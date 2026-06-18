This is Chapter 4 of Waiting for Spring.

Here you can find Chapter 1, Chapter 2, Chapter 3 and Chapter 4 - in case you missed them.

V

Dear Kristín,

The papers were signed on Monday. After all these years, it feels strange to write that sentence. For a long time the divorce existed somewhere in the future. There was always another delay, another complication, another reason to wait. Now there are none. I have spent too much of my life writing things I should have said in person. So I will try to be clear. I want to see you. More than that, I want to know whether the life we once spoke about still exists anywhere beyond paper and memory. I will come north on Thursday, provided the road remains open. For years I have asked for patience. I think I have finally run out of reasons to ask for more. I do not expect an answer before then. In truth, I suspect I have already waited too long to ask for one. Whatever happens next, I would rather hear it from you than imagine it from a distance.

Until Thursday,

Pétur

—

Kristín read the letter twice.

Then she folded it carefully and placed it beside her coffee cup. Outside the window, snow was moving across the yard. The road remained open, just. She looked down at the letter.

Thursday.

For years, Pétur had existed mostly in ink. A handwriting. A memory. A promise that never quite became a plan. Now he was attached to a day of the week, and that altered him in ways she had not expected.

The dining room around her continued as usual.

Coffee cups moved from hand to hand. Cutlery tapped against plates. The newspaper man was frowning at the newspaper. Einar was arguing about burned toast.

Kristín slipped the letter into her pocket.

Thursday.

Two days away.

—

Anna found the common room almost empty later that evening.

Only the lamp above the piano remained lit. The rest of the room sat in shadow, while the snow outside reflected enough moonlight to sketch the mountains beyond the fjord.

Sleep had refused to cooperate.

She had spent nearly an hour listening to the building settle around her: the occasional creak of floorboards, the hiss of pipes, the distant sound of someone coughing behind a closed door. At last, she had given up and come downstairs, not because she expected to find anything useful, but because lying still had begun to feel like another form of obedience.

Mikael sat at a table near the window with several patient files spread before him. He looked up as she entered.

“Can’t sleep?”

She shook her head.

“I thought doctors were supposed to prescribe solutions.”

“We usually prescribe patience.”

“That sounds suspiciously like having no solution.”

His smile appeared briefly.

“It often is.”

She crossed the room and paused beside the table.

“May I?”

He gestured toward the chair opposite.

Anna looked around the room instead. The lamp above the piano cast a small circle of light and left the rest in shadow.

“When I was a child,” she said at last, “I thought hospitals stayed awake all night.”

“They do.”

“You know what I mean.”

“I do.”

A smile. She wondered whether she should simply return upstairs. Instead, she remained where she was.

“I’ve been trying to decide whether coming here was brave or cowardly.”

Mikael leaned back slightly.

“Most worthwhile decisions contain elements of both.”

She laughed.

“Do they teach that at medical school?”

“No.”

“Where did you learn it?”

He considered the question longer than she expected.

“I’m not sure.”

Most people seemed eager to explain themselves. They reached conclusions quickly and defended them with enthusiasm. Mikael did neither. He often seemed to think his way through a question as he answered it.

For reasons she could not entirely explain, she found that reassuring. She studied him for a moment. There was something about him she could not quite place.

Most men altered slightly in the presence of a woman they found interesting. Some became charming. Some became awkward. A few became exhausting.

Mikael seemed unaware that any adjustment was expected. The absence was oddly noticeable.

“You keep looking at me.”

“I’m trying to work you out.”

“And?”

“No progress so far.”

“That sounds disappointing.”

“On the contrary,” she said. “It’s becoming more interesting.”

For the first time that evening he looked genuinely puzzled.

Anna smiled to herself.

She had the distinct feeling that he was accustomed to understanding other people far more easily than they understood him.

—

The letter arrived three days later. Sigríður recognized the handwriting immediately.

Bjarni's letters usually began the same way. A remark about the weather. A complaint about food. Something about Copenhagen.

This one was no different. She smiled once while reading the first page. Then the smile disappeared. Slowly, she returned to the beginning of the paragraph and read it again.

The accident had happened nearly three weeks earlier.

He had slipped leaving a gathering late one evening and fractured his lower leg. The doctors had operated. The wound had become infected. There would likely be another operation.

He apologised for not mentioning it sooner. He had not wished to worry her unnecessarily. Sigríður lowered the letter.

Outside the window, a pale winter sun rested briefly on the hillside before disappearing behind a bank of cloud.

Three weeks. The number seemed absurd. Three weeks of pain. Three weeks of uncertainty.

She continued reading. The second page contained reassurance. The doctors remained optimistic. The infection appeared to be improving. There was no reason for alarm.

By the end of the letter she felt considerably alarmed.

For a long time she sat without moving.

The room around her remained unchanged. The same iron bed. The same wardrobe. The same view across the valley.

Only the distance had altered.

Copenhagen suddenly felt much further away than it had that morning.

A knock sounded at the door. Kristín entered carrying a stack of folded towels. She paused almost immediately.

“What is it?”

Sigríður handed her the letter. Kristín read in silence. The room grew darker while she moved through the pages. By the time she finished, the sunlight had vanished completely.

“He should have told you.”

“Yes.”

Neither woman spoke for a while.

The building creaked softly around them. Somewhere down the corridor a door opened and closed. Ordinary sounds. Indifferent sounds.

Sigríður folded her hands in her lap.

“When he was ten, he fell through the ice behind our farm.”

Kristín looked up.

“You never told me that.”

“He never wanted me to.”

A faint smile appeared.

“He and two friends had gone skating where they had been told not to go. The ice broke. He came home soaked, freezing. He left a trail of water through the entire house. He was absolutely convinced I was going to kill him.”

“And did you?”

“No.”

The smile lingered briefly.

“I was too busy being frightened.”

Kristín looked back at the letter.

“He’s trying to protect you.”

“I know.”

“That doesn’t make it easier.”

“No.”

Sigríður’s gaze settled on the final page.

What troubled her was not the fracture. Bones healed. What troubled her was the distance.

Doctors she had never met were making decisions she could neither influence nor understand. They were speaking with her son every day while she sat here watching snow gather along the windowsills.

For the first time in years she wished she could simply leave. Not forever. Just long enough to stand beside him and see for herself how bad things really were.

The thought passed quickly. Tuberculosis had little interest in such wishes. Kristín returned the letter.

“The doctors sound hopeful.”

“Yes.”

“That worries me.”

“Why?”

Sigríður folded the letter.

“Because they don’t know.”

One by one the lights appeared in the sanatorium windows.

Across the valley, darkness settled.

—

Anna found Einar in his usual chair by the window.

He appeared to be reading.

She had begun to suspect that appearing to read and actually reading were two different activities.

“May I ask you something?”

Einar lowered the book slightly.

“That depends entirely on the question.”

“It’s about Mikael.”

He lowered the book the rest of the way.

“Is it.”

“You’ve been here longer than many. I thought you might know him better than most.”

Einar considered this with visible pleasure.

“What would you like to know?”

Anna sat down.

“He’s difficult to read.”

“Most interesting people are.”

“That’s not an answer.”

“No,” said Einar. “It isn’t.”

He set the book on his knee.

“Mikael has only been here for three months.”

“I know that.”

“Then we are making excellent progress.”

Anna ignored him.

“He never talks about himself.”

“That’s true.”

“Why?”

Einar shrugged.

“Some people enjoy being mysterious.”

“You think that’s what he’s doing?”

“No.”

“What then?”

For a moment, he looked out the window.

“I’m not sure.”

The answer surprised her.

“You don’t know?”

“Not everything.”

“You pretend otherwise.”

“I find it useful.”

Anna smiled.

Outside, a thin wind moved snow across the yard.

The road remained visible.

“He seems lonely sometimes,” she said.

“Yes.”

“But not in the usual way.”

“No.”

Einar tapped the edge of the book against his knee.

“I’ve spent a lot of time trying to decide whether Mikael is hiding something or simply keeping it to himself.”

“That sounds like the same thing.”

“It isn’t.”

“What’s the difference?”

“If you’re hiding something, you’re afraid people will discover it.”

“And if you’re keeping it to yourself?”

“You’ve decided it belongs to you.”

Anna was quiet.

The distinction felt important, though she wasn’t entirely sure why.

“Has he ever been in love?” she asked.

Einar looked genuinely thoughtful.

“If he has, he had the good sense not to discuss it with me. Most people tell me far more than I want to know. Mikael tells me almost nothing.”

“So, you don’t know?”

“I’ve wondered myself.”

The answer hung between them.

“That’s surprising.”

“Why?”

“You notice everything.”

“No,” said Einar. “Only the things that interest me.”

Anna laughed.

“And Mikael doesn’t?”

Einar smiled.

“That’s the problem.”

“Then why can’t you figure him out?”

A smile appeared.

"Maybe he's still trying to work that out himself."

For a moment neither spoke.

The common room was nearly empty. Somewhere upstairs, a door closed softly.

Anna stood.

“That wasn’t very helpful.”

“I know.”

“Was it at least honest?”

“Yes.”

She considered that.

“That’s not nothing.”

“No,” said Einar. “It isn’t.”

She turned toward the door.

“Anna.”

She looked back.

Einar hesitated.

A rare thing.

“He likes talking to you.”

Her eyebrows rose.

“Did he tell you that?”

“No.”

“Then how do you know?”

“Because he never looks for excuses to leave.”

For a moment, she said nothing.

Then she smiled.

“That may be the most useful thing you’ve said.”

“I was afraid of that.”

She left.

Einar watched the door close behind her.

Then he picked up the book again.

He stared at the same page for several seconds.

After a while he turned it.

He had not read a single word.

—

Pétur arrived on Thursday shortly after noon. The weather had remained cooperative. A weak winter sun hung above the mountains, turning the snow along the hillside almost blue.

Kristín saw him first from the window outside the nurses’ station. At first she wasn’t entirely certain it was him. Then he removed his hat. The gesture settled the matter.

She remained where she was. Simply watching. The years had changed him. That much was obvious even at a distance. His hair had thinned. His shoulders seemed broader than she remembered, though perhaps that was only the heavy winter coat.

Or perhaps memory had preserved a younger man than the one now crossing the yard.

The entrance door opened. A gust of cold air swept briefly into the corridor. Voices. Footsteps. Then silence again.

Kristín realised she had no idea what to do next. The thought annoyed her.

She had imagined this moment often enough. Apparently, imagination had been of limited practical value. A knock sounded on the open door. She turned.

Pétur stood in the corridor. Neither moved immediately. For a second they simply looked at one another.

Then he smiled. Not the smile she remembered. A smaller one. Perhaps a more careful one.

“Hello, Kristín.”

“Hello, Pétur.”

Neither sentence felt remotely adequate.

Pétur glanced around the nurses’ station.

“I had planned something more impressive.”

“You should have written it down.”

“I did.”

“What happened to it?”

“I realised it sounded ridiculous.”

The smile returned. This time it reached his eyes.

“How was the journey?” she asked.

“Long.”

“You travelled from Reykjavík.”

“I said it was long.”

She laughed.

Pétur looked relieved.

The sound seemed to ease something in him.

“I wasn’t entirely certain you would be pleased to see me.”

“I wasn’t entirely certain either.”

“That is not as reassuring as you think.”

“No,” she said. “Probably not.”

The years between them felt oddly present. Not hostile. Not painful. Simply there.

Like another person standing in the room.

Pétur removed his gloves. His hands looked older than she remembered. That surprised her. Not because it should have. Because she had somehow imagined that time had been happening more slowly to him than to everyone else.

“You look well,” he said.

“I work in a tuberculosis sanatorium.”

“You know what I mean.”

“Yes.”

Outside the window, a pair of orderlies crossed the yard carrying sacks of coal. The winter light was already beginning to fade. Pétur followed her gaze.

“It’s smaller than I imagined.”

“The sanatorium?”

“This place.”

“It feels larger in January.”

“How?”

“The weather gets inside.”

He nodded as though he understood. Perhaps he did. They had spent years writing about this place. The long winters. The patients. The routines.

The strange community that existed apart from the rest of the country. Yet she realised that almost none of it could really be explained. One had to live here to understand it.

“You’ve changed,” Pétur said quietly.

The sentence arrived without warning. Kristín looked at him.

“So have you.”

“That’s true.”

Neither smiled. For the first time since his arrival, the conversation stopped feeling easy. Not because either had said something wrong. Because both knew they were approaching the real reason he had come.

Pétur looked down at the gloves in his hands.

“I almost didn’t come.”

Kristín raised an eyebrow.

“That doesn’t sound like the man who wrote that letter.”

“No.”

“What happened?”

“I spent two days convincing myself that after all this time, you might prefer the version of me that existed in letters.”

She said nothing. Then she laughed. Not unkindly.

Pétur looked wounded.

“You find that amusing?”

“A little.”

“Why?”

“Because I spent two days worrying about exactly the same thing.”

For the first time since arriving, he laughed properly. The sound filled the small room. Outside, the light continued to fade over the valley. For a moment, the years seemed slightly less important.

—

Later they walked slowly along the veranda.

The afternoon had grown colder, but the wind remained light. Beyond the railing the valley stretched south beneath fresh snow, the road visible as a narrow dark line disappearing into the distance.

They spoke about ordinary things. People they both knew. A neighbour who had moved west. A shop in Reykjavík that had changed owners. The sort of conversation that fills space while larger subjects wait nearby. Eventually, those subjects grew impatient.

Pétur stopped beside the railing.

“Do you ever think about leaving?”

Kristín looked out across the valley. The question should have been simple. It wasn’t.

“Sometimes.”

“Only sometimes?”

She smiled faintly.

“I used to think about it more.”

Pétur rested his hands on the railing.

“I imagined that.”

“Imagined what?”

“That you were waiting.”

A coughing fit sounded from somewhere inside the building. Both turned instinctively toward the windows. Then the sound stopped.

“For a long time I was,” she said.

The answer seemed to surprise neither of them.

Below, a flock of birds lifted suddenly from the snow and disappeared toward the fjord. Pétur watched them go.

“And now?”

Kristín did not answer immediately. Her eyes moved toward the windows of the building. Toward the rooms. The patients. The routines she knew so well that she no longer noticed them.

Years earlier, she had imagined the sanatorium as a temporary chapter in her life. Then one winter had become another. Without quite intending to, she had built something here.

It wasn’t the life she had imagined. But it was hers.

“I don’t know,” she said finally.

Pétur nodded. The answer seemed to disappoint him less than certainty might have.

“That’s fair.”

“No,” said Kristín quietly. “It’s probably frustrating.”

“A little.”

They both laughed. Then the laughter faded. The silence that followed felt different from the earlier ones. More honest.

Pétur turned toward her.

“I didn’t come north because the divorce became final.”

She looked at him.

“I came because I realised I was tired of wondering.”

The words hung briefly in the cold air. Simple. Without defence. Without drama.

Kristín lowered her eyes. Voices drifted briefly across the yard. Life continuing. Indifferent to revelations.

“What if I don’t have the answer you want?” she asked.

Pétur was quiet for a long moment. Then he shrugged.

“I’ve spent years living with uncertainty.”

A faint smile appeared.

“I suspect I can survive a little more.”

For the first time since reading his letter, Kristín felt something loosen inside her. She still didn’t know the answer. But she no longer felt obliged to give it today.

They stood together for a while watching the last light fade from the mountains. Neither noticed that several patients had become unexpectedly interested in the view from the windows.

Einar, in particular, appeared to be conducting an extensive study of the weather.

“The weather is remarkably romantic today,” he informed the newspaper man.

The old man glanced outside.

“It looks exactly the same as yesterday.”

“You’re not paying attention.”

“No,” said the newspaper man. “I’m paying attention to the wrong veranda.”

Einar nodded.

“Fair point.”

—

The message arrived after supper.

Kristín found him in the common room.

Einar was pretending to read the newspaper.

The newspaper man was pretending not to object.

“Einar.”

He looked up.

“What now?”

“Halldór would like to see you.”

Several people glanced in their direction. Einar noticed. That annoyed him more than the summons itself. He folded the newspaper carefully and handed it back.

The old man inspected it.

“Nothing missing.”

“You’re welcome.”

Einar rose.

The walk to the doctor’s office felt shorter than he remembered.

Perhaps because he already knew why he was there.

When he entered, Halldór, Mikael, and the surgeon were waiting. The surgeon was smaller than Einar had expected. Grey-haired. Thin. Unremarkable. He had imagined somebody more dramatic. Somebody who looked capable of rearranging destinies. Instead, he looked like a man who might spend his evenings reading newspapers beside a stove.

Einar sat down. Nobody spoke immediately. The surgeon studied a folder on the desk. Halldór folded his hands.

For once there seemed to be no easy way into the conversation. Einar found that mildly alarming.

“We’ve discussed your case,” Halldór said.

“That sounds serious.”

“It is.”

The answer landed quietly. The room remained still. No one smiled. No one hurried to soften the words.

Einar looked down at his hands. Then back up. The surgeon cleared his throat.

“We believe collapse therapy offers you the best chance.”

The sentence was not new. He had heard versions of it before. Hints. Possibilities. Conversations that stopped when he entered a room.

But this was the first time it had been placed directly in front of him. Solid. Unavoidable.

“And you’re certain?”

The surgeon shook his head.

“No.”

The surgeon leaned back slightly.

“We’re certain enough to recommend it.”

Mikael, who had remained silent until now, looked across the desk.

“It isn’t an easy decision,” he said.

Einar glanced at him.

“No?”

“No.”

Einar held his gaze a second longer than usual.

Then he nodded.

“All right.”

The room fell quiet again. Einar looked from one doctor to another. Nobody appeared inclined to rescue him from the silence.

Finally, he asked the only question that mattered.

“When?”

Halldór answered.

“Monday.”

Einar nodded.

Monday.

The word settled somewhere inside him.

Not frightening. Not reassuring. Just real.

For several moments, nobody spoke.

Then Einar stood.

“Well.”

The three doctors looked at him.

“That seems inconvenient.”

To his annoyance, they laughed.

Even the surgeon.

When he stepped back into the corridor a few minutes later, he remained where he was for a moment.

The building felt unusually quiet.

Then he heard the piano.

Anna.

The melody drifted through the corridor and disappeared around corners.

Monday.

He began walking.

Near the common room he passed a window and glanced outside. The road remained visible beneath the moonlight. A dark line winding south through the snow.

A few weeks earlier it had vanished completely. Now it was open again.

Strange. Now that it was there, he wasn’t entirely sure what he wanted from it.

Monday.

For the first time in months, a day seemed to be approaching him instead of drifting past.

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Waiting for Spring continues next Thursday.

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