shortly after supper. A few voices joined. Then more. Not particularly well. That wasn’t the point.

The newspaper man sang every verse while pretending not to. Einar sang loudly and incorrectly. The pianist objected. Einar objected to the objection.

Anna did not know the words. She held the paper someone had pressed into her hands and followed the lines without sound.

She looked up. Mikael was standing near the back of the room. Not singing. Not quite smiling. It was as though the room were happening slightly further away from him than from everyone else.

He did not appear to notice her looking.

She looked back down at the paper. The second hymn began. This time, she moved her lips. For a little while, the illness retreated.

Agnes’s letter remained folded in Mikael’s jacket pocket. He had read it three times. The words had not changed. Somehow that seemed unfair. For most of the evening, he had succeeded in avoiding one particular sentence. Now it returned.

I have long since stopped waiting for you to become someone else.

The sentence remained exactly where he had left it. Patient. Unwilling to be ignored.

Mikael had spent years pretending certain conversations were unnecessary. Agnes had always been kinder than honesty required. Perhaps that was what troubled him most. Not the sentence itself. The fact that she had written it without accusation. Without anger. Almost gently.

He found himself wishing she had been angry.

The hymn continued.

Mikael looked toward the piano. People were singing more confidently than before. For a moment, he imagined Agnes sitting alone at her parents’ table in Reykjavík.

Then he looked away.

Across the room, Sigríður sat quietly beside the window. A letter rested in her lap. Bjarni’s latest. She did not open it. She already knew every line. Still, every now and then her fingers touched the folded paper. As though confirming it remained there.

At one point, the music stopped, and somebody asked what Christmas was like in Anna’s village. The answer became a story. The story became three stories. Soon, half the room was arguing about whose Christmas traditions were correct. The debate showed no sign of resolution. That seemed to improve everyone’s mood.

The pianist surrendered his place at the keyboard long enough to refill his coffee.

“Can anyone else play?” asked the newspaper man.

Several people immediately found reasons not to answer. The pianist looked around the room. His gaze settled on Anna.

“You play?”

“A little.”

The room laughed. Nobody believed her. Anna hesitated. Then crossed the room and sat down at the piano. For a moment, she studied the keys.

Then began. The melody was simple. Familiar.

The sort of tune most people knew well enough to sing and not well enough to perform. But the notes arrived where they were supposed to. This already placed her ahead of the previous pianist.

The room gradually grew quieter. Several people began singing. Others simply listened.

The final note faded.

The newspaper man nodded.

“Teacher.”

Anna smiled.

“What?”

“I told them.”

The room laughed again. This time, she laughed with them.

Near the doorway, Kristín moved between tables carrying cups and plates. The unopened letter remained in the pocket of her uniform. Occasionally, her hand brushed against it.

For a while, the room belonged to memory. Fishing boats. Farmhouses. Childhood winters. Parents now dead. Brothers living abroad. Christmases remembered more clearly than the years that followed them. The stories drifted through the room like smoke. Some happy. Some not. Most somewhere in between.

Outside, darkness settled over the valley. The candles burned lower.

One by one, the hymns gave way to conversation. Then silence. Then conversation again. The evening seemed reluctant to end.

Tomorrow would look very much like today. The disease would still be there. The snow would still be there. Everything else would look much the same. But for a few hours, they had managed to forget. Or almost forget.

Near ten o’clock, the room began to empty. Patients drifted toward their rooms.

The pianist closed the keyboard cover. The newspaper man finally admitted he was tired. One by one, the candles were extinguished. Only a few remained. Einar sat watching the last of them. For once, he seemed to have run out of jokes. The room had grown almost quiet when he spoke.

“Maybe next Christmas.”

Nobody answered. Not because they disagreed. Because nobody knew. Einar looked toward the window. Toward the dark valley beyond the glass. Then he nodded once, as though accepting the silence.

Later, after the singing had ended and most of the room had turned back to conversation, Anna slipped quietly into the corridor.

Nobody appeared to notice. Except Sigríður.

The older woman found her a few minutes later standing beside a window overlooking the valley. The mountains were visible in the moonlight.

Anna wiped at her face quickly.

Too late.

Sigríður pretended not to notice.

For a moment, they stood side by side looking out into the darkness.

“My mother will be setting the table now,” Anna said.

The words seemed to surprise her. As though she had not intended to speak them aloud. Sigríður nodded.

“Mine used to sing while she cooked.”

Anna laughed once.

A small sound.

Below, the wind moved once across the yard and settled again.

“You’ll get through tonight,” Sigríður said. “The coffee is better in the morning.”

Much later, after the last patient had gone upstairs and the common room stood empty, Kristín returned to extinguish the remaining candles.

The room felt larger now. The evergreen branches cast long shadows across the walls. A few forgotten cups remained on the tables. The piano sat silent in the corner.

She moved slowly through the room. Collecting plates. Straightening chairs.Creating work where none remained. Outside the windows, the snow reflected the moonlight.

The road was still visible. Barely.

When the room could no longer justify her presence, she switched off the last lamp and stepped into the corridor.

The building had settled into its night sounds. Pipes. Floorboards. The distant closing of a door. Nothing urgent. Nothing requiring her attention.

Which left only the letter.

She stopped outside the nurses’ station. The envelope lay where she had left it. Waiting. Patiently. As though it had known all along that it would eventually win.

“You still haven’t opened it.”

Kristín turned.

Sigríður stood in the corridor carrying a folded blanket.

“I’ve been busy.”

“You’ve been avoiding it.”

“That’s not the same thing.”

Sigríður considered this.

“It looks very similar from here.”

Kristín laughed despite herself.

The sound seemed unusually loud in the quiet building. Sigríður nodded toward the envelope.

“Open it.”

“Now?”

“That would be the traditional order.”

Neither woman moved.

Outside, the wind brushed softly against the building.

Kristín picked up the envelope. She looked at the handwriting. The same careful slant. The same hand.

She opened it. The paper crackled softly.

Sigríður waited.

Kristín read the first paragraph. Then the second. Then returned to the first. The room seemed very quiet.

“What is it?” Sigríður asked.

Kristín lowered the page. She appeared uncertain whether to laugh or cry. Neither arrived.

“The divorce is final.”

The words remained between them. Simple. Irreversible.

Outside the moonlight rested on the snow-covered valley.

Sigríður lowered herself into a chair.

“I suppose that means he’s finally run out of excuses.”

Kristín smiled. There was no happiness in it. Only recognition.

“Yes.”

“And?”

Kristín looked down at the letter. The question had been waiting much longer than the answer. Now it sat in front of her in black ink. Patient. Unavoidable.

“I don’t know.”

Sigríður nodded.

“That’s unfortunate.”

Kristín looked up.

“I was hoping you would.”

For the first time that evening, both women laughed. The sound drifted briefly through the empty corridor before fading. Then neither spoke.

There was nothing more to say.

Outside, beyond the windows, the road stretched south through the snow.

Open once more.

For now.

V

Dear Kristín,

The papers were signed on Monday. After all these years, it feels strange to write that sentence. For a long time the divorce existed somewhere in the future. There was always another delay, another complication, another reason to wait. Now there are none. I have spent too much of my life writing things I should have said in person. So I will try to be clear. I want to see you. More than that, I want to know whether the life we once spoke about still exists anywhere beyond paper and memory. I will come north on Thursday, provided the road remains open. For years I have asked for patience. I think I have finally run out of reasons to ask for more. I do not expect an answer before then. In truth, I suspect I have already waited too long to ask for one. Whatever happens next, I would rather hear it from you than imagine it from a distance.

Until Thursday,

Pétur

Kristín read the letter twice.

Then she folded it carefully and placed it beside her coffee cup. Outside the window, snow was moving across the yard. The road remained open, just. She looked down at the letter.

Thursday.

For years, Pétur had existed mostly in ink. A handwriting. A memory. A promise that never quite became a plan. Now he was attached to a day of the week, and that altered him in ways she had not expected.

The dining room around her continued as usual.

Coffee cups moved from hand to hand. Cutlery tapped against plates. The newspaper man was frowning at the newspaper. Einar was arguing about burned toast.

Kristín slipped the letter into her pocket.

Thursday.

Two days away.

Anna found the common room almost empty later that evening.

Only the lamp above the piano remained lit. The rest of the room sat in shadow, while the snow outside reflected enough moonlight to sketch the mountains beyond the fjord.

Sleep had refused to cooperate.

She had spent nearly an hour listening to the building settle around her: the occasional creak of floorboards, the hiss of pipes, the distant sound of someone coughing behind a closed door. At last, she had given up and come downstairs, not because she expected to find anything useful, but because lying still had begun to feel like another form of obedience.

Mikael sat at a table near the window with several patient files spread before him. He looked up as she entered.

“Can’t sleep?”

She shook her head.

“I thought doctors were supposed to prescribe solutions.”

“We usually prescribe patience.”

“That sounds suspiciously like having no solution.”

His smile appeared briefly.

“It often is.”

She crossed the room and paused beside the table.

“May I?”

He gestured toward the chair opposite.

Anna looked around the room instead. The lamp above the piano cast a small circle of light and left the rest in shadow.

“When I was a child,” she said at last, “I thought hospitals stayed awake all night.”

“They do.”

“You know what I mean.”

“I do.”

A smile. She wondered whether she should simply return upstairs. Instead, she remained where she was.

“I’ve been trying to decide whether coming here was brave or cowardly.”

Mikael leaned back slightly.

“Most worthwhile decisions contain elements of both.”

She laughed.

“Do they teach that at medical school?”

“No.”

“Where did you learn it?”

He considered the question longer than she expected.

“I’m not sure.”

Most people seemed eager to explain themselves. They reached conclusions quickly and defended them with enthusiasm. Mikael did neither. He often seemed to think his way through a question as he answered it.

For reasons she could not entirely explain, she found that reassuring. There was something about him she could not quite place.

Most men altered slightly in the presence of a woman they found interesting. Some became charming. Some became awkward. A few became exhausting.

Mikael seemed unaware that any adjustment was expected. The absence was oddly noticeable.

“You keep looking at me.”

“I’m trying to work you out.”

“And?”

“No progress so far.”

“That sounds disappointing.”

“On the contrary,” she said. “It’s becoming more interesting.”

Mikael looked genuinely puzzled, an expression she hadn’t seen on him before.

Anna smiled to herself.

She had the distinct feeling that he was accustomed to understanding other people far more easily than they understood him.

The letter arrived three days later. Sigríður recognized the handwriting immediately.

Bjarni’s letters usually began the same way. A remark about the weather. A complaint about food. Something about Copenhagen.

This one was no different. She smiled once while reading the first page. Then the smile disappeared. Slowly, she returned to the beginning of the paragraph and read it again.

The accident had happened nearly three weeks earlier.

He had slipped leaving a gathering late one evening and fractured his lower leg. The doctors had operated. The wound had become infected. There would likely be another operation.

He apologised for not mentioning it sooner. He had not wished to worry her unnecessarily. Sigríður lowered the letter.

Outside the window, a pale winter sun rested briefly on the hillside before disappearing behind a bank of cloud.

Three weeks. The number seemed absurd. Three weeks of pain. Three weeks of uncertainty.

She continued reading. The second page contained reassurance. The doctors remained optimistic. The infection appeared to be improving. There was no reason for alarm.

By the end of the letter she felt considerably alarmed.

For a long time she sat without moving.

The room around her remained unchanged. The same iron bed. The same wardrobe. The same view across the valley.

Only the distance had altered.

Copenhagen suddenly felt much further away than it had that morning.

A knock sounded at the door. Kristín entered carrying a stack of folded towels. She paused almost immediately.

“What is it?”

Sigríður handed her the letter. Kristín read in silence. The room grew darker while she moved through the pages. By the time she finished, the sunlight had vanished completely.

“He should have told you.”

“Yes.”

Neither woman spoke for a while.

The building creaked softly around them. Somewhere down the corridor a door opened and closed. Ordinary sounds. Indifferent sounds.

Sigríður folded her hands in her lap.

“When he was ten, he fell through the ice behind our farm.”

Kristín looked up.

“You never told me that.”

“He never wanted me to.”

A faint smile appeared.

“He and two friends had gone skating where they had been told not to go. The ice broke. He came home soaked, freezing. He left a trail of water through the entire house. He was absolutely convinced I was going to kill him.”

“And did you?”

“No.”

The smile lingered briefly.

“I was too busy being frightened.”

Kristín looked back at the letter.

“He’s trying to protect you.”

“I know.”

“That doesn’t make it easier.”

“No.”

Sigríður’s gaze settled on the final page.

What troubled her was not the fracture. Bones healed. What troubled her was the distance.

Doctors she had never met were making decisions she could neither influence nor understand. They were speaking with her son every day while she sat here watching snow gather along the windowsills.

She wished she could simply leave. She could not remember wanting that before. Not forever. Just long enough to stand beside him and see for herself how bad things really were.

The thought passed quickly. Tuberculosis had little interest in such wishes. Kristín returned the letter.

“The doctors sound hopeful.”

“Yes.”

“That worries me.”

“Why?”

Sigríður folded the letter.

“Because they don’t know.”

One by one the lights appeared in the sanatorium windows.

Across the valley, darkness settled.

Anna found Einar in his usual chair by the window.

He appeared to be reading.

She had begun to suspect that appearing to read and actually reading were two different activities.

“May I ask you something?”

Einar lowered the book slightly.

“That depends entirely on the question.”

“It’s about Mikael.”

He lowered the book the rest of the way.

“Is it.”

“You’ve been here longer than many. I thought you might know him better than most.”

Einar considered this with visible pleasure.

“What would you like to know?”

Anna sat down.

“He’s difficult to read.”

“Most interesting people are.”

“That’s not an answer.”

“No,” said Einar. “It isn’t.”

He set the book on his knee.

“Mikael has only been here for three months.”

“I know that.”

“Then we are making excellent progress.”

Anna ignored him.

“He never talks about himself.”

“That’s true.”

“Why?”

Einar shrugged.

“Some people enjoy being mysterious.”

“You think that’s what he’s doing?”

“No.”

“What then?”

For a moment, he looked out the window.

“I’m not sure.”

The answer surprised her.

“You don’t know?”

“Not everything.”

“You pretend otherwise.”

“I find it useful.”

Anna smiled.

Outside, a thin wind moved snow across the yard.

The road remained visible.

“He seems lonely sometimes,” she said.

“Yes.”

“But not in the usual way.”

“No.”

Einar tapped the edge of the book against his knee.

“I’ve spent a lot of time trying to decide whether Mikael is hiding something or simply keeping it to himself.”

“That sounds like the same thing.”

“It isn’t.”

“What’s the difference?”

“If you’re hiding something, you’re afraid people will discover it.”

“And if you’re keeping it to yourself?”

“You’ve decided it belongs to you.”

Anna was quiet.

The distinction felt important, though she wasn’t entirely sure why.

“Has he ever been in love?” she asked.

Einar looked genuinely thoughtful.

“If he has, he had the good sense not to discuss it with me. Most people tell me far more than I want to know. Mikael tells me almost nothing.”

“So, you don’t know?”

“I’ve wondered myself.”

The answer hung between them.

“That’s surprising.”

“Why?”

“You notice everything.”

“No,” said Einar. “Only the things that interest me.”

Anna laughed.

“And Mikael doesn’t?”

Einar smiled.

“That’s the problem.”

“Then why can’t you figure him out?”

A smile appeared.

“Maybe he’s still trying to work that out himself.”

The common room was nearly empty. Somewhere upstairs, a door closed softly.

Anna stood.

“That wasn’t very helpful.”

“I know.”

“Was it at least honest?”

“Yes.”

She considered that.

“That’s not nothing.”

“No,” said Einar. “It isn’t.”

She turned toward the door.

“Anna.”

She looked back.

Einar hesitated.

A rare thing.

“He likes talking to you.”

Her eyebrows rose.

“Did he tell you that?”

“No.”

“Then how do you know?”

“Because he never looks for excuses to leave.”

For a moment, she said nothing.

Then she smiled.

“That may be the most useful thing you’ve said.”

“I was afraid of that.”

She left.

Einar watched the door close behind her.

Then he picked up the book again.

He stared at the same page for several seconds.

After a while he turned it.

He had not read a single word.

Pétur arrived on Thursday shortly after noon. The weather had remained cooperative. A weak winter sun hung above the mountains, turning the snow along the hillside almost blue.

Kristín saw him first from the window outside the nurses’ station. At first she wasn’t entirely certain it was him. Then he removed his hat. The gesture settled the matter.

She remained where she was. Simply watching. The years had changed him. That much was obvious even at a distance. His hair had thinned. His shoulders seemed broader than she remembered, though perhaps that was only the heavy winter coat.

Or perhaps memory had preserved a younger man than the one now crossing the yard.

The entrance door opened. A gust of cold air swept briefly into the corridor. Voices. Footsteps. Then silence again.

Kristín realised she had no idea what to do next. The thought annoyed her.

She had imagined this moment often enough. Apparently, imagination had been of limited practical value. A knock sounded on the open door. She turned.

Pétur stood in the corridor. Neither moved immediately. For a second they simply looked at one another.

Then he smiled. Not the smile she remembered. A smaller one. Perhaps a more careful one.

“Hello, Kristín.”

“Hello, Pétur.”

Neither sentence felt remotely adequate.

Pétur glanced around the nurses’ station.

“I had planned something more impressive.”

“You should have written it down.”

“I did.”

“What happened to it?”

“I realised it sounded ridiculous.”

The smile returned. This time it reached her eyes.

“How was the journey?” she asked.

“Long.”

“You travelled from Reykjavík.”

“I said it was long.”

She laughed.

Pétur looked relieved.

The sound seemed to ease something in him.

“I wasn’t entirely certain you would be pleased to see me.”

“I wasn’t entirely certain either.”

“That is not as reassuring as you think.”

“No,” she said. “Probably not.”

The years between them felt oddly present. Not hostile. Not painful. Simply there.

Like another person standing in the room.

Pétur removed his gloves. His hands looked older than she remembered. That surprised her. Not because it should have. Because she had somehow imagined that time had been happening more slowly to him than to everyone else.

“You look well,” he said.

“I work in a tuberculosis sanatorium.”

“You know what I mean.”

“Yes.”

Outside the window, a pair of orderlies crossed the yard carrying sacks of coal. The winter light was already beginning to fade. Pétur followed her gaze.

“It’s smaller than I imagined.”

“The sanatorium?”

“This place.”

“It feels larger in January.”

“How?”

“The weather gets inside.”

He nodded as though he understood. Perhaps he did. They had spent years writing about this place. The long winters. The patients. The routines.

The strange community that existed apart from the rest of the country. Yet she realised that almost none of it could really be explained. One had to live here to understand it.

“You’ve changed,” Pétur said quietly.

The sentence arrived without warning. Kristín looked at him.

“So have you.”

“That’s true.”

Neither smiled. The conversation had stopped feeling easy. Not because either had said something wrong. Because both knew they were approaching the real reason he had come.

Pétur looked down at the gloves in his hands.

“I almost didn’t come.”

Kristín raised an eyebrow.

“That doesn’t sound like the man who wrote that letter.”

“No.”

“What happened?”

“I spent two days convincing myself that after all this time, you might prefer the version of me that existed in letters.”

She said nothing. Then she laughed. Not unkindly.

Pétur looked wounded.

“You find that amusing?”

“A little.”

“Why?”

“Because I spent two days worrying about exactly the same thing.”

He laughed properly this time. The sound filled the small room. Outside, the light continued to fade over the valley. For a moment, the years seemed slightly less important.

Later they walked slowly along the veranda.

The afternoon had grown colder, but the wind remained light. Beyond the railing the valley stretched south beneath fresh snow, the road visible as a narrow dark line disappearing into the distance.

They spoke about ordinary things. People they both knew. A neighbour who had moved west. A shop in Reykjavík that had changed owners. The sort of conversation that fills space while larger subjects wait nearby. Eventually, those subjects grew impatient.

Pétur stopped beside the railing.

“Do you ever think about leaving?”

Kristín looked out across the valley. The question should have been simple. It wasn’t.

“Sometimes.”

“Only sometimes?”

She smiled faintly.

“I used to think about it more.”

Pétur rested his hands on the railing.

“I imagined that.”

“Imagined what?”

“That you were waiting.”

A coughing fit sounded from somewhere inside the building. Both turned instinctively toward the windows. Then the sound stopped.

“For a long time I was,” she said.

The answer seemed to surprise neither of them.

Below, a flock of birds lifted suddenly from the snow and disappeared toward the fjord. Pétur watched them go.

“And now?”

Kristín did not answer immediately. Her eyes moved toward the windows of the building. Toward the rooms. The patients. The routines she knew so well that she no longer noticed them.

Years earlier, she had imagined the sanatorium as a temporary chapter in her life. Then one winter had become another. Without quite intending to, she had built something here.

It wasn’t the life she had imagined. But it was hers.

“I don’t know,” she said finally.

Pétur nodded. The answer seemed to disappoint him less than certainty might have.

“That’s fair.”

“No,” said Kristín quietly. “It’s probably frustrating.”

“A little.”

They both laughed. Then the laughter faded. The silence that followed felt different from the earlier ones. More honest.

Pétur turned toward her.

“I didn’t come north because the divorce became final.”

She looked at him.

“I came because I realised I was tired of wondering.”

The words hung briefly in the cold air. Simple. Without defence. Without drama.

Kristín lowered her eyes. Voices drifted briefly across the yard. Life continuing. Indifferent to revelations.

“What if I don’t have the answer you want?” she asked.

Pétur was quiet for a long moment. Then he shrugged.

“I’ve spent years living with uncertainty.”

A faint smile appeared.

“I suspect I can survive a little more.”

For the first time since reading his letter, Kristín felt something loosen inside her. She still didn’t know the answer. But she no longer felt obliged to give it today.

They stood together for a while watching the last light fade from the mountains. Neither noticed that several patients had become unexpectedly interested in the view from the windows.

Einar, in particular, appeared to be conducting an extensive study of the weather.

“The weather is remarkably romantic today,” he informed the newspaper man.

The old man glanced outside.

“It looks exactly the same as yesterday.”

“You’re not paying attention.”

“No,” said the newspaper man. “I’m paying attention to the wrong veranda.”

Einar nodded.

“So you are.”

The message arrived after supper.

Kristín found him in the common room.

Einar was pretending to read the newspaper.

The newspaper man was pretending not to object.

“Einar.”

He looked up.

“What now?”

“Halldór would like to see you.”

Several people glanced in their direction. Einar noticed. That annoyed him more than the summons itself. He folded the newspaper carefully and handed it back.

The old man inspected it.

“Nothing missing.”

“You’re welcome.”

Einar rose.

The walk to the doctor’s office felt shorter than he remembered.

Perhaps because he already knew why he was there.

When he entered, Halldór, Mikael, and the surgeon were waiting. The surgeon was smaller than Einar had expected. Grey-haired. Thin. Unremarkable. He had imagined somebody more dramatic. Somebody who looked capable of rearranging destinies. Instead, he looked like a man who might spend his evenings reading newspapers beside a stove.

Einar sat down. Nobody spoke immediately. The surgeon studied a folder on the desk. Halldór folded his hands.

For once there seemed to be no easy way into the conversation. Einar found that mildly alarming.

“We’ve discussed your case,” Halldór said.

“That sounds serious.”

“It is.”

The answer landed quietly. The room remained still. No one smiled. No one hurried to soften the words.

Einar looked down at his hands. Then back up. The surgeon cleared his throat.

“We believe collapse therapy offers you the best chance.”

The sentence was not new. He had heard versions of it before. Hints. Possibilities. Conversations that stopped when he entered a room.

But this was the first time it had been placed directly in front of him. Solid. Unavoidable.

“And you’re certain?”

The surgeon shook his head.

“No.”

The surgeon leaned back slightly.

“We’re certain enough to recommend it.”

Mikael, who had remained silent until now, looked across the desk.

“It isn’t an easy decision,” he said.

Einar glanced at him.

“No?”

“No.”

Einar held his gaze a second longer than usual.

Then he nodded.

“All right.”

The room fell quiet again. Einar looked from one doctor to another. Nobody appeared inclined to rescue him from the silence.

Finally, he asked the only question that mattered.

“When?”

Halldór answered.

“Monday.”

Einar nodded.

Monday.

The word settled somewhere inside him.

Not frightening. Not reassuring. Just real.

For several moments, nobody spoke.

Then Einar stood.

“Well.”

The three doctors looked at him.

“That seems inconvenient.”

To his annoyance, they laughed.

Even the surgeon.

When he stepped back into the corridor a few minutes later, he remained where he was for a moment.

The building felt unusually quiet.

Then he heard the piano.

Anna.

The melody drifted through the corridor and disappeared around corners.

Monday.

He began walking.

Near the common room he passed a window and glanced outside. The road remained visible beneath the moonlight. A dark line winding south through the snow.

A few weeks earlier it had vanished completely. Now it was open again.

Strange. Now that it was there, he wasn’t entirely sure what he wanted from it.

Monday.

For the first time in months, a day seemed to be approaching him instead of drifting past.

VI

Einar woke before the bell.

The room was cold enough that he could feel it on the skin of his face above the blanket. Frost had gathered along the lower edge of the window during the night, turning the glass white.

He remained where he was, listening.

The sanatorium was beginning to wake. A door closed somewhere down the corridor. Water ran briefly through a pipe. Somebody coughed. A second cough answered from farther away. It was a familiar hour. He had heard these sounds every morning for months, but today he found himself paying attention to them, as though the building were quietly proving that it remained unchanged.

Monday. The word arrived without surprise. It had been waiting for him all along.

He turned toward the window. Outside, the mountains had disappeared behind low cloud, and snow drifted past the glass. The road remained visible beneath it, a faint grey line running south through the valley. He had spent much of the winter watching that road vanish and reappear. Usually, it seemed important. This morning, it was only a road.

When the breakfast bell finally rang, the sound seemed sharper than usual. Einar sat up too quickly, and the room tilted briefly around him. He remained where he was until it steadied, irritated by the dizziness and even more irritated that he immediately wondered whether it meant anything.

The corridor smelled faintly of coal smoke and damp wool. Somebody had left a pair of boots outside a door during the night, and melted snow had gathered beneath them in a dark puddle. By the time he reached the dining room, the familiar smells of coffee, porridge, and fresh bread had already filled the building.

He was halfway to the coffee room when Kristín intercepted him.

“No breakfast.”

Einar stopped.

“What kind of institution denies a man breakfast?”

“The medical kind.”

“That seems unnecessarily hostile.”

“Doctor’s orders.”

“Which doctor?”

“All of them.”

The smell of coffee suddenly became much more noticeable.

“Can I at least have a cup?”

Kristín considered the question.

“One.”

“You’re becoming sentimental.”

“Don’t tell anyone.”

She handed him a mug.

The dining room was already crowded. The newspaper man had claimed his usual place beneath the window and was hidden behind several unfolded pages. Two patients near the stove were discussing the latest snowfall. Someone else was complaining about the porridge. The room looked exactly as it had yesterday.

He sat down with his coffee.

Conversation drifted around him. Snow. Politics. Roads. Bread. The government’s inability to manage anything properly.

Nobody mentioned Monday; not immediately. The newspaper man launched into a lengthy complaint involving both newspapers and road maintenance. Nobody seemed entirely certain how the two subjects were connected.

Einar sipped his coffee. People looked at him and then away again, a little too quickly. Even the newspaper man appeared unusually interested in the same article he had been reading for the past ten minutes.

The avoidance became almost impressive.

Einar set down the mug.

“You’re all behaving very strangely.”

Several heads turned.

The newspaper man lowered the newspaper.

“I don’t know what you mean.”

“Of course you don’t.”

“I don’t.”

“You’ve been staring at the same paragraph since I arrived.”

The old man glanced down at the page.

“I happen to be thinking.”

“That would explain the lack of progress.”

A few people laughed.

The newspaper man folded the newspaper slightly.

“I was trying to be supportive.”

“Don’t.”

“Why not?”

“It makes me nervous.”

The laughter came more easily this time. For a few moments, the room relaxed. The conversation resumed. Somebody reached for more bread. The newspaper man returned to his article. Outside, snow moved steadily across the windows.

Then the door opened.

Kristín stepped into the dining room and looked directly at Einar. The room grew quieter without quite meaning to.

She crossed the floor toward him.

“They’re ready.”

No one spoke.

Einar placed the empty coffee cup on the table.

“Well,” he said, pushing back his chair, “that’s one way to ruin a perfectly good morning.”

Nobody laughed this time.

The dining room settled behind them as the door swung shut.

The corridor felt cooler. The smell changed too; less coffee, more coal smoke, and disinfectant. Lamps burned along the walls. Beyond the windows, the yard was still half-dark, the snow carrying enough light to separate the ground from the sky but not much more.

This morning, Einar noticed things he normally ignored: a crack in the plaster above a doorway, a coat hook hanging slightly crooked, the faint scrape of Kristín’s shoes ahead of him.

“You could still let me finish breakfast.”

“You weren’t eating breakfast.”

“I was preparing to.”

Kristín didn’t answer.

They continued down the corridor. Outside, the snow was moving again, wind pushing it across the yard in low, drifting waves. Winter seemed reluctant to surrender its claim on the valley.

Halfway along the corridor they met Anna. She was carrying a basket of folded sheets and stepped aside automatically to let them pass. Then she noticed who it was. The smile appeared first. Concern followed so quickly that neither had much chance to hide.

“Good morning,” she said.

“It would have been.”

Anna looked from Einar to Kristín.

“You’re on your way?”

“Unfortunately.”

The basket shifted slightly in her arms. For a second, she seemed about to say something else, good luck, perhaps, or don’t be afraid, or one of the hundred useless things people say when they cannot improve a situation.

Instead, she said:

“I’ll save your chair.”

Einar stopped.

“My chair?”

“The one by the window.”

He considered this.

“That seems optimistic.”

“Not particularly.”

“Then unrealistic.”

Anna shook her head.

“I’ll save it anyway.”

The corridor grew quiet. Beyond the windows, the snow continued its slow movement across the yard. Somewhere downstairs, a door slammed, the sound traveling through the building before fading away.

She was trying very hard not to look worried.

“All right,” he said.

“I’d appreciate that.”

Something softened in her expression, not relief exactly, more the gratitude of someone whose small offer had been accepted.

Kristín cleared her throat gently.

“We should go.”

“Yes,” said Einar.

They resumed walking. After a few steps, he glanced back. Anna was still standing where they had left her, the basket resting against her hip. When she caught him looking, she immediately pretended to be interested in the sheets.

Einar smiled despite himself. The smile stayed with him for most of the way to the treatment rooms.

It vanished the moment he saw the door—solid, waiting, impossible to negotiate with

The room was warmer than Einar expected.

A coal stove stood against one wall. Beside it, a metal tray held instruments arranged with a precision that immediately made him uneasy. The windows were covered with white curtains that softened what little daylight reached the room. He had never noticed curtains before.

The surgeon stood beside a table, reading through a folder. Without his coat, he looked even less impressive than before: thin shoulders, grey hair, wire-rimmed spectacles that seemed forever on the verge of slipping from his nose.

Mikael was arranging equipment near the window. Metal clicked softly against metal. He looked up as Einar entered.

“Good morning.”

“Debatable.”

Something resembling a smile appeared briefly and disappeared again.

Einar glanced around the room.

“Only the two of you today?”

“Halldór’s in bed with a fever,” said Mikael.

Einar raised an eyebrow.

“I suppose that’s allowed.”

“In this building, apparently.”

Kristín handed over a chart and quietly withdrew. Einar watched the door close behind her, following it a second longer than necessary before turning back to the room. The surgeon was still reading through the folder. Mikael adjusted something on the tray. Nobody seemed in a hurry.

Somewhere deeper in the building, a door opened and shut. A trolley rattled briefly along a corridor. Breakfast was ending. Beds were being made. In another hour, the newspaper man would probably be arguing about something entirely unrelated to newspapers. The sanatorium seemed determined to continue as though nothing unusual were happening.

Finally, Einar pointed toward the instruments.

“Should I be worried about those?”

The surgeon glanced up.

“Only if they’re pointed in the wrong direction.”

“That isn’t as reassuring as you seem to think.”

“No,” said the surgeon. “It rarely is.”

To his surprise, Einar liked him immediately.

The surgeon closed the folder.

“Before we begin, do you have any questions?”

There were dozens. Most of them seemed unlikely to improve the situation.

Instead, he asked, “Have you ever had this done yourself?”

The surgeon laughed, an unguarded sound that didn’t match his manner until then.

“No.”

“Pity.”

“I agree.”

“Then we’re both working slightly outside our area of expertise.”

Even Mikael smiled at that.

The surgeon set the folder aside and rolled up his sleeves. Mikael pulled the tray closer and placed the chart beside the instruments. Only then did Einar realize nobody was talking anymore.

He removed his sweater and laid it carefully over the back of a chair. Then he folded his scarf and placed it on top. The arrangement did not quite satisfy him, so he adjusted the scarf and then adjusted it again. When he finally looked up, Mikael was watching.

“You realize we’re not leaving without you.”

“I suspected as much.”

“You can stop arranging the scarf.”

“It helps me think.”

“About what?”

Einar looked down at the scarf.

“I was hoping you wouldn’t ask.”

Mikael laughed. The sound surprised both of them and disappeared almost immediately.

Mikael stepped closer.

“You’ll probably be sore afterward.”

“That’s a comforting introduction.”

“I’m serious.”

“I know.”

“You may feel worse before you feel better.”

Einar studied him. Unlike the surgeon, Mikael wasn’t trying to reassure him. That helped.

“Do you think it will work?”

Mikael took a moment before answering.

“If I were in your position, I’d do it.”

“That’s not what I asked.”

“I know.”

Outside, the wind brushed against the window. The answer lingered between them. It wasn’t certainty, but it was probably the closest thing to certainty that either of them could honestly offer.

Finally, Einar nodded.

“All right.”

Mikael returned the nod. Neither had anything else to add. There was no reason to delay any longer.

The surgeon stepped forward and motioned toward the table.

Einar lay back.

The surface felt cooler than he expected. Above him, the ceiling was painted white, crossed by a thin crack that wandered toward the stove before disappearing into the plaster. He found himself following it with his eyes while the surgeon explained the procedure for what was probably the second or third time.

Most of it passed straight through him.

Local anesthetic. A needle, then a slightly larger one. Pressure monitored as he went. Tell us if anything feels unusual.

As though he might be qualified to judge.

Mikael appeared beside him and glanced upward.

“You’re looking at the ceiling.”

“I’m listening.”

“No, you’re not.”

Einar pointed.

“The crack branches twice.”

Mikael followed his gaze.

“Five times.”

Einar looked again.

Annoyingly, Mikael was right.

The surgeon prepared the anesthetic. The sting was sharp but brief, almost forgettable. He had expected that part to be worse. He had not expected what came after.

The needle went deeper than the anesthetic reached, and the sensation that followed was unlike anything the sting had prepared him for—not sharp, but heavy, located somewhere the surface numbness didn’t extend to. He made a sound he hadn’t intended to make.

“That’s normal,” the surgeon said without looking up. “The lining doesn’t take well to being told what to do.”

“Neither do I.”

“I’d noticed.”

Mikael adjusted something near his shoulder.

“Try to keep your breathing even.”

“I’m trying.”

“Try harder.”

A second, smaller instrument was produced. Glass, with markings along its length, connected by tubing to whatever was now inside him.

“Sixteen,” Mikael said.

“Give him a little more.”

Einar didn’t ask what sixteen meant. He suspected he didn’t want to know.

The pressure built slowly at first, then less slowly. It was not pain exactly—pain he understood, pain belonged to the ordinary world—but a fullness that had no business being there, as though something inside his chest were being asked to make room for a guest it hadn’t invited. His breath caught oddly, not because the air wouldn’t come, but because some older, more stubborn part of him was suddenly convinced it wouldn’t.

“I can’t—”

He stopped.

Started again.

It feels wrong,” he said, though the word didn’t come close to the instinctive recoil rising in him.

“It is wrong,” Mikael said. “You’re not built to have air in there. Your body knows that better than I do.”

“That’s not reassuring.”

“It wasn’t meant to be. It was meant to be accurate.”

Despite himself, Einar almost laughed. The laugh caught somewhere behind the fullness and turned into something closer to a wince.

The ache reached his shoulder before he understood why. A dull pull traveled upward and outward, settling near the collarbone as though the discomfort had grown tired of staying where it was put.

“My shoulder.”

“Yes,” said the surgeon, unbothered. “That happens. It isn’t your shoulder.”

“It feels like my shoulder.”

“It frequently does.”

“It isn’t.”

Mikael checked the manometer again.

“Eighteen.”

“Hold there.”

The room narrowed. Voices continued somewhere beyond the edge of his attention—instruments passed between the surgeon and Mikael, the stove clicking as it cooled—but Einar found himself listening only to the space behind his ribs, where something had taken up residence and was making its presence known.

A cough rose in his throat, sudden and entirely outside his control. He tried to suppress it and failed. It came again, sharper this time, and the fullness shifted unpleasantly with it.

“Don’t fight it,” Mikael said. “Let it happen.”

“I’d rather not.”

“I know.”

“Let it happen anyway.”

He did.

It didn’t help as much as he’d hoped.

“Nineteen.”

“That’s enough for today.”

The surgeon began withdrawing the needle, slow and deliberate.

“We’ll go further next time.”

“There’s a next time?”

“There’s always a next time.”

“That’s rather the point.”

The needle came free. The strange fullness remained, settling into something less acute but no less present—a fact about his body now rather than an event happening to it.

Mikael rested a hand briefly against his shoulder.

“How is it?”

“Occupied.”

“That’s one way to describe it.”

“It’s the only way that occurs to me right now.”

The surgeon removed his gloves and glanced over.

“You’ll feel some discomfort over the next day or so. The shoulder may continue to bother you more than the chest does. That’s expected.”

“It already has.”

“Then we’re ahead of schedule.”

When Einar attempted to sit up, a sharp pain caught beneath the ribs, entirely separate from the dull occupied feeling that had settled there. It disappeared almost as quickly as it arrived, but not before leaving its mark.

The surgeon noticed.

“That one’s worth mentioning if it comes back.”

“It felt different from the rest.”

“It generally does.”

Mikael offered a hand.

After a moment, Einar accepted it.

Standing felt stranger than he expected. The shoulder ache traveled with him, oddly disconnected from its actual source, as though his body had filed the discomfort under the wrong heading and saw no reason to correct it now.

For the first time that morning, he found himself thinking not about the procedure but about the journey back to his room.

It suddenly seemed much farther away than before.

The afternoon passed slowly.

Sunlight reflected off the snow and filled the room with a brightness that seemed out of proportion to the season. The mountains were visible again, sharp against the pale sky, and for a while Einar sat watching shadows move across the valley below.

He had brought a book up from the common room days ago and had been making slow, halfhearted progress through it ever since. This afternoon even that proved difficult. He read the same page several times before admitting defeat and setting it face down on the table beside him. Even that small movement produced a familiar pain beneath the ribs. It wasn’t severe, but it seemed to be appearing more often than it had in the morning.

At some point he drifted into sleep.

When he woke, the room had changed. The light had softened. The mountains seemed farther away.

A knock sounded at the door.

Anna stepped inside. She looked at him, then at the untouched lunch tray still resting on the table.

“You missed a meal.”

“I was conducting an experiment.”

“On what?”

“Whether food is truly necessary.”

Anna pulled a chair closer.

“And your findings?”

“Inconclusive.”

The answer would normally have earned a laugh. Instead, she found herself studying him. The fever had changed him. Not dramatically. The face was the same. The voice was the same. Yet something seemed absent, the energy required to animate a room, the constant readiness to turn discomfort into a joke.

Outside, a raven crossed the valley and disappeared behind the ridge. Neither mentioned it.

Patients here became familiar with illness in others. They learned to recognise small changes long before words were spoken aloud. A missed meal. A door that remained closed. A person who stopped appearing at their usual place by the window.

“How are you really?” Anna asked.

Einar considered the question. For once, he did not answer immediately.

“I was hoping you’d forgotten to ask.”

The attempt at humor arrived late enough to be unconvincing.

Anna looked away toward the window. The snow reflected the fading light back into the room. Evening was approaching.

“You should probably be downstairs annoying people.”

“I’ve considered it.”

“But?”

He shifted slightly in the chair. The movement caught his breath for a moment. Only a moment. Long enough.

When he spoke again, the answer was quieter.

“I don’t think I’d enjoy the walk.”

Neither said anything after that. Anna remained a little longer before standing. At the door she looked back. Einar had closed his eyes.

Not asleep. Just resting.

The book lay face-down on the table, unopened since the afternoon. The lunch tray sat where it had been left, untouched.

By evening the fever was higher, though not alarmingly so, at least according to Mikael. Einar had begun to notice that doctors possessed a remarkable ability to make unpleasant things sound temporary.

The examination was brief. More listening than talking. Mikael asked him to take several deep breaths, and the third ended in a cough followed by a sharp pain beneath the ribs. Neither man seemed particularly pleased by the result.

Outside, darkness had settled over the valley. The window reflected the room more clearly than the landscape beyond it, turning the glass into a faint mirror interrupted only by the occasional swirl of snow caught in the light from a lamp near the entrance.

Mikael made a note in the chart. The scratching of his pen seemed unusually loud.

“You’re writing quite a lot.”

“I write quickly.”

“I hope that’s the explanation.”

Something that might have become a smile briefly crossed Mikael’s face before disappearing again. He closed the chart and remained standing beside the bed for a moment.

Nobody ever told you anything useful at this hour. We’ll keep an eye on it. We’ll see how things look tomorrow. It’s too early to know. Einar had heard all three more times than he could count, and they had never once told him what he actually wanted to know.

“What is it?” Einar asked.

Mikael looked up.

“We’ll keep an eye on things.”

“That sounds suspiciously like a doctor’s answer.”

“It is a doctor’s answer.”

“I was afraid of that.”

After Mikael left, Einar remained by the window. The pain no longer arrived only when he moved or coughed. It had settled into the background of the evening, present enough that every breath seemed to acknowledge it.

Downstairs, the supper bell rang. For a while, he imagined the common room as it would be at that very moment, the newspaper man unfolding his paper, somebody complaining about the food, Anna at the piano, conversations drifting from one table to another beneath the yellow light of the lamps.

The building carried on. It always did. Perhaps that was what made illness so strange. No matter how important it became to one person, the rest of the world rarely agreed to stop for it.

Later, while supper was being cleared away, Anna sat at the piano. The room was quieter than usual, though nobody would have admitted it. The chair by the window remained empty. The newspaper man eventually lowered his paper and asked whether there was any news.

Kristín understood immediately who he meant.

“He has a fever.”

The old man nodded and returned to the newspaper. That was all.

Across the room, Sigríður watched the last traces of daylight fade from the snow beyond the windows. The walk down from her room had left her slightly short of breath that evening, nothing worth mentioning, the kind of thing a person decides not to mention twice before it becomes a habit not to. She set her spoon down and waited for the feeling to pass, which it did, eventually, the way it always had so far.

The piano continued, its notes traveling through the building, finding their way into corridors, rooms, and stairwells before dissolving into the ordinary sounds around them.

Upstairs, Einar heard fragments of the melody. Not enough to follow it. Just enough to know it was there.

When the music stopped, the silence seemed larger than before.

It’s too early to know. The phrase had followed him through the whole day, attaching itself to one thing after another — the procedure, the fever, whatever came next — without ever quite saying which one it meant.

Beyond the window, the valley had vanished into darkness once more. The road could no longer be seen. For a long time, he sat without moving, listening to the building settle around him, the distant closing of doors, footsteps fading along the corridor, water moving through pipes inside the walls.

Monday had come and gone. The waiting remained.

By Tuesday morning, the chair by the window was empty.

Nobody remarked on it. People missed breakfast from time to time. A poor night’s sleep, a troublesome cough, a fever that refused to settle—there were countless ordinary reasons for an empty chair in a place like this. Even so, several people looked toward it before the meal was over.

Outside, the sky had cleared for the first time in days. Fresh snow covered the valley, and the mountains stood sharp against the pale winter light. The brightness pouring through the windows made the dining room seem larger than usual.

Coffee cups moved from hand to hand. The newspaper man unfolded his paper with the solemnity of a church service. Somebody complained about the bread. Somebody else insisted it had always tasted exactly like this.

The routines remained reassuringly intact.

That was one of the peculiar comforts of the sanatorium. No matter what happened to one patient, breakfast still arrived at eight. Bread was sliced. Coffee was poured. Newspapers were unfolded. The building seemed to believe that routine itself possessed medicinal qualities.

Sigríður had lived there long enough to know otherwise.

Long illness teaches people to notice small disturbances before anyone speaks of them. The empty chair. Kristín glancing toward the corridor more often than usual. The way Mikael crossed the dining room without stopping to exchange a word with anyone before disappearing upstairs again.

The newspaper man eventually lowered his paper.

“Where’s the troublemaker?”

“Still in bed,” Kristín replied. “He’s running a fever.”

The old man nodded once.

“Tell him the newspaper has become unbearable without interruption.”

“I’ll let him know.”

He returned to reading.

Nobody commented.

Outside, two ravens crossed the valley before disappearing into the whiteness beyond the ridge.

Sigríður watched them until they vanished. Only then did she notice that her coffee had grown cold.

She drank it anyway. Her hand was not quite steady around the cup. A small thing. Almost certainly nothing.

The walk down from her room had left her more breathless than usual that morning. She had stopped once beside the corridor window, pretending to admire the snow until the tightness eased. Age, she told herself. Or perhaps the cold.

It passed.

Everything passed.

That was what people told themselves until one day it didn’t.

She finished her coffee and rose carefully from the table. For just a moment the room swayed beneath her, so slightly that no one else could have noticed. By the time she reached the door she was walking normally again.

Behind her, the chair by the window remained empty.

VII

Kristín found the letter waiting for her after breakfast. The handwriting was familiar enough that she recognized it before turning it over.

Outside the windows, the weather had softened. Snow still covered the ground, but the hard brightness of winter had given way to something greyer. Water dripped steadily from the roof above the entrance.

She slipped the envelope into her pocket and continued with her duties.

Only later, during the afternoon lull, did she sit down beside the stove in the nurses’ room and open it.

Dear Kristín,

Your letter has been read more times than I care to admit. I have probably memorized parts of it already. I am trying not to become too hopeful, but I fear I have never been especially good at that. I have started making plans, which feels strange after spending so long avoiding them. There is a small house available near the harbour. The roof needs attention before winter, and I keep finding other things wrong with it the longer I look at it. I can almost imagine you complaining about the kitchen already. For the first time in a long while, spring feels like something more than a season. Thank you for saying yes.

Yours, Pétur

Kristín folded the letter carefully and rested it in her lap.

Pétur had always sounded more certain on paper than he did in person. Once he decided upon a direction, he walked toward it without much hesitation, as though uncertainty were a luxury reserved for other people.

She read the letter again, slower this time.

Thank you for saying yes.

The words felt oddly unfamiliar.

She found paper and sat down to answer him properly, instead of the brief note she’d sent with the ward’s outgoing post that morning.

Dear Pétur, she began, and then sat for a long time without adding anything else.

She wanted to write: I don’t know if I’m the same person who wrote to you back in the autumn. She wanted to write: Ask me again in the spring. Neither seemed like something you could send to a man who had already begun arranging his future around her answer.

In the end, she wrote that she was glad and that she would write again soon, and folded it before she could reconsider a second time.

There were medicines to prepare, temperatures to record, beds to make. People continued needing things, which was one of the advantages of working in a place like this. It left remarkably little time for deciding what to do with the rest of your life.

She rose and went back to work.

Einar had expected pain. Pain belonged to the ordinary vocabulary of the sanatorium. People complained about it constantly, compared symptoms over breakfast, and discussed coughs with the seriousness other people reserved for politics.

What he had not expected was exhaustion.

The pain itself moved about unpredictably. At times, it settled beneath the ribs where it had first announced itself. At other moments, it climbed toward the shoulder and remained there for hours, as though uncertain where it truly belonged. Occasionally, it disappeared long enough to suggest it had finally lost interest in him, only to return a few minutes later with renewed determination.

But it was the fatigue that altered the shape of the day. Getting dressed became something to be considered in stages. Reading demanded concentration he no longer possessed. Even sleep had become strangely laborious. He drifted into it easily enough, only to surface an hour later, uncertain whether he had rested or merely spent time with his eyes closed.

Mikael appeared several times each day. Temperatures were taken, breaths counted, questions repeated. The answers changed very little.

“Better?”

“No.”

“Worse?”

“A little.”

“How much is a little?”

“Enough to mention.”

Mikael wrote something down.

That had become another source of irritation. People had started writing things down about him.

At first, Einar made an effort to remain himself. He complained about the food, criticized the weather, and argued with the newspaper man whenever circumstances allowed. But illness had a way of narrowing the world. The corridor grew more distant. Meals arrived rather than being attended. Days were no longer measured by bells or newspapers, but by small improvements that failed to appear.

Outside, winter had begun to loosen its grip. Water ran along the edges of the paths between the buildings, and although snow still covered most of the ground, it no longer seemed permanent. In the afternoons, sunlight lingered a little longer on the mountainside opposite the sanatorium.

Spring, Einar thought, appeared to be recovering more quickly than he was.

Anna visited when she could. At first she brought books from the common room, then newspapers, then nothing at all. Objects had begun to feel unnecessary. Conversation was easier, provided neither of them expected too much from it.

One afternoon, she found him sitting in the chair by the window with a blanket over his knees and a book lying unopened on the sill beside him.

Outside, the light had the thin, undecided quality particular to late afternoons in March. The snow still covered most of the yard, but dark patches had begun to appear near the walls where the sun lingered longest.

“I think spring has decided to visit,” Anna said.

Einar looked out the window.

“It’s being cautious.”

“It has reason to be.”

“Perhaps it remembers last year.”

She smiled.

“You don’t seem very hopeful.”

“I’ve always considered hope a slightly overrated quality.”

“That’s because you’re ill.”

“No. I’ve been saying that for years.”

Anna pulled up a chair.

They watched the meltwater dripping from the roof.

“Do you think you’ll leave this place?” Anna asked.

“Eventually.”

“That’s not what I meant.”

Einar was quiet.

“I don’t know,” he said. “I used to assume I’d leave here exactly as I arrived. I’m no longer sure that’s true.”

Anna nodded. Somewhere below, a door opened and closed, and voices rose briefly before the corridor swallowed them again.

She stood, pulling her cardigan straight. “I should get back before someone notices I’ve gone missing.”

“They’ll notice. They always do.”

“Then I’ll tell them I was checking on a difficult patient.”

“Accurate, at least.”

Sigríður no longer wrote every week.

For years, she had kept to a schedule. A letter on Sunday afternoon if she felt well enough. Monday, if she didn’t. Bjarni had once joked that he could tell how she was feeling from the day the envelope arrived.

Lately, the days had begun to drift.

She still unfolded the paper. She still uncapped her pen. Sometimes she even managed the first sentence.

After that, the effort seemed larger.

On the table beside her bed lay a half-finished page.

Dear Bjarni, The weather has changed at last.

That was all.

She had intended to continue after breakfast. Instead, she had slept through most of the afternoon.

That happened more often now.

She blamed the winter. By the time the snow was gone and nothing had changed, she’d stopped bothering to blame anything.

The walk to the common room required a pause halfway along the corridor. Climbing back into bed left her short of breath. The cough, once a familiar companion, had become more demanding, arriving in long fits that left her exhausted rather than merely annoyed.

Kristín had begun insisting she rest more.

Sigríður obeyed, mostly because arguing required energy she no longer possessed.

She folded the unfinished letter and put it in the drawer, uncertain whether there’d be another day for it, and too tired to decide which answer she preferred.

On her way back to her own room, she paused outside Einar’s. The door stood partly open. Anna was speaking softly inside, and a moment later, Einar said something that made her laugh. She found it reassuring to hear that.

The common room emptied slowly that evening.

People lingered in places like this one. There was rarely a reason to hurry anywhere, and even less reason to return to an empty room before necessary.

Anna remained by the piano after the others had left. She played a few uncertain notes, then stopped. The room no longer belonged entirely to lamps and shadows. Even at this hour, there was still a trace of daylight beyond the windows.

She heard footsteps behind her.

Mikael stood in the doorway.

“I thought you had escaped.”

“I considered it.”

“And?”

“I couldn’t decide where to go.”

Anna smiled.

“That seems to be going around.”

Mikael crossed the room and stood beside the window.

Outside, the snow had retreated from the stone wall nearest the entrance. Small patches of earth showed through.

“Einar had a better day,” he said.

“That’s good.”

“Perhaps.”

“That doesn’t sound very enthusiastic.”

“It isn’t.”

Anna lowered the piano lid.

“You don’t believe he’s improving?”

“I believe recovery is rarely as straightforward as patients expect.”

“Is he going to get worse, Mikael?”

He didn’t answer right away.

“I don’t think that’s a question I should answer for you.”

“That’s not a no.”

“It isn’t a yes either.”

She studied him for a moment and let it go because she understood there was nothing more he would say.

“You look tired,” she said instead.

“I am tired.”

“No,” she said. “I mean something else.”

Mikael rested a hand against the window frame, quiet for a moment before he spoke.

“When I first came here, I thought I would become accustomed to it.”

“To what?”

“The leaving.”

“Patients?”

“Patients.”

“And do you?”

He shook his head.

“You learn routines. You learn what to say to people who are frightened, and you learn to keep working when someone you’ve seen every day for months simply isn’t there the next morning.”

“But?”

“But I don’t think anyone becomes accustomed to absence.”

Anna ran her fingers lightly across the polished wood of the piano.

“Then why stay?”

Mikael smiled faintly.

It wasn’t a question people usually thought to ask him.

“At first I thought it was obligation. It took longer than I’d like to admit before I understood it wasn’t.”

“And now?”

He was quiet for a moment.

“Now I think it’s because every once in a while somebody leaves.”

“Einar.”

“Einar.”

“And when they do?”

“For a few days,” Mikael said, “you allow yourself to believe you’re useful.”

Anna considered this.

“It sounds lonely.”

“It probably is.”

“Do you ever think about leaving?” Anna asked.

“Occasionally.”

“And then?”

“Then I remember that I would have to decide where to go.”

She laughed softly.

“Most people start there.”

“I’m aware.”

The words settled between them.

Anna had the feeling that he had almost said something else, but she knew better than to ask.

Instead, she said, “Some people have somebody waiting for them.”

Mikael smiled.

“Yes.”

“And you?”

He looked out toward the valley, now little more than a pale shape beneath the remaining snow.

“I’ve never been especially good at being waited for.”

Neither spoke. Somewhere upstairs, a door closed. After a moment, he straightened his coat.

“I should check on Sigríður.”

Anna nodded.

“And I should stop pretending to practice.”

A smile appeared briefly.

“You play better than you pretend.”

“That’s reassuring.”

“No,” he said. “It’s merely accurate.”

She watched him disappear down the corridor.

It was Einar she meant to be thinking about. Instead, she found herself wondering what happened to Mikael on the nights he didn’t need to be useful to anyone.

By March, the newspapers had begun arriving more regularly.

The road was still bad, but at least it was passable, and the post had started arriving in something closer to its old rhythm.

That afternoon, the common room was unusually full. The weather had improved enough to tempt people out of their rooms, though not enough to persuade anyone to remain outside for long.

Snow still covered most of the valley, but its authority seemed diminished. Somewhere, a shutter had worked loose and knocked, unhurried, against the wall. The paths between the buildings had become a patchwork of ice, mud, and stubborn snow.

The newspaper man folded the paper and adjusted his spectacles.

“He’s going to start a war.”

Nobody looked up immediately.

Predictions had become one of his habits.

“Who is?” asked Anna.

“Hitler.”

“He already has,” somebody said.

“No,” replied the old man. “Not properly. He’s collecting countries the way some people collect stamps.”

Several people smiled.

“And what happens when the album is full?” Anna asked.

“He buys another album.”

A pause.

“He won’t stop,” the newspaper man said. “Nobody stopped him in Austria. Nobody stopped him in Prague. Every time he moves forward, someone explains why it isn’t worth arguing.”

“Perhaps they’re tired of arguing,” said Sigríður.

“Then they’ll have to become less tired.”

Nobody answered.

The old man looked down at the newspaper again.

“I’ll tell you now. Before the year is out, there’ll be war.”

“You said that last month,” Anna said.

“And the month before,” someone added.

“I did. And I’ll say it again next month if nobody proves me wrong before then.”

The newspaper man folded the paper and laid it beside him, muttering something about people who confused patience with sense.

Outside, sunlight rested briefly on the mountains before slipping away behind the clouds.

The room grew quiet.

Anna glanced once more toward Einar’s corridor before turning back to the room.

Kristín touched the letter in her pocket without quite meaning to.

Sigríður picked her knitting back up, though her hands weren’t really in it.

Outside, water went on dripping from the roof, the way it had for days.

That night Sigríður woke coughing.

It was different from the familiar cough she had carried with her for years, the one she scarcely noticed anymore except when other people reacted to it. The fit lasted longer than usual, forcing her upright in bed, one hand pressed against her chest while she waited for her breathing to settle.

Eventually, it did. Not completely, but enough to lie still and listen.

The sanatorium had its own night sounds: pipes contracting in the cold, floorboards shifting somewhere overhead, a door opening down the corridor and then closing again. Someone walked past her room; the footsteps slowed outside her door for a moment, then went on.

She reached for the glass of water beside the bed and found that her hand was trembling.

That annoyed her more than the cough had.

For years she had accepted illness the way one accepts weather. It came and went on its own schedule, and there was little point in taking it personally. But weakness was a different kind of intrusion. It got into small things without asking. The pen felt heavier than it had the week before. The staircase asked more of her. Even the corridor to the common room seemed to have lengthened, though she knew perfectly well it hadn’t.

She lay back against the pillow.

Moonlight rested faintly against the windowpane. Beyond it, she could make out patches of snow still clinging to the yard.

She found herself wondering whether Bjarni had noticed the change in seasons where he was. Then she wondered why she had not simply asked him.

The unfinished letter remained in the drawer.

Tomorrow, she thought. She would finish it tomorrow. She had thought the same thing three nights running now, and she no longer entirely believed it. She let herself think it anyway.

She closed her eyes and waited for the coughing not to come back.

VIII

The first truly warm day arrived without ceremony.

People simply stopped buttoning their coats all the way to the neck. Windows remained open for longer than they should have. Someone complained about the mud. Someone else complained about the birds.

The snow still clung to the shadows beside the buildings and lingered in long white streaks along the hillsides, but the valley itself had changed. Water moved everywhere now, running beneath the eaves, across the paths, and down toward the fjord in small, impatient streams.

Patients appeared outside after breakfast and remained there longer than prescribed. Blankets were folded back. Faces turned toward the sun as though it might disappear again if they looked away for too long.

The newspaper man stood near the entrance with his coat draped over one arm.

“Remarkable,” he announced.

“What is?” asked Anna.

“We spend six months longing for spring and another three complaining about it.”

“You’re already complaining?”

“I prefer to stay ahead of events.”

Anna smiled.

Across the yard, a pair of nurses carried cushions out to the veranda. Somewhere, a window opened. The smell of damp earth drifted briefly through the building before being replaced by coffee, soap, and coal dust.

For the first time in months, the sanatorium no longer felt entirely enclosed.

Winter had loosened its grip. People noticed it in different ways.

Kristín discovered she no longer reached automatically for the lantern when crossing the corridor in the early morning.

Anna found herself lingering by open windows.

Einar realized one afternoon that he had spent nearly an hour downstairs without thinking about his breathing.

Sigríður remained in her room.

She had stopped pretending she would finish the letter.

It remained in the drawer beside her bed, folded once and returned to the same place each evening. Occasionally, she took it out and reread the first sentence.

The weather has changed at last.

There was nothing inaccurate about it.

Outside her window, the snow had retreated from the building’s walls. People spoke more quietly in spring, she thought, perhaps because there were suddenly other sounds to listen to. Meltwater running beneath the windows. Birds she could not name. Doors opening more often.

Kristín came in carrying tea.

“You’ve hardly touched your breakfast.”

Sigríður looked at the tray.

“I’ve reached an age where I no longer feel obliged to eat things simply because someone places them in front of me.”

Kristín smiled.

“You’ve been saying that for four years.”

“And I was right then too.”

She sat up a little straighter, waiting for the dizziness to pass.

The movement seemed to require more planning than it once had.

Kristín placed the cup beside her.

“Would you like me to write to Bjarni?”

Sigríður looked toward the drawer.

“No.”

“You don’t have to finish it.”

“I know.”

“You could tell me what to say.”

Sigríður was quiet.

“If I do that,” she said eventually, “it becomes the last letter.”

Kristín did not answer.

Outside, a cart rattled somewhere near the service buildings. Voices drifted in through the slightly opened window.

Sigríður listened.

For years, she had imagined spring as something one reached, waiting at the far end of winter. It had simply arrived.

She turned back toward Kristín.

“Tell him I meant to finish it.”

Kristín nodded.

“I will.”

Sigríður smiled.

“That sounds like me.”

The sunlight had moved across the floor and now rested against the foot of the bed.

Kristín adjusted the blanket.

“Are you tired?”

“A little.”

“Would you like to sleep?”

Sigríður closed her eyes.

“That seems like an excellent use of the afternoon.”

Kristín remained beside her for another minute before quietly leaving the room.

At the doorway, she glanced back.

Sigríður appeared to be asleep already.

Or perhaps only resting.

At the sanatorium, people became accustomed to not always knowing the difference.

Einar returned to the dining room on a Tuesday.

Nobody remarked upon it immediately.

People had learned that recovery was a cautious business. You acknowledged improvement the way you approached uncertain ice in spring: carefully, and preferably after someone else had crossed first.

Mikael stood in the corridor doorway with a chart he wasn’t reading, watching Einar lower himself into the chair without the small hitch of breath that had marked every movement for weeks. He didn’t go in. There was nothing to examine that a doorway couldn’t tell him.

The newspaper man lowered his paper.

“Look at that.”

Einar sat down, slower than he meant to, and caught himself doing it.

“What?”

“I’d almost convinced myself that chair belonged to me.”

“You have a remarkable talent for convincing yourself of things.”

“You left it empty for weeks.”

“I was away.”

“The chair wasn’t.”

Anna, seated near the window, didn’t look up from her book right away. “You’re both still going on about the chair.”

“He started it,” said Einar.

“I merely observed a vacancy,” the newspaper man said. “The observing is not a crime.”

Kristín set a cup of coffee down in front of Einar, close enough that steam touched his hand.

“How does it feel?”

He looked at the cup for a moment before answering. “Disappointingly ordinary.”

She laughed, not unkindly. “What were you expecting?”

“I don’t know. Something more than porridge.”

“We’re trying not to overwhelm the digestive system on its first outing.”

“That’s a very clinical way of describing porridge.”

“I am, on occasion, a very clinical person.”

Outside, sunlight flashed briefly against the wet ground beyond the windows. The snow still lingered near the hillsides, but the yard itself had turned dark and soft beneath the thaw.

Mikael, still in the doorway, watched the light move across the floor and said nothing.

Einar wrapped his hands around the cup and said nothing for a while. Nobody filled the silence for him. It wasn’t a heavy silence. Just an unfamiliar one, in a room that had gotten used to him being sick.

Anna set her book face-down on her knee.

“You’ve gone quiet.”

“Have I?”

“You have.”

“I hadn’t noticed.”

“I did.”

He looked down at his cup, turning it slowly between his hands without drinking.

“I think being ill long enough changes something.”

“What?”

“You stop assuming there’ll always be more time.”

She let that sit between them for a moment.

“And once you stop assuming that?” she asked.

He gave a small shrug.

“Apparently you’re still expected to decide what to do with whatever’s left.”

“That seems like rather a lot to ask of a man who was, until recently, mostly horizontal.”

A smile reached him before he could stop it.

“It does.”

The newspaper man folded his paper along its crease, unnecessarily, since it was already folded.

“I solved that problem years ago.”

“How?”

“I stopped making plans altogether.”

“Has it worked?”

“No,” he said, “but at least my disappointment arrives on a schedule I set myself.”

Even Einar laughed at that, a short, surprised sound, as though it had gotten past him before he could stop it.

Mikael set the chart down on the nearest table, poured himself coffee, and sat, as though he had happened to arrive at exactly the right moment.

That evening Kristín unpacked her suitcase.

Not entirely.

Only enough to remove the things she found herself needing again.

The suitcase had stood beneath her bed for weeks, packed and repacked in anticipation of a departure that seemed to draw nearer each day yet remained difficult to imagine.

At first, she had regarded it with satisfaction. Later with obligation.

Now she mostly avoided looking at it.

She folded an apron and returned it to the wardrobe. There was no sense packing something she’d only need again tomorrow.

A book went back onto the shelf. She could always pack it last.

A scarf she had intended to bring with her found its way onto the peg beside the door, ready for whenever she needed it.

By the time she noticed what she was doing, half the suitcase was empty. She looked at it for a moment, then closed the wardrobe and told herself she’d finish properly at the weekend.

For years, she had imagined leaving the sanatorium as a decisive step. One morning, she would simply walk away from it and discover that life elsewhere had been waiting patiently all along.

Departure, it turned out, mostly involved forms and a great deal of waiting for other people to sign them.

Someone still needed their evening medicine. A temperature still had to be recorded before the night shift came on. Down the corridor, she could hear Einar’s voice among the others at supper, and, beneath it, the particular quiet of a door that hadn’t opened.

Spring had entered the building without asking anyone’s permission, and everyone’s arrangements had shifted a little to make room for it.

A knock sounded at the door.

It was Anna.

“I was looking for you.”

“You’ve found me.”

Anna glanced at the open suitcase.

“Preparing?”

Kristín pushed a stray sleeve back in. “Trying to. It keeps refilling itself with things I apparently still need.”

Anna smiled.

“People keep saying that. That it’s harder than they expected.”

“I imagine it usually is.”

Anna sat down in the chair by the window.

“Are you looking forward to it?”

Kristín didn’t answer immediately.

“I think so.”

“You don’t sound very certain.”

“I’ve spent so long imagining leaving that I never really thought about arriving.”

Anna smiled faintly.

“And now?”

“Now it feels rather more real.”

She rested a hand on the lid of the suitcase.

“A little frightening, perhaps.”

Outside, water still ran beneath the eaves, though more quietly now than it had yesterday.

Anna said, “You’ll write?”

“Of course.”

“Even if nothing much happens.”

Kristín looked up.

“Especially then.”

Anna nodded.

“It’ll be strange, this place without you.”

Kristín glanced around the small room, the bed, the chair by the window, the half-packed suitcase.

“Yes,” she said quietly. “I suppose it will.”

Neither of them said anything after that.

Anna wished her goodnight and left.

Kristín woke earlier than usual.

The light had already reached the window, pale and diffuse, carrying none of winter’s sharpness.

She dressed quietly and crossed the corridor before breakfast.

Checking on Sigríður had long since become part of the morning.

The room was still.

Not unusually still. Sigríður had spent much of the previous week asleep, drifting in and out of conversation, waking long enough to ask what day it was before deciding it didn’t matter very much.

The window had been left slightly open.

Cool air moved gently through the room, carrying the smell of wet earth.

Her spectacles rested on the bedside table. The letter remained where she had last seen it. Folded once. Waiting.

Kristín stepped closer.

For a moment, she simply stood there.

Then she touched Sigríður’s hand.

It was colder than she expected, though she could not have said what she had expected instead.

She sat down beside the bed.

Outside, voices drifted faintly from the yard. Someone laughed. A door closed. The day had already begun.

A breakfast tray no longer needed.

A bed that would not be remade.

A familiar cough that had stopped.

Mikael appeared in the doorway.

He looked at Kristín and understood immediately.

Neither spoke.

He crossed the room, performed the small duties that still belonged to him, and then stood quietly beside the bed.

“She looked peaceful,” Kristín said.

Mikael nodded.

“I think she had made her peace with things.”

Kristín glanced toward the drawer.

“No,” she said softly.

“I think she simply became tired.”

The room stayed quiet around them for a long while.

Then Kristín opened the drawer and took out the unfinished letter.

She unfolded it.

Dear Bjarni,

The weather has changed at last.

That was all.

She folded it again.

“I’ll write to him,” she said.

Mikael nodded.

“Yes.”

Beyond the window, the remaining snow had withdrawn toward the hillside, leaving the ground around the building dark and exposed.

They came for her in the early afternoon.

Mikael did not go with them. There was a form to complete, and after that another, and by the time he had finished both, the corridor outside her room was empty again, as though nothing had passed through it at all.

He went in anyway.

The bed had already been stripped. Someone efficient had gotten to it before him. The window was still open, and the room held the same cool, damp-earth air it had held that morning, indifferent to what had or hadn’t happened in it.

He opened the wardrobe.

A gray cardigan with a button missing near the collar. A pair of slippers, worn soft at the heel. A photograph, small, slightly curled at one corner, of a man in an old-fashioned collar who might have been a brother, a husband, or someone Mikael would now never be able to name.

He held the photograph for a moment without turning it over to see if anything was written on the back.

Then he set it down, folded the cardigan once, and placed both back exactly where he had found them, as though someone might still come looking.

He sat down on the edge of the bed.

The mattress gave under him the way it had given under six years of other people in this exact spot, and would go on giving under whoever came next.

He looked at the empty chair by the window. At the drawer, still slightly open. At the square of sunlight moving across the floor, unbothered.

For a long moment he didn’t do anything at all.

The room was just a room.

He sat there a while longer before he remembered there was still a form for the wardrobe’s contents. Someone else’s chart was already being prepared. He got up to find it.

Pétur arrived three days later.

The motorcar was heard before it came into view. By now, the road remained open most days, and its arrival caused little more than a few curious glances from the veranda. The newspaper man looked over the top of his paper.

“Someone important,” he announced.

“How can you tell?” Anna asked.

“He washed the car.”

She smiled and went back inside.

Kristín was in the dispensary, measuring medicine into small bottles, when Anna appeared in the doorway.

“He’s here.”

Kristín nodded, though she did not stop what she was doing.

“I know.”

“You don’t seem surprised.”

“I’ve known the day for weeks.”

Anna leaned against the doorframe.

“Knowing isn’t quite the same thing.”

“No.”

Kristín replaced the stopper on the bottle, wiped her hands on a towel, and untied her apron.

“Would you tell him I’ll be there in a moment?”

“Of course.”

After Anna had gone, she remained where she was for another minute.

The shelves stood in their usual order. Bottles, labels, measuring glasses, everything exactly where it belonged. She found herself straightening a bottle that wasn’t crooked.

Then she laughed quietly at herself, picked up her coat, and walked outside.

Pétur was waiting beside the motorcar.

He removed his cap as she approached and smiled before either of them said anything.

“You took your time.”

“I had medicines to finish.”

“I should have expected that.”

“You probably should.”

He stepped forward and took her hands.

“They’re still cold.”

“They usually are.”

“I thought spring might have fixed that.”

“It hasn’t managed everything.”

He laughed. It was the same laugh she remembered.

“You look well,” she said.

“So do you.”

“You’re a terrible liar.”

“I’ve waited months to tell it.”

She laughed, and for a moment the months between them seemed much shorter.

“Shall we walk?” he asked.

She nodded.

They followed the path toward the road. The ground was soft beneath their boots, and here and there the last patches of snow lingered in the shade of the stone wall.

“You’ll like the house,” he said.

“You’ve written enough about it.”

“I’ve probably written too much. I repaired the back steps, in any case.”

“I thought you were waiting for me to complain about them first.”

“I grew impatient.”

“I’ve been wondering where to put your books,” he said.

“My books?”

“I assumed you’d bring them.”

“I hadn’t thought that far.”

“I have.” He paused, a little caught out by how much he’d actually thought about it. “I’ve thought about rather a lot.”

“I know.”

He said, “We should leave before supper. It’s a long drive.”

She nodded automatically. “Of course.”

They turned back the way they’d come.

Behind them, the sanatorium stood with several windows open to the afternoon. A nurse crossed the veranda carrying folded blankets. “It’ll seem strange,” Pétur said.

“What will?”

“Not hearing the bell.”

As if on cue, the supper bell rang across the yard.

She smiled. “I’ve lived by that bell for nearly seven years.”

“You won’t miss it.”

“No?”

“You’ll have other things. The garden. The house. You telling me where I’ve put everything.”

“I don’t do that.”

“You do.”

She was about to deny it, then didn’t bother.

The motorcar came back into view as they rounded the last bend, small and dark against the gravel, exactly where they’d left it.

He reached into it and took out a small parcel wrapped in brown paper.

“I nearly forgot.”

She unwrapped it carefully. Inside was a blue enamel coffee pot.

She turned it slowly in her hands, not because of the pot itself, but because he had already imagined exactly where it belonged.

“I saw it in Akureyri,” he said. “I thought it would look right in the kitchen.”

“It’s beautiful.”

“I’ve been thinking,” he said. “We could paint the spare room during the summer.”

“There are only two rooms.”

“Then we’ll paint whichever one disappoints us first.”

She laughed. “You’ve planned all this.”

“I’ve had time.”

“Yes.”

“And you?”

She looked back toward the sanatorium. The windows were open. Someone crossed the yard carrying a basket of washing. A patient’s laughter drifted faintly through the afternoon air.

“I’ve had time too,” she said quietly.

“And?”

She didn’t answer.

Pétur had spent the winter preparing for the life they would begin together. She had spent it, she realized, becoming part of another one.

Neither of them spoke.

Then Pétur nodded.

“I wondered.”

She looked at him.

“When?”

“A while ago.”

“What gave me away?”

“You stopped writing about leaving.”

She lowered her eyes.

“I kept writing.”

“I know.”

He smiled gently.

“You just stopped writing about us.”

He reached for the parcel still resting in her hands.

“No,” he said after a moment. “Keep it.”

“The coffee pot?”

“You’ve already found a kitchen for it.”

She looked at him, surprised.

“I think you have.”

He closed the car door quietly.

“I should go.”

“I’m sorry.”

“I know.”

He touched the brim of his cap. Then he got into the motorcar.

Kristín remained where she was until the sound of the engine had faded into the valley.

Only then did she turn. Without thinking, she walked back toward the entrance.

Einar’s name disappeared from the morning list without ceremony.

Mikael noticed it while drinking his coffee. Someone had drawn a careful line through it and written Discharged in the margin. He looked at the word for a moment before turning the page.

Outside, the motorcar from Akureyri had already arrived. Not Pétur’s. Another one. Smaller.

The driver stood talking to one of the orderlies while Einar carried his suitcase onto the veranda. It looked lighter than when he had arrived. Or perhaps he was stronger.

Anna came out after him.

“So.”

“So.”

“You’ve packed everything?”

“I’ve probably forgotten something.”

“What?”

“I won’t know until tomorrow.”

She smiled. “You’ll have to come back.”

“I’d rather not.”

“Good answer.”

The valley stretched away beneath them, greener than it had been only a few days earlier. Snow still lingered high on the mountains, but it no longer reached the road.

Anna looked at the suitcase. “You brought too many books.”

“I always do.”

“You only finished one.”

“I read the others very thoroughly without opening them.”

She laughed. “I shall miss arguing with you.”

“I know.”

“And you?”

He looked toward the building. Kristín was crossing the yard with a tray beneath one arm. The newspaper man stood near the entrance pretending not to watch. A window on the upper floor had been thrown wide open.

“I’ll miss the people,” he said.

“Not the place?”

He considered the question. “I don’t think they’re separable.”

Mikael came out carrying a folded envelope.

“I nearly forgot.”

Einar looked at it. “Am I being admitted again already?”

“Quite the opposite.” He handed him the discharge papers.

Einar slipped them into his coat pocket without looking. “I trust you’ve written flattering things.”

“I’ve written accurate things.”

“That sounds less useful.”

They stood a while, facing one another. Then Einar held out his hand. Mikael took it.

“Thank you.”

Mikael shook his head. “Try not to come back.”

“That almost sounded affectionate.”

“I’m trying something new.”

“It’s unsettling.”

“I suspected it might be.”

They both smiled.

The driver closed the boot. “We should be going.”

Einar nodded. He climbed into the motorcar and lowered the window.

No speeches came to him. He was unexpectedly grateful for that.

He raised one hand. Anna raised hers. Kristín looked up from the tray she was carrying. The newspaper man lifted his newspaper by an inch, which was as close as he generally came to waving.

The motorcar pulled away. No one moved until it reached the bend in the road. Then it disappeared behind the hillside.

The yard became a yard again. Someone called for more firewood, though it was hardly needed now. A nurse laughed somewhere inside the building. The kitchen bell rang.

Life resumed before anyone had quite finished watching it.

Mikael stood for another moment. Then he turned and went back inside. Behind him, the last of the snow kept doing what it had been doing for weeks now, quietly, without anyone’s permission. Disappearing.

Thank you for staying with it.

— A.