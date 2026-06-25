This is Chapter 6 of Waiting for Spring.

Here you can find Chapter 1, Chapter 2, Chapter 3, Chapter 4, and Chapter 5 - in case you missed them.

VI

Einar woke before the bell.

The room was cold enough that he could feel it on the skin of his face above the blanket. Frost had gathered along the lower edge of the window during the night, turning the glass white.

He remained where he was, listening.

The sanatorium was beginning to wake. A door closed somewhere down the corridor. Water ran briefly through a pipe. Somebody coughed. A second cough answered from farther away. It was a familiar hour. He had heard these sounds every morning for months, but today he found himself paying attention to them, as though the building were quietly proving that it remained unchanged.

Monday. The word arrived without surprise. It had been waiting for him all along.

He turned toward the window. Outside, the mountains had disappeared behind low cloud, and snow drifted past the glass. The road remained visible beneath it, a faint grey line running south through the valley. He had spent much of the winter watching that road vanish and reappear. Usually, it seemed important. This morning, it was only a road.

When the breakfast bell finally rang, the sound seemed sharper than usual. Einar sat up too quickly, and the room tilted briefly around him. He remained where he was until it steadied, irritated by the dizziness and even more irritated that he immediately wondered whether it meant anything.

The corridor smelled faintly of coal smoke and damp wool. Somebody had left a pair of boots outside a door during the night, and melted snow had gathered beneath them in a dark puddle. By the time he reached the dining room, the familiar smells of coffee, porridge, and fresh bread had already filled the building.

He was halfway to the coffee room when Kristín intercepted him.

“No breakfast.”

Einar stopped.

“What kind of institution denies a man breakfast?”

“The medical kind.”

“That seems unnecessarily hostile.”

“Doctor’s orders.”

“Which doctor?”

“All of them.”

The smell of coffee suddenly became much more noticeable.

“Can I at least have a cup?”

Kristín considered the question.

“One.”

“You’re becoming sentimental.”

“Don’t tell anyone.”

She handed him a mug.

The dining room was already crowded. The newspaper man had claimed his usual place beneath the window and was hidden behind several unfolded pages. Two patients near the stove were discussing the latest snowfall. Someone else was complaining about the porridge. The room looked exactly as it had yesterday.

He sat down with his coffee.

Conversation drifted around him. Snow. Politics. Roads. Bread. The government’s inability to manage anything properly.

Nobody mentioned Monday; not immediately. The newspaper man launched into a lengthy complaint involving both newspapers and road maintenance. Nobody seemed entirely certain how the two subjects were connected.

Einar sipped his coffee. People looked at him and then away again, a little too quickly. Even the newspaper man appeared unusually interested in the same article he had been reading for the past ten minutes.

The avoidance became almost impressive.

Einar set down the mug.

“You’re all behaving very strangely.”

Several heads turned.

The newspaper man lowered the newspaper.

“I don’t know what you mean.”

“Of course you don’t.”

“I don’t.”

“You’ve been staring at the same paragraph since I arrived.”

The old man glanced down at the page.

“I happen to be thinking.”

“That would explain the lack of progress.”

A few people laughed.

The newspaper man folded the newspaper slightly.

“I was trying to be supportive.”

“Don’t.”

“Why not?”

“It makes me nervous.”

The laughter came more easily this time. For a few moments, the room relaxed. The conversation resumed. Somebody reached for more bread. The newspaper man returned to his article. Outside, snow moved steadily across the windows.

Then the door opened.

Kristín stepped into the dining room and looked directly at Einar. The room grew quieter without quite meaning to.

She crossed the floor toward him.

“They’re ready.”

No one spoke.

Einar placed the empty coffee cup on the table.

“Well,” he said, pushing back his chair, “that’s one way to ruin a perfectly good morning.”

Nobody laughed this time.

—

The dining room settled behind them as the door swung shut.

The corridor felt cooler. The smell changed too; less coffee, more coal smoke, and disinfectant. Lamps burned along the walls. Beyond the windows, the yard was still half-dark, the snow carrying enough light to separate the ground from the sky but not much more.

This morning, Einar noticed things he normally ignored: a crack in the plaster above a doorway, a coat hook hanging slightly crooked, the faint scrape of Kristín’s shoes ahead of him.

“You could still let me finish breakfast.”

“You weren’t eating breakfast.”

“I was preparing to.”

Kristín didn’t answer.

They continued down the corridor. Outside, the snow was moving again, wind pushing it across the yard in low, drifting waves. Winter seemed reluctant to surrender its claim on the valley.

Halfway along the corridor they met Anna. She was carrying a basket of folded sheets and stepped aside automatically to let them pass. Then she noticed who it was. The smile appeared first. Concern followed so quickly that neither had much chance to hide.

“Good morning,” she said.

“It would have been.”

Anna looked from Einar to Kristín.

“You’re on your way?”

“Unfortunately.”

The basket shifted slightly in her arms. For a second, she seemed about to say something else, good luck, perhaps, or don’t be afraid, or one of the hundred useless things people say when they cannot improve a situation.

Instead, she said:

“I’ll save your chair.”

Einar stopped.

“My chair?”

“The one by the window.”

He considered this.

“That seems optimistic.”

“Not particularly.”

“Then unrealistic.”

Anna shook her head.

“I’ll save it anyway.”

The corridor grew quiet. Beyond the windows, the snow continued its slow movement across the yard. Somewhere downstairs, a door slammed, the sound traveling through the building before fading away.

She was trying very hard not to look worried.

“All right,” he said.

“I’d appreciate that.”

Something softened in her expression, not relief exactly, more the gratitude of someone whose small offer had been accepted.

Kristín cleared her throat gently.

“We should go.”

“Yes,” said Einar.

They resumed walking. After a few steps, he glanced back. Anna was still standing where they had left her, the basket resting against her hip. When she caught him looking, she immediately pretended to be interested in the sheets.

Einar smiled despite himself. The smile stayed with him for most of the way to the treatment rooms.

It vanished the moment he saw the door—solid, waiting, impossible to negotiate with

—

The room was warmer than Einar expected.

A coal stove stood against one wall. Beside it, a metal tray held instruments arranged with a precision that immediately made him uneasy. The windows were covered with white curtains that softened what little daylight reached the room. He had never noticed curtains before.

The surgeon stood beside a table, reading through a folder. Without his coat, he looked even less impressive than before: thin shoulders, grey hair, wire-rimmed spectacles that seemed forever on the verge of slipping from his nose.

Mikael was arranging equipment near the window. Metal clicked softly against metal. He looked up as Einar entered.

“Good morning.”

“Debatable.”

Something resembling a smile appeared briefly and disappeared again.

Einar glanced around the room.

“Only the two of you today?”

“Halldór’s in bed with a fever,” said Mikael.

Einar raised an eyebrow.

“I suppose that’s allowed.”

“In this building, apparently.”

Kristín handed over a chart and quietly withdrew. Einar watched the door close behind her, following it a second longer than necessary before turning back to the room. The surgeon was still reading through the folder. Mikael adjusted something on the tray. Nobody seemed in a hurry.

Somewhere deeper in the building, a door opened and shut. A trolley rattled briefly along a corridor. Breakfast was ending. Beds were being made. In another hour, the newspaper man would probably be arguing about something entirely unrelated to newspapers. The sanatorium seemed determined to continue as though nothing unusual were happening.

Finally, Einar pointed toward the instruments.

“Should I be worried about those?”

The surgeon glanced up.

“Only if they’re pointed in the wrong direction.”

“That isn’t as reassuring as you seem to think.”

“No,” said the surgeon. “It rarely is.”

To his surprise, Einar liked him immediately.

The surgeon closed the folder.

“Before we begin, do you have any questions?”

There were dozens. Most of them seemed unlikely to improve the situation.

Instead, he asked, “Have you ever had this done yourself?”

For the first time that morning, the surgeon laughed.

“No.”

“Pity.”

“I agree.”

“Then we’re both working slightly outside our area of expertise.”

Even Mikael smiled at that.

The surgeon set the folder aside and rolled up his sleeves. Mikael pulled the tray closer and placed the chart beside the instruments. Only then did Einar realize nobody was talking anymore.

He removed his sweater and laid it carefully over the back of a chair. Then he folded his scarf and placed it on top. The arrangement did not quite satisfy him, so he adjusted the scarf and then adjusted it again. When he finally looked up, Mikael was watching.

“You realize we’re not leaving without you.”

“I suspected as much.”

“You can stop arranging the scarf.”

“It helps me think.”

“About what?”

Einar looked down at the scarf.

“I was hoping you wouldn’t ask.”

Mikael laughed. The sound surprised both of them and disappeared almost immediately.

Mikael stepped closer.

“You’ll probably be sore afterward.”

“That’s a comforting introduction.”

“I’m serious.”

“I know.”

“You may feel worse before you feel better.”

Einar studied him. Unlike the surgeon, Mikael wasn’t trying to reassure him. That helped.

“Do you think it will work?”

Mikael took a moment before answering.

“If I were in your position, I’d do it.”

“That’s not what I asked.”

“I know.”

Outside, the wind brushed against the window. The answer lingered between them. It wasn’t certainty, but it was probably the closest thing to certainty that either of them could honestly offer.

Finally, Einar nodded.

“All right.”

Mikael returned the nod. Neither had anything else to add. There was no reason to delay any longer.

The surgeon stepped forward and motioned toward the table.

Einar lay back.

The surface felt cooler than he expected. Above him, the ceiling was painted white, crossed by a thin crack that wandered toward the stove before disappearing into the plaster. He found himself following it with his eyes while the surgeon explained the procedure for what was probably the second or third time.

Most of it passed straight through him.

Local anesthetic. A needle, then a slightly larger one. Pressure monitored as he went. Tell us if anything feels unusual.

As though he might be qualified to judge.

Mikael appeared beside him and glanced upward.

“You’re looking at the ceiling.”

“I’m listening.”

“No, you’re not.”

Einar pointed.

“The crack branches twice.”

Mikael followed his gaze.

“Five times.”

Einar looked again.

Annoyingly, Mikael was right.

The surgeon prepared the anesthetic. The sting was sharp but brief, almost forgettable. He had expected that part to be worse. He had not expected what came after.

The needle went deeper than the anesthetic reached, and the sensation that followed was unlike anything the sting had prepared him for—not sharp, but heavy, located somewhere the surface numbness didn’t extend to. He made a sound he hadn’t intended to make.

“That’s normal,” the surgeon said without looking up. “The lining doesn’t take well to being told what to do.”

“Neither do I.”

“I’d noticed.”

Mikael adjusted something near his shoulder.

“Try to keep your breathing even.”

“I’m trying.”

“Try harder.”

A second, smaller instrument was produced. Glass, with markings along its length, connected by tubing to whatever was now inside him.

“Sixteen,” Mikael said.

“Give him a little more.”

Einar didn’t ask what sixteen meant. He suspected he didn’t want to know.

The pressure built slowly at first, then less slowly. It was not pain exactly—pain he understood, pain belonged to the ordinary world—but a fullness that had no business being there, as though something inside his chest were being asked to make room for a guest it hadn’t invited. His breath caught oddly, not because the air wouldn’t come, but because some older, more stubborn part of him was suddenly convinced it wouldn’t.

“I can’t—”

He stopped.

Started again.

It feels wrong,” he said, though the word didn’t come close to the instinctive recoil rising in him.

“It is wrong,” Mikael said. “You’re not built to have air in there. Your body knows that better than I do.”

“That’s not reassuring.”

“It wasn’t meant to be. It was meant to be accurate.”

Despite himself, Einar almost laughed. The laugh caught somewhere behind the fullness and turned into something closer to a wince.

The ache reached his shoulder before he understood why. A dull pull traveled upward and outward, settling near the collarbone as though the discomfort had grown tired of staying where it was put.

“My shoulder.”

“Yes,” said the surgeon, unbothered. “That happens. It isn’t your shoulder.”

“It feels like my shoulder.”

“It frequently does.”

“It isn’t.”

Mikael checked the manometer again.

“Eighteen.”

“Hold there.”

The room narrowed. Voices continued somewhere beyond the edge of his attention—instruments passed between the surgeon and Mikael, the stove clicking as it cooled—but Einar found himself listening only to the space behind his ribs, where something had taken up residence and was making its presence known.

A cough rose in his throat, sudden and entirely outside his control. He tried to suppress it and failed. It came again, sharper this time, and the fullness shifted unpleasantly with it.

“Don’t fight it,” Mikael said. “Let it happen.”

“I’d rather not.”

“I know.”

“Let it happen anyway.”

He did.

It didn’t help as much as he’d hoped.

“Nineteen.”

“That’s enough for today.”

The surgeon began withdrawing the needle, slow and deliberate.

“We’ll go further next time.”

“There’s a next time?”

“There’s always a next time.”

“That’s rather the point.”

The needle came free. The strange fullness remained, settling into something less acute but no less present—a fact about his body now rather than an event happening to it.

Mikael rested a hand briefly against his shoulder.

“How is it?”

“Occupied.”

“That’s one way to describe it.”

“It’s the only way that occurs to me right now.”

The surgeon removed his gloves and glanced over.

“You’ll feel some discomfort over the next day or so. The shoulder may continue to bother you more than the chest does. That’s expected.”

“It already has.”

“Then we’re ahead of schedule.”

When Einar attempted to sit up, a sharp pain caught beneath the ribs, entirely separate from the dull occupied feeling that had settled there. It disappeared almost as quickly as it arrived, but not before leaving its mark.

The surgeon noticed.

“That one’s worth mentioning if it comes back.”

“It felt different from the rest.”

“It generally does.”

Mikael offered a hand.

After a moment, Einar accepted it.

Standing felt stranger than he expected. The shoulder ache traveled with him, oddly disconnected from its actual source, as though his body had filed the discomfort under the wrong heading and saw no reason to correct it now.

For the first time that morning, he found himself thinking not about the procedure but about the journey back to his room.

It suddenly seemed much farther away than before.

—

The afternoon passed slowly.

Sunlight reflected off the snow and filled the room with a brightness that seemed out of proportion to the season. The mountains were visible again, sharp against the pale sky, and for a while Einar sat watching shadows move across the valley below.

He had brought a book up from the common room days ago and had been making slow, halfhearted progress through it ever since. This afternoon even that proved difficult. He read the same page several times before admitting defeat and setting it face down on the table beside him. Even that small movement produced a familiar pain beneath the ribs. It wasn’t severe, but it seemed to be appearing more often than it had in the morning.

At some point he drifted into sleep.

When he woke, the room had changed. The light had softened. The mountains seemed farther away.

A knock sounded at the door.

Anna stepped inside. She looked at him, then at the untouched lunch tray still resting on the table.

“You missed a meal.”

“I was conducting an experiment.”

“On what?”

“Whether food is truly necessary.”

Anna pulled a chair closer.

“And your findings?”

“Inconclusive.”

The answer would normally have earned a laugh. Instead, she found herself studying him. The fever had changed him. Not dramatically. The face was the same. The voice was the same. Yet something seemed absent, the energy required to animate a room, the constant readiness to turn discomfort into a joke.

Outside, a raven crossed the valley and disappeared behind the ridge. Neither mentioned it.

Patients here became familiar with illness in others. They learned to recognise small changes long before words were spoken aloud. A missed meal. A door that remained closed. A person who stopped appearing at their usual place by the window.

“How are you really?” Anna asked.

Einar considered the question. For once, he did not answer immediately.

“I was hoping you’d forgotten to ask.”

The attempt at humor arrived late enough to be unconvincing.

Anna looked away toward the window. The snow reflected the fading light back into the room. Evening was approaching.

“You should probably be downstairs annoying people.”

“I’ve considered it.”

“But?”

He shifted slightly in the chair. The movement caught his breath for a moment. Only a moment. Long enough.

When he spoke again, the answer was quieter.

“I don’t think I’d enjoy the walk.”

Neither said anything after that. Anna remained a little longer before standing. At the door she looked back. Einar had closed his eyes.

Not asleep. Just resting.

The book remained face-down on the table, unopened since the afternoon. The lunch tray remained untouched.

—

By evening the fever was higher, though not alarmingly so, at least according to Mikael. Einar had begun to notice that doctors possessed a remarkable ability to make unpleasant things sound temporary.

The examination was brief. More listening than talking. Mikael asked him to take several deep breaths, and the third ended in a cough followed by a sharp pain beneath the ribs. Neither man seemed particularly pleased by the result.

Outside, darkness had settled over the valley. The window reflected the room more clearly than the landscape beyond it, turning the glass into a faint mirror interrupted only by the occasional swirl of snow caught in the light from a lamp near the entrance.

Mikael made a note in the chart. The scratching of his pen seemed unusually loud.

“You’re writing quite a lot.”

“I write quickly.”

“I hope that’s the explanation.”

Something that might have become a smile briefly crossed Mikael’s face before disappearing again. He closed the chart and remained standing beside the bed for a moment.

Nobody ever told you anything useful at this hour. We’ll keep an eye on it. We’ll see how things look tomorrow. It’s too early to know. Einar had heard all three more times than he could count, and they had never once told him what he actually wanted to know.

“What is it?” Einar asked.

Mikael looked up.

“We’ll keep an eye on things.”

“That sounds suspiciously like a doctor’s answer.”

“It is a doctor’s answer.”

“I was afraid of that.”

After Mikael left, Einar remained by the window. The pain no longer arrived only when he moved or coughed. It had settled into the background of the evening, present enough that every breath seemed to acknowledge it.

Downstairs, the supper bell rang. For a while, he imagined the common room as it would be at that very moment, the newspaper man unfolding his paper, somebody complaining about the food, Anna at the piano, conversations drifting from one table to another beneath the yellow light of the lamps.

The building carried on. It always did. Perhaps that was what made illness so strange. No matter how important it became to one person, the rest of the world rarely agreed to stop for it.

Later, while supper was being cleared away, Anna sat at the piano. The room was quieter than usual, though nobody would have admitted it. The chair by the window remained empty. The newspaper man eventually lowered his paper and asked whether there was any news.

Kristín understood immediately who he meant.

“He has a fever.”

The old man nodded and returned to the newspaper. That was all.

Across the room, Sigríður watched the last traces of daylight fade from the snow beyond the windows. The walk down from her room had left her slightly short of breath that evening, nothing worth mentioning, the kind of thing a person decides not to mention twice before it becomes a habit not to. She set her spoon down and waited for the feeling to pass, which it did, eventually, the way it always had so far.

The piano continued, its notes traveling through the building, finding their way into corridors, rooms, and stairwells before dissolving into the ordinary sounds around them.

Upstairs, Einar heard fragments of the melody. Not enough to follow it. Just enough to know it was there.

When the music stopped, the silence seemed larger than before.

It’s too early to know. The phrase had followed him through the whole day, attaching itself to one thing after another — the procedure, the fever, whatever came next — without ever quite saying which one it meant.

Beyond the window, the valley had vanished into darkness once more. The road could no longer be seen. For a long time, he sat without moving, listening to the building settle around him, the distant closing of doors, footsteps fading along the corridor, water moving through pipes inside the walls.

Monday had come and gone. The waiting remained.

—

By Tuesday morning, the chair by the window was empty.

Nobody remarked on it. People missed breakfast from time to time. A poor night’s sleep, a troublesome cough, a fever that refused to settle—there were countless ordinary reasons for an empty chair in a place like this. Even so, several people looked toward it before the meal was over.

Outside, the sky had cleared for the first time in days. Fresh snow covered the valley, and the mountains stood sharp against the pale winter light. The brightness pouring through the windows made the dining room seem larger than usual.

Coffee cups moved from hand to hand. The newspaper man unfolded his paper with the solemnity of a church service. Somebody complained about the bread. Somebody else insisted it had always tasted exactly like this.

The routines remained reassuringly intact.

That was one of the peculiar comforts of the sanatorium. No matter what happened to one patient, breakfast still arrived at eight. Bread was sliced. Coffee was poured. Newspapers were unfolded. The building seemed to believe that routine itself possessed medicinal qualities.

Sigríður had lived there long enough to know otherwise.

Long illness teaches people to notice small disturbances before anyone speaks of them. The empty chair. Kristín glancing toward the corridor more often than usual. The way Mikael crossed the dining room without stopping to exchange a word with anyone before disappearing upstairs again.

The newspaper man eventually lowered his paper.

“Where’s the troublemaker?”

“Still in bed,” Kristín replied. “He’s running a fever.”

The old man nodded once.

“Tell him the newspaper has become unbearable without interruption.”

“I’ll let him know.”

He returned to reading.

Nobody commented.

Outside, two ravens crossed the valley before disappearing into the whiteness beyond the ridge.

Sigríður watched them until they vanished. Only then did she notice that her coffee had grown cold.

She drank it anyway. Her hand was not quite steady around the cup. A small thing. Almost certainly nothing.

The walk down from her room had left her more breathless than usual that morning. She had stopped once beside the corridor window, pretending to admire the snow until the tightness eased. Age, she told herself. Or perhaps the cold.

It passed.

Everything passed.

That was what people told themselves until one day it didn’t.

She finished her coffee and rose carefully from the table. For just a moment the room swayed beneath her, so slightly that no one else could have noticed. By the time she reached the door she was walking normally again.

Behind her, the chair by the window remained empty.

Waiting for Spring continues next Thursday.

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